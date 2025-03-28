Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Internet Outraged After Andrew Tate’s Lawyer Compares Ex GF’s Injury To A Kid’s ‘Tummy Ache’
Crime, News

Internet Outraged After Andrew Tate’s Lawyer Compares Ex GF’s Injury To A Kid’s ‘Tummy Ache’

24

1

The internet is furious at Andrew Tate’s lawyer after he tried downplaying the injuries of the controversial media personality’s ex-girlfriend

Recently, Bri Stern went to the doctor just a few days after Tate allegedly attacked her while the two were being intimate with one another, choking her with one hand while he beat her face with the other.

  • Andrew Tate's lawyer downplayed the media personality's ex-girlfriend's injuries as a kid's tummy ache.
  • Bri Stern's attorney criticized him, calling his comments 'ignorant' and stupid.
  • The internet was furious at McBride's medical comparison.
  • Stern is suing Tate for an assault incident; he denies all allegations and claims the evidence has been doctored.

But for the latter’s attorney, Joseph McBride, this was most unlikely an unnecessary visit.

    Andrew Tate’s lawyer responded to Bri Stern’s injuries, labeling it as similar to a kid getting a tummyache in school

    Biker in a black jacket posing on a red Ducati motorcycle in front of a security guard office.

    Image credits: cobratategm

    While Stern was diagnosed with a “post-concussion syndrome” from the doctor’s visit, McBride told TMZ her injuries were similar to a kid going into the nurse’s office at school to complain about a tummyache. 

    The attorney said the diagnosis was not based on any blood tests and that it was an “all-inclusive umbrella diagnosis which is very subjective.” 

    Tony Buzbee, Stern’s attorney, had some harsh words in response.

    Two people posing closely in a dimly lit setting, connected to a discussion about Andrew Tate's lawyer.

    Image credits: thebristern

    He told the outlet, “That’s the type of ignorant stupidity I would expect would spew from his idiotic mouth. I’m not in the business of responding to fools.”

    Safe to say, he’s not the only one who took offense to McBride’s words. 

    One netizen stated that an attorney had no real expertise in this area, saying, “Last time I checked a doctor goes to medical school, a lawyer doesn’t so what does he know about a medical diagnosis.”

    “What a disgusting person,” another slammed.

    The Internet was furious at the way McBride downplayed the woman’s injuries

    Woman with facial bruising and pearl earrings, related to outrage over lawyer's comment on injury.

    Image credits: thebristern

    “I’ve had 16 concussions via contact sports and 2 as a result of car accidents,” someone recalled. “Comparing them to a tummy-ache is something that could only come out of the mouth of a guy who grew up playing nothing but checkers.”

    A fourth labeled, “He is a typical narcissist!!!” 

    “Welp, he better be prepared to cut a large check for that ‘tummy ache’ because she has the evidence and that ab–ser is going down,” one person wrote.

    Text exchange showing concerning messages discussing anxiety and blame.

    Image credits: thebristern

    “You’re vile,” someone said.

    Another asked, “Where did this guy get his medical degree? Doctors diagnose based on patients symptoms.”

    Others even pointed accusatory fingers at Stern for dating Tate in the first place. 

    “She just wants money and it’s the easiest way for a woman to get it now a days with celebrities,” someone said.

    “Well, his GIRLFRIEND should have KNOWN what she was getting with. Or were all of the [red flags] not enough? You never want to victim blame in SA situations, however in this one, the writing was on the efffffff!n wall,” a second claimed.

    “What a disgusting person,” someone called McBride

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tony Buzbee (@tonybuzbee)

    A couple shares a kiss with city's skyline visible in the background, man in a black shirt.

    Image credits: thebristern

    One person wondered, “Why would a woman be anywhere near this man? She knows who he is.”

    A Facebook user, however, thought those criticizing Stern were ridiculous. 

    “So we hate him for being misogynistic but when a woman shares her story about him she’s either lying or to blame? WTF?” they asked. 

    Since then, Stern has sued Tate under the counts of s*xual assault for the “violent” incident she claimed took place on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel — less than two weeks following the media personality’s arrival back to American soil from Romania, where he faces s*x trafficking and r*pe charges.

    Stern is suing Tate for s*xual assault for the incident that supposedly took place on March 11

    Two men podcasting at a table with microphones, candles, and a large teddy bear in the background.

    Image credits: cobratategm

    As evidence, the digital creator included alleged texts from Tate in her lawsuit where he seemed to threaten her with violence and told her he would end her life if she ever angered him. 

    The 38-year-old, however, denies all these claims as his attorney claimed he isn’t “dumb enough” to attack Stern after all the legal issues happening in Romania, as reported by the outlet. 

    In addition, he said the texts that were shown were derived from a “doctored” and “manipulated” conversation.

    People were disgusted, not only at McBride, but at Andrew Tate and everything he represents

    Comment questioning Andrew Tate's legal status, expressing outrage at lawyer's injury comparison.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment from James Courson saying "This Guy..." related to Andrew Tate controversy.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment expressing sarcasm about a legal situation, highlighting public outrage.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment reacting to Andrew Tate's lawyer comparing an injury to a tummy ache.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Social media reaction to Andrew Tate lawyer's comment, expressing outrage with playful emojis.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment questioning lawyer's motives, mentioning "ambulance chasing" in response to Andrew Tate incident.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text comment questioning lawyer's medical knowledge amidst internet outrage.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Internet outrage comment expressing disgust over comparison of injury to a kid's 'tummy ache'.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment expressing outrage over lawyer's controversial injury comparison.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment criticizes a lawyer's "tummy ache" comparison regarding a girlfriend's injury, calling for accountability.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Candace Roche's comment reacting to Andrew Tate's lawyer's injury comparison.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment calling someone vile amid internet outrage over lawyer's statement.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment on Andrew Tate creating online outrage: "He's a scary dude. I don't understand why women still go near him.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    People Also Ask

    • What is considered a legal act resulting in harm or damage to someone or something?

      A tort refers to a legal misdeed, which can be any act or failure to act, leading to injury or damage to another party. It's recognized as a civil breach where the courts assign responsibility. 'Injury' implies a breach of a legal right, while 'harm' suggests suffering or loss.
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The MAGA media were fawning over him and how Trumps son Baron and Tate were friends with Baron being instrumental in him coming to America. We never hear much of anything about Baron in the media, he has always been protected from scrutiny and then suddenly when he has been unleashed as an adult, this is who he admires and wants to associate with.....just wow.

