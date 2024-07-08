ADVERTISEMENT

One particularly intriguing and underrated comic artist is Aidee Sea. She creates under the name 'After Death Comics,' producing works that are often both weird and funny.

Previously, when Aidee was asked about the origin and meaning behind the name, she responded: "It was originally going to be a comic series about ghosts, but I realized I didn't have a lot of ideas for it. I just kept making comics about whatever I found funny, and kept the name."

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Aidee's work and let us know what you think.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com | aideesea.com | webtoons.com | teepublic.com