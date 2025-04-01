Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Sometimes There’s A ‘SSSS’ Code On Your Plane Ticket – Here’s Why It’s A Harbinger Of A Messy Flight
Travel

Sometimes There’s A ‘SSSS’ Code On Your Plane Ticket – Here’s Why It’s A Harbinger Of A Messy Flight

In the early days of civil aviation, going through passport control at the airport was a simple and easy procedure. Passengers just presented their documents and boarding pass, checked the weight of their carry-on baggage – and that’s it, welcome on board! But that was almost a century ago, and today the world has changed drastically, and this brave new world obviously needs a different level of security.

For example, if you are standing in line to board at the airport and see four printed ‘S’ letters in the lower right corner of your boarding pass, just get ready for additional stress and for your flight experience to be inevitably ruined. Why? Let’s just read on.

More info: TikTok

    A TikToker couple once traveled across the country, and the guy found four ‘S’ letters in the bottom right corner of his boarding pass

    Traveler holding a passport with SSSS code in an airport, indicating potential flight issues.

    Image credits: themobilehomie

    It turned out that this code actually meant he had to undergo secondary screening by the TSA officers

    Recently, the TikToker Jordyn Verzera told in one of her videos how her boyfriend found this “mysterious” SSSS code on his boarding pass, and it turned out that this meant that his problems on this flight were just beginning. Apparently, because of this code, the guy had to undergo additional checks by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers.

    After they had already passed the ‘usual’ security, the man was subjected to an additional search, stripping him literally to his underwear, having his personal belongings patted down and his luggage scanned with X-rays – and only after these procedures were they allowed to board. According to commenters, this is a “random” selection of passengers to ensure increased security. But is this really true?

    Plane ticket showing SSSS code, indicating a potentially complicated flight experience.

    Image credits: themobilehomie

    Security pat-down at airport, linked to 'SSSS' code on plane ticket, causing flight delays and complications.

    Image credits: themobilehomie

    The SSSS code stands for ‘Secondary Security Screening Selection’ and is widely used across the USA

    This code in fact stands for the ‘Secondary Security Screening Selection’ and is used in the United States to improve flight safety. Introduced back in the 2000s, after the tragic events of 9/11, this airport security measure is designed to create another additional level of safety for regular flights.

    The Transportation Security Administration has never officially disclosed the criteria by which passengers are selected for SSSS, but a compilation of various sources allows us to make a short list of sorts:

    • passengers who pay for their tickets in cash,
    • passengers with a one-way reservation,
    • travelers whose way takes them through countries considered “high risk” by the Department of State,
    • people who frequently travel to ‘unusual destinations,’
    • passengers who are randomly selected for screening.

    Person at airport security after receiving SSSS code, indicating potential flight issues.

    Image credits: themobilehomie

    There are several criteria that can lead you to the secondary screening, but they were never announced officially

    Furthermore, if a passenger’s name resembles someone on a Department of Homeland Security watch list, that person will also be subject to additional screening. This includes enhanced pat-downs, manual baggage checks, and the TSA officer may also use a hand-held metal detector when screening the selected person.

    It also turns out that not only the SSSS code can be a precursor to additional screening, but, as this case of Southwest Airlines shows, a checkerboard pattern can be printed on the boarding pass, replacing the letter code. As you can see, there can be a large number of options, and the TSA also reported that there are actually tens of thousands of names on the Selectee List.

    Passengers going through airport security, illustrating 'SSSS' code-related flight delays.

    Image credits: Zheng Xia / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    You can watch the original video here

    @themobilehomie Here’s what SSSS means⬇️ SSSS stands Secondary Security Screening Selection. Basically, on flights to/from the US you can get “randomly” selected to undergo a much higher level of security. For him, this meant separating all of his things from mine, pulling absolutely everything out of his bag, swabbing everything, and then making sure that his laptop turned on (so they could inspect it). Any questions about SSSS? Drop them below⬇️ & follow @themobilehomie for all things travel! #ssss#travelfails#travelreality#traveltips#traveltip#travelrealities♬ original sound – Jordyn & JT | Budget Travel✈️

    People in the comments to the original video were puzzled as to why this guy’s identity actually seemed so suspicious that he had to undergo secondary screening, but this will most likely remain a secret. However, as many responders admitted, they’ve also had to go through similar procedures in different cities in America and around the world.

    Some people recalled how TSA officers even forced them to show their electronic gadgets in some cases to check all the texts, messages, images and whatnot. According to many commenters, this looked at least strange and cringy. However, when it comes to flight security, any kind of ‘paranoia’ often seems totally justified.

    By the way, our dear readers, have you ever had to undergo secondary screening while boarding a flight? Or perhaps you witnessed someone else going through the SSSS? If so, please share your own stories in the comments below this post. If not, well, just feel free to write what you think about this security measure.

    Many commenters actually recalled similar cases from their own flight experiences, and some folks found this rather odd

    Comment discusses having 'SSSS' on plane tickets consistently, highlighting travel issues.

    Comment discussing an SSSS code on a plane ticket, hinting at a messy flight experience.

    Comment explains the non-random nature of 'SSSS' code on plane tickets.

    Comment questioning the intense inspection related to 'SSSS' code on plane ticket, indicating a complex flight issue.

    Traveler at airport security, inspecting luggage; related to SSSS code and flight delays.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Comment discussing the reason behind receiving the SSSS code on plane tickets.

    Comment about experiencing the 'SSSS' code on a flight, highlighting TSA phone scan and privacy concerns.

    Comment mentioning 'SSSS' code on a plane ticket, humorously describing a foot tickling incident.

    Security screening at airport, officer uses metal detector on traveler, illustrating 'SSSS' code impact.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Passenger recounts experience of being searched due to 'SSSS' code on plane ticket, highlighting a humorous moment.

    Comment discusses the 'SSSS' code on plane tickets and the hassle it causes during flights.

    Text about being frequently searched at airport security, hinting at a 'SSSS' code on a plane ticket.

    Text describing frustration over receiving SSSS code on plane ticket after TSA PreCheck.

    Passenger describes experience with 'SSSS' code on plane ticket, causing late boarding and travel delays.

    Passenger describes security experience with 'SSSS' code at Heathrow, mentioning shoe removal and metal detector checks.

    Text narrative describing an experience with 'SSSS' code on a flight to Boston, highlighting a smooth airport security check.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

