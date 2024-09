We’ve sourced these pictures from different corners of the internet. Scroll down to the bottom and enjoy the cuteness overload with each one.

If you’re feeling down, expect your frown to turn upside down. You’ll get the usual wholesome and heartwarming content showing lovable puppies and kitties finding a new home . Just the same, you’ll get your needed dose of the warm and fuzzies, which is always a beautiful thing.

The sound of a baby’s hearty laugh and an adorable pet photo can bring instant joy to someone’s day. This list is about the latter as we return for our monthly edition of snapshots featuring adopted pets.

#1 Adopted A Kitten Share icon

#2 Adopted A New Cat, She Likes To Go For Rides In My Purse Share icon

#3 Rescued Her Yesterday Share icon

Taking on the responsibility of adopting a pet is commendable. But before doing so, you must first check if you’re suited for it. For Queenstown Veterinary Hospital owner Dr. Marianne Bailey, your lifestyle is the number one factor to consider. “If you work long hours or you travel a lot, getting a dog that has a lot of energy [and] needs a lot of exercising might be a mismatch,” Dr. Bailey told WMDT.

#4 My Newly Adopted Kitten, Merlin Share icon

#5 A Bearded Dragon I Adopted Today Share icon

#6 This Is Finn. Rescued And Finally Adopted! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many people subscribe to several myths about pet adoption. One of them is that pets in a shelter aren’t domesticated enough to be adopted into someone’s home. Pet behaviorist Dr. Tammie King debunked this, saying behaviors can be modified. As she pointed out in an interview with Mars, newly adopted pets won’t feel at home for the first three weeks. She says, “Be mindful of this and work with your new adopted pet to bring out their best side.”

#7 Just Adopted This Young Man Share icon

#8 Adopting This Boy From The Shelter Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Wife Who Was Going To "Tolerate" A Cat For My Sake Share icon

Many people are apprehensive about adopting a pet from a shelter because of the uncertainty of their behaviors. This may be especially true for previously abused animals. Dr. King advises creating a routine involving many positive pet experiences in such cases. She recommends establishing consistency in where pets eat, sleep, and go to the toilet while encouraging desirable behaviors such as chewing and scratching appropriate items. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Ziggy Before And After Being Rescued Share icon

#11 We Just Adopted This Little Girl From The Shelter. Please Help Us Name Her! Share icon

#12 Our New Family Member Share icon

While there are specific behavioral issues among pets adopted from a shelter, Dr. King points out that cats and dogs, for example, have needs and personalities specific to them. To avoid potential problems, she urges allowing new pets to express themselves naturally. Dr. King suggests providing mental stimulation through food-dispensing toys, scratching posts for cats, and physical exercise. But if you need professional assistance, you can always consult shelters for advice on individual pet traits.

#13 My Husband And I Adopted Our First Corgi Over The Weekend Share icon

#14 I Adopted This Cat Today For My Boy It Is A Wonder Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Feel Like We Need A Mature, Distinguished Name For This Guy We Just Adopted Share icon

Now, we’d like to hear from you, readers. Do you have any helpful pet adoption tips to share? What would be your best advice to first-timers considering welcoming a new furry friend into their home? Share them in the comments!

#16 Rescued Her Mom A Few Weeks Ago. Thought She Was Fat Share icon

#17 My Girlfriend Found And Saved An Orange Cat Share icon

#18 Say Hi To My Boys! :d Share icon

#19 My Mother Adopted An Adult Cat Share icon

#20 I Adopted A 16 Yr Old Cat. She’d Been At The Shelter For 6 Years!!! Share icon

#21 My Girl Jinx! She’s All Teefies Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Husband Went To Pet Store For Dog Food, Adopted Cat Share icon

#23 As A Newly Cat Parent, I Wanted To Share My Baby, Butters Share icon

#24 Myself & My Partner Adopted Our First Cat Yesterday! Share icon

#25 Abandoned Train Cat Needs A Name That Suits Him! Share icon

#26 We Adopted Boots This Weekend Share icon

#27 My Female Cat Adopted My New Kittens On Day One Share icon

#28 Adopted This Babygirl. Any Guesses? She Weights 16 Kg, And The Shelter Said She's 8/9 Months Old Share icon

#29 Saw This Girl At The Shelter, Now We’re Officially Out Numbered! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Became The New Owner Of This Sweet Boy Who Was Rescued From The Streets Today. For The Life Of Me I Cannot Think Of A Name That Feels “Right” So Plz Help Me! Share icon

#31 Recently Rescued This Little Cutie, Looking For A Good Name Share icon

#32 My Dogs Adopted A Cat Share icon

#33 My Julia Share icon

#34 Madlad Staff Member Share icon

#35 I Decided To Adopt Them Both Together! Share icon

#36 This Kitty Randomly Showed Up At My House Today. I’ve Been Adopted Share icon

#37 My Neighbor Brought These To Me This Morning, He Knows I Have A Cat (Coffee), So He Thought I'd Be Interested In Adopting These Five Adorable Kittens Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Stray Car Adopted Me, Can Anyone Guess Her Age? Share icon

#39 Meet Dave! Share icon

#40 Just Adopted This Cutie Pie Share icon

#41 Adopted My First Cat Share icon

#42 German Name Suggestions Share icon

#43 4 Days Ago I Rescued Luffy From The Street, And He's Already Like This, I Think He's Comfortable, Hahaha Share icon

#44 Our Newly Adopted Kitten, Sarafina, Has The Most Remarkably Pink Nose Out Of Any Of My Cats Share icon

#45 Just Got Thanked For Adopting A Small Cat And Now I’m Sad Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 This Boy Made Me Into A Cat Person Share icon

#47 Never Thought I’d Ever Be A Cat Owner But On An Empty Lot Where I Walk My Dogs This Little Man Came Up To Me For Pets Share icon

#48 Adopted This Sweet Baby Today Share icon

#49 My New Cat Ugh I Love Her Share icon

#50 Proof You Should Adopt Litter-Mates Share icon

#51 Just Adopted This Handsome Man, Newt Share icon

#52 I Was Only Going To Adopt One. I Ended Up With A Tuxedo And A Void Share icon

#53 The Kittens I Found In A Parking Lot / Dumpster Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My Wife And I Adopted A Cat =d Share icon

#55 Woke Up To This Surprise! Share icon

#56 I Recently Adopted A Street Cat. He’s Adjusting Well To His New Home, But His Fur Is Still A Bit Rough From His Time On The Streets. I Want To Make Sure He Gets The Right Food To Help His Coat Become Soft And Shiny Share icon

#57 My Boyfriend Wanted To Adopt A Black Cat… Share icon

#58 Meet Roberta. The Shelter Warned Us About Her And It's All True! Share icon

#59 Adopted This Lil' Rascal After Visiting The Pound Today - Meet Whiskers! Share icon

#60 Adopted An 18 Week Old Golden Share icon

#61 Just Got Him Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Just Adopted This Pretty Boy Share icon

#63 Meet My New Rescue Pug! He's The Sweetest Fella Share icon

#64 Recently Rescued This Little Guy… What Should I Name Him?? Share icon

#65 George, 7 Months Old Share icon

#66 Just Rescued Our 1st Hound, He’s 14 Yo Share icon

#67 Our Blind Long Haired Frenchie We Adopted Share icon

#68 W've Adopted A Third One Share icon

#69 It's Upsetting That Senior Cats Are Often Overlooked For Adoption :( 11 And 12 Years Young Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I Adopted This King Because His Gaze Caught My Attention,what Should I Name It? Share icon

#71 Rescue Babies! Share icon

#72 Meet Theo (Elvis Inspired!) Share icon

#73 Rescued This Little Thing Today After A Few Days Of Trying To Grab It From A Construction Site Near Work. I’ve Never Seen Cats Sit Like This? Vet Appointment Tomorrow! Share icon

#74 Heard A Crying Kitten, Investigated. She Ran Right Up To Me Share icon

#75 Rescued From A Car At 5 Weeks Old Share icon

#76 Meet Chance Share icon

#77 Just Adopted This Little Girl From My Job Yesterday (I Work At A Rescue) Need Some Name Ideas! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 I Just Adopted These Two Sweet Dogs From The Shelter Today. We Decided To Name The One On The Left Henry. Any Suggestions For What To Call The Other One? Share icon

#79 My Rescue Red Share icon

#80 Adopted From The Humane Society Yesterday Share icon

#81 Gizmo A Couple Days After We Adopted Him Share icon

#82 This Year's Fosters Share icon

#83 I Recently Adopted This Cat Share icon

#84 I Adopted A Cat And It Was The Best Decision Of My Life! Share icon

#85 What Should I Name This Cute Kitty Lady Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Just Adopted This Baby Void Today!! Share icon

#87 Cds Failed Me, So I Adopted Instead! Share icon

#88 Went In To Foster A Litter Of Kittens And Ended Up Adopting A Senior Sweetie On Tuesday Share icon

#89 Rescued From CVS Share icon