78 Award-Winning Wildlife Photos From The 2024 European Photographer Of The Year Contest
The winners of the 2024 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards have been announced. Launched in 2001, this competition is one of the most prestigious in modern nature photography. This time, it drew submissions from photographers across 38 countries, with a total of 18,000 images entered.
Organized by the GDT (Gesellschaft für Naturfotografie), the competition features finalists across nine categories: Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Plants & Fungi, Landscapes, The Underwater World, Man and Nature, Nature's Studio, and two Young Photographer categories (up to 14 years and 15–17 years). In addition, there are two special categories: the Fritz Pölking Prize and Junior Prize, as well as the Rewilding Europe Award.
The 2024 Overall Winner, and thus the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024, is Spanish photographer Jaime Rojo, with his stunning image titled "In the Forest of the Monarchs."
Overall Winner: In The Forest Of The Monarchs By Jaime Rojo
Huddled together, overwintering monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) hang in the trees of Mexico's El Rosario Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary. At these high altitudes it is cool and relatively humid, and the monarch butterflies have adapted to the same ecological conditions as the trees, mostly Oyamel firs (Abies religiosa). The butterflies are well protected from the elements by the tree canopy and also by their congregation in huge numbers, but even the smallest changes in the forest cover can have a negative impact on the sensitive microclimate to which the butterflies have adapted. Despite the conservation measures that led to the establishment of the protected area, deforestation was still a problem in the early 2000s. A Mexican-led international coalition of governments and non-profit conservation organisations established a trust fund during this time to work with local communities to reduce the rate of deforestation, which has been steadily declining since 2009.
Nikon Z9, 100-400mm, ISO 800
Birds, Runner-Up: Angry Bird By Kjell Vikestad
At the ferry terminal in Hella, Norway, the birds have become accustomed to being fed bread crumbs by waiting motorists. Conditioned to be fearless, they often land directly on cars hoping for a small snack. Although I had nothing to offer, I took the opportunity to take a few shots of this wet and hungry great tit (Parus major).
Ricoh GR III with 18.3mm, ISO 200
Mammals, Highly Commended: Ermine With Prey By Herfried Marek
This photograph shows an ermine (Mustela erminea) in its winter coat shortly after catching a mouse. As so often, I was out and about near my home town of Wörschach in search of photo motifs. Near a small stream, I came across an ermine hunting. I immediately unpacked my photographic gear (included a camouflage net) and lay down flat on the ground to wait. After two hours, the ermine came straight towards me, prey in mouth, and I was able to capture this exciting moment.
Nikon Z9, 6.3/800mm, ISO 1000
Underwater World, Runner-Up: Blue And Red By Francesco Visintin
In a pond in Parco Nazionale delle Foreste Casentinesi (Italy), common frogs (Rana temporaria) congregate once a year for the sacred ritual of reproduction. In the chill of early spring, the dance of nature unfolds, a testimony to the enduring spirit of life and renewal.
Nikon D7200, 3.5-4.5/10-17mm, ISO 320, Isotta UW housing, 2 Nikon UW flashes
Man And Nature, Runner-Up: New World By Grzegorz Długosz
For common mergansers (Mergus merganser) in Warsaw, the breeding season has become rather stressful. Ducklings hatch in a park about one kilometre away from the river Vistula. Each female duck has to relocate its ducklings to the river as quickly as possible because this is the only place in the park with food and shelter. To get to the river, the ducks must cross two canals and go through three underground passages created especially for this purpose. The final obstacle is a wide six-lane motorway. Every year, a group of volunteers help the ducks cross this dangerous road by holding up traffic. This image shows a duck crossing a smaller road because it refused to use the nearby dark underground passage. The volunteer blocks traffic while the cameraman captures the scene. Let's hope there will always be enough volunteers to stop traffic for ducklings.
Canon EOS R6, 4.5-7.1/100-500mm, ISO 6400
Plants And Fungi, Highly Commended: Cordyceps By Jaime Culebras
Cordyceps are parasitic fungi that infest invertebrates. The fungi influence their hosts' behaviour, causing insects to climb up high and grasp onto exposed vegetation with their legs or pincers. Here the host dies while Cordyceps spores are released and spread by the wind. I found this wasp infected by a Cordyceps fungus on a branch in the rainforest near the town of Golfito, Costa Rica.
Sony Alpha 7RIV, 2.8/90mm, ISO 100, tripod, flash with softbox
Underwater World, Winner: Night Crawler By Angel Fitor
A common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) crawls across the seabed at night in search of prey. Thanks to a sophisticated combination of tactile abilities and nocturnal vision, octopuses are among the most effective nocturnal hunters in the sea. Everything about how octopuses perceive the world is beyond our imagination. In addition to their unique eyes, octopus skin contains special light-sensitive proteins called opsins that allow the entire body to perceive light. Given this, it is not surprising that these animals use more than two-thirds of their brain for visual processing. Although colour-blind, octopuses use polarised vision to improve contrasts and detect enemies, conspecifics and even camouflaged prey. Last but not least, the position of the eyes on an octopus' head and its horizontal pupils mean that the animals have 360° vision with no "blind spots". Who can beat that?
Nikon D800, Tokina 3.5-4.5/10-17mm, ISO 80, Anthis Nexus UW housing, 2 Retra UW flashes
Man And Nature, Highly Commended: Healing Therapy By Gerard Carbonell
Twiggs, an orphaned female lowland gorilla (Gorilla gorilla), was rescued from being sold as a pet at a Cameroon market in 2003. She was traumatised and had a disabled arm due to a lesion that probably occurred when her mother was killed by hunters. Since her arrival at Limbe Wildlife Centre, Twiggs has been rehabilitated by a devoted team of caregivers who spend more time with her than with their own families. In the photograph, the now adult gorilla is receiving physiotherapy from Cyrile, one of the few people she trusts. Cyrile also found refuge at the sanctuary after being forced to flee his village with his little brother and quit his university studies when a rebel group caused disruptions. Cyrile was studying forestry engineering with the aim of working in wildlife conservation.
OM System OM-1, Zuiko 2.8/12-40mm, ISO 500
Mammals, Highly Commended: The Night Of The Lynx By Felix Heintzenberg
I have been using camera traps and flashes to photograph lynx (Lynx lynx) in southern Sweden for over six years. After many attempts with classic image composition, I tried to rethink my approach. My aim was to photograph a backlit lynx on a tree trunk at night as a silhouette with a "golden edge". A softened main flash, whose light was bundled through a narrow tube about 40 cm long was intended to simply reflect the animal's eyes. The gentle rain that night was a welcome bonus.
Canon EOS 700D, 4.0/70-200mm, ISO 400, 3 flashes
Other Animals, Runner-Up: Fireworks By Ingo Arndt
This idea for this image had been in the back of my mind for some time. I needed an anthill with both backlighting and a dark background. My wife then waved a cloth attached to a telescopic pole over the ants causing them to defend themselves by spraying formic acid. Among the thousands of shots I took, there was only one "perfect" image. Wood ants (Formica ssp.) are protected by law in Germany, which is why I was working with a special photo licence.
Canon EOS R5, 4.5-5.6/100-400mm, ISO 500, tripod
Underwater World, Highly Commended: Giant Pacific Octopus By Andrey Shpatak
Every year in autumn when the water cools down to around five degrees Celsius, giant Pacific octopuses (Enteroctopus dofleini) migrate to shallow waters. During a morning dive near the Russian town of Rudnaya (Sea of Japan), I came across this imposing individual. Although the octopus fled immediately, I did manage to get a few shots against the backdrop of bright green tufts of seagrass (Zostera marina).
Nikon D800, 3.5-4.5/8-15mm, ISO 500, Sea&Sea UW housing, 2 Sea&Sea UW flashes with diffuser
Man And Nature, Winner: Nurturing Hope By Jaime Culebras
Endemic to the Montseny Mountains in Spain, the Montseny brook newt (Calotriton arnoldi) is probably the most threatened amphibian species in Europe. It is estimated that populations of this species could decline by 80% in less than one to two decades due to severe droughts and water extraction in the few streams where it still occurs. An important ex situ breeding initiative funded by an EU-funded Life Programme is the only hope for the survival of this amphibian. The Calafell Environmental Research and Education Centre (CREAC) is part of this ambitious conservation programme. Andrea Jhulyana, the centre's biologist, feeds the hundreds of newts kept at the centre with great dedication. The animals will eventually be released into their natural habitat.
Sony Alpha ILCE-7R IV, 2.8/90mm, ISO 400, flash with softbox
Other Animals, Highly Commended: March Of The Mussels By Theo Bosboom
I photographed this colony of mussels (Mytilus edulis) in the intertidal zone of Praia da Ursa, a spectacular beach on Portugual's west coast. Although the mussels were firmly attached to the rocks, they remind me of a marching army with the shells looking like soldiers' shields. With a little imagination, they look like a scene from Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones. I took the photograph with a probe lens from Laowa. This long, thin, wide-angle macro lens was carefully positioned to capture the mussels large and up close from above and also include the spectacular backdrop of Praia da Ursa. I extended the depth of field with the help of focus stacking.
Canon EOS R5, Laowa 24mm probe lens, ISO 200, tripod, 10 images in focus stack
Plants And Fungi, Winner: Curtain By Svetlana Ivanenko
During a visit to the Lossiny Ostrov National Park (Russia), I found several parasol mushrooms (Macrolepiota procera). The pronounced lamellae under the cap of one of the mushrooms immediately caught my attention. With the help of a torch, I wanted to emphasise their elegant structures. I deliberately underexposed the shot slightly to emphasise the beautiful curves of the lamellae. The result reminds me of the front curtain in a theatre.
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4, 2.8/90mm Macro, ISO 1600
Rewilding Europe Award, Highly Commended: King Of The East By Florian Smit
This photograph shows one of the numerous European bisons (Bison bonasus) reintroduced to Poland's Bialowieza National Park near the border with Belarus. In 1927, the last free-living bison in the Caucasus was shot and the species was considered extinct in the wild in Europe. With the help of a small group of animals from zoological gardens and private owners, the European bison was saved from extinction. As of 2023, around 7,200 individuals exist in Europe. However, habitat fragmentation and low genetic diversity continue to pose challenges to the survival of this species.
Nikon D810, 2.8/400mm, 2x converter, ISO 800
Other Animals, Highly Commended: Bee Wolf By Kevin Sawford
A female bee wolf (Philanthus triangulum) or digger wasp returns to its burrow with a honey bee (Apis mellifera) that it has paralysed and will place in the burrow as a food source for its emerging offspring. Bee wolfs lay their eggs in burrows that they dig in sandy soil. Patience was key when taking this photo. After choosing a burrow from which a bee wolf had just departed, I had to wait for it to return with its prey.
Canon EOS-1DX Mark II, 3.5/180mm Macro, ISO 1600
Landscapes, Highly Commended: Blood Of The Earth By Salvo Orlando
A huge stream of lava flows from an eruptive fissure into the deserted Valle del Bove in the south-eastern crater of Mount Etna (Italy). Sulphurous vapours colour the surrounding rocks bright yellow. Positioned at a distance away from the intense heat, I extended my tripod with the camera already mounted, held it up as far as I could above the glowing lava lake, and then took this shot with a remote shutter release.
Canon EOS R5, 4.0/16-35mm, ISO 100, tripod
Underwater World, Highly Commended: Yin & Yang By Melanie Müller
Off the coast of the island Guraidhoo (Maldives), two reef manta rays (Mobula alfredi) display a typical feeding behaviour: They swim in circles while filtering plankton out of the water. Fascinated by this special "dance", I watched these two individuals for quite some time. Then I had the idea of capturing the moment in which the black back of one animal forms a contrast to the white belly of the other individual. As the rays approached each other, I held my breath, dived down and tried my luck ...
Sony ILCE-1, 2.8/16-35mm, ISO 800, Ikelite UW housing
Man And Nature, Highly Commended: Forensic Crime Expert By Britta Jaschinski
Marc Mosley, a forensics expert at the London Metropolitan Police, is working at Heathrow Airport to lift fingerprints from ivory tusks seized by the CITES Border Force team. He is using a magnetic powder he recently developed in collaboration with forensics experts at King's College London. Because ivory is porous and quickly absorbs prints, conventional fingerprinting methods are not effective. With the new method, fingerprints can be detected for up to four weeks. Identifying fingerprints on ivory helps law enforcement teams track down on smugglers working for the major cartels involved in the illegal ivory trade. According to WWF, an average of 40 African elephants are killed for their tusks every day.
Leica SL2, 2.8/24-90mm, ISO 200, tripod, torch
Birds, Highly Commended: Gannet With Nesting Material By Danny Green
I took this picture on Great Saltee, Republic of Ireland. I had visited the Saltee Islands many times in the past, but it had been quite a number of years since my last trip. In May 2023, I arrived just as the gannets (Morus bassanus) were beginning to collect their nesting material. With beaks chock-full of vegetation, these seabirds - always somewhat clumsy-looking on land - were simply hilarious.
Canon 1Dx MKIII, 4.0/500mm, 1.4x converter, ISO 640
Mammals, Highly Commended: Venom By Domenico Ferrara
The provocative title of this photograph is inspired by the Marvel character Venom, whose most famous portrayal reminds me of the pose struck by this yawning Geoffroy's flying fox (Rousettus amplexicaudatus). The title is provocative because bats are considered to have a mysterious character which is often the source of deep-rooted fears in humans. We are afraid of what we do not know and, therefore, good nature conservation is predicated upon the dissemination of accurate information based on concrete facts. Flying foxes and bats are extraordinary creatures and excellent indicators of environmental health. Life would be so much the poorer without them.
Nikon D850, 2.8/70-200mm, ISO 6400
Mammals, Highly Commended: Bad Hair Day By Christian Biemans
During my visit to Svalbard, I was able to observe numerous Svalbard reindeer (Rangifer tarandus platyrhynchus), a small subspecies of the reindeer common in northern Europe. During the summer months, these animals lose their thick winter coat. On a hike, I watched as a strong gust of wind blew off a large part of this reindeer’s winter coat. Even the reindeer looks a little surprised.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 4.0/500mm, 1.4x converter, ISO 1000
Mammals, Highly Commended: On The Prowl By Andrew Skinner
While cruising the river systems of the Pantanal in Brazil, I spotted two young jaguar brothers (Panthera onca) moving upstream. The two felines were wading through the reeds and bushes in search of a meal. As they approached, I anticipated a magical opportunity if one of the two animals were to come out of the bushes and pause in a patch of sunlight. And indeed, one of the jaguars did me the favour and stopped in the golden light for just a short moment.
Nikon Z9, 4.0/180-400mm, ISO 180
Mammals, Runner-Up: Shaking Off The Snow By Daniel Valverde Fernandez
This picture was taken in Wapusk National Park on the coast of Hudson Bay, Canada during a heavy snowstorm in November 2022. With a single vigorous movement, the polar bear (Ursus maritimus) shakes off the powdery snow that has accumulated during the storm. A gust of wind picks up the snow and forms a decorative veil around the animal. It is truly amazing that these animals seem perfectly comfortable in such inhospitable conditions.
Canon EOS R3, 4.0/600mm, 1.4x converter, ISO 2000
Other Animals, Highly Commended: Unexpected Feast By Sandy Spaenhoven
After a heavy rainfall in the jungle, some animals go a little crazy. While enjoying a peaceful dinner at our lodge in the Sinharaja rainforest (Sri Lanka), we were suddenly surrounded by hundreds of swarming termites. What was a nuisance for us turned out to be a feast for this toad! In no time at all, there were termites everywhere. With the help of a small torch, I set out to capture the spectacle. After just three clicks, the toad leaped away and the show was over.
Nikon D750, 4.5-5.6/80-400mm, ISO 12800, torch
Other Animals, Winner: Christo Was Here By Theo Bosboom
In June 2023, I heard about an explosive proliferation of willow ermine moth caterpillars (Yponomeuta rorrellus) along the river Waal near Boven-Leeuwen, not far from my home town, Arnhem, Netherlands. I drove to the location the same evening and couldn't believe my eyes: a giant old willow tree and much of the surrounding vegetation wrapped in white silk. And millions of caterpillars crawling all around. It’s obvious why the work of these caterpillars is often compared to that of the famous artist Christo who covered the Reichstag in Berlin and countless other buildings as well as trees in silk. After a few months, the webs disappeared and the willows sprouted new foliage - the caterpillar invasion left no permanent damage.
Canon EOS R5, 2.8/15-35mm, ISO 400, tripod
Landscapes, Highly Commended: Autumn Glory By Lukas Schäfer
A thick blanket of mist shrouds the landscape below. I am up high, having spent the night on a summit in the Dolomites. The mist spills over the peaks, enveloping the old, beautifully coloured larch trees in the valley. The clear autumn sun breaks through the mist and creates a mosaic of light and shadows. A fantastic morning and an incredibly beautiful sight.
Canon EOS R5, Sigma 4.5-6.3/60-600mm, ISO 1600
Underwater World, Highly Commended: Attack By Francesco Visintin
I discovered this Mediterranean moray eel (Muraena helena) on a dive off Argentario peninsula (Italy). I wanted to create a portrait that emphasises the fish's intense gaze and menacing jaws. I achieved this goal using a slow shutter speed together with a flash to capture the dynamic motion of the animal. The image reveals a moment of power and beauty in the depths of the Mediterranean.
Nikon D7200, 2.8/60mm, ISO 400, Isotta UW housing, 2 Nikon UW flashes
Man And Nature, Highly Commended: Unwanted By Jose Fragozo
In the Somali region of Ethiopia, farmers and poachers regularly offer illegally captured cheetah cubs (Acinonyx jubatus) for sale. If these cubs do not find a buyer quickly, they become too large to be sold. Tragically, some of these cheetahs are then killed and sold in parts. Cheetah bones are shipped to Yemen and then on to Asian markets where they are sold as "tiger bones" and used to make Chinese bone wine.
Canon EOS R5, 1.4/35mm, ISO 6400
Young Photographers To 14 Years, Winner: The Young Guardian By Alberto Román Gómez
On the day this photo was taken, my father picked me up after school and we drove to an agricultural area on the edge of the Sierra de Grazalema Nature Park. We were able to take some nice pictures, and, on the way home in the car, I saw a young stonechat sitting on a fence and repeatedly flying to the ground to prey on small insects. One time, it returned to perch on the fence right next to a lock - as if to stand guard.
Olympus M1 MARK III, 5.6-6.3/100-400mm, ISO 500, bean bag
Birds, Highly Commended: Bird By Bernhard Schubert
Among the pelican species, the brown pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis) has a remarkable hunting strategy: it plunges into the water from the air. However, this young brown pelican decided to make life a little easier for itself - and for me - by sitting on the pillar of a bridge and waiting for a fisherman cast off his by-catch. Little by little, I was able to approach the bird and take my time photographing details of its plumage and distinctive bill.
Canon R5, 4.5-7.1/100-500mm, ISO 800
Birds, Highly Commended: Arctic Tern By Arnfinn Johansen – Norway
Arctic terns (Sterna paradisaea) patrol along the front of a mighty glacier in search of food. Their hunt is particularly successful after the glacier has calved, dropping large chunks of ice into the sea and stirring up the marine plankton. The image was taken in July 2023 from a Zodiac in front of Monaco Glacier in Liefdefjord, north-west Svalbard.
Nikon Z9, 4.0/600mm, 1.4x converter, ISO 2800
Birds, Winner: Approach By Luca Melcarne
After observing a pair of nesting black woodpeckers (Dryocopus martius) for several days, I decided to set up a camouflage hide at a suitable distance. I installed the hide behind a fir tree so as not to disturb the birds and at the same time make my image visually more exciting by photographing through the branches. Once I had found a good angle, I just had to wait for the adult birds to appear. Here, you can see the male approaching with food for the hungry offspring in the brood cave.
Nikon Z9, 2.8/400mm, ISO 900, tripod
Birds, Highly Commended: Awakening In The Morning By Bernd Nill
It was one of those bitter cold mornings on the Japanese island of Hokkaido. The sun had not yet risen over the horizon and the Manchurian crane (Grus japonensis) roosting site was bathed in a soft violet colour. Suddenly, a single crane moved to this exact spot in the stream and paused for a brief moment while the other cranes continued to sleep. As I was far away, I decided to photograph the animal in its habitat.
Nikon Z9, 2.8/400mm, tripod, ISO 800
Mammals, Highly Commended: Coexistence By George Dian Balan
A remote-controlled camera gave me this intimate view of the interactions among elephant bulls (Loxodonta africana) at a water hole during the dry season. The bull in the foreground is a special character: his left tusk is broken and one ear hangs limp, but, at two and a half metres, his right tusk is the second longest in the herd. He is clearly the boss: when he appears at the water hole, the other animals back off and let him go first. The subordinate bulls wait until he brings his water-filled trunk to his mouth to sneak a quick drink.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 2.8/16-35mm, ISO 800, remote shutter release
Mammals, Highly Commended: Affection By Vanessa Beadling
Of all the animals that roam the savannah, spotted hyenas (Crocuta crocuta) get the most "bad press". They are often derided as one of the "ugly five" and viewed as scavenging opportunists. For me, however, hyenas are extremely interesting creatures. Over the years, I have taken countless wonderful pictures capturing many different aspects of their behaviour. In this photo, we see the gentle side of these often misunderstood, highly social animals: a hyena cub snuggles up lovingly to its dishevelled and battered-looking mother. I converted the image to a black and white composition to emphasise the underlying emotions and the deep bond between cub and mother in a classic style, without losing the fine details.
Canon EOS R3, 2.8/300mm, 2x converter, ISO 10000
Mammals, Highly Commended: Piled Up By Marijn Heuts
When rainfall and meltwater from France and Belgium cause the river Meuse to rise in winter, many beaver lodges are flooded. The beaver families take refuge on top of their lodges. While this may not be the best time of the year for the beavers (Castor fibre), it is an excellent opportunity for biologists and photographers to assess territories and family sizes. I used the 7x lens on my drone for this shot so that I could maintain an appropriate distance from the animals. The beavers took no notice of the drone.
DJI Mavic 3 Pro 7x lens FC4370, 3.4/166mm, ISO 400
Other Animals, Highly Commended: About Turn By Norbert Kaszás
I photographed this greater bee fly (Bombylius major) in spring in the Hungarian Danube-Ipoly National Park. It was early in the morning and the animal was still sluggish after a cold night. This gave me the opportunity to try out different perspectives. I liked this one best because the little insect with its furry body looks so funny from behind.
Canon EOS 90D, 2.8/100mm Macro, ISO 400, tripod
Other Animals, Highly Commended: The Lair By Jose Luis Gigirey González
Shrouded in darkness, a daddy longlegs (Opiliones) seeks shelter in a hiding place built by a spider in the bark of an old oak tree. I illuminated the scene with a torch, a candle and two flashes. Opiliones are often confused with spiders but, despite a superficial resemblance, the two groups are only distantly related. As Opiliones have poor vision, they use their characteristic long legs as antennae to explore their surroundings.
Canon EOS 6D Mark II, 2.8/100mm Macro, ISO 100, tripod, 2 flashes, torch
Plants And Fungi, Highly Commended: Wild Teasel By Theo Bosboom
This bug's eye view of a wild teasel (Dipsacus fullonum) was taken in the Meinerswijk wetland near Arnhem in the Netherlands. I took the photograph with a Laowa PeriProbe lens – a long, thin, wide-angle macro lens that can be rotated 360 degrees. The special lens allowed me to create an unusual composition by taking a low-angle shot with the lens pointed towards the sky. I liked the elegant rhythm of the leaves and the whorls of bracts beneath the bristly flower heads silhouetted against the bright sky.
Canon EOS R5, Laowa 24 mm PeriProbe lens, ISO 1000, tripod
Plants And Fungi, Highly Commended: Fairies By Karl Adami
Late spring in Estonia is replete with countless shades of green as well as millions of mosquitoes that make relaxing and enjoying nature almost impossible. On a hike in Lahemaa National Park, a spot at the forest edge caught my eye and made me pause: a lush patch of wood ferns (Dryopteris sp.) interspersed with wood stitchwort (Stellaria nemorum). The darker it got, the more the delicate, white flowers of the stitchwort reminded me of fairiesdotting this dark green mosquito paradise.
Canon EOS 5D Mark II,4.0/17-40mm, ISO 400, tripod
Landscapes, Highly Commended: Dying Paradise By Kristin Weinhold
Shortly before forest fires destroyed large parts of the Saxon Switzerland National Park in Germany and the Czech Republic in 2022, I visited the area on a misty morning. As the sun climbed higher, the mist lifted, revealing this beautiful and iconic landscape. At the same time, the numerous dead trees in the foreground emphasise the forest's vulnerability.
Sony Alpha 7 III, 4.5-5.6/70-300mm with Sigma adapter MC-11, ISO 100, tripod
Landscapes, Winner: Blaze Of Colours By Check My Dream
In December 2019, I visited the scenic and fascinating Sultanate of Oman. For me, one of the most exciting places was the famous Sugar Dunes on the coast of the Arabian Sea, named after the white colour of the sand. The idea was to create a harmonious image of the intriguing colour gradient that extended from the softly tinted sky to the ripples in the sand.
Canon EOS 6D, 4.0/16-35mm, ISO 100, tripod
Underwater World, Highly Commended: At Peace By Henley Spiers
A playful young California sea lion (Zalophus californianus) strikes a peaceful pose in an underwater cave. This spot is particularly popular among juvenile seal lions who dart through the water with enviable agility. As I was taking this photograph, there were other sea lions behind me, nibbling on my flippers, hair and camera. Los Islotes, where this image was taken, is home to the southernmost breeding colony of California sea lions, and, despite the threat of climate change, it is the only colony in the Gulf of California with a growing population.
Nikon D850, 2.8/13mm, ISO 2000, Nauticam UW housing
Underwater World, Highly Commended: Dark Water By Angel Fitor
I photographed this many-ribbed jelly (Aequorea forskalea) in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Spain. It belongs to the class Hydrozoa. Hydrozoans are related to jellyfish and corals and belong to the phylum Cnidaria. This group occurs in all tropical and temperate oceans. Like many other hydrozoans, these organisms are delicate inhabitants of the open ocean and only appear in coastal waters at the whim of winds and currents. In a way, they are ambassadors from our earthly hereafter: the high seas. Apart from dark purple "ribs" (which are actually gonads), the animal's entire body is transparent, making artificial light essential for a portrait in dark water. A burst of flash from the side transformed this otherwise invisible many-ribbed jelly into a magnificent creature.
Nikon D800, Sigma 2.8/14mm, ISO 200, Anthis Nexus UW housing, 2 Retra UW flashes
Man And Nature, Highly Commended: Bird Flu By Knut-Sverre Horn
In the summer of 2023, disaster struck Varanger peninsula in Norway: Avian influenza wreaked havoc on the largest remaining kittiwake colony (Rissa tridactyla) on the Norwegian mainland. Initially, only a small number of infected birds were observed around the time of first fledging. Thus, there was hope that most kittiwakes would disperse to the open sea before the infection rate exploded. My optimism proved to be unwarranted. Within three weeks, at least half of the colony had been wiped out. More than 15,000 dead kittiwakes were collected. People in protective suits became a common sight along the coast, especially along the estuaries where most of the infected birds congregated to die.
Canon EOS R3, 2.8/24-70mm, ISO 3200
Man And Nature, Highly Commended: New Pollinator Habitats By Jaime Rojo
A European honeybee (Apis mellifera) feasts on the nectar of purple prairie clover (Dalea purpurea) at a new solar farm in Anoka (Minnesota, USA). Creating new habitats for pollinators is a cost-effective way to mitigate land use changes associated with the expansion of renewable energy technologies.
Nikon Z9, Laowa 14.0/24mm 2x Macro Probe lens, ISO 4000, tripod, 2 flashes with softbox
Rewilding Europe Award, Winner: Iberian Lynx By Staffan Widstrand
The photograph shows an Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) with a freshly caught European rabbit (Oryctolagus cuniculus) in the Spanish Sierra de Andújar. The Iberian lynx joins a small number of species making a comeback in recent years. From a low of around 96 individuals worldwide (restricted to Spain), the population has grown to at least 2000 and expanded to Portugal. Strict hunting regulations, a captive breeding programme, reintroductions, and promotion of large rabbit populations have all contributed to the lynx's comeback. Wildlife crossings, particularly in the form of tunnels under roads, have significantly reduced traffic-related kills. This individual was photographed from a hide on a private estate on which lynx represent a business asset that secures jobs and income.
Sony Alpha 1, 2.8/400mm, tripod, ISO 3200
Young Photographer 15 To 17 Years, Winner: Two Great Spotted Woodpeckers By Louis Werner
At six o'clock in the morning and armed with my camera, I went to the bushes behind our house in search of a red-backed shrike I had spotted the previous day. While I was sitting on a manhole cover and waiting, these two great spotted woodpeckers (Dendrocopos major) flew right by me. They obviously had some differences of opinion. I sat very still and took advantage of the moment. That's how this photo was taken!
Canon EOS R6, Sigma 5.0/600mm, ISO 1,600, Mount Adapter EF-EOS R
Birds, Highly Commended: Bluethroat In A Fallow Field By Christian Höfs
In early spring, a male bluethroat (Luscinia svecica) sings at sunrise while sitting on last year’s senescent vegetation. Within a landscape dominated by intensive agriculture, fallow fields are life-giving areas and valuable retreats for numerous species, some of which are highly endangered.
Canon EOS R5, 2.8/400mm, ISO 640
Birds, Highly Commended: Observed By Luca Lorenz
I was lying flat on the ground in dew-covered grass when suddenly four female fallow deer (Dama dama) stopped in front of me on a small path. We watched each other and my heart pounded, as it often does when I encounter wild animals. Then a blackbird (Turdus merula) scampered right into the middle of the scene. We all looked at each other. A little too excited to use my camera properly, I luckily managed to get a decent shot of this beautiful situation before the animals disappeared.
Nikon Z6, 5.6/200-500mm, ISO 8000
Birds, Highly Commended: Black Grouse Female Breaking Fast By Markus Varesvuo
On the morning of the last day of January in north-east Finland, a female black grouse (Tetrao tetrix) reaches for the supple tips of birch twigs. In some places in Finland, people still feed black grouse in winter. This bog is not only a good winter habitat, it is also used as a lek later in the spring. The feed is a welcome addition to the usual winter diet, which mostly consists of the needles and twigs of various tree species. Such locations offer a good opportunity to photograph black grouse from a camouflage hide.
Canon EOS R3, 2.8/400mm, tripod, ISO 16000
Mammals, Winner: Twilight Wanderer By Robert Canis
In a deciduous woodland in North Kent, England, a young red fox (Vulpes vulpes) explores the surroundings of its den. As part of a six-year project to document the grounds and wildlife of a castle 15 kilometres from where I live, I installed a camera trap on a path at the edge of the wood. The hillside location allowed me to capture the giant beech trees as well as the cautious animal against the twilight sky.
Nikon D3200, 4.0-5.6/10-20mm, ISO 1600, tripod, 2 flashes, Camtraption camera trap
Other Animals, Highly Commended: Safety In Numbers By Alex Hyde
A group of recently hatched giant shield bug nymphs (Pycanum sp.) with one last individual still in the process of emerging. By staying in a tight group, the nymphs increase the effectiveness of their striking defensive aposematic colouration to ward off would-be predators. I discovered this scene on the underside of a leaf while exploring the rainforest in the Danum Valley in the north of Borneo at night.
Canon EOS 5D Mark III, 2.8/100mm Macro, ISO 100, flash with diffuser, reflector
Plants And Fungi, Highly Commended: Backlit Willows By Pål Hermansen
In late autumn after the leaves had fallen, the woolly seeds of willows (Salix sp.) glow in the backlight. Against the dark background of the leafless trees, the seeds in the willow fruit capsules glow like candles on a Christmas tree. A light breeze is enough to cause the tufted seeds take flight and resemble drifting snowflakes.
OM System OM-1, w/ Olympus 4.5/150-400mm, ISO 400
Plants And Fungi, Runner-Up: Final Glow By Katarzyna Gubrynowicz
October in the Bieszczady Mountains of the Eastern Carpathians (Poland) is a time of bright colours and frosty nights. High up in a mountain meadow, I found a group of rowan trees (Sorbus aucuparia) in their most beautiful autumn colours. The soft light of the morning sun coming from the side emphasised the contrasts and the dark shadows brought out the bright red of the fruits.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 4.5-5.6/100-400mm, ISO 400
Landscapes, Highly Commended: Sunrise In The Mist By Alexey Kharitonov
It was a glorious morning in the Boloto Ozernoye nature reserve near Leningrad. Although June, night-time temperatures were still below zero degrees Celsius, and ice crunched under my feet as I walked through the swamp. Then the sun rose and the morning light was reflected in the mist rising from the water while dew glistened on the fruiting cotton grass.
Sony ILCE-7RM3A, Tamron 5.0-6.3/150-600mm, ISO 320, tripod
Landscapes, Runner-Up: Of Sand And Wind By Ugo Mellone
Although sand makes up only a small part of the Sahara, dunes are the landscape form that is most often associated with the world's largest desert. It is fascinating to imagine that a dune sea or erg is a type of desert that is shaped entirely by particles of sand moved by the wind. The smallest particles, basically dust, can rise thousands of metres into the atmosphere, travel to other continents, and influence processes on a global scale. Fine, wind-blown Sahara sand carrying phosphorus fertilises the Amazon rainforest and even promotes phytoplankton growth in the Atlantic Ocean. On the other hand, Sahara sand also accelerates the melting of glaciers here in Europe.
Canon EOS 5D Mark III, 4.5-5.6/100-400mm, ISO 200
Underwater World, Highly Commended: Gelatinous Art By Cristobal Serrano
A ballet dancer of the deep sea, this transparent comb jelly (Ctenophora) extends its lateral lobes like wings. Ctenophores exhibit a wide range of morphologies and ecological strategies with complex biological, chemical and physical interactions. Comb jellies are jellyfish-like organisms named after rows of hair-like cilia used for swimming. However, they are not true jellyfish as they lack stinging cells. This photograph was taken during a dive in Balayan Bay (Philippines).
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Sigma 2.8/50mm, ISO 125, Seacam UW housing, Seacam UW flash
Man And Nature, Highly Commended: Forest Cabin By Pål Hermansen
Deforestation is a widespread global problem that poses a serious threat to biodiversity and the climate. Here, an isolated cabin that was previously hidden deep within a Norwegian forest is now entirely exposed to the elements as a result of logging. With this image, I wanted to emphasise the contrast between the "cosy" atmosphere within the hut and the destroyed environment outside.
Canon EOS R5, 2.8/24-70mm, ISO 320, tripod, 3 flashes inside the hut
Man And Nature, Highly Commended: My Pet Tiger By Aaron Gekoski
Pakistan has a growing network of big cat owners. The cubs generally come from tiger and lion farms in South Africa and end up in the homes of wealthy exotic pet owners on the Indian subcontinent. Once the cats become too large to handle and begin to pose a threat to their owners, they are moved to special facilities for use as breeding stock. The resulting cubs are then sold to a well-organised network of dealers and brokers. Every day, videos of people with their dubious pets receive millions of views on social media, adding to the allure of owning a dangerous animal such as a lion or tiger.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 2.0/35mm, ISO 1000
Man And Nature, Highly Commended: Flood Of Concrete By Bruno D'amicis
This aerial photograph shows a densely developed area along the coast of Paphos in southern Cyprus. These vacation homes were built right next to crucial habitats for endangered species including the Mediterranean monk seal (Monachus monachus), griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) and Eleonora's falcon (Falco eleonorae). The Cyprus government entices foreign investors who are willing to support the local construction industry with EU residence permits and considerable tax concessions. Within a few years, this has led to an uncontrolled increase in private property in many of Cyprus' natural areas. Apart from the undeniable impact on the environment, it is tragic that most of these houses are destined for money laundering and will remain uninhabited.
DJI Air 2s, 2.8/8.4mm, ISO 100
Rewilding Europe Award, Runner-Up: Huchen Habitat By Bernhard Schubert
A pair of huchen (Hucho hucho), also known as Danube salmon, swim above a spawning pit dug by the female in the streambed. That huchen make it this far in their life cycle cannot be taken for granted. Being able to migrate to their spawning grounds requires barrier-free access. Insurmountable weirs are only one of the many challenges facing the fish. Sections of river that are left wild as here on the Pielach in Austria are essential.
Canon R5, 4.0/14-35mm, ISO 640, tripod, polarising filter, radio remote shutter release
Birds, Highly Commended: Lots Going On In The Air By Robert Haasmann
Seabirds spend most of their time in colonies or foraging at sea. When a bird of prey approached this particular colony, thousands of common guillemots (Uria aalge) as well as a few Brünnich's guillemots (Uria lomvia) and puffins (Fratercula arctica) simultaneously flew up and circled along the cliffs to avoid falling victim to the dangerous predator. An impressive spectacle.
Nikon Z7, 4.0/14-30mm, ISO 500
Other Animals, Highly Commended: Ghost Dance By Norbert Kaszás
This picture was taken in the cellar of an old house in Hungary. When I discovered these creatures on my first visit, I was surprised because I had never seen anything like this before. With high humidity and constant temperature, several dead spiders had become entirely covered in mould – an extremely interesting photo motif. I visited the cellar several times and experimented with different settings and lighting conditions until I got this shot.
Canon EOS 90D, 2.8/100mm Macro, ISO 200, tripod
Other Animals, Highly Commended: Halt! Who Goes There? By Valeria Zvereva
The first warm days of spring – while snow patches persisted in the shade, the ants on the sunny forest edge were already active. They had climbed to the surface of their anthill and were basking in the sun, crowded together almost like a living blanket. A few ants were patrolling a fallen tree nearby. But the ants were not as agile as in summer. Rather, they were moving slowly and carefully. Simply approaching the tree trunk with a camera was enough to cause them to strike a threatening pose – stay back!
Canon EOS R, 2.8/100mm Macro, ISO 800
Plants And Fungi, Highly Commended: Ice Tree By Hannu Ahonen
A snow-covered frozen lake had begun to thaw overnight, giving rise to tree-like structures in the ice. The scene was perfected when a gust of wind scattered the autumn leaves of nearby birch trees across the lake. In order to capture a sufficiently large field of view, I climbed up high on a ladder I had brought along for this purpose.
Canon EOS 5DS R, 2.8/24-70mm, ISO 100
Landscapes, Highly Commended: Alpine Contrasts By Tobias Büttel
Lush green grass glows high up in the mountains flanked by the shimmering blue ice of the jagged Aletsch Glacier in the background. The glacier once covered this entire landscape, but year after year the ice retreats further and further. Unfortunately, it will not take long for the glacier tongue to melt back so far that this picture will no longer be possible. In 2022 alone, the Aletsch Glacier lost six percent of its total volume.
Canon EOS R5, F4.5-7.1/100-500mm, ISO 640
Landscapes, Highly Commended: Power, Beauty And Fragility By Martin Köppert
The Iguazu Falls (Cataratas do Iguaçu) are an outstanding natural wonder on the border between Brazil and Argentina. Spanning almost 2.7 kilometres, the formation is made up of over 275 individual waterfalls and is a true tribute to the beauty and power of nature. The river flows over a rocky precipice, forming shimmering curtains that glisten in the sunlight while the surrounding jungle projects an aura of mystery and pristine beauty. However, these waterfalls are also a testament to the incredible force of nature: during the rainy season, water masses plunge into the depths with thunderous force, creating a deafening roar and a column of rising mist. In this perfect harmony of beauty and power, the Cataratas do Iguaçu inspire our reverence for nature and our connection to the earth. A gift from nature that emphasises our need to appreciate and protect such wonders.
Canon EOS R5, f4.5-7.1/100-500mm, ISO 100, tripod
Landscapes, Highly Commended: Instant Of Eternity By Thomas Crauwels
The Aiguille du Plan (3,673 m.a.s.l.) in the Mont Blanc massif stands in the shadow of the Aiguille du Midi. The photograph was taken shortly after a thunderstorm, just as sunlight burst through the clouds revealing the icy majesty of the mountain. This rare moment of raw purity shows nature at its finest. The abstract shapes of the double summit invite personal interpretation and evoke strong emotions. The Aiguilles de Chamonix, having defied storms through the ages, rise sublime, and this fleeting moment is immortalised.
Nikon D850, 4.5-5.6/80-400mm, ISO 200
Nature´s Studio, Highly Commended: Coastal Design By César Llaneza Rodríguez
I discovered this motif on Barrika Beach in Spain. Whereas photographers often work with a wide-angle lens in such situations, I focused in on the small details created by nature. Whilst wandering aimlessly, I noticed how the tiny barnacles (Cirripedia) on the rocks formed a design reminiscent of a natural jigsaw puzzle. As is my style, I used a cool white balance to achieve a stronger contrast to the white of the barnacles. Light shining from directly overhead contributed to the depth of the scene.
Nikon D850, 4.0/24-120mm, ISO 64, tripod, polarising filter
Nature´s Studio, Highly Commended: Micro Landscape By Pietro Formis
From a distance, this blue spiny starfish (Coscinasterias tenuispina) on the Croatian coast looked rather unspectacular. Upon closer inspection, a complex pattern of colours and shapes was revealed on its spiny upper side. I felt like I was photographing a landscape from above, with valleys, rivers and rocks. Sometimes even the simplest things hold great surprises.
Canon EOS R5, 2.8/100mm Macro, ISO 100
Nature´s Studio, Runner-Up: Flamingo By Jan Leßmann
A greater flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) in the Camargue fog seen through a spider's web in the early morning light. This photo was taken in a joint effort by the photographers Hermann Hirsch and Jan Leßmann: together they developed the photo concept, tried out different angles, improved the approach and, in the end, were lucky enough to find a drop of water to represent the eye of the flamingo. The photograph is a result of communal "flow".
Canon R5, 5.6-8.0/100-400mm, ISO 2000
Nature´s Studio, Winner: Flowers In A Drained Lakebed By Ádám Fáth
A fascinating mosaic of puddles, each with a different colour, adorn a drained lakebed. The diverse colours result from differing concentrations of single-celled algae left behind by the receding water. The eye-catching interplay of shapes and colours is not only visually captivating but also a silent testimony to the impact of human activity on the environment.
DJI Air 2S, ISO 200
Young Photographer 15 To 17 Years, Runner-Up: Sandstorm By Tomek Michalski
At the beginning of October 2023, I spent a weekend at Mikoszewo Beach on the Baltic Sea coast photographing migrating shorebirds. It was extremely windy and cloudy, with sand getting everywhere, even under my eyelids. This brave dunlin (Calidris alpina) on a migration stopover had no choice but to forage for food despite the extreme conditions.
Olympus OM-1 Mark II, Leica 4.0-6.3/100-400mm, ISO 320
Young Photographers To 14 Years, Runner-Up: Storm Over The Desert By Naomi Cech
I love observing animals and photographing nature! And I'm very lucky to have had lots of opportunities to do this while travelling through Africa with my family since 2022. During a multi-day trekking tour with dromedaries in the Mauritanian Sahara, we were surprised by a thunderstorm. I had two hours to photograph this impressive scene, constantly experimenting with exposure times and various grey filters. I must have taken 150 photos before I was finally lucky enough to capture a huge bolt of lightning.
Canon EOS 2000D, 4.5-5.6/10-18mm, tripod, ISO 200, grey filter ND32
Landscapes, Highly Commended: As Time Goes By By Iñaki Bolumburu
The Debagoiena Valley lies in the heart of the Basque Country. Although perhaps best known for its industry, the valley also offers some of the most beautiful scenery in the region. The sun had not yet risen when I arrived and low-hanging clouds were slowly drifting by. Using a long focal length and an extended exposure time, I tried to capture the smooth movement of the clouds by focussing on the tree tops.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Tamron 5.0-6.3/150-600mm, ISO 400, tripod
Nature´s Studio, Highly Commended: Canvas By Sergio Tapia Tejada
In search of shapes and patterns, I regularly use my drone to explore new perspectives. On this day, I flew over a region in Huelva (Andalusia, Spain) in which the earth is rich in minerals and heavy metals. I was thrilled to see an area replete with diverse colours. At first glance, it looks as though a painter has made broad and colourful brushstrokes on a canvas.
Hasselblad L1D-20c, 2.8/28mm, ISO 100, polarising filter
