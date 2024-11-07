Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Divorce Immediately”: Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket
Couples, News

“Divorce Immediately”: Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

Interview
Open list comments 13
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

13

ADVERTISEMENT

A husband left his wife at the airport and boarded a plane without her after she missed her flight—because he had entered her birthday incorrectly on her ticket.

The frustrated wife, Jaime Wystub, shared the moment on social media. “At the airport; guess where my husband is?” she said, before flipping her phone camera to show the plane on the tarmac.

“He’s on that flight. Guess where I’m not? Ask me why not. He got my birthday wrong.”

Jaime revealed that she and her husband have been together for 13 years. By the time they noticed the mistake, it was already too late, and they were unable to get help from staff members.

A woman’s husband left her at the airport after she missed her flight because he entered her birthdate incorrectly on her plane ticket
"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

Image credits: Freepik

“Was not an easy fix! No one was at the desk hahaha had to call and get it fixed and missed my flight by 10 seconds lol they sold my seat,” the mother of three wrote in the comments on the clip. “They wouldn’t let me on even though they sat there for an hour delayed.”

The video, captioned “You win some, you lose some,”  has had over 6 million views on TikTok since it was shared on Monday (November 4).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mine got our daughter’s last name wrong… it’s both of ours…,” one user shared.

“My BF did this once, but I still made the flight. He didn’t forget my birthday; his brain went on autopilot, and he entered his own birthday by mistake,” another person penned.

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

Image credits: jaimewystub

A separate user reminded Jaime that things could always be worse. “At least he bought your flight ticket! mine bought a ticket only for himself – for OUR honeymoon!!”

Then, others judged her husband for boarding the flight without her. “My husband would not be on the flight without me,” one user commented. Jaime clarified that her husband was going to fire training—training for firefighting personnel—and couldn’t miss the flight.

“My boyfriend always sends me a text 99/99/9999???????? Right before he books and I’m like you don’t know it by heart yet?!” commented an additional user.

“Weird. I did the same for myself last time I flew and Alaska Airlines fixed it for me in under a min. Took a look at my ID and changed it,” another netizen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s on that flight. Guess where I’m not? Ask me why not. He got my birthday wrong,” Jaime said, staring at the plane from the airport

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

Image credits: jaimewystub

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

Image credits: jaimewystub

For security reasons, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires that the name on a passenger’s ticket match the name on their personal identification.

This also applies to spelling errors, according to Afar magazine. “The name on your booking must match the name on your passport or driver’s license. Inverting some letters or putting an abbreviated version of your name (such as Mike instead of Michael) won’t fly with the TSA and airline security protocols.”

Having a wrong birthday on a boarding pass “would not typically result in denied boarding. However,  it could lead to a situation in which a flight is missed,” a TSA spokesperson told Bored Panda via email.

ADVERTISEMENT

“TSA requires that a passenger with inconsistent information between their acceptable form of ID and their boarding pass must be corrected at the airline ticket counter for a verified identification (VID) submission to Secure Flight,” the spokesperson added.

“This submission should correct the issue, and the passenger will be allowed to proceed, provided the updated data does not result in them being a potential match to a high risk list.

“TSA recommends that passengers provide accurate information that is consistent with identification credentials when booking a flight and be sure to arrive at the airport with an acceptable form of ID.”

Jaime and her husband, Matt, have been together for thirteen years

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

Image credits: jaimewystub

Alternatively, if you have a reasonable time window, you could cancel your ticket and book another. On any airline, you have 24 hours to cancel a reservation at no charge, according to federal regulations.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, some airlines may charge a fee for changing the name on a ticket, which can range anywhere from $125 to $500.

In any case, most airlines recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours for international ones to avoid any headaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother’s video went viral, receiving over 6 million views on TikTok

@jaimewystubYou win some you lose some♬ original sound – Jaime Wystub

Jaime forgave her husband, saying “he gets a pass this time,” stressing that he couldn’t miss the flight because he had to go to fire training

@jaimewystub Replying to @JoJo ♬ original sound – Jaime Wystub


When someone commented on Jaime’s video that they had made the same mistake but managed to fix it at the airport, she admitted, “We definitely could have gone earlier for sure.”

In a separate video, the Montana photographer addressed the online criticism her significant other has received, with users labeling his mistake a “red flag.”

“It’s for fire training. It’s not a vacation, so it’s not like he just left me,” she insisted. “He had to go. Life happens. Totally fine,” adding, “He gets a pass this time. He’s a good husband.”

Jaime said she managed to get another flight and landed in Dallas—closer to their final destination. Her husband then drove three hours to pick her up.

Once they reunited, Jaime asked her significant other when her birthday was, and he still didn’t have a clue

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jaimewystub

@jaimewystub Replying to @The Fifo Feminist ♬ original sound – Jaime Wystub

@jaimewystub Replying to @sierrakathleen ♬ original sound – Jaime Wystub


Finally, she filmed another video with her husband. This time, it was a pop quiz about his partner of 13 years. “Hey Matt, when’s my birthday?” she asked.

“Who knows?” he responded.

“I fear I would be the husband in this situation,” a TikTok user joked

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

"Divorce Immediately": Wife Misses Flight After Husband Gets Her Birthday Wrong On Ticket

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

13
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

13

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
biache34 avatar
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People, if your partner forget your birthday, kid's last name, where you keep the basics at your house like cleaning stuff or important things about the kids, divorce. It's not "cute", it's not "quirky", it's the proof of your partner being irresponsible and a dumbass.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It can also be a sign that they have a neurological problem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
meaganglaser avatar
Meagan Glaser
Meagan Glaser
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol at the airline rep saying, in essence "nah we wouldn't deny you boarding for this, but you might miss your flight when we don't let you on the plane what do you mean that's boarding"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
biache34 avatar
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People, if your partner forget your birthday, kid's last name, where you keep the basics at your house like cleaning stuff or important things about the kids, divorce. It's not "cute", it's not "quirky", it's the proof of your partner being irresponsible and a dumbass.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It can also be a sign that they have a neurological problem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
meaganglaser avatar
Meagan Glaser
Meagan Glaser
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol at the airline rep saying, in essence "nah we wouldn't deny you boarding for this, but you might miss your flight when we don't let you on the plane what do you mean that's boarding"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda