55 Times Someone’s DIY Project Ended Up Deeply Cursed
Everyone once in a while, we’re seized by that dangerous sort of inspiration that will have us undertaking projects we are by no means prepared for. Normally, we’re saved by the practical realities (and costs) of going to the store and buying the supplies or tools needed. But that doesn’t stop everyone.
So we’ve gathered examples of some of the most creative, yet cursed DIY projects people have posted online for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts on what they were trying to accomplish in the comments section down below.
Why Have I Done This
At home with a back injury, out of boredom I combined an old lava lamp with an old wall lamp. Yes I know it’s horrible, but I also kinda like it.
Had An Urge To Make ‘Taxidermy’
I think I’m sorry?
Needed A Lamp. Spent $60 To Make One Out Of A Spare Thermos
VW Bug Bed
Someone is actually trying to sell this in my area.
Cinderella
There's a 100% chance you'll put this on the wrong way on the first try
Someone Made A $450 "MacBook Trash Can"
I need to know:
Is this the ultimate, high-effort solution for people who refuse to let a basic plastic bin ruin their aesthetic?
Oyster Shell Chandelier Or Ed Gein’s Skin Lamp?
External Hard Drive Encased In A Cement Brick
Description:
Cement brick with a USB hard drive inside. It was made by a guy I've never met and it has a bunch of random files and photos of people who went to a college I didn't go to. I guess you could say it's a bit of a time capsule. I've had it for years and it's hard to see it go but it's time...
Free to a good home but please note that it is a literal cement brick so it's heavy! But it has a handle.
Gaming Chair
This Beautiful Paintjob
I don't know a thing about painting cars but I'm pretty sure you don't use spray paint.
Rip The Antique Globe Underneath All This
Where’s The Remote?
Found In The Wild
Behold my Furbubu. I know it's been done before but I had to make my own. He's made from a toy bunny, a MacDonald's furby and ball jointed doll limbs!
Worth Every Penny
Poodle Made From Seashells, Found For Sale In A Charity Shop In The UK For £2.50
Was Told My Carrot Hand Belonged Here
Spent around an hour doing this and while I don't have regrets, no I don't know why.
Found In A Hotel In Erfurt... I Don't Even Know What To Think Of This
Squishmallow Mask
My 9 year old made from a sacrificial squishmallow she used to stuff pillows she made on her sewing machine.
Bedazzled Great Value Toilet Bowl Bleach (Empty)
Anyone Wants Sneakers For Their Shirt Collar?
Was A Tissue Holder But I Quit Smoking And I'm A Sucker For Punishment Apparently
Found On Facebook Market Place
Uhhh I Guess It’s Unique?
The 'Spoiler' On This Car Is Made Of License Plates
This Is My Debut As An Appliance Installer
I think I mounted it correctly.
Free Couch, Comfort Not Included
Singular Cotton Swab Holder
Epoxy Resin Mantel Clock Embedded Full Of Crushed Stone
They Could’ve At Least Cleaned The Keys First
I saw this listed on Facebook marketplace for $35.
There could be anything in his hand and I still wouldn't be able to unsee that smirk from my peripheral vision.
One Panel Of Privacy Fence To Hide The Front Of Trash Bins But Nothing On Sides Or Behind
Bought Spare Remotes Then My 4 Year Old Found Electrical Tape And Made This So We’d Never Lose Another Remote
What Is The Purpose Of This
Cowboy Hat Conversion
Holy Edgy
Facebook Table Wall
Gator Dolls
Found these on Facebook marketplace in Portland, OR.
Omfg I know the mother/son duo that makes these. Their Etsy shop is called MyWeirdFriends.
£3 Mirror And I Had A Vision
I Made Surround Sound Headphones
Helmet with 5 adjustable rods. Each rod contains 1 speaker. Not pictured is the USB-to-3.5mm surround decoder (about $29 on Amazon).
I Modified A Pillow To Make It Bendy
I could actually see this being useful, for those of us that need support/containment at night...instead I shift pillows and plushies and move them around and smoosh them until I'm comfortable...and I have to bury my hands in plushies at night, otherwise my arms flail and I wake myself up by smacking the wall 😖
Guerrilla Coffee Dripper
Too lazy to buy a $5 coffee pour over but not too lazy to buy coffee filters, so I make this instead.
Impressive Not Gonna Lie
Landlord Replaced My Door And I Noticed It Was Creaking
Landlord used screws instead of the correct pin.
Redditors Covers Piece Of Bread With Rhinestones
Our Thanksgiving Yoda Gingerbread Cookie Turned Out Better Than Expected
Decorative Spine
My Neighbor’s New Walkway. They Are Doing Their Own Renovations Before Trying To Sell
I Make Weird Food Purses Out Of Clay And Resin
An Attempt Was Made
An attempt was made by me no less at making a ‘stitch biting hat’, the end result did not match the picture I had imagined it to look like.
Quite why I carried this on to completion is anyone’s guess.
Intriguing, But Why?
Found These Handbuilt Beauties On Marketplace
Here Child, Have This Abomination
Don’t Ask Me About It
“Don’t message just to talk about it” 20 hours of welding the most uncomfortable and heavy chair made from timing chains.
Description:
ITS UP FOR SALE, NOT CONVERSATION. PLEASE DONT MESSAGE ME JUST TO TALK ABOUT IT. NOWHERE IN THIS LISTING DOES IT SAY SEEKING ATTENTION OR CONVERSATION OR RANDOM SMART COMENTS. THANK YOU. 5' long 32" tall 34.5" wide. 23" wide seat 28" high backrest. Made from mixed timing chain, roller chain, pipe, unistrut and turnbuckles. About 20 hrs in fitting and welding. 4 lbs of wire holdin it together. Stainless steel cupholders big enough for tallboys and Yeti mugs. Bring help loading. Is heavy but has functioning wheels.