So today, Pandas, we have selected some tips from the subreddit r/Frugal that might help you save an extra buck or just reevaluate what is actually important for you so that you can spend your income more wisely.

Though frugal living can have a negative connotation, it does have its perks. To save money does not mean exchanging everything that you consume for a cheaper version of it. Most of the time, frugal living contributes to more sustainable living, like buying better quality clothes at thrift stores instead of fast fashion. Or, planning your meals instead of eating out every day, which also benefits your health. However, in some cases, you literally cannot afford something and have to improvise with what you already have.

If you have other hobbies than your work, food, and sleep, you might have stopped to think about how to save money for things that bring you joy. Or maybe sometimes, you would like to get yourself a more expensive but quality product that will serve you better and longer. Well, for some people, frugal living is the answer.

#1 I Love The Library Most Because It Saves Money

#2 The Perks Of Having A Connection To A Local Egg Farm. They Sell Eggs Commercially, But The Biggest Ones Don’t Fit In Their Cartons And They Sell Me A Dozen Of Them For $2! Most Are Double Yolkers

#3 I’m An Avid Reader And Have Saved Over $8k Using The Library This Year

#4 13 “Empty” Lotion Bottles Clam-Shelled Produced 36oz That Would Normally Be Tossed. I Can’t Be The Only One Out There, Right?

#5 One Year Ago Today I Made This Cremation Casket When My Dad Passed Shortly After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. The Cheapest Cremation Box Shown To Us Was $850cad, I Made This For $120. Don't Let Funeral Homes Hit You When You're Grieving

#6 Mom Always Said “Don’t Waste Your Money On Stupid Books!” So Here’s My Collection Of Fully Thrifted/Donated Stupid Books

#7 I Needed Something To Hold My Shampoo/Conditioner Bars, So I Made This With Chopsticks Leftovers

#8 We Live In Northern Canada, Land Of Runaway Food Prices. Some Of Our Harvest Saved For Winter. What Started As A Hobby Has Become A Necessity

#9 Refinished My Old Bag Instead Of Buying A New One

#10 Social Media Is Full Of Elaborate, Costly Van Life Builds. Anyone In A Van May Be Frugal, But I'm Too Frugal To Build Mine Like That, Focusing On The Functionality Of It Rather Than The Looks... You Know What? It's Basic, But It's Been Perfectly Awesome For Six Years Now. Frugality For The Win!

#11 Made My Own Swiffer Pads With My Brothers Old Sweat Pants

#12 Bought 30 Pounds Of Bananas For Super Cheap

#13 Ex Wife Was Gonna Throw This Out So I Refinished It. Happy With The Results

#14 Can't Afford A Home Or Yard For My Kid, So I Built One With A Pool And A Sandbox On Our Tiny Patio

#15 Best Cat Litter Ever...you Choose: $18 (20lbs) vs. $7 (40 Lbs)

#16 $8 Worth Of Food At My Local Discount Grocery Yesterday (Pennsylvania, USA)

#17 U-Pick Farms Are A Great Way To Get Very Inexpensive Produce! 22lbs For $22 And We'll Make Enough Jam For A Couple Years

#18 Made Professional Looking Candles From Babybel Wax, And Old Tuna Cans

#19 Found These Pretty Plates And Mugs Sitting By The Trash Collection Area!

#20 Replaced Luggage Wheels For 13 Bucks

#21 Cutting Open The Makeuptube To Use It All. Had About 10 Days Worth Left

#22 Frugal Win: Extended The Life Of My Grubby Looking Converse With A Bottle Of Black Dye!

#23 We Get Our Kids To Design Labels For Home Made Preserves To Give Away As Gifts At Christmas

#24 Low Effort, Try A Food Processor Or Butcher Knife, But Cute, Frugal, Earth-Friendly Fall Confetti

#25 I Had So Much Fun Making These Cartoon Gift Wrapping! Inspired By The Borderlands Videogame

#26 My Dryer Has Been Doing Laundry Flawlessly Since It Was Made In 1976

#27 Put Your Green Onions On Your Windowsill To Keep Them From Going Bad And To Grow An Unending Supply

#28 I Was About To Order A Pizza But Made One Instead

#29 Just An Example Of Right Place Right Time These Normally Go For Around 9-10 Dollars A Pound In My Area But They Had Just Switched To New Packaging And The Marked The Old Label Down To 99 Cents At My Local Kroger

#30 I Have Hope For My Spending Problem & Frugal Rehab Plan. 2023 Is My No More Starbucks Or Panera Year. 100% DIY Soups, Sandwiches & Fancy Coffee Drinks!

#31 Don’t Throw Away Your “Empty” Lotion Bottles

#32 This Redditor Turned Their Old Jeans Into Pot Holders. I Think They Look Great

#33 New Skill Unlocked! I've Been Learning How To Sew And Altered The Neckline Of This $3 Shirt I Thrifted

#34 We Have Sent The Same Card For Nearly 20 Years

#35 We Had A Good Run. 20 Years Of Service-Finally Used The Last Of It Today

#36 70 Lbs Of Potatoes I Grew From Seed Potatoes From A Garden Store And An Old Bag Of Russets From My Grandma’s Pantry. Total Cost: $10

#37 I Recently Had A Very Large Tree Collapse In My Back Yard. Rather Than Paying The Arborist Several Hundred Dollars For Stump Removal, I Turned It Into What Is Now A Very Fertile Vegetable Garden

#38 My Two Tomato Plants Have Been Giving Me An Abundance!

#39 Needed A Flat Dryer Rack But Don’t Have Room For One So I Repurposed These Tension Curtain Rods That Were Headed For A Garage Sale Otherwise. It’s Not Much But I Love It

#40 $30 Total Thanks To The “Too Good To Go” App. Plenty Of Baked Goods For The Whole Family And The Rest Will Be Frozen

#41 4 Months Ago, I Planted Some Sprouted Potatoes In A Small Pot On My Balcony. Here's My First Harvest!

#42 Hot Sauce From The Garden. Besides The Bottles Which I Reuse, This Cost Less Than $1 To Make

#43 I Broke My Broom Killing A Wasp. A Couple Of Zip Ties + Some Tape, And It's Been Fine For 3 Years

#44 I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This But Mason Jars Will Perfectly Preserve Your Berries For Several Weeks

#45 My Freebie Fire Pit! Made From Bricks I Got On Fb Marketplace

#46 McDonald's Gets A Lot Of Hate. But A Fast, Decently Sized Lunch For $3 Is Very Hard To Argue With Nowadays

#47 Don’t Forget Your Free Birthday Food!

#48 Some Of The Sauces I’ve Hoarded For The Husband. He Has Any Kind Of Sauce He Could Possibly Want For Free

#49 Forty Years Ago We Started A Store Cupboard Of Household Essentials To Save Money Before Our Children Were Born. This Is Last Of Our Soap Stash

#50 My Lesson For Today: Check Prices Carefully! We Found These In The Regular Meat Section Today And The Price Was Honored!

#51 Infant’s And Children’s Tylenol Are Both 160mg/5ml, But Infant’s Is Usually Almost Double The Cost. It’s Just Marketing And The Inclusion Of A Syringe. Save The Syringe Once And Then Buy Children’s

#52 Maybe Most People Already Do This, But This Is For Those Who Don’t. Put Those Butter Wrappers To Good Use And Grease Your Baking Dishes With The Butter Left Stuck To The Wrapper. You Might Be Surprised How Little Can Go A Long Way

#53 Neighbor Threw This Awesome Chair To The Curb. One Screw Fixed The Tilt Problem!

#54 Making Use Of Soap Slivers

#55 How My Under $25 Thanksgiving Meal Turned Out! Surprisingly Not Bad At All…

#56 Rip Kirkland Foodservice Foil. We Had A Good 7 Year Run

#57 Frugal Living: Moving Into A School Converted Into Apartments! 600/Month, All Utilities Included

#58 Sold My 2018 With A Car Payment And Picked Up This 2001. I Call It My Recession-Mobile