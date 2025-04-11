Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Helicopter Yesterday, Now This”: Plane Explodes After Missing Runway In Florida
News, US

“Helicopter Yesterday, Now This”: Plane Explodes After Missing Runway In Florida

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

At least three people have been confirmed as having lost their lives after a small plane missed the runway and exploded in a massive fireball in Boca Raton, one of Florida’s wealthiest communities.

The devastating incident occurred shortly after 10 am local time today (April 11), when a Cessna 310R failed to reach the runway, slamming into a car and bursting into flames. The impact was reportedly so severe that it pushed the vehicle onto nearby railroad tracks.

Highlights
  • At least three people are suspected to have lost their lives in Boca Raton plane crash April 11.
  • Crash caused a car to be pushed onto nearby railroad tracks.
  • Residents shared dramatic videos of black smoke rising from the wreckage.
  • Technical propeller failure suspected shortly after Cessna 310R's takeoff.

Dramatic videos of the event soon flooded social media, with residents capturing the thick black smoke billowing into the sky as several small fires raged around the wreckage.

“What’s going on with all these crashes!?” one user asked.

RELATED:

    A plane crashed into a car in Boca Raton, with at least three people presumably losing their lives as a result

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aerial view of a crash site in Florida with emergency responders at the scene.

    Image credits: NBC6

    The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that the three people on board the aircraft did not survive. A fourth individual was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

    Emergency responders rushed to the scene and quickly closed off the area, including nearby roads and railways. Fire crews managed to contain the flames, which had already caused extensive damage to the area.

    Local outlets have reported that two bodies were visible in the wreckage, alongside the destroyed remains of the car.

    Emergency vehicles at a Florida accident scene where a plane exploded after missing the runway.

    Image credits: theinformant_x

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The impact caused a “thunderous boom” as the plane went down, with witnesses describing how the crash shook entire buildings in the vicinity. 

    The aircraft allegedly experienced a technical failure shortly after taking flight. Flight tracking data shows that it managed to be in the air for less than 20 minutes before crashing.

    According to pilot Lorenzo Echeverria, the plane was noticed flying unusually low, emitting a loud sound before it shortly disappeared from radar near the airport, just 200 feet off the ground.

    “Did a plane just crash in Boca Raton? I noticed a propeller plane sounded really loud and low. I looked at flightradar24 and saw this Cessna 310 flying weird at 200 ft close to the airport,” he wrote on X.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The plane is suspected to have suffered a mechanical failure in its propeller, but no concrete information has been provided

    Small plane in flight, landing gear down, clear sky background, related to runway incident in Florida.

    Image credits: Rami Mizrahi / Wikipedia (Not the actual image)

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the plane experienced mechanical issues before plummeting from the sky.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The loud sound reported by witnesses could have been caused by a failure in the plane’s propeller. According to a paper by the Air Safety Foundation (AOPA), when a propeller blade is lost or damaged, it creates an imbalance that causes vibrations and loud noises.

    Aerial view of a plane crash site near railroad tracks in Florida, with emergency responders assessing damage.

    Image credits: NBC6

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Firefighter approaching plane explosion wreckage in Florida near a road lined with palm trees and dense smoke.

    Image credits: DrDronezChannel

    The fatal crash adds to an alarming week for aviation in the United States. Just a day earlier, a sightseeing helicopter plunged into the Hudson River in New York City, counting among its casualties a Spanish family of five and their pilot. 

    In Washington DC, a taxiing jet struck a parked plane at Reagan National Airport, sparking further safety concerns just months after a mid-air collision ended the lives of 67 people.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Do not fly in the USA,” a user wrote. “What the hell is going on!?”

    “Helicopter yesterday, and now this. Wtf is happening?”

    Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident

    "Helicopter Yesterday, Now This": Plane Explodes After Missing Runway In Florida

    Image credits: AvirbhawRakesh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a full investigation.

    Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer also confirmed that a joint effort is being conducted and asked for respect for the families of those involved as inquiries continue.

    “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community,” Singer said.

    “At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”

    "Helicopter Yesterday, Now This": Plane Explodes After Missing Runway In Florida

    Image credits: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

    Major roads have been closed, including the I-95 overpass at Glades Road eastbound and westbound. Officials are asking commuters to avoid the area as operations continue.

    This story is developing. Further details will be added as they become available.

    “This is scary.” Netizens took to social media to express their fear over the frequency of air accidents

    Tweet by user expressing concern about Florida plane explosion.

    Image credits: YourMomOG

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reaction to plane explosion in Florida.

    Image credits: MutedCracy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about a plane explosion in Florida, questioning aviation safety after the incident.

    Image credits: SweetCarmel77

    Tweet expressing concern over aviation news, mentioning a plane explosion in Florida.

    Image credits: luanaxbelle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet questioning recent plane incidents, responding to news of a plane explosion in Florida.

    Image credits: TruthQuestioner

    Tweet by @vfam_meta expressing shock with the phrase “What is going on” and a surprised emoji, referring to a plane incident.

    Image credits: vfam_meta

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about a plane explosion in Florida, with a comment saying, "It's getting more common nowadays.

    Image credits: theeasterngen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet questioning events in 2025, following a plane explosion after missing a runway in Florida.

    Image credits: PvtSakarium

    Tweet by Carlos Neto reacting to a plane explosion in Florida, expressing surprise about 2025 events.

    Image credits: Carlos_neto__

    Tweet response about a plane explosion after missing runway in Florida.

    Image credits: JSmith__711

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Billy questioning frequent plane crashes, possibly due to inadequate procedures.

    Image credits: BillyBlokchain

    Reply tweet to plane explosion news in Florida, reading "What in the heck?" from a verified account on April 11, 2025.

    Image credits: THeMyerSHOW

    People Also Ask

    • How many aviation-related casualties have occurred so far in 2025?

      According to data from the National Transportation Safety Board, at least 111 people have lost their lives in 24 aviation incidents across the United States.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a case of aircraft accidents being reported more now than previously due to some really high profile incidents recently, or is there actually an increase in aviation incidents? I did find a news article from the UK that suggested the number of aviation incidents is less that the average, but that the incidents that have occurred have had more fatalities. However, this information only covered to the middle of February - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/01/plane-crash-safety-data

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy implosion, US! What is going on over there?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to Trump, it's all because of DEI hiring policies at the FAA - if that were true, it'd be Trump's fault "A new programme was established in 2019, during Trump's first term in office, seeking to give people with disabilities a pathway to work in air traffic operations." https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwyeg61pnl5o I suspect it's just the usual rate of air crashes happening at random, it's just that you sometimes get clusters in time. Randomness is like that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a case of aircraft accidents being reported more now than previously due to some really high profile incidents recently, or is there actually an increase in aviation incidents? I did find a news article from the UK that suggested the number of aviation incidents is less that the average, but that the incidents that have occurred have had more fatalities. However, this information only covered to the middle of February - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/01/plane-crash-safety-data

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy implosion, US! What is going on over there?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to Trump, it's all because of DEI hiring policies at the FAA - if that were true, it'd be Trump's fault "A new programme was established in 2019, during Trump's first term in office, seeking to give people with disabilities a pathway to work in air traffic operations." https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwyeg61pnl5o I suspect it's just the usual rate of air crashes happening at random, it's just that you sometimes get clusters in time. Randomness is like that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda