Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Was Basically A Shell Of A Person”: Passenger Traumatized By Train’s “Scenic Route” Detour
Fails, Funny

“I Was Basically A Shell Of A Person”: Passenger Traumatized By Train’s “Scenic Route” Detour

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling can be so many things—relaxing, enlightening, maybe even a little adventurous. But no matter what form it takes, it’s meant to be enjoyable.

That’s exactly what one Redditor had in mind when they planned a quick visit to their friend, just four hours away by train. With excitement, they booked their ticket, ready to take in a scenic route. But not long into the journey, they realized they’d made a mistake—one that turned a 4-hour trip into 17 hours of madness and regret.

Read all about it below.

Hoping for a fun trip filled with scenic views, the person booked a short train ride to visit a friend

Image credits: Tony Staub (not the actual image)

Little did they know, they’d made a serious mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: koldunova (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: vitalina (not the actual image)

Image credits: hornyadele

Traveling solo can feel daunting, but it’s also an incredibly rewarding experience

This traveler’s misadventure certainly calls for a round of sympathies, but it’s worth admitting that even the most meticulous among us aren’t immune to making mistakes while on the road. To offer some advice on avoiding similar pitfalls, Bored Panda spoke with Ioana, the author of The Solo Travel in Style Blog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born and raised in Romania, Ioana spent 14 years living in New York City before returning to her home country. Now in her 30s, she’s a seasoned solo female traveler who has embraced the joys—and challenges—of exploring the world on her own. Traveling alone means being extra careful and planning thoroughly to avoid unexpected 17-hour detours. Even so, Ioana admits that her first solo experience wasn’t without its nerves.

“The first time I traveled solo, I went to Paris for my birthday!” she told us. “I was excited but also scared. There were so many thoughts running through my head: Will I be safe? Will I enjoy this trip even though I’m by myself? Will people judge me for traveling solo? So many emotions!”

“But instead of canceling the trip—a thought that crossed my mind multiple times—I did it scared,” she added. “And it turned out to be such a great decision.”

Ioana spent her time in Paris walking around, savoring delicious food, and visiting all the iconic landmarks she had only read about before. “It was spectacular,” she said. As soon as she returned home, she booked another solo journey.

“I think going on a solo trip boosts your confidence so much,” she shared. “The more you do it, the more comfortable you become navigating new places by yourself. I absolutely love traveling solo now, and I look forward to every new adventure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stumbling is part of traveling

Travel mistakes and mishaps are inevitable, Ioana admits. “I recently went to Kenya, and you have to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) visa ahead of your trip. I applied and got approved, but then I had to renew my passport at the last minute. That meant my new passport number didn’t match the one on my eTA,” she explained.

“I tried calling the eTA team in Kenya, but they either didn’t pick up or were so busy that I was always kept on hold,” she continued. “I had no idea how to update my passport number, so I brought my old passport with me to the airport and just hoped for the best.”

When she reached the check-in counter, Ioana explained the situation, but the staff told her they couldn’t let her board right away. “They said they needed to check with their manager and make a phone call to Kenya to confirm whether I was allowed to fly,” she said.

“I had to wait in a corner for about 10 minutes, and it was so stressful,” Ioana recalled. “I was literally sweating, thinking I wouldn’t be able to go on this trip I was so excited about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, the situation ended well. The staff returned and told her she could board the flight because she had brought her old passport. “Phew! It all worked out, but it was really stressful. Don’t do things last minute like me to avoid unnecessary stress!” she advised.

Ioana’s tips for stress-free trips

To keep your travels smooth, Ioana recommends keeping the following in mind:

  • Check the time zone difference when booking plane tickets to make sure you select the correct day and time.
  • Check visa requirements early to allow plenty of time for completing all necessary paperwork.
  • Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months if traveling internationally—and don’t renew it at the last minute, as Ioana humorously warned!
  • Do your research about your destination so you know what to expect and can avoid costly mistakes.

So, take note—and here’s to safe and happy travels!

Though they felt bad for the author, commenters thanked them for turning the mishap into such a funny story

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

9

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
peitsch331 avatar
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know, from what country is coming this exactly, but GEEZ! Man, when you booked your ticked -online or at an automat or agencyr by the railway station - didn't you observed the time your journey will take at that "WAY cheaper" price?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
fluffydreg avatar
FluffyDreg
FluffyDreg
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they give times like that?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ronman_1 avatar
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never purchase travel without understanding the itinerary. If costs are low, be suspicious.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
peitsch331 avatar
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know, from what country is coming this exactly, but GEEZ! Man, when you booked your ticked -online or at an automat or agencyr by the railway station - didn't you observed the time your journey will take at that "WAY cheaper" price?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
fluffydreg avatar
FluffyDreg
FluffyDreg
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they give times like that?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ronman_1 avatar
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never purchase travel without understanding the itinerary. If costs are low, be suspicious.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Funny
Homepage
Trending
Funny
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Funny Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda