ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever lain awake at 2 a.m. reliving a painfully awkward conversation from five years ago, congratulations—you'd probably enjoy Portuguese Geese. Joe Holtby, the artist behind these painfully relatable webcomics, knows all too well the sting of awkward social situations and turns them into comics.

His process? "The sun has to be down, the vibes have to be right, and I have to have a good YouTube video playing," he says. And just like that, another comic is born, proving that awkwardness is a universal language. Inspired by legends like PBF Comics, Cyanide & Happiness, and Extra Fabulous Comics, Joe has mastered the art of making one laugh at their own misfortunes. "I hope my comics can make people laugh, and maybe even inspire other artists," he shares. So, if you've ever tripped over thin air or said "you too" when the waiter told you to enjoy your meal, rest assured—you're not alone.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com