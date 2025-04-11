ADVERTISEMENT

The mysterious passing of a British man in Morocco has left his family reeling and full of unanswered questions after a series of unsettling events involving his girlfriend raised suspicions.

According to the grieving relatives, the man’s 25-year-old partner informed them of his sudden passing not through a formal call or message—but through a disturbing video call that showed his body in the background.

RELATED:

    A British man reportedly passed away due to a heart attack while with his 25-year-old Moroccan wife

    Man on vacation with wife, both smiling, capturing a selfie together.

    Image credits: 9News Australia

    Allen McKenna, 47, a British businessman, reportedly collapsed and passed away due to a heart attack in Casablanca, Morocco, in February while on holiday with his Moroccan wife, Majda Mjaoual.

    And now, the family of the businessman is demanding answers, as they say they have no idea where he was buried or how he passed for certain. According to the family, the wife has refused to share the location of his burial, leaving his loved ones desperate for answers and closure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Allen McKenna’s family said that his wife, Majda Mjaoual, informed them of the passing through a video call

    Smiling couple on vacation; man passes away, burial location undisclosed.

    Image credits: 9News Australia

    McKenna’s father, Alan Moorhead, who lives in Adelaide, South Australia, told Daily Mail that he was informed of his son’s passing through a mere video call from Mjaoual on February 22 and could see his body in the background. 

    According to Mjaoual, he had a heart attack and had been unwell for several weeks, but Moorhead claims she has refused to hand over a d*ath certificate or a coroner’s report or tell him where his son is buried in the two months following the incident.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His wife said McKenna is buried in a cemetery in Casablanca

    A man in white shirt and tie smiling, related to a family's burial mystery.

    Image credits: Allen McKenna

    Mjaoual told the family McKenna was buried two days after his passing in a cemetery in Casablanca, Morocco. His widow has reportedly flown to the United Kingdom to organize his affairs.

    McKenna was originally from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, but studied in Australia. At the time of his passing, he was a successful businessman and the director of three companies, including two brewing firms and a security company in the United Kingdom.

    His grieving father is trying to find out where McKenna is buried for “closure”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a black dress smiling at night with city lights in background, holding a brown purse.

    Image credits: Majda Mjaoual

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, McKenna’s family is trying to locate where he is buried. His father told Australia 9 News, “It’s soul-destroying. I don’t know where to move, I don’t know what to do.”  

    Moorhead said, “[Allen] deserves better. He deserves to come back here to South Australia and then all the family can have closure.”

    Saying that Mjaoual isn’t responding to his calls, Moorhead continued, “It’s just unbelievable. [Ms. Mjaoual’s] not answering any messages, phone calls, texts…nothing. I just want my lad back.” Moorhead is also quite vocal on Facebook, referring to himself as a “grieving father.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    McKenna’s wife said her late husband’s father is “harassing” her

    Man flexing muscles in a gym, wearing black pants, representing family tragedy keywords.

    Image credits: 9News Australia

    Meanwhile, McKenna’s wife told the Daily Mail that Moorhead is “harassing” her. Mjaoual said, “His father is harassing me, and you don’t know what’s going on. If his father wants to know anything, he can use lawyers.” 

    She added, “When Allen passed away, I informed the authorities in Casablanca and the British consulate, then I called his father, I asked him if he would like to come to Morocco, he didn’t.” 

    Mjaoual also shared a Moroccan d**th certificate that lists his passing the day after they arrived and gives his place of passing as a residential address in Casablanca. It is signed by Dr. Abdelilah Lekbiri, a forensic medicine specialist. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mjaoual said that Moorhead knows “everything” 

    Man in a polka dot shirt sitting on a red chair, linked to a family mystery about burial location disclosure.

    Image credits: 9News Australia

    Saying that Moorhead knows “everything” but is being unreasonable, Mjaoual continued, “I explained everything to Alan and the Foreign Office in London also said that I didn’t have to call his parents, they would do it, at the time I was extremely upset and very emotional.

    “Allen passed away at my home in Casablanca in his sleep, and he was buried after an autopsy. He was an amazing guy, the best person I have ever met. I loved that man for seven years, he was wonderful, I looked after him when he was ill, but I will not have anything to do with his father,” Mjaoual explained, while also adding she is fed up with Moorhead. 

    An insider said that McKenna was not close with his father as a result of his behavior towards his wife 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hands holding in a touching moment, symbolizing love and mystery surrounding burial location.

    Image credits: 9News Australia

    Surprisingly, an insider close to the family shared that there is “a lot of animosity” between the late businessman’s father and wife. The couple allegedly had a big falling out with Moorhead, as he wasn’t happy with the relationship. 

    “This all boils down to Allen converting to Islam, which didn’t go down well with his father,” the insider shared.

    The insider added that McKenna’s parents both visited Morocco to meet Mjaoual and her family, but “his dad still called her and her family Muslim b*****ds, she has all the messages.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Alan has been vile to [Majda], Allen didn’t have a good relationship at all with his dad. They often had arguments,” the insider continued. 

    McKenna converted to Islam and was married to Mjaoual by an imam

    Couple smiling on vacation in front of a castle.

    Image credits: 9News Australia

    According to official documents, the couple, who lived in the UK, was married by the Regents Park Mosque’s imam, and McKenna converted to Islam. McKenna had also listed Mjaoual in his will so that she would inherit his fortune.

    McKenna first met Mjaoual, who was a waitress at the time, in 2017, following his split from his first wife, with whom he shared two kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The insider said McKenna wasn’t in good health shortly before his passing

    Airplane cabin with screens and drinks, related to a family's search for a buried loved one.

    Image credits: Majda Mjaoual

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The insider also agreed with Mjaoual, saying, “Allen had been in and out of hospital the last few weeks before he passed. He was warned he wasn’t in good health and was treated at Lewisham hospital for five days.” 

    Meanwhile, McKenna’s friends based in Australia, who have also not seen any official certificate or report from a coroner, have said they believe the circumstances of his passing were “unusual.”

    McKenna listed Mjaoual in his will, and she will possibly inherit the late businessman’s estate

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A couple smiling together while on vacation.

    Image credits: 9News Australia

    Saying that Moorhead’s behavior is about McKenna’s will, the insider shared, “All the money has gone to her and that’s what this is about.” Companies House records show that McKenna had a current balance of £87,323 and was owed £1.178 million.

    Mjaoual was also seen in the couple’s home in Harrogate with five others believed to be her relatives. According to the neighbors, two removal vans with foreign plates arrived at the house, and they moved out possessions about a week after McKenna’s passing.

    A neighbor said, “I presumed she was moving out of the UK.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online users commented on Allen McKenna’s sudden passing

    Comment expressing sadness over a friend's passing, related to family concerns about burial location.

    Comment discussing unresolved burial location related to a man's death while on vacation with wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message discusses burial secrecy by man's wife during vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying 'Yeah this isn’t suspicious at all' regarding man passing away on vacation.

    Comment discussing a husband’s passing and financial matters on vacation with family concerns.

    Comment questioning the beneficiary of a man's insurance after he passed away on vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Andrew Braham-McRae on a man who passed away on vacation, expressing concern about his appearance.

    Text conversation accusing a girlfriend of suspicious actions related to a man's burial during a vacation.

    Derek McCrorie comments on burial location secrecy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a family seeking closure after a man's mysterious death while on vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family disputes over burial details after man passes away on vacation with wife.

    Comment suggesting investigation into burial location mystery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commentary on couples handling finances, mentioning leaving money to a partner.

    Comment by Lyn Johnson discussing a bodybuilder and speculating about steroid use.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Condolence message expressing sorrow for a man who passed away on vacation, mentioning his grieving family and dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on husband's mysterious burial after passing, questioning wife's actions.

    Comment discussing family grievances over burial location secrecy.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!