“Lawyers Ain’t Cheap”: Weezer Bassist Breaks Silence One Day After Cops Shot His Wife

Fans of Weezer were left with their jaws on the ground after bassist Scott Shriner’s wife was shot by cops and charged with attempted m*rder — but the musician has broken his silence on the ordeal in the most unexpected way.

Jillian Shriner, 51, was shot by police and wounded outside their Los Angeles home on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 9 after being reportedly caught up in an unrelated manhunt around the neighborhood.

Image credits: Scott G Shriner

“She’s alright, thank you for asking,” he said as he was out for a walk with his four dogs today, April 10. “See you at Coachella!”

Indeed, the rock band is slated to perform at the music festival this Saturday, April 12, but some netizens thought the timing of it all was outrageous.

Image credits: GIGU/BACKGRID/Vida Press

“He Said That’s A Her Problem 🤣” one person laughed.

“If are you still coming to work was a person,” another lightheartedly chimed in.

A third noted, “Hey he has bills to pay. Especially now.”

“The show must go on,” someone stated.

“Lawyers ain’t cheap,” a netizen wrote.

People online thought his Coachella quip was hilarious

Image credits: KTLA

Image credits: KTLA

Others said, in a much more serious tone, that the band’s performance was necessary for the legal process coming Scott and Jillian’s way.

One user said, “Of course he’s playing Coachella. He needs the check to put towards his wife’s legal defense fund. I’ll be looking for the Scott Shriner equipment sale on Reverb.”

Another asked, “I really want to know what this is/was all about. What provoked this incident?”

The incident in question occurred in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, according to the New York Post, when police were chasing down three men from a hit-and-run that happened at around 3pm on the eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway.

Cops were following the suspects, who had fled the scene on foot, into a backyard when they saw Jillian exiting from her home to her porch with a handgun in place.

Officers began yelling at her, ordering her to drop the weapon, but she refused before pointing the gun directly at them, according to an LAPD press release.

The bassist’s wife was seen with a handgun after officers started chasing suspects involved in a hit-and-run

Image credits: jillianlauren

In response, one cop opened fire and struck the musician’s wife in the shoulder.

As captured by aerial footage by KTLA’s news choppers, Jillian walked down her driveway with her hands in the air as she surrendered to the officers.

She lay down on the ground, face-first, and was cuffed by the police before being taken to the hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was then booked on suspicion of attempted m*rder after wielding a gun at the officers.

Image credits: Scott G Shriner

“It was later determined that Shriner was uninvolved in the hit-and-run and lived at the residence where she was observed,” stated LAPD. “She was ultimately absentee booked for attempted m*rder,” but was later cut loose after posting a $1 million bond.

The author has not commented on the incident, but she is set to appear in court on April 30.

As for the suspects, authorities were able to capture one of the three men who ran from the crash.

As Bored Panda previously reported, two witnesses — siblings Alana Altmeyer and Guy Binn — saw one of the suspects escaping and allegedly tried chasing after him.

Image credits: Scott G Shriner

“I saw a gentleman walking on the shoulder,” Alana told KTLA. “So, my brother and I went over and assumed that he was leaving the scene of an accident.”

But as the two began to chase him, the suspect reportedly fell and began bleeding from his head, mouth, and knees, but continued to run.

Guy recalled, “I chased him down the side of the freeway, across the freeway, over a couple of fences. He had a bag and a sweater. I got his bag. I got his sweater and me being so old, I couldn’t keep up with the guy. I chased him to the park, and I lost him.”

The other two suspects have not yet been found.

“Gig is still on” proclaimed one user

