Stingy Guy Would Rather Eat Noodles Than Enjoy Italy’s Tasty Food, Wife Annoyed With His Behavior

Traveling is an enriching experience, and everyone has different things they want to accomplish when on a trip. Some want to try new cuisines, while others want to explore the gorgeous sights. The only obstacle that can possibly affect a person’s travel plans is money.

Couples often bicker about how much to spend or how much to save when going to a new place. This husband and wife were no different and had completely different mindsets about how to enjoy their Italy trip, so much so that they even reached a standoff.

Every person’s priority while traveling is different, but it can become a problem when a couple can’t seem to compromise on what to do

The poster explained that she and her partner were going to Italy and that it was a lifelong dream of hers to try the delicious food and wine the place had to offer

She explained that her husband does not want to go out and eat food as he thinks it’s a waste of money, and he’s fine staying in their hotel room eating pot noodles

She told him about Italy’s food traditions, but realized that her partner only wants to eat cheap noodles or go to McDonald’s, and he’d rather see the sights than enjoy the cuisine

The poster doesn’t want to compromise on her dream, so she’s thinking of leaving her husband alone in the hotel room to have his noodles while she and the kids go out for nice meals

This OP and her husband obviously have different ideas of the ‘right’ way to travel. He’s willing to spend money on the trip and see the sights of the place, but doesn’t want to dole out any extra cash for food. He does not consider it a priority, whereas his wife has been dreaming about Italian cuisine for years. She knows exactly what she wants to sample and is excited to do it.

To get an expert’s perspective on what to do in such situations, Bored Panda reached out to Christina Guan, a Canadian travel blogger and YouTuber from Vancouver, BC. She specializes in practical tips from someone who has ‘been there, done that.’”

Christina told us that “there are so many ways to travel on a budget without eating pot noodles the whole time! Splurging at lunch vs. dinner, for instance (and looking out for lunch specials) can be an easy way to save on meals out. Most destinations will almost always have budget-friendlier eats as well, like street foods that can be filling and delicious without breaking the bank.”

“Budget travelers can also look out for websites/apps like First Table (which gives you 50% off your food bill if you dine early) or Too Good to Go (which saves food from the landfill by selling it at a steep discount). Of course, prioritizing free attractions and tours, or opting to walk and use public transport vs. taking taxis can free up a lot of cash as well to spend on food,” she told us.

With the wife wanting to go out for delicious meals and the husband only wanting to eat cheap food, it may be tough for them to figure out what to do next. Christina told us: “I’m a big believer in compromise when traveling as a couple, but I do think it’s important that couples realize it’s perfectly healthy to do things separately while on vacation as well.”

“With situations like these, I think the most important thing is having an open and honest discussion about preferences and priorities. If, for instance, the poster’s husband is more worried about money and would actually enjoy dining out if it was affordable, the two could work together on setting a food budget and seeking out well-rated cheap eats together,” she added.

Based on the OP’s story, it seemed like her husband isn’t willing to compromise. So Christina said that “if he genuinely has zero interest in local food and is happier eating pot noodles, then the poster should take herself out for nice meals if she wants to, and they can focus on doing other stuff (like sightseeing) together. This way, everyone is happy!”

It truly seems like compromise is the key to a good trip based on Christina’s advice and the couple’s experience. The OP and her husband could enjoy the sights of Italy together, and she could later take the kids out for nice meals without him. That way she would still be able to have her dream Italy trip without getting into a petty squabble with her partner.

Who do you think is right in this situation, and do you have any suggestions for what the couple could do to solve the issue?

Most commenters urged the author to find a middle ground with her husband and to also take it upon herself to do the things she enjoys

