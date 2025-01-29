ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever lain awake at 2 a.m. reliving a painfully awkward conversation from five years ago, congratulations—you'd probably enjoy Portuguese Geese. Joe Holtby, the artist behind these painfully relatable webcomics, knows all too well the sting of awkward social situations and turns them into comics.

His process? "The sun has to be down, the vibes have to be right, and I have to have a good YouTube video playing," he says. And just like that, another comic is born, proving that awkwardness is a universal language. Inspired by legends like PBF Comics, Cyanide & Happiness, and Extra Fabulous Comics, Joe has mastered the art of making one laugh at their own misfortunes. "I hope my comics can make people laugh, and maybe even inspire other artists," he shares. So, if you've ever tripped over thin air or said "you too" when the waiter told you to enjoy your meal, rest assured—you're not alone.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Funny comic characters with tired expressions, showcasing a humorous twist ending.

portuguesegeese

    #2

    Comic strip with geese discussing pain and smiles, featuring a funny twist ending.

    portuguesegeese

    #3

    Comic with funny, twisted ending: two birds discussing "dry January," one opting for "moist January" instead.

    portuguesegeese

    #4

    Comic strip by artist with a funny, twisted ending featuring two bird characters in conversation, one wearing a hat.

    portuguesegeese

    #5

    Comic of two birds at a table; one comments on the other's forehead, featuring a funny, twisted ending.

    portuguesegeese

    #6

    Comic with funny twist showing characters discussing hook-up culture and its unexpected outcomes.

    portuguesegeese

    #7

    Comic by artist with funny twist: Character shocked by beetle, followed by a humorous response from a seated figure.

    portuguesegeese

    #8

    Cartoon of two birds discussing pizza, leading to a funny comic twist.

    portuguesegeese

    #9

    Comic of gamers with a funny, twisted ending. One character thinks it's a good round, while the other is frustrated.

    portuguesegeese

    #10

    Funny comic with a twisted ending of characters realizing it's not New Year, but December 29th, from Portuguese Geese.

    portuguesegeese

    #11

    Comic with twisted ending: A character sends a note to a friend working at a sewage plant.

    portuguesegeese

    #12

    Funny comic with a character giving a blood necklace, leading to a twisted ending with a surprised friend.

    portuguesegeese

    #13

    Comic depicting a humorous interaction at a counter, with a twist ending involving the word "moss."

    portuguesegeese

    #14

    Cartoon character humorously taking shots, first of alcohol, then antacid, illustrating a funny comic twist.

    portuguesegeese

    #15

    Comic character on a bench puzzled by "Hold SHIFT to run" instructions, with a humorous and twisted expression.

    portuguesegeese

    #16

    Comic of a skeleton in a shirts vs. skins game, joined by a vampire and Frankenstein monster, showcasing a funny twist.

    portuguesegeese

    #17

    Comic strip with funny twist: characters in a drug den, one asks about huffing "Autumn Air," and the other calls it "that good stuff."

    portuguesegeese

    #18

    Comic featuring a green character at the gym realizing he's inspired others, humorously declaring himself "king of the gym."

    portuguesegeese

    #19

    Comic by an artist with a worker hearing news about a coworker getting fired, leading to unexpected joy in the last panel.

    portuguesegeese

    #20

    Comic strip by artist discussing the funny issue of Portuguese geese name confusion.

    portuguesegeese

    #21

    Comic by artist featuring a robber and a duck with a humorous twist ending, set in a living room.

    portuguesegeese

    #22

    Artist's comic with geese in a funny scene, featuring a twisted ending about brain farts.

    portuguesegeese

    #23

    Comic strip by artist Joe Gooseman with characters humorously shouting "vacuum" in a twist ending.

    portuguesegeese

    #24

    Comic strip with funny twists, featuring diverse characters and humorous dialogue about insecurities and gaming.

    portuguesegeese

    #25

    Comic strip by an artist with a twisted ending; a werewolf transformation triggered by pop culture reference error.

    portuguesegeese

    #26

    Comic with twisted ending: vampire and skeleton interact with headless horseman named Steve at a party.

    portuguesegeese

    #27

    Comic strip with funny characters and a humorous, twisted ending in a busy mall setting.

    portuguesegeese

