70 Frugal People Share Everyday Life Advice (New Pics)
If you have other hobbies than your work, food, and sleep, you might have stopped to think about how to save money for things that bring you joy. Or maybe sometimes, you would like to get yourself a more expensive but quality product that will serve you better and longer. Well, for some people, frugal living is the answer.
Though frugal living can have a negative connotation, it does have its perks. To save money does not mean exchanging everything that you consume for a cheaper version of it. Most of the time, frugal living contributes to more sustainable living, like buying better quality clothes at thrift stores instead of fast fashion. Or, planning your meals instead of eating out every day, which also benefits your health. However, in some cases, you literally cannot afford something and have to improvise with what you already have.
So today, Pandas, we have selected some tips from the subreddit r/Frugal that might help you save an extra buck or just reevaluate what is actually important for you so that you can spend your income more wisely.
I Love The Library Most Because It Saves Money
In some libraries, you can also have some good quiet time for yourself, or read a book with your child, all in peace. Some libraries even have board games or other games. Ours even has two computers to do homework or research and such, if you cannot do this at home.
The Perks Of Having A Connection To A Local Egg Farm. They Sell Eggs Commercially, But The Biggest Ones Don’t Fit In Their Cartons And They Sell Me A Dozen Of Them For $2! Most Are Double Yolkers
I’m An Avid Reader And Have Saved Over $8k Using The Library This Year
13 “Empty” Lotion Bottles Clam-Shelled Produced 36oz That Would Normally Be Tossed. I Can’t Be The Only One Out There, Right?
One Year Ago Today I Made This Cremation Casket When My Dad Passed Shortly After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. The Cheapest Cremation Box Shown To Us Was $850cad, I Made This For $120. Don't Let Funeral Homes Hit You When You're Grieving
Mom Always Said “Don’t Waste Your Money On Stupid Books!” So Here’s My Collection Of Fully Thrifted/Donated Stupid Books
I Needed Something To Hold My Shampoo/Conditioner Bars, So I Made This With Chopsticks Leftovers
We Live In Northern Canada, Land Of Runaway Food Prices. Some Of Our Harvest Saved For Winter. What Started As A Hobby Has Become A Necessity
Refinished My Old Bag Instead Of Buying A New One
Social Media Is Full Of Elaborate, Costly Van Life Builds. Anyone In A Van May Be Frugal, But I'm Too Frugal To Build Mine Like That, Focusing On The Functionality Of It Rather Than The Looks... You Know What? It's Basic, But It's Been Perfectly Awesome For Six Years Now. Frugality For The Win!
Made My Own Swiffer Pads With My Brothers Old Sweat Pants
Bought 30 Pounds Of Bananas For Super Cheap
This is wonderful. Bananas are healthy (for most people) and make you satisfyingly full. They contain: Minerals such as potassium and magnesium, Trace elements. Vitamins, especially vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Carbohydrates (in the form of starch), which are converted into sugar during ripening. ... Dietary fiber such as cellulose, lignin and pectin. Also, you can always use a banana for scale :-)
Ex Wife Was Gonna Throw This Out So I Refinished It. Happy With The Results
Can't Afford A Home Or Yard For My Kid, So I Built One With A Pool And A Sandbox On Our Tiny Patio
Best Cat Litter Ever...you Choose: $18 (20lbs) vs. $7 (40 Lbs)
$8 Worth Of Food At My Local Discount Grocery Yesterday (Pennsylvania, USA)
U-Pick Farms Are A Great Way To Get Very Inexpensive Produce! 22lbs For $22 And We'll Make Enough Jam For A Couple Years
Made Professional Looking Candles From Babybel Wax, And Old Tuna Cans
Found These Pretty Plates And Mugs Sitting By The Trash Collection Area!
Replaced Luggage Wheels For 13 Bucks
Cutting Open The Makeuptube To Use It All. Had About 10 Days Worth Left
Frugal Win: Extended The Life Of My Grubby Looking Converse With A Bottle Of Black Dye!
I mean, they still look grubby, but definitely more wearable
We Get Our Kids To Design Labels For Home Made Preserves To Give Away As Gifts At Christmas
Low Effort, Try A Food Processor Or Butcher Knife, But Cute, Frugal, Earth-Friendly Fall Confetti
I Had So Much Fun Making These Cartoon Gift Wrapping! Inspired By The Borderlands Videogame
I've been using my colouring pages for wrapping paper recently
My Dryer Has Been Doing Laundry Flawlessly Since It Was Made In 1976
Put Your Green Onions On Your Windowsill To Keep Them From Going Bad And To Grow An Unending Supply
Just make sure to change the water at least every other day or the onions get slimy inside.
I Was About To Order A Pizza But Made One Instead
The only way we had pizza as kids. We also stuffed the crust with cheese.
Just An Example Of Right Place Right Time These Normally Go For Around 9-10 Dollars A Pound In My Area But They Had Just Switched To New Packaging And The Marked The Old Label Down To 99 Cents At My Local Kroger
I Have Hope For My Spending Problem & Frugal Rehab Plan. 2023 Is My No More Starbucks Or Panera Year. 100% DIY Soups, Sandwiches & Fancy Coffee Drinks!
Don’t Throw Away Your “Empty” Lotion Bottles
This Redditor Turned Their Old Jeans Into Pot Holders. I Think They Look Great
New Skill Unlocked! I've Been Learning How To Sew And Altered The Neckline Of This $3 Shirt I Thrifted
We Have Sent The Same Card For Nearly 20 Years
We Had A Good Run. 20 Years Of Service-Finally Used The Last Of It Today
70 Lbs Of Potatoes I Grew From Seed Potatoes From A Garden Store And An Old Bag Of Russets From My Grandma’s Pantry. Total Cost: $10
I Recently Had A Very Large Tree Collapse In My Back Yard. Rather Than Paying The Arborist Several Hundred Dollars For Stump Removal, I Turned It Into What Is Now A Very Fertile Vegetable Garden
My Two Tomato Plants Have Been Giving Me An Abundance!
Needed A Flat Dryer Rack But Don’t Have Room For One So I Repurposed These Tension Curtain Rods That Were Headed For A Garage Sale Otherwise. It’s Not Much But I Love It
$30 Total Thanks To The “Too Good To Go” App. Plenty Of Baked Goods For The Whole Family And The Rest Will Be Frozen
The only app I'm using. We often get a stack of good cheeses and charcuterie for a few euros