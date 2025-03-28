Internet Outraged After Andrew Tate’s Lawyer Compares Ex GF’s Injury To A Kid’s ‘Tummy Ache’

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is furious at Andrew Tate’s lawyer after he tried downplaying the injuries of the controversial media personality’s ex-girlfriend.

Recently, Bri Stern went to the doctor just a few days after Tate allegedly attacked her while the two were being intimate with one another, choking her with one hand while he beat her face with the other.

Highlights Andrew Tate's lawyer downplayed the media personality's ex-girlfriend's injuries as a kid's tummy ache.

Bri Stern's attorney criticized him, calling his comments 'ignorant' and stupid.

The internet was furious at McBride's medical comparison.

Stern is suing Tate for an assault incident; he denies all allegations and claims the evidence has been doctored.

But for the latter’s attorney, Joseph McBride, this was most unlikely an unnecessary visit.

Andrew Tate’s lawyer responded to Bri Stern’s injuries, labeling it as similar to a kid getting a tummyache in school

While Stern was diagnosed with a “post-concussion syndrome” from the doctor’s visit, McBride told TMZ her injuries were similar to a kid going into the nurse’s office at school to complain about a tummyache.

The attorney said the diagnosis was not based on any blood tests and that it was an “all-inclusive umbrella diagnosis which is very subjective.”

Tony Buzbee, Stern’s attorney, had some harsh words in response.

He told the outlet, “That’s the type of ignorant stupidity I would expect would spew from his idiotic mouth. I’m not in the business of responding to fools.”

Safe to say, he’s not the only one who took offense to McBride’s words.

One netizen stated that an attorney had no real expertise in this area, saying, “Last time I checked a doctor goes to medical school, a lawyer doesn’t so what does he know about a medical diagnosis.”

“What a disgusting person,” another slammed.

The Internet was furious at the way McBride downplayed the woman’s injuries

We met because he needed models for his crypto coin, and promised to help me to help save my crypto coin $SISTER. We spent as much time together as we could, but when we weren’t physically together, we were in communication all day, every day. ￼ pic.twitter.com/d3IrQa9wLx — Bri Stern (@thebristern) March 28, 2025

“I’ve had 16 concussions via contact sports and 2 as a result of car accidents,” someone recalled. “Comparing them to a tummy-ache is something that could only come out of the mouth of a guy who grew up playing nothing but checkers.”

A fourth labeled, “He is a typical narcissist!!!”

“Welp, he better be prepared to cut a large check for that ‘tummy ache’ because she has the evidence and that ab–ser is going down,” one person wrote.

“You’re vile,” someone said.

Another asked, “Where did this guy get his medical degree? Doctors diagnose based on patients symptoms.”

Others even pointed accusatory fingers at Stern for dating Tate in the first place.

“She just wants money and it’s the easiest way for a woman to get it now a days with celebrities,” someone said.

“Well, his GIRLFRIEND should have KNOWN what she was getting with. Or were all of the [red flags] not enough? You never want to victim blame in SA situations, however in this one, the writing was on the efffffff!n wall,” a second claimed.

“What a disgusting person,” someone called McBride

One person wondered, “Why would a woman be anywhere near this man? She knows who he is.”

A Facebook user, however, thought those criticizing Stern were ridiculous.

“So we hate him for being misogynistic but when a woman shares her story about him she’s either lying or to blame? WTF?” they asked.

Since then, Stern has sued Tate under the counts of s*xual assault for the “violent” incident she claimed took place on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel — less than two weeks following the media personality’s arrival back to American soil from Romania, where he faces s*x trafficking and r*pe charges.

Stern is suing Tate for s*xual assault for the incident that supposedly took place on March 11

As evidence, the digital creator included alleged texts from Tate in her lawsuit where he seemed to threaten her with violence and told her he would end her life if she ever angered him.

The 38-year-old, however, denies all these claims as his attorney claimed he isn’t “dumb enough” to attack Stern after all the legal issues happening in Romania, as reported by the outlet.

In addition, he said the texts that were shown were derived from a “doctored” and “manipulated” conversation.

People were disgusted, not only at McBride, but at Andrew Tate and everything he represents

