“Helicopter Yesterday, Now This”: Plane Explodes After Missing Runway In Florida

At least three people have been confirmed as having lost their lives after a small plane missed the runway and exploded in a massive fireball in Boca Raton, one of Florida’s wealthiest communities.

The devastating incident occurred shortly after 10 am local time today (April 11), when a Cessna 310R failed to reach the runway, slamming into a car and bursting into flames. The impact was reportedly so severe that it pushed the vehicle onto nearby railroad tracks.

Dramatic videos of the event soon flooded social media, with residents capturing the thick black smoke billowing into the sky as several small fires raged around the wreckage.

“What’s going on with all these crashes!?” one user asked.

A plane crashed into a car in Boca Raton, with at least three people presumably losing their lives as a result

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that the three people on board the aircraft did not survive. A fourth individual was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and quickly closed off the area, including nearby roads and railways. Fire crews managed to contain the flames, which had already caused extensive damage to the area.

Local outlets have reported that two bodies were visible in the wreckage, alongside the destroyed remains of the car.

The impact caused a “thunderous boom” as the plane went down, with witnesses describing how the crash shook entire buildings in the vicinity.

The aircraft allegedly experienced a technical failure shortly after taking flight. Flight tracking data shows that it managed to be in the air for less than 20 minutes before crashing.

Possible plane crash right outside my office today. Shook the whole building. Unfortunately I’m certain lives were lost here today. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who survived and the families of those who didn’t. If you’re in @CityBocaRaton stay away from military trail near… pic.twitter.com/C1Zu2WCxHT — D on X (@DrDronezChannel) April 11, 2025

According to pilot Lorenzo Echeverria, the plane was noticed flying unusually low, emitting a loud sound before it shortly disappeared from radar near the airport, just 200 feet off the ground.

“Did a plane just crash in Boca Raton? I noticed a propeller plane sounded really loud and low. I looked at flightradar24 and saw this Cessna 310 flying weird at 200 ft close to the airport,” he wrote on X.

The plane is suspected to have suffered a mechanical failure in its propeller, but no concrete information has been provided

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the plane experienced mechanical issues before plummeting from the sky.

The loud sound reported by witnesses could have been caused by a failure in the plane’s propeller. According to a paper by the Air Safety Foundation (AOPA), when a propeller blade is lost or damaged, it creates an imbalance that causes vibrations and loud noises.

The fatal crash adds to an alarming week for aviation in the United States. Just a day earlier, a sightseeing helicopter plunged into the Hudson River in New York City, counting among its casualties a Spanish family of five and their pilot.

Crazy scene here in South Florida. Friend of mine was on the scene just moments after the plane crash in Boca Raton pic.twitter.com/eJBAK1QMIK — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 11, 2025

In Washington DC, a taxiing jet struck a parked plane at Reagan National Airport, sparking further safety concerns just months after a mid-air collision ended the lives of 67 people.

“Do not fly in the USA,” a user wrote. “What the hell is going on!?”

“Helicopter yesterday, and now this. Wtf is happening?”

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a full investigation.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer also confirmed that a joint effort is being conducted and asked for respect for the families of those involved as inquiries continue.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community,” Singer said.

“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”

Major roads have been closed, including the I-95 overpass at Glades Road eastbound and westbound. Officials are asking commuters to avoid the area as operations continue.

This story is developing. Further details will be added as they become available.

“This is scary.” Netizens took to social media to express their fear over the frequency of air accidents

People Also Ask How many aviation-related casualties have occurred so far in 2025? According to data from the National Transportation Safety Board, at least 111 people have lost their lives in 24 aviation incidents across the United States.