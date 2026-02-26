ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone once in a while, we’re seized by that dangerous sort of inspiration that will have us undertaking projects we are by no means prepared for. Normally, we’re saved by the practical realities (and costs) of going to the store and buying the supplies or tools needed. But that doesn’t stop everyone.

So we’ve gathered examples of some of the most creative, yet cursed DIY projects people have posted online for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts on what they were trying to accomplish in the comments section down below.