“I Was Basically A Shell Of A Person”: Passenger Traumatized By Train’s “Scenic Route” Detour

Traveling can be so many things—relaxing, enlightening, maybe even a little adventurous. But no matter what form it takes, it’s meant to be enjoyable.

That’s exactly what one Redditor had in mind when they planned a quick visit to their friend, just four hours away by train. With excitement, they booked their ticket, ready to take in a scenic route. But not long into the journey, they realized they’d made a mistake—one that turned a 4-hour trip into 17 hours of madness and regret.

Hoping for a fun trip filled with scenic views, the person booked a short train ride to visit a friend

Little did they know, they’d made a serious mistake

Traveling solo can feel daunting, but it’s also an incredibly rewarding experience

This traveler’s misadventure certainly calls for a round of sympathies, but it’s worth admitting that even the most meticulous among us aren’t immune to making mistakes while on the road. To offer some advice on avoiding similar pitfalls, Bored Panda spoke with Ioana, the author of The Solo Travel in Style Blog.

Born and raised in Romania, Ioana spent 14 years living in New York City before returning to her home country. Now in her 30s, she’s a seasoned solo female traveler who has embraced the joys—and challenges—of exploring the world on her own. Traveling alone means being extra careful and planning thoroughly to avoid unexpected 17-hour detours. Even so, Ioana admits that her first solo experience wasn’t without its nerves.

“The first time I traveled solo, I went to Paris for my birthday!” she told us. “I was excited but also scared. There were so many thoughts running through my head: Will I be safe? Will I enjoy this trip even though I’m by myself? Will people judge me for traveling solo? So many emotions!”

“But instead of canceling the trip—a thought that crossed my mind multiple times—I did it scared,” she added. “And it turned out to be such a great decision.”

Ioana spent her time in Paris walking around, savoring delicious food, and visiting all the iconic landmarks she had only read about before. “It was spectacular,” she said. As soon as she returned home, she booked another solo journey.

“I think going on a solo trip boosts your confidence so much,” she shared. “The more you do it, the more comfortable you become navigating new places by yourself. I absolutely love traveling solo now, and I look forward to every new adventure.”

Stumbling is part of traveling

Travel mistakes and mishaps are inevitable, Ioana admits. “I recently went to Kenya, and you have to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) visa ahead of your trip. I applied and got approved, but then I had to renew my passport at the last minute. That meant my new passport number didn’t match the one on my eTA,” she explained.

“I tried calling the eTA team in Kenya, but they either didn’t pick up or were so busy that I was always kept on hold,” she continued. “I had no idea how to update my passport number, so I brought my old passport with me to the airport and just hoped for the best.”

When she reached the check-in counter, Ioana explained the situation, but the staff told her they couldn’t let her board right away. “They said they needed to check with their manager and make a phone call to Kenya to confirm whether I was allowed to fly,” she said.

“I had to wait in a corner for about 10 minutes, and it was so stressful,” Ioana recalled. “I was literally sweating, thinking I wouldn’t be able to go on this trip I was so excited about.”

Fortunately, the situation ended well. The staff returned and told her she could board the flight because she had brought her old passport. “Phew! It all worked out, but it was really stressful. Don’t do things last minute like me to avoid unnecessary stress!” she advised.

Ioana’s tips for stress-free trips

To keep your travels smooth, Ioana recommends keeping the following in mind:

Check the time zone difference when booking plane tickets to make sure you select the correct day and time.

Check visa requirements early to allow plenty of time for completing all necessary paperwork.

Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months if traveling internationally—and don’t renew it at the last minute, as Ioana humorously warned!

Do your research about your destination so you know what to expect and can avoid costly mistakes.

So, take note—and here’s to safe and happy travels!

Though they felt bad for the author, commenters thanked them for turning the mishap into such a funny story

