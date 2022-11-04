Masayuki Oki is a Japanese photographer who wanders the streets of Tokyo to take pictures of its cats. But don't rush to imagine cute portraits of elegant or sleeping furry beings! Oki documents every, and we mean EVERY possible grimace these creatures can make you could create "your current mood" memes every single day.  

So scroll down for some funny and cute photographs of stray cats.

#1

#2

#3

Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
38 minutes ago

A glitch in the cat matrix I see

#4

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Everywhere around the world, cats will be cats.

#5

#6

Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Looks like he's had waaaaaaay to much nip

#7

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
51 minutes ago

It's melting!

#8

#9

Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Use cannot sees me

#10

#11

#12

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Street fighters - cat edition

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Honestly does my butt look big in this

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Puma isn't really puma after all its cat

#27

#28

Construction site Panda
Construction site Panda
Community Member
1 minute ago

Catfish

#29

Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Definitely brothers.

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

Vasha
Vasha
Community Member
6 minutes ago

4...3...2...

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Beauty spot. I shall call her Marilyn

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
4 minutes ago

clean beans....

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

