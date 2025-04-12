ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s youngest son, Christopher, surprised fans by showing his considerable body transformation progress in a new family photo.

The image, posted by sister Katherine Schwarzenegger in honor of National Sibling Day, featured a much slimmer Christopher.

Dressed in a fitted navy tee and gray shorts, he posed alongside siblings Patrick, Christina, and Katherine looking “unrecognizable” from his former self according to some viewers.

According to insiders, the 27-year-old began his fitness journey away from the spotlight in 2020, hoping to get in shape for his graduation at the University of Michigan.

“He’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself,” the source said.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Unlike his 31-year-old brother Patrick, who’s been showing off his physique in HBO’s The White Lotus, Christopher hasn’t tried to draw attention to his progress.

Making simple but steady adjustments to his diet and workout regime, his transformation has been the result of years of hard work and discipline.

Image credits: Lester Cohen / Getty

“He started working out and making better food choices,” the insider added, giving credence to Christopher’s tried and true weight-loss method.

Image credits: katherineschwarzenegger

Comparisons were also drawn to his younger half-brother, 25-year-old Joseph Baena, who has fully embraced their father’s fitness legacy, dedicating his social media presence to his bodybuilding training, sharing tips and workout routines.

In contrast to his siblings, Christopher has remained outside the spotlight, dedicating himself to his Psychology studies.

Christopher used a combination of proven methods, such as training and diet, to achieve his results

Image credits: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Christopher has consistently been supported by his family in his fitness journey, with Arnold joking that he simply “couldn’t keep up” with all the self-improvement activities his son was involved in.

“Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you!” the actor joked in a message to celebrate Christopher’s 24th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger)

Patrick, on the other hand, echoed the message of many of the family’s fans, congratulating his brother for his progress.

“Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can’t wait to see what this year brings,” he said.

Image credits: katherineschwarzenegger

Christopher’s transformation didn’t rely on flashy quick fixes or crash diets. According to sources, it came down to cutting back on junk food and committing to a consistent workout routine.

While some netizens accused him of using Ozempic, most congratulated him for achieving his goal

Image credits: katherineschwarzenegger

Despite the gradual nature of his transformation, some netizens were quick to throw Ozempic accusations, believing that Christopher’s new physique had less to do with his discipline and more to do with his access to weight loss drugs.

“I’ll be back…on Ozempic,” one user joked.

Image credits: Gisela Schober / Getty

Others were glad to see Christopher embracing a healthier lifestyle, with many wondering how much he weighed at his heaviest.

“Other than a medical issue, I see zero reason for anyone to become that unhealthy,” another said. “He has done a great job turning his health around, and his body certainly will appreciate his efforts long term.”

“He was looking rather unhealthy. Glad he dropped some weight. Having a comfortable lifestyle can make someone lazy and fat.”

Image credits: katherineschwarzenegger

Christopher currently serves as Director of Development at Indus Valley Media, a Los Angeles-based film and television production company. He’s also Vice Chair of the Special Olympics Founder’s Council.

“Good for him!” Netizens took to social media to congratulate Christopher for his discipline

