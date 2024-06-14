ADVERTISEMENT

When dating someone new, you often judge them based on the way they treat you. If your boyfriend or girlfriend is thoughtful and kind with you, you surely see them in a positive light. But it’s equally important to know if they are polite with other people. Being with someone who acts poorly toward others can be a red flag.

A woman took to Reddit to solve her confusion about whether to stay or leave her fiance after his ex-girlfriend made some alarming allegations against him. The author, who has been in a committed relationship with the man for nearly five years, randomly received paragraph-long messages from an unknown account on social media. It was the ex-girlfriend texting and telling her some harsh details about her relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend. However, as her fiance had always treated with her kindness, the woman was unsure whom to believe amidst these revelations. Keep reading to learn more about this tricky situation in detail.

Sometimes, unsettling revelations about your partner’s past can make you question the relationship

Image credits: Bethany Ferr / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how his fiancé’s ex-girlfriend made alarming accusations against him

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Eliza_Is_Gone

Many people advised the author to talk openly with her fiancé before making a decision

