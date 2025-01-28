ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Adult Video News (AVN) Awards celebrated their 42nd edition last Saturday (January 25), bringing glitz, glamour, and, well... some questionable fashion choices to what’s been called the “Oscars of p-rn.”

The awards are divided into a massive 100 categories, ranging from more conventional “Best Actor/Actress” prizes to unique titles like “M-LF Performer of the Year.”

While some of the adult stars attended the event looking as elegant as any other award show would demand, others weren't shy of the show’s underlying nature and attempted to outdo one another with wild, barely-there outfits.

This year's fashion train wrecks didn’t disappoint, offering up a feast of outfits that left viewers scratching their heads and reaching for a pair of sunglasses to shield their eyes.

Here are the top contenders for the Worst Dressed title at the 2025 AVN Awards, where wardrobe disasters ranged from “What were they thinking?” to “Are they even wearing clothes?”