Artist Creates Cute Comics With Not-So-Cute Endings (32 New Pics)

Ryan Pagelow, the creative artist behind the rather famous series Buni Comic, has mastered the art of telling complex stories without a single word. Known for his quirky, darkly humorous, and often unexpected twists, Ryan uses simple themes like food, tiredness, or animals to craft comics that resonate across cultures and languages.

A photographer by day, Ryan finds time to turn everyday thoughts into surreal, thought-provoking comics that tend to leave his readers either chuckling, reflecting, or even both.

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com