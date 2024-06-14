“My Fiancé Is So Much Worse Than I Could’ve Ever Imagined”: A Text From Ex Shakes Woman’s World
When dating someone new, you often judge them based on the way they treat you. If your boyfriend or girlfriend is thoughtful and kind with you, you surely see them in a positive light. But it’s equally important to know if they are polite with other people. Being with someone who acts poorly toward others can be a red flag.
A woman took to Reddit to solve her confusion about whether to stay or leave her fiance after his ex-girlfriend made some alarming allegations against him. The author, who has been in a committed relationship with the man for nearly five years, randomly received paragraph-long messages from an unknown account on social media. It was the ex-girlfriend texting and telling her some harsh details about her relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend. However, as her fiance had always treated with her kindness, the woman was unsure whom to believe amidst these revelations. Keep reading to learn more about this tricky situation in detail.
Sometimes, unsettling revelations about your partner’s past can make you question the relationship
Image credits: Bethany Ferr / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A woman shared how his fiancé’s ex-girlfriend made alarming accusations against him
Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Eliza_Is_Gone
Many people advised the author to talk openly with her fiancé before making a decision
or how about have an adult conversation tell him exactly what you typed on here. Wait to see what he says if he denies it show him the things the EX showed you then make your decision like one of the other posts say all you know for sure is he yelled at her. His ex saying she was gonna take him to court but didn't have the money for a lawyer why take to court call the police with the "evidence". You were with him 5 years and not once did he act like his ex said its worth talking about to find out the truth.
Sounds kinda weird to me too. The two really need to talk, it's the only way to find out what happened here. I mean, it's absolutely possible that that girl was abusive too and he was defending himself, and now she's spiteful. Or that there was a real issue behind the problems. Or that the guy's having mental issues and is now on pills to stay in control. There are so many possibilities, but without asking, OP will never know the truth
I am not questioning the woman who showed up here to try and help the OP, but this just made me think about something. With generative AIs becoming more precise and more common, we'll probably come across realistically faked abuse scenes in the future because it's absolutely possible to fake a screaming voice or alter pictures to add bruises. It's kind of a worrisome thought because it'll make it much harder to differentiate truth from lie
"This relationship has been my entire world" is a huge red flag. If he is an abusive POS that's a first step. But talk to fiancé, talk to friends, who clearly know her and knew him with her. If there's none of the predictors of abusive behavior, there's little chance he will be abusive. But I'm guessing there are some things OP has been ignoring because the relationship is her "entire life"
