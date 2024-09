ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in New Hampshire is being sued by a stranger for a shed residing in the backside of her property.

Meg, who goes by the username @meginnewengland on TikTok, and her husband bought a home in the woods of New Hampshire with four sheds included in their purchase. After she had just settled in, however, a man came to her property, claiming to have bought one of the sheds from the previous owner.

Meg informed him that she now owned the shed and would not be able to hand it over to him. As a result, the man decided to sue Meg, marking the beginning of the now-viral TikTok #SHEDGATE phenomenon.

A TikTok creator has been sued by a stranger over a possession dispute regarding a $5,000 shed on her property

Image credits: meginnewengland

Meg purchased the property in March of 2023 for $500,000. On the other hand, the man suing her had bought one of the sheds for $5,000 on September 15, 2022, with plans to pick it up ten months later in July 2023.

When the time came, the man showed up on the property and was surprised to find the shed fully furnished and the owner absent, later putting a handwritten note in Meg’s mailbox.

Image credits: meginnewengland

Later that day, Meg called him to say the shed was no longer for sale, and she offered to track down the previous owners to see if there was a miscommunication. He refused the request and filed a lawsuit, to Meg’s surprise.

The lawsuit states that the man had bought the shed from a seller, paying him the full $5,000, and that he received “a receipt signed by [them] with the understanding that [he] would pick it up in July of the following year.”

Image credits: meginnewengland

When the man did come back, Meg informed him that she and her husband had bought the house, with the shed included in the sale, and that “they would not allow [him] to pick it up.” The man tried to contact the seller later on, to which the seller said he “would reimburse [him],” but they never did.

As seen in the TikTok video, the shed is already filled with furniture and customized decorations, most of which already belong to Meg

Image credits: meginnewengland

Since the shed is considered to be part of Meg’s property, she and her husband have added their own decorations. After her initial video explaining the lawsuit went viral, viewers were excited to see what the shed in question looked like.

Meg gave a mini tour of it, showing the exterior’s metal roof and wooden floors, covered in pine needles and cobwebs, both of which “add to the allure,” according to the TikToker.

Inside, two bunk beds are placed on either side, with sleeping bags and blankets already in place. A portion of the wall is made up of cedarwood, which Meg said visitors get instantly “engulfed with [its] sweet aroma.” The material also helps to keep pests out.

Image credits: meginnewengland

At the foot of the beds are the rest of the furniture and utilities. There are books on the shelves and little stuffed animals that are a nod to New Hampshire in the corners of the ceiling.

The video later pans to the wall, where there is a “small but mighty” flat-screen TV, one of ten that the previous owners had left behind when Meg and her husband took ownership.

Meg said that if someone wanted to claim that they had bought the TV from the previous owner, then “perhaps [they would] have a case to sue [her].”

Image credits: meginnewengland

She later mentions the space below the TV used to be occupied by an electric fireplace, which was removed the day before the house closed. That would mean “the previous sellers were 100% aware that this bunkhouse still existed,” according to Meg.

Despite looking like a tiny home at first glance, the property cannot legally be considered an actual home

As someone who works in real estate, Meg has mentioned that while the shed is on her land, it can only be labeled as personal property, like vehicles and consumer goods, rather than real property, such as land, homes, or swimming pools.

Currently, the shed does not have its own climate control nor is there a restroom or any necessary kitchenware to cook. But there are already debates regarding what to label it, especially since it has electricity and its own water runout.

People on social media have been quick to point out that the shed may not actually be “just a shed”

With its furnished environment and its independent utilities, some say the “shed” resembles a tiny house. Meg was quick to address this in a video, saying that, at its core, it is a shed, no matter what it looks like on the inside.

In the future, Meg mentioned the opportunity to put it up for rent or make it an Airbnb, if the shed is still hers by the end of the lawsuit.

Image credits: meginnewengland

While there is “no bathroom out there and currently no cooking apparatus,” Meg said that it would be a “really, really cool dream” to one day rent it out and make some income off it.

Many users on TikTok have shown their support and shared their past experiences, while others say the shed is not part of the property

Image credits: meginnewengland

Viewers on social media have become invested in the #SHEDGATE case, and its popularity has skyrocketed. Under the video where Meg first addressed the lawsuit, an attorney commented: “You need to respond to the complaint so the dude can’t default against you. But other than that, you won’t have much to do. He won’t win this.”

“He needs to sue the guy you purchased the house from for his money back, you owe him nothing,” another user said.

#lawsuit #homeowner #attorneysoftiktok #judgejudge @meginnewengland Replying to @Bridget Stallman let me be clear, I have empathy for the man who is currently out money with no shed, but at this point 2 people (me and the guy suing me) gave money to the previous owners with the understanding that we would get a shed, the only difference is I have formal legal documents to back up my claim. All around its an obnoxious situation and im choosing to use humor as an outlet. #smallclaims #lawyer @Judge Judy ♬ original sound – Meg

Not everyone agrees with what Meg is saying, however, and people have come up with excuses on why she may be in the wrong.

One person said: “She’s a Karen, he probably built it, that’s the reason he is going to court.” Another commented, “That’s a cabin, not a shed and if it’s not on your property…”

The comments on Meg’s initial video show how deeply invested users are with #SHEDGATE

