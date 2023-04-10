If you have other hobbies than your work, food, and sleep, you might have stopped to think about how to save money for things that bring you joy. Or maybe sometimes, you would like to get yourself a more expensive but quality product that will serve you better and longer. Well, for some people, frugal living is the answer.

Though frugal living can have a negative connotation, it does have its perks. To save money does not mean exchanging everything that you consume for a cheaper version of it. Most of the time, frugal living contributes to more sustainable living, like buying better quality clothes at thrift stores instead of fast fashion. Or, planning your meals instead of eating out every day, which also benefits your health. However, in some cases, you literally cannot afford something and have to improvise with what you already have.

So today, Pandas, we have selected some tips from the subreddit r/Frugal that might help you save an extra buck or just reevaluate what is actually important for you so that you can spend your income more wisely.

I Love The Library Most Because It Saves Money

_Phantom_Queen Report

trollingergirl
trollingergirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In some libraries, you can also have some good quiet time for yourself, or read a book with your child, all in peace. Some libraries even have board games or other games. Ours even has two computers to do homework or research and such, if you cannot do this at home.

The Perks Of Having A Connection To A Local Egg Farm. They Sell Eggs Commercially, But The Biggest Ones Don’t Fit In Their Cartons And They Sell Me A Dozen Of Them For $2! Most Are Double Yolkers

Dandan419 Report

BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This might seem weird, but... Do Christians eat Deviled Eggs?

I’m An Avid Reader And Have Saved Over $8k Using The Library This Year

More_Ice_8092 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The late fees kill me with my irresponsibility. But if you are responsible, fabulous!! I love reading and books! 🥰

13 “Empty” Lotion Bottles Clam-Shelled Produced 36oz That Would Normally Be Tossed. I Can’t Be The Only One Out There, Right?

ArmyVetRN Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I store mine upside down. The little bit left can be easily reached after unscrewing the top - so no need to cut them open.

One Year Ago Today I Made This Cremation Casket When My Dad Passed Shortly After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. The Cheapest Cremation Box Shown To Us Was $850cad, I Made This For $120. Don't Let Funeral Homes Hit You When You're Grieving

-Yacht_club- Report

Sammy boy
Sammy boy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is one reason why I didn't finish my degree in funeral services. I'm not a sales person.

Mom Always Said “Don’t Waste Your Money On Stupid Books!” So Here’s My Collection Of Fully Thrifted/Donated Stupid Books

SanguineStars Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% approve! Thrift stores are the best for finding cheap books.

I Needed Something To Hold My Shampoo/Conditioner Bars, So I Made This With Chopsticks Leftovers

dorkass-loser Report

BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha! Looks like a mini raft!

We Live In Northern Canada, Land Of Runaway Food Prices. Some Of Our Harvest Saved For Winter. What Started As A Hobby Has Become A Necessity

spiraloutkeepgoing42 Report

Refinished My Old Bag Instead Of Buying A New One

Fenryder Report

Social Media Is Full Of Elaborate, Costly Van Life Builds. Anyone In A Van May Be Frugal, But I'm Too Frugal To Build Mine Like That, Focusing On The Functionality Of It Rather Than The Looks... You Know What? It's Basic, But It's Been Perfectly Awesome For Six Years Now. Frugality For The Win!

thestinger8 Report

Made My Own Swiffer Pads With My Brothers Old Sweat Pants

UnderproofedBaguette Report

Bought 30 Pounds Of Bananas For Super Cheap

bethany_katherine Report

trollingergirl
trollingergirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is wonderful. Bananas are healthy (for most people) and make you satisfyingly full. They contain: Minerals such as potassium and magnesium, Trace elements. Vitamins, especially vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Carbohydrates (in the form of starch), which are converted into sugar during ripening. ... Dietary fiber such as cellulose, lignin and pectin. Also, you can always use a banana for scale :-)

Ex Wife Was Gonna Throw This Out So I Refinished It. Happy With The Results

Technical_Corgi6561 Report

Tiny Fox
Tiny Fox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Solid! That will last for centuries.

Can't Afford A Home Or Yard For My Kid, So I Built One With A Pool And A Sandbox On Our Tiny Patio

Llama20222022 Report

BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought the duck's neck was actually stretched like that as a toy.

Best Cat Litter Ever...you Choose: $18 (20lbs) vs. $7 (40 Lbs)

Navi36 Report

Subrata Pradhan
Subrata Pradhan
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems the '$7 (40 Lbs)' isn't cat picture approved.

$8 Worth Of Food At My Local Discount Grocery Yesterday (Pennsylvania, USA)

bugzrcool Report

U-Pick Farms Are A Great Way To Get Very Inexpensive Produce! 22lbs For $22 And We'll Make Enough Jam For A Couple Years

dsuff Report

Made Professional Looking Candles From Babybel Wax, And Old Tuna Cans

deathwishdave Report

Tiny Fox
Tiny Fox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant - I usually just make wax roses.

Found These Pretty Plates And Mugs Sitting By The Trash Collection Area!

blueberry-rabbit Report

Replaced Luggage Wheels For 13 Bucks

pingpingmoe Report

Cutting Open The Makeuptube To Use It All. Had About 10 Days Worth Left

Skipping_Shadow Report

BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else look at that shine at her thumb twice?

Frugal Win: Extended The Life Of My Grubby Looking Converse With A Bottle Of Black Dye!

DarrowtheHelldiver Report

Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, they still look grubby, but definitely more wearable

We Get Our Kids To Design Labels For Home Made Preserves To Give Away As Gifts At Christmas

spiraloutkeepgoing42 Report

Low Effort, Try A Food Processor Or Butcher Knife, But Cute, Frugal, Earth-Friendly Fall Confetti

Frank_Jesus Report

Kikki Lein
Kikki Lein
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a cute idea! ♥️

I Had So Much Fun Making These Cartoon Gift Wrapping! Inspired By The Borderlands Videogame

jijiopas Report

Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been using my colouring pages for wrapping paper recently

My Dryer Has Been Doing Laundry Flawlessly Since It Was Made In 1976

Justinschmustin Report

Roginald
Roginald
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think most people are going out and buying new dryers just for fun. I'm happy for you, but you clearly got lucky.

Put Your Green Onions On Your Windowsill To Keep Them From Going Bad And To Grow An Unending Supply

MikeOKurias Report

Celia McReynolds Tinsley
Celia McReynolds Tinsley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just make sure to change the water at least every other day or the onions get slimy inside.

I Was About To Order A Pizza But Made One Instead

VapeDrinkWork Report

Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only way we had pizza as kids. We also stuffed the crust with cheese.

Just An Example Of Right Place Right Time These Normally Go For Around 9-10 Dollars A Pound In My Area But They Had Just Switched To New Packaging And The Marked The Old Label Down To 99 Cents At My Local Kroger

sometimes-its-edwind Report

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which means you ordinarily pay $1 for the actual food and $8-9 for the packaging

I Have Hope For My Spending Problem & Frugal Rehab Plan. 2023 Is My No More Starbucks Or Panera Year. 100% DIY Soups, Sandwiches & Fancy Coffee Drinks!

reddit.com Report

Don’t Throw Away Your “Empty” Lotion Bottles

Ruler_of_Zamunda Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Store them upside down. All of the lotion will collect itself at the nozzle while hygienically stored. Exchange the pump with a screw on cap. Mixing lotions and exposing them to air can turn them bad, plus the hassle with cutting the bottles.

This Redditor Turned Their Old Jeans Into Pot Holders. I Think They Look Great

Cheensly Report

New Skill Unlocked! I've Been Learning How To Sew And Altered The Neckline Of This $3 Shirt I Thrifted

transient_drop Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like both the original and the new.

We Have Sent The Same Card For Nearly 20 Years

GandalfslargeChurro Report

Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a very cool family tradition!

We Had A Good Run. 20 Years Of Service-Finally Used The Last Of It Today

vikmomma Report

Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a rope like that since three generation

70 Lbs Of Potatoes I Grew From Seed Potatoes From A Garden Store And An Old Bag Of Russets From My Grandma’s Pantry. Total Cost: $10

OKMountainMan Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And what the H you gonna do with 70 lbs of potatoes all ready at the same time?

I Recently Had A Very Large Tree Collapse In My Back Yard. Rather Than Paying The Arborist Several Hundred Dollars For Stump Removal, I Turned It Into What Is Now A Very Fertile Vegetable Garden

RelayFX Report

Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can anyone identify the vegetable pictured?

My Two Tomato Plants Have Been Giving Me An Abundance!

trash_cat92 Report

BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Endless grilled cheese with tomato soup and spaghetti

Needed A Flat Dryer Rack But Don’t Have Room For One So I Repurposed These Tension Curtain Rods That Were Headed For A Garage Sale Otherwise. It’s Not Much But I Love It

Melalias Report

Tiny Fox
Tiny Fox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fantastic use of wasted space! I ran a couple of those over my bathtub to get more indoor hanging space (above head height).

$30 Total Thanks To The “Too Good To Go” App. Plenty Of Baked Goods For The Whole Family And The Rest Will Be Frozen

XpensivPasta Report

Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only app I'm using. We often get a stack of good cheeses and charcuterie for a few euros

4 Months Ago, I Planted Some Sprouted Potatoes In A Small Pot On My Balcony. Here's My First Harvest!

aeline136 Report

Hot Sauce From The Garden. Besides The Bottles Which I Reuse, This Cost Less Than $1 To Make

rickbeats Report

I Broke My Broom Killing A Wasp. A Couple Of Zip Ties + Some Tape, And It's Been Fine For 3 Years

quirked Report

I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This But Mason Jars Will Perfectly Preserve Your Berries For Several Weeks

ip_address_freely Report

My Freebie Fire Pit! Made From Bricks I Got On Fb Marketplace

dobsco Report

McDonald's Gets A Lot Of Hate. But A Fast, Decently Sized Lunch For $3 Is Very Hard To Argue With Nowadays

bicuriousAF Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

3 Dollar buys you a huge bag of delicious and healthy food with the to-good-to-go-app, good for several lunches...

Don’t Forget Your Free Birthday Food!

sxckmytitty Report

BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did the cat come with the food?

Some Of The Sauces I’ve Hoarded For The Husband. He Has Any Kind Of Sauce He Could Possibly Want For Free

IllustratorBig8972 Report

BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Honey! Get me some honey mustard!"

Forty Years Ago We Started A Store Cupboard Of Household Essentials To Save Money Before Our Children Were Born. This Is Last Of Our Soap Stash

twoshillings Report

My Lesson For Today: Check Prices Carefully! We Found These In The Regular Meat Section Today And The Price Was Honored!

moonshot214 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder what they meant for the price to be?

Infant’s And Children’s Tylenol Are Both 160mg/5ml, But Infant’s Is Usually Almost Double The Cost. It’s Just Marketing And The Inclusion Of A Syringe. Save The Syringe Once And Then Buy Children’s

NuminousMycroft Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can also get these syringes from the pharmacy for free (where I live anyways). And we still use syringes with my 6 YO because it’s no mess, easy to measure, and he doesn’t know any different.

Maybe Most People Already Do This, But This Is For Those Who Don’t. Put Those Butter Wrappers To Good Use And Grease Your Baking Dishes With The Butter Left Stuck To The Wrapper. You Might Be Surprised How Little Can Go A Long Way

katydidkat Report

Neighbor Threw This Awesome Chair To The Curb. One Screw Fixed The Tilt Problem!

38DDs_Please Report

Making Use Of Soap Slivers

GeekyGrannyTexas Report

How My Under $25 Thanksgiving Meal Turned Out! Surprisingly Not Bad At All…

Historical_Panic_465 Report

BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would at that too. too bad easter was yesterday :(

Rip Kirkland Foodservice Foil. We Had A Good 7 Year Run

shakeyjake Report

Frugal Living: Moving Into A School Converted Into Apartments! 600/Month, All Utilities Included

PivotalPosture Report

Sold My 2018 With A Car Payment And Picked Up This 2001. I Call It My Recession-Mobile

Smail_Mail Report

Little Time And Energy Saver, Bake Potatoes For 1hr 20 Then Freeze Them. They Are Ready In 5 Minutes In The Microwave For Fast Lunches :-) I've Tested It And It Works Really Well, They Taste Great!

Little Time And Energy Saver, Bake Potatoes For 1hr 20 Then Freeze Them. They Are Ready In 5 Minutes In The Microwave For Fast Lunches :-) I've Tested It And It Works Really Well, They Taste Great!