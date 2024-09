ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to announce that the final of the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, organized by the Natural History Museum, is fast approaching. The ceremony, where the winners will be revealed, is set for October 8.

This year, the competition attracted photographers of all ages and skill levels from 117 countries, with an impressive 59,228 entries submitted. The museum has shared a list of 15 Highly Commended images, which we’re thrilled to share with you today.

If you’re interested in seeing all the stunning photographs live, the exhibition will be open to the public from October 11, 2024, through June 29, 2025, in the Natural History Museum in London.

Scroll down to see the most talked-about pictures competing for the title of the best Wildlife Photographer of the Year and to read our interview with the author of one of our favorite shots from this list.

