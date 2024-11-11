Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Unfriend And Block": Bride Heartbroken After Only 5 Guests Show Up To Her Wedding
"Unfriend And Block": Bride Heartbroken After Only 5 Guests Show Up To Her Wedding

When Kalina Marie, an Oregon bride, opened the doors for her wedding ceremony on November 2, her heart broke. Instead of seats full of friends and family, applause, and celebration, she found nothing but an empty room.

“Five people showed up. Are you kidding me?” she wrote in disbelief on a TikTok post uploaded last Wednesday (November 6). She explained to her followers how she had invited over 75 people over the internet, with 25 more personally asked to attend.

“I dreamed I would walk into a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration, but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had no idea how to deal with her almost completely empty venue,” she continued.

Kalina’s story moved her viewers, with many offering her to pack the venue if she were to host a second ceremony.

An Oregon bride went viral after sharing a heartbreaking video of her being stood up by friends and family at her wedding ceremony, to which only five people attended

Image credits: kalina_marie_23

The bride went on to explain how the absence of her loved ones took her entirely by surprise, as she had expected many of her supposed friends to attend the party. Rubbing salt in the wound was the fact that, according to her, not only did the people she invited not go to the wedding, but they didn’t even send her a message.

“What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up?” she asked. “It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet.”

Image credits: kalina_marie_23

The video shows Kalina entering the ceremony with only the aforementioned five people present and a couple of hired photographers taking pictures. She walks accompanied by her husband, who is wearing an untucked black shirt, jeans, and a white necktie, and her son, who is in a similar getup.

Follow-up videos show the bride dancing alongside her mother, cousin, and best friend while wearing ballroom masks as a video plays in the background. “This hurts my heart for you,” the caption reads, taken from a comment on her previous post.

Kalina Marie’s clips surrounding the event went viral with almost 9 million views and thousands of comments urging her to host a second ceremony so they can attend

Image credits: kalina_marie_23

Her first video quickly went viral, amassing more than 6.7 million views at the time of writing, with follow-up clips totaling an extra 2 million views.

@kalina_marie_23 This is our entrance to our Masqurade ball. The Masqurade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to. FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1pm. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2oclock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40. I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration……but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty. All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did 😔 It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have “friends” that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet. But all I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful ❤️ #FAIL #fyp #whereisthelove ♬ original sound – Sara Lones

More important than the views were the 15,000 comments sympathizing with her situation and offering her to attend a possible second wedding

Image credits: kalina_marie_23

“Let’s do it over. This time, invite me and the rest of us. We’ll show up and out. I love you, beautiful. Congratulations!” wrote one follower. “We have to redo it! We’re all showing up!” said another.

Her clip reached people from other continents, with one reader asking her to host the party in South Africa. “I promise the whole nation will be at your party!” she joked.

Image credits: kalina_marie_23

While Kalina expressed her gratitude and shock at the massive outpouring of support and good comments she received, she stated that she was not considering hosting a redo, explaining that the ceremony helped her recognize the essential people in her life.

“Thank you all for offering a redo; wouldn’t that be amazing? But, like many of you have said. My little group is really all I need. And now I truly know who is there for me and who is not.”

While the bride shot down the possibility of doing a redo ceremony, she shared her PO Box with her followers, being open to receiving letters and gifts

@kalina_marie_23 Replying to @ophelia 🦋 ♬ Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) (Extended Version) – Backstreet Boys

In a recent video uploaded yesterday (November 10), Kalina shared with her viewers a video of her dancing in front of a mirror, proudly showcasing her wedding dress

“If I could wear this dress every day, I would. I felt like such a princess,” she said, explaining that Rebecca Ingram designed it, and the model was named Galina.

The bride also stated that she and her husband got engaged on Christmas 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic “hit the world and shut everything down.”

Image credits: kalina_marie_23

“Just like it has been for everyone else, the last four years have been a struggle. But this year, we finally decided to tie the knot,” Kalina said.” I have waited four years to wear this beautiful dress. Thank you guys for loving it so much!”

The bride also revealed that, while the option of doing a redo event is off the table, people interested in sharing words of support via letter can do so at her PO Box: Kalina and Shane,1047, Saint Helens, Oregon. 97051.

Viewers told Kalina they would be open to attending a party for her first anniversary, and others said they had already sent her a few surprises in her mail

@kalina_marie_23 Replying to @Jacob Cowen ♬ original sound – 💕 KaLi 💕

Netizens urged the bride to reconsider and open herself to hosting another party. While many understood that she and her husband might not be ready due to dealing with grief and anger over being stood up by their families, they still said they would be willing to attend an event to mark their anniversary.

@kalina_marie_23 Replying to @ivysnana1 ♬ original sound – 💕 KaLi 💕

“I’d happily pitch in for another get-together to mark y’all 1st anniversary!” one fan said.

Others promised to send her gifts, hoping to brighten the couple’s day.
“Something from Texas will be arriving this week!” a viewer said.

Another wrote, “I’m Sending you a card. Congratulations; you looked beautiful. Love from Australia. “

Bored Panda has reached out to Kalina Marie for comment.

“The most important people where there,” wrote one viewer, as others joined in to comfort the bride about what happened

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Deeply suspicious this. 95 people plus ones don't not attend just like that. Where were their respective families? Why was the groom dressed so shabby? Seems like a con job to get sympathy and presents from the gullible....

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
carriepodhirny avatar
Carrie
Carrie
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate to be so jaded but I absolutely agree with you on this.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
maiseymyles avatar
Maisey Myles
Maisey Myles
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There has to be more to this story- if it’s true. Did she proof read her invitations to make sure the date, time and place were correct? Is she delusional?

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
mjskywalk avatar
Mjskywalk
Mjskywalk
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This👆 I have received 2 invites for parties via text and when I mapped the address it was wrong (one was going to send me to an empty field lol). Fortunately I checked in advance and asked the host for the correct address. Also, emailed invites seem too casual for a wedding, but I’m pry old fashioned.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
antoinette maldari
antoinette maldari
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There has to be more to the story. It was a masquerade theme, it seems. Maybe the bride/groom were some sort of "Bridezillas" and were demanding too much from guests? Also, no bridal party?, witnesses (MOH and BM)? I am with G A, I bet there is a GOFUNDME sympathy page floating around.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
