The Worst Dressed “Adult Entertainment” Stars At The 2025 Adult Video News Award
The 2025 Adult Video News (AVN) Awards celebrated their 42nd edition last Saturday (January 25), bringing glitz, glamour, and, well... some questionable fashion choices to what’s been called the “Oscars of p-rn.”
The awards are divided into a massive 100 categories, ranging from more conventional “Best Actor/Actress” prizes to unique titles like “M-LF Performer of the Year.”
While some of the adult stars attended the event looking as elegant as any other award show would demand, others weren't shy of the show’s underlying nature and attempted to outdo one another with wild, barely-there outfits.
This year's fashion train wrecks didn’t disappoint, offering up a feast of outfits that left viewers scratching their heads and reaching for a pair of sunglasses to shield their eyes.
Here are the top contenders for the Worst Dressed title at the 2025 AVN Awards, where wardrobe disasters ranged from “What were they thinking?” to “Are they even wearing clothes?”
Brina Scarlett
The plus-sized actress complimented her trademark, flowing red hair with an equally flowing—and loose—dress.
She had the opportunity to look hot as f**k in a Jessica Rabbit-esk dress and she chose an infinity scarf instead.
Juicy Pomma
The mix of fishnets, pearls, and bondage straps showcased by Pomma was labeled by some viewers as a "Halloween costume gone wrong."
The outfit was also deemed overly accessorized by many, who felt it lacked coherence and was ill-fit for the red carpet of an awards ceremony.
Wild Wylie Pm
Staying true to her alternative style, the actress appeared on the red carpet wearing an outfit that looked straight out of an emo or goth underground party.
With that haircut and those glasses she should have dressed up as Harry Potter.
Lexi Nicole
The busty actress left little to the imagination by wearing a see-through black dress that struggled to contain her assets.
Goddess Lilith
Lilith surprised viewers by wearing one of the—if not the most—unconventional outfit of the night.
The actress wore what seemed to be a bathing suit decorated by accessories in the shape of butterfly wings, with one sticking out of her belly and covering almost half of her torso.
My theory is she literally had nothing else to wear. Nearly trapped in her house as the Palisade fire burned closer and closer, Lilith donned her swiim suit, grabbed her My Barbie and Me™ butterfly kite and used it to paraglide into her pool from the rooftop of her mansion. As her head breaks the surface of the pool she remembers that she has an Award ceremony to get to.
Steph Tolev
While comedian Steph Tolev made a conscious effort to look glamorous and elegant for the show, many viewers felt she ended up looking "disheveled."
Ariel Demure
The transgender actress showed up to receive her award wearing a dramatic black ensemble that featured what appeared to be a dead raven on her shoulder.
The dress continued its avian motif by prominently featuring a feathery texture all the way to the bottom.
Ariel X
The actress, known for performing exclusively with other women, showed up to the red carpet in a daring, metallic golden dress.
She completed the look with equally golden shoes and jewelry for a very cohesive look.
The irony of showing up for the Porn awards wearing more fabric than she has if you sewed every costume she ever wore for work together.
Anna Claire
While not the most outrageous of the event’s ensembles, the actress’ lace bodice fell short of making her look glamorous, failing to showcase her figure despite being fairly revealing.
Some viewers said that the cut of the dress didn’t seem to flatter her shape, and the choker she wore felt like an afterthought that clashed with the rest of her look.
Victoria Peaks
Victoria Peaks' more classic ensemble was considered much more palatable by audiences, with a blue dress and shoes that complimented her eyes.
Despite this, many took issue with her dress' plunging neckline, stating that it was "begging for a wardrobe malfunction."
Rae West
Some viewers felt West had forgotten she was attending a public awards show and instead dressed herself for a romantic, private evening.
Gal Ritchie
Ritchie stepped up to the podium in a see-through light-blue dress that allowed all the details of her private parts to "shine through."
So we can't say d!ck but this is ok?
Trash and more trash. Really, Bored Panda? WTF was that? You censor Renaissance paintings, but make a post about the outfits of p.o.r.n actresses at the p.o.r.n awards?
Why shaming people, they f*****g wear what they want, if you side with the bullies you know who you are
Also, saying "we could nearly see their body" on that event... Their whole living is showing their body, so who cares? There will be no papparazzis trying to get a secret shot of more skin, because 5 second Google search will give you all the details you might want.Load More Replies...
Wish I could up-up vote you. This is judgy judging at its worst.
