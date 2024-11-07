“Divorce Immediately”: Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

A husband left his wife at the airport and boarded a plane without her after she missed her flight—because he had entered her birthday incorrectly on her ticket.

The frustrated wife, Jaime Wystub, shared the moment on social media. “At the airport; guess where my husband is?” she said, before flipping her phone camera to show the plane on the tarmac.

“He’s on that flight. Guess where I’m not? Ask me why not. He got my birthday wrong.”

Jaime revealed that she and her husband have been together for 13 years. By the time they noticed the mistake, it was already too late, and they were unable to get help from staff members.

“Was not an easy fix! No one was at the desk hahaha had to call and get it fixed and missed my flight by 10 seconds lol they sold my seat,” the mother of three wrote in the comments on the clip. “They wouldn’t let me on even though they sat there for an hour delayed.”



The video, captioned “You win some, you lose some,” has had over 6 million views on TikTok since it was shared on Monday (November 4).

“Mine got our daughter’s last name wrong… it’s both of ours…,” one user shared.

“My BF did this once, but I still made the flight. He didn’t forget my birthday; his brain went on autopilot, and he entered his own birthday by mistake,” another person penned.

A separate user reminded Jaime that things could always be worse. “At least he bought your flight ticket! mine bought a ticket only for himself – for OUR honeymoon!!”

Then, others judged her husband for boarding the flight without her. “My husband would not be on the flight without me,” one user commented. Jaime clarified that her husband was going to fire training—training for firefighting personnel—and couldn’t miss the flight.

“My boyfriend always sends me a text 99/99/9999???????? Right before he books and I’m like you don’t know it by heart yet?!” commented an additional user.

“Weird. I did the same for myself last time I flew and Alaska Airlines fixed it for me in under a min. Took a look at my ID and changed it,” another netizen said.

“He’s on that flight. Guess where I’m not? Ask me why not. He got my birthday wrong,” Jaime said, staring at the plane from the airport

For security reasons, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires that the name on a passenger’s ticket match the name on their personal identification.

This also applies to spelling errors, according to Afar magazine. “The name on your booking must match the name on your passport or driver’s license. Inverting some letters or putting an abbreviated version of your name (such as Mike instead of Michael) won’t fly with the TSA and airline security protocols.”

Having a wrong birthday on a boarding pass “would not typically result in denied boarding. However, it could lead to a situation in which a flight is missed,” a TSA spokesperson told Bored Panda via email.

“TSA requires that a passenger with inconsistent information between their acceptable form of ID and their boarding pass must be corrected at the airline ticket counter for a verified identification (VID) submission to Secure Flight,” the spokesperson added.

“This submission should correct the issue, and the passenger will be allowed to proceed, provided the updated data does not result in them being a potential match to a high risk list.

“TSA recommends that passengers provide accurate information that is consistent with identification credentials when booking a flight and be sure to arrive at the airport with an acceptable form of ID.”

Jaime and her husband, Matt, have been together for thirteen years

Alternatively, if you have a reasonable time window, you could cancel your ticket and book another. On any airline, you have 24 hours to cancel a reservation at no charge, according to federal regulations.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, some airlines may charge a fee for changing the name on a ticket, which can range anywhere from $125 to $500.

In any case, most airlines recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours for international ones to avoid any headaches.

The mother’s video went viral, receiving over 6 million views on TikTok

Jaime forgave her husband, saying “he gets a pass this time,” stressing that he couldn’t miss the flight because he had to go to fire training



When someone commented on Jaime’s video that they had made the same mistake but managed to fix it at the airport, she admitted, “We definitely could have gone earlier for sure.”

In a separate video, the Montana photographer addressed the online criticism her significant other has received, with users labeling his mistake a “red flag.”

“It’s for fire training. It’s not a vacation, so it’s not like he just left me,” she insisted. “He had to go. Life happens. Totally fine,” adding, “He gets a pass this time. He’s a good husband.”

Jaime said she managed to get another flight and landed in Dallas—closer to their final destination. Her husband then drove three hours to pick her up.

Once they reunited, Jaime asked her significant other when her birthday was, and he still didn’t have a clue

Finally, she filmed another video with her husband. This time, it was a pop quiz about his partner of 13 years. “Hey Matt, when’s my birthday?” she asked.

“Who knows?” he responded.

“I fear I would be the husband in this situation,” a TikTok user joked

