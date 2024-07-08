ADVERTISEMENT

One particularly intriguing and underrated comic artist is Aidee Sea. She creates under the name 'After Death Comics,' producing works that are often both weird and funny.

Previously, when Aidee was asked about the origin and meaning behind the name, she responded: "It was originally going to be a comic series about ghosts, but I realized I didn't have a lot of ideas for it. I just kept making comics about whatever I found funny, and kept the name."

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Aidee's work and let us know what you think.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com | aideesea.com | webtoons.com | teepublic.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Artist Creates Hilariously Weird Comics That Might Make You Laugh (23 New Pics)

afterdeathcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!