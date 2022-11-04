Masayuki Oki is a Japanese photographer who wanders the streets of Tokyo to take pictures of its cats. But don't rush to imagine cute portraits of elegant or sleeping furry beings! Oki documents every, and we mean EVERY possible grimace these creatures can make you could create "your current mood" memes every single day.

So scroll down for some funny and cute photographs of stray cats.

