Woman Starts A Discussion After Sharing Her “No’s” List In A Travel Partner
Travel

Woman Starts A Discussion After Sharing Her “No’s” List In A Travel Partner

Finding the right travel partner can be challenging. After all, you don’t want to be having drama with someone when you’re navigating unfamiliar streets and alleys.

So Lauren, the woman behind the lifestyle blog Gigs ‘n’ Travel, decided to share her insights on what makes a good companion for her.

In a recent TikTok video, she laid out her list of “no’s”—the behaviors and traits she simply cannot tolerate in someone joining her on an adventure.

Her candid approach resonated with many, sparking a lively conversation in the comments on personal boundaries, planning, and, of course, the purpose of exploring new places altogether.

More info: Instagram | TikTok | Threads | X

Choosing the right travel partner is very important to ensuring you have a good time

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Blogger Lauren of Gigs ‘n’ Travel shared her red flags in travel companions to help others figure out what they’re looking for

Image credits: gigsntravel

Image credits: gigsntravel

Image credits: gigsntravel

Image credits: gigsntravel

Image credits: gigsntravel

Image credits: gigsntravel

Image credits: gigsntravel

A study conducted by the Hilton’s Curio Collection shows that curiosity is the number one trait people look for in their traveling companions.

Of those surveyed, 73 percent said traveling is their go-to outlet to express curiosity, and 90 percent said they travel to learn something new.

Among other findings, we can see that 65 percent of respondents consider their spouse or significant other the best travel partner, while 25 percent said they’d rather travel alone.

Also, the group of travelers who seem to be most “curious culturalists” are Millennial women.

Inspired by Lauren’s insights, other people chimed in with their own priorities

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd travel with her. Those are reasonable "rules" for a travel partner; and a handy set of written guidelines (with explanations) for others to use in their own travel experience. It's so reasonable, it's unusual; I mean, a "normal" post right next to "woman forces guests to use litter box instead of toilet". (This can be an eclectic site.)

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No to those who keep talking all the time. I like to silently absorb every sight, sound and smell of places when I visit and have many a times had co-travellers trying to talk about everything other thN the destination.

