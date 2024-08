Everyone has a different understanding of what is beautiful. It's common knowledge that taste is subjective. As the saying goes, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Basically, what some people find beautiful, others can find hideous.

Gardens aren’t an exception to this rule. What makes a beautiful garden is a subjective matter. As this Quora thread shows, some find gardens with an abundance of wildflowers the epitome of beauty. At the same time, others don’t feel the need for flowers. They prefer the green coziness or gardens with greenhouses and vegetable gardens or something else. To each their own.