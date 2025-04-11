Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Influencer Ex Scammed Millions And Forced Some Into Slavery, Documentary Reveals
Crime, News

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Influencer Ex Scammed Millions And Forced Some Into Slavery, Documentary Reveals

The twisted story of Kat Torres—Instagram personality, self-proclaimed life coach, and alleged ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio—has sparked global outrage once again after a BBC World documentary re-aired this week.

Like, Follow Trafficked: Insta’s Fake Guru, provides a deep look into Torres’ glamorous social media scam, as well as the crimes that ended up putting her behind bars for eight years in June 2024.

Highlights
  • Kat Torres is an Instagram influencer who scammed millions and forced some into slavery.
  • She claimed to be a life coach but used her platform to exploit vulnerable women.
  • Her heavy use of ayahuasca led to paranoia and erratic behavior.
  • Despite imprisonment, she shows no regret for her actions.

From human trafficking to slavery, the 32-year-old used her Instagram presence as a “spiritual messiah” to lure women into domestic servitude and s*x work. Her descent into crime explained by a deteriorating mental state due to heavy use of psychedelic substances.

Despite being behind bars, Kat insisted she had no regrets and does not believe she deserved to face legal consequences for her actions.

    BBC documentary reignites interest in Kat Torres’ case—an alleged ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio who was incarcerated for human trafficking

    Blonde woman posing in sunlight with arm behind head, wearing a patterned top.

    Image credits: BBC News

    Katiuscia Torres presented herself as the ultimate rags-to-riches success story on social media. 

    Raised in a poor neighborhood in Belém, Brazil, her physical beauty immediately set her apart from her peers, opening doors to a world full of riches and glamour. 

    Kat started modeling at 12 and quickly rose to international gigs. By her early twenties, she was seen rubbing shoulders with the elite—including a now-infamous photograph with Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes in 2013.

    Blonde woman wearing a patterned sweater, associated with Leonardo DiCaprio's influencer ex news.

    Image credits: BBC News

    While their relationship has never been officially confirmed, Kat states that she and DiCaprio were very close for the short period of time they were together.

    “I met Leo in Cannes. We were staying in the same house at the festival,” she told a local newspaper. “We have a pact that nothing can ever be said about our relationship.”

    I don't know who's in the image. A person in a black jacket at an event promoting a documentary related to an influencer scandal.

    Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    DiCaprio’s reluctance to be associated with Torres proved to be a good decision in the long run, as the model would eventually use her notoriety to begin a self-help scam on social media, promising her followers—mostly vulnerable women—the ”love, money, and self-esteem that [they had] always dreamed of.”

    Kat used her social media presence to build a self-help empire, positioning herself as a “spiritual messiah”

    Blonde woman in orange shirt in front of a height chart, related to influencer scandal documentary.

    Image credits: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

    “Everything I saw seemed credible. She was an ex-model who decided to turn into a life coach. I saw hope in her, and believed she was the person who would guide me to what I wanted in life,” said Ana, one of Kat’s victims.

    Woman in a white shirt sitting outdoors with a microphone, related to Leonardo DiCaprio's influencer ex documentary.

    Image credits: BBC News

    Initially offering $150 life-coaching sessions and $700-a-year “spiritual mentorship programs,” her message resonated with hundreds of women seeking healing from past trauma.

    A woman in a white sweatshirt gestures during an interview about the influencer's alleged scam.

    Image credits: BBC News

    Her methods proved unconventional, as rather than using scientifically researched therapies or proven treatments, Kat presented herself as a spiritual savior, taking elements from her knowledge of witchcraft and mysticism to manipulate her clients into becoming dependent on her guidance.

    Woman in a white jacket speaking into a microphone, related to Leonardo DiCaprio's influencer ex documentary.

    Image credits: BBC News

    According to victims, instead of making their lives better, her advice often ended up isolating them.

    “She claimed my relationship was toxic and if we didn’t separate, something terrible would happen to me. I was terrified—I really believed she had a supernatural precognition,” said Desirre, another of her followers interviewed by the BBC.

    The model’s heavy use of ayahuasca, a strong psychoactive drink, made her paranoid and unable to bathe alone

    Two smiling women posing outdoors, related to Leonardo DiCaprio's influencer ex story.

    Image credits: BBC News

    As time went on, Kat—who reportedly took inspiration from self-help figures like Tony Robbins and Brazil’s John of God—became increasingly erratic in her behavior.

    Three women with long hair smiling outdoors at sunset, related to DiCaprio's influencer ex documentary scandal.

    Image credits: BBC World Service

    Former associates said that her deteriorating mental state was the result of her heavy and frequent use of ayahuasca, a herbal South American psychoactive drink which causes feelings of euphoria and up to six hours of strong visual and auditory hallucinations.

    Influencer in a floral bikini and red cardigan poses by the ocean, with eyes closed and hands in a meditative gesture.

    Image credits: BBC News

    “Ayahuasca’s legal status is complex,” explained criminal lawyer Rodrigo Danyau to Bored Panda

    “It was classified as an research-only drug by the United Nations in 1971, but its cultural connection to many South American indigenous cultures means it’s fully legal in some of those countries.”

    Image credits: BBC News

    One such country is Brazil, where Ayahuasca is easily accessible via “spiritual healing” retreats and organizations.

    Kat would eventually lose the ability to “do minimal things by herself,” according to associates, including showering or being in silence.

    “There are some people that are born in this world that have no talents and some people that were born with all talents—I think that’s me,” the former model told the BBC.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    She reminds me of the Ruby Franke story, especially her therapist she became involved with. This model sounds like a sociopath (no guilt or remorse) who started a cult. Who cares about the psychedelics she was taking. Her personality is still there without it in prison.. (no guilt, no empathy and no remorse.) If you want the things this lady promised you!? You do it within yourself. You work on self love, your worth and confidence. You dig out your negative roots your parents left and re grow positivity. I was lucky enough to have a therapist understand me and guide me through it all. It's also smart to learn and research on your own too. So you can have a heads up with finding a good therapist who knows her stuff who won't damage you future. Narcissists and Sociopaths are everywhere and they love vulnerable people with no self worth. Love yourself the way your mom couldn't and find self acceptance. ❤️ Also practice gratitude 🙏.

    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    She reminds me of the Ruby Franke story, especially her therapist she became involved with. This model sounds like a sociopath (no guilt or remorse) who started a cult. Who cares about the psychedelics she was taking. Her personality is still there without it in prison.. (no guilt, no empathy and no remorse.) If you want the things this lady promised you!? You do it within yourself. You work on self love, your worth and confidence. You dig out your negative roots your parents left and re grow positivity. I was lucky enough to have a therapist understand me and guide me through it all. It's also smart to learn and research on your own too. So you can have a heads up with finding a good therapist who knows her stuff who won't damage you future. Narcissists and Sociopaths are everywhere and they love vulnerable people with no self worth. Love yourself the way your mom couldn't and find self acceptance. ❤️ Also practice gratitude 🙏.

