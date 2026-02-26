ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone once in a while, we’re seized by that dangerous sort of inspiration that will have us undertaking projects we are by no means prepared for. Normally, we’re saved by the practical realities (and costs) of going to the store and buying the supplies or tools needed. But that doesn’t stop everyone.

So we’ve gathered examples of some of the most creative, yet cursed DIY projects people have posted online for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts on what they were trying to accomplish in the comments section down below.

#1

Why Have I Done This

Glittery orange lava lamp wall sconce casting an eerie glow, showcasing a DIY project with deeply cursed lighting effects.

At home with a back injury, out of boredom I combined an old lava lamp with an old wall lamp. Yes I know it’s horrible, but I also kinda like it.

Appropriate-Bank-883 Report

    #2

    Had An Urge To Make ‘Taxidermy’

    Cursed DIY project featuring a modified Teletubby doll surrounded by crafting supplies and tools on a messy floor.

    I think I’m sorry?

    zeldakhalo Report

    #3

    Needed A Lamp. Spent $60 To Make One Out Of A Spare Thermos

    DIY project lamp made from repurposed household items including a metal container and light bulbs, showing a deeply cursed design.

    lumbirdjack Report

    Not the worst thing so far.

    #4

    VW Bug Bed

    Vintage Volkswagen Beetle converted into an indoor bed setup, showing a deeply cursed DIY project in a cluttered room.

    Someone is actually trying to sell this in my area.

    chicoquadcore Report

    View more comments
    #5

    Cinderella

    White sock wearing a DIY shoe made from wrapped charging cables, showcasing a deeply cursed and unusual project.

    pheexio Report

    There's a 100% chance you'll put this on the wrong way on the first try

    #6

    Someone Made A $450 "MacBook Trash Can"

    Wooden trash can designed to look like a MacBook laptop, showcasing a deeply cursed DIY project.

    I need to know:

    Is this the ultimate, high-effort solution for people who refuse to let a basic plastic bin ruin their aesthetic?

    Bullseye_29 Report

    #7

    Oyster Shell Chandelier Or Ed Gein’s Skin Lamp?

    DIY project chandelier made from oyster shells hanging in a dining room, showcasing a deeply cursed creative idea.

    Ok_Cause_869 Report

    couldn't pay me to take it

    #8

    External Hard Drive Encased In A Cement Brick

    Concrete brick DIY project with unusual LED light installation creating bright light streaks on wooden floor.

    Description:
    Cement brick with a USB hard drive inside. It was made by a guy I've never met and it has a bunch of random files and photos of people who went to a college I didn't go to. I guess you could say it's a bit of a time capsule. I've had it for years and it's hard to see it go but it's time...
    Free to a good home but please note that it is a literal cement brick so it's heavy! But it has a handle.

    gcz1214 Report

    #9

    Gaming Chair

    DIY project gone wrong with a bike seat awkwardly attached to a sneaker standing on a wooden floor near a desk.

    Le4xy Report

    #10

    This Beautiful Paintjob

    Jeep with a deeply cursed DIY project, featuring unusual purple attachments and poorly painted green accents on the rear.

    I don't know a thing about painting cars but I'm pretty sure you don't use spray paint.

    WatchOutRadioactiveM Report

    I knew a woman who painted a Thunderbird with a roller, it turned out much better.

    #11

    Rip The Antique Globe Underneath All This

    Pink DIY disco ball drinks cabinet with mirrored globe top in a wooden room with parquet flooring.

    guessimkindaemo Report

    #12

    Where’s The Remote?

    Bathroom walls and ceiling covered with hundreds of remote controls in a deeply cursed DIY project.

    420Eski-Grim Report

    #13

    Found In The Wild

    A deeply cursed DIY project showing a toy with a blue face inside a fuzzy bunny costume with small arms and legs.

    Behold my Furbubu. I know it's been done before but I had to make my own. He's made from a toy bunny, a MacDonald's furby and ball jointed doll limbs!

    spookietrex Report

    #14

    Worth Every Penny

    Mirror with a DIY frame made from expand foam creating a deeply cursed and unusual home decor project.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Poodle Made From Seashells, Found For Sale In A Charity Shop In The UK For £2.50

    Sculpture made of numerous small seashells arranged to form a figure with eyes, showcasing a deeply cursed DIY project.

    JSHU16 Report

    #16

    Was Told My Carrot Hand Belonged Here

    DIY project fail showing a hand model made of baby carrots on a wooden surface, demonstrating a deeply cursed creation.

    Spent around an hour doing this and while I don't have regrets, no I don't know why.

    L0rdDino Report

    #17

    Found In A Hotel In Erfurt... I Don't Even Know What To Think Of This

    Slices of bread with purple flip-flop straps framed as a DIY project gone deeply cursed on a wall.

    DomWaits Report

    #18

    Squishmallow Mask

    Person wearing a DIY unicorn hat with cut-out eyes that looks deeply cursed in a casual indoor setting.

    My 9 year old made from a sacrificial squishmallow she used to stuff pillows she made on her sewing machine.

    AndroidNim Report

    #19

    Bedazzled Great Value Toilet Bowl Bleach (Empty)

    Hand bedazzled toilet bowl bleach bottle showcasing a DIY project with a deeply cursed and quirky design.

    motapumi Report

    #20

    Anyone Wants Sneakers For Their Shirt Collar?

    White sneaker used as a necklace pendant, tied with shoelaces, worn with a gold chain and blue blazer in a cursed DIY project.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    #21

    Was A Tissue Holder But I Quit Smoking And I'm A Sucker For Punishment Apparently

    DIY project tissue holder made from painted materials with a crumpled paper resembling a tissue sticking out.

    alfy2pointohno Report

    #22

    Found On Facebook Market Place

    Rustic mason jar glasses wrapped in twine with burlap flowers labeled Mr and Mrs, a cursed DIY project example.

    vacuityofnil Report

    #23

    Uhhh I Guess It’s Unique?

    DIY project gone wrong with a chair made from a plastic crate and metal frame, showcasing a deeply cursed custom design.

    MikePach Report

    I'd give the $25 to get it the h3ll out of my sight.

    #24

    The 'Spoiler' On This Car Is Made Of License Plates

    Black Chevrolet car with a poorly attached rear bumper, showcasing a deeply cursed DIY project fail on the road.

    Raistlin76 Report

    #25

    This Is My Debut As An Appliance Installer

    Microwave elevated by cans inside a kitchen cabinet showing a deeply cursed DIY project fail.

    I think I mounted it correctly.

    nikjahw Report

    #26

    Free Couch, Comfort Not Included

    DIY project couch covered with mismatched denim jeans, placed on a sidewalk next to a parked vehicle.

    tllwlyk Report

    #27

    Singular Cotton Swab Holder

    Leather DIY project with a cotton swab holder stitched on a green cutting mat, showing a deeply cursed handmade craft.

    sergemeister Report

    #28

    Epoxy Resin Mantel Clock Embedded Full Of Crushed Stone

    Clock with a bulky DIY resin frame filled with random objects, showcasing a deeply cursed DIY project on a wooden surface.

    RawChickenButt Report

    #29

    They Could’ve At Least Cleaned The Keys First

    DIY project photo frame made from old computer keyboard keys surrounding a vintage portrait with an apple prop.

    I saw this listed on Facebook marketplace for $35.

    tman2damax11 Report

    There could be anything in his hand and I still wouldn't be able to unsee that smirk from my peripheral vision.

    #30

    One Panel Of Privacy Fence To Hide The Front Of Trash Bins But Nothing On Sides Or Behind

    Blue recycling bin partially enclosed by a small DIY white fence on a sidewalk next to a house.

    Stlthrowaway696969 Report

    #31

    Bought Spare Remotes Then My 4 Year Old Found Electrical Tape And Made This So We’d Never Lose Another Remote

    Hand holding a deeply cursed DIY project with three remote controls taped together in a living room setting.

    Little_Ad2790 Report

    #32

    What Is The Purpose Of This

    Door with a deeply cursed crooked frame and hinges causing a DIY project to fail visually and functionally.

    reddit.com Report

    To get the rolling blackboard from room to room.

    #33

    Cowboy Hat Conversion

    Handcrafted hat made from unusual materials next to scissors and glue, a DIY project gone deeply cursed.

    Machinefun Report

    Looks like a toaster on your head

    #34

    Holy Edgy

    Person wearing a deeply cursed DIY project mask made from crushed Monster energy drink cans and packaging.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Facebook Table Wall

    Stacked yellow wooden tables in a room showing a deeply cursed DIY project with an unusual arrangement design.

    LokiDokiPanda Report

    #36

    Gator Dolls

    A collection of cursed DIY dolls dressed in vintage clothes with wigs, displayed on a wooden table indoors.

    Found these on Facebook marketplace in Portland, OR.

    abethhh Report

    Omfg I know the mother/son duo that makes these. Their Etsy shop is called MyWeirdFriends.

    #37

    £3 Mirror And I Had A Vision

    Mirror framed with mismatched plush toys in a DIY project, creating a deeply cursed and chaotic decorative effect.

    zeldakhalo Report

    #38

    I Made Surround Sound Headphones

    Man wearing a strange red DIY headset with mounted speakers, illustrating a deeply cursed DIY project attempt.

    Helmet with 5 adjustable rods. Each rod contains 1 speaker. Not pictured is the USB-to-3.5mm surround decoder (about $29 on Amazon).

    pudjam667 Report

    #39

    I Modified A Pillow To Make It Bendy

    Pink DIY project object on floor transforms from straight to twisted, showcasing a deeply cursed and unusual craft attempt.

    Aaronnoraator Report

    I could actually see this being useful, for those of us that need support/containment at night...instead I shift pillows and plushies and move them around and smoosh them until I'm comfortable...and I have to bury my hands in plushies at night, otherwise my arms flail and I wake myself up by smacking the wall 😖

    #40

    Guerrilla Coffee Dripper

    DIY project fail with stacked paper cups on kitchen counter beside coffee pot and utensils, showcasing a deeply cursed setup.

    Too lazy to buy a $5 coffee pour over but not too lazy to buy coffee filters, so I make this instead.

    CPLCraft Report

    #41

    Impressive Not Gonna Lie

    Coffee mug with a DIY handle made from metal clamps, showing a deeply cursed and impractical project setup.

    ActBest217 Report

    #42

    Landlord Replaced My Door And I Noticed It Was Creaking

    Hand holding a s***w attempting to fix a misaligned door hinge in a DIY project gone wrong and deeply cursed.

    Landlord used screws instead of the correct pin.

    LateRespond1184 Report

    #43

    Redditors Covers Piece Of Bread With Rhinestones

    Hand holding a DIY project slice of bread covered in glitter and crystals, showing a deeply cursed craft result.

    Empathetic_Artist Report

    #44

    Our Thanksgiving Yoda Gingerbread Cookie Turned Out Better Than Expected

    Yoda cake DIY project with messy frosting, pink icing border, and scattered blue and white sprinkles on a floral tablecloth.

    MalDuzArt Report

    I think they meant "bitter".

    #45

    Decorative Spine

    Model spine painted with yellow designs as a deeply cursed DIY project displayed on wooden surface.

    TheSkyCrusader Report

    #46

    My Neighbor’s New Walkway. They Are Doing Their Own Renovations Before Trying To Sell

    Multicolored DIY stone walkway with uneven placement leading to a brick house entrance, a deeply cursed project example.

    aggierogue3 Report

    #47

    I Make Weird Food Purses Out Of Clay And Resin

    Heart-shaped DIY food crafts including cereal, popcorn, fries, and pasta with sauce, showcasing deeply cursed DIY project results.

    WittyMaintenance3042 Report

    #48

    An Attempt Was Made

    Plush blue DIY project with crooked eyes and sharp teeth, showing a deeply cursed handmade craft gone wrong.

    An attempt was made by me no less at making a ‘stitch biting hat’, the end result did not match the picture I had imagined it to look like.

    Quite why I carried this on to completion is anyone’s guess.

    Weird_Surprise6221 Report

    #49

    Intriguing, But Why?

    DIY project gone wrong featuring a custom piano table with embedded speakers and keyboard in a home setting.

    AmbivertMusic Report

    #50

    Found These Handbuilt Beauties On Marketplace

    DIY project furniture made from rough, unfinished particle board with uneven texture in a bedroom setting

    The_Aesthetician Report

    #51

    Here Child, Have This Abomination

    Clear resin DIY project embedding flowers and pregnancy test sticks, showcasing a deeply cursed DIY project result.

    fisheystick Report

    #52

    Don’t Ask Me About It

    Wicker lawn chair with unusual metal frame and yellow wheels in a DIY project gone deeply cursed.

    “Don’t message just to talk about it” 20 hours of welding the most uncomfortable and heavy chair made from timing chains.
    Description:
    ITS UP FOR SALE, NOT CONVERSATION. PLEASE DONT MESSAGE ME JUST TO TALK ABOUT IT. NOWHERE IN THIS LISTING DOES IT SAY SEEKING ATTENTION OR CONVERSATION OR RANDOM SMART COMENTS. THANK YOU. 5' long 32" tall 34.5" wide. 23" wide seat 28" high backrest. Made from mixed timing chain, roller chain, pipe, unistrut and turnbuckles. About 20 hrs in fitting and welding. 4 lbs of wire holdin it together. Stainless steel cupholders big enough for tallboys and Yeti mugs. Bring help loading. Is heavy but has functioning wheels.

    12hrnights Report

    #53

    My MIL Made This On Her Woodworking Class

    Wooden DIY project coat rack with hooks and metal wire on a worn wooden table showing a deeply cursed design.

    ezelufer Report

    #54

    This Was In A High End Resort Where All Other Woodworking Was Done Pretty Well

    Wooden door hinge with oddly shaped wooden support, a DIY project that ended up deeply cursed and poorly executed.

    Mesoposty Report

    #55

    The Glitter Is Not Sealed. It's A Sink Made Of Sandpaper

    A deeply cursed DIY project sink with an unusual multicolored design and irregular shape on a bathroom countertop.

    FaeTheWolf Report

