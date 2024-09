As time passed, embroidery became increasingly popular due to its versatility. It was especially loved by the nobles, who, during medieval times, saw it as a sign of wealth and would not only wear heavily embroidered clothes but would also use it to decorate their homes.

The game was changed forever when the Industrial Revolution hit, and the first embroidery machine was invented in the mid-1800s in France. It was here that the craft reached the doorstep of mass production.

Now, thanks to cheaper materials, simplified pattern papers, and modern technology, almost anyone interested can try their hand at this hobby. While this art may no longer symbolize wealth, the beauty that it produces is still around, shining brighter than ever before.