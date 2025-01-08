ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards have been announced. Launched in 2001, this competition is one of the most prestigious in modern nature photography. This time, it drew submissions from photographers across 38 countries, with a total of 18,000 images entered.

Organized by the GDT (Gesellschaft für Naturfotografie), the competition features finalists across nine categories: Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Plants & Fungi, Landscapes, The Underwater World, Man and Nature, Nature's Studio, and two Young Photographer categories (up to 14 years and 15–17 years). In addition, there are two special categories: the Fritz Pölking Prize and Junior Prize, as well as the Rewilding Europe Award.

The 2024 Overall Winner, and thus the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024, is Spanish photographer Jaime Rojo, with his stunning image titled "In the Forest of the Monarchs."

More info: gdtfoto.de | Instagram | Facebook