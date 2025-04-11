ADVERTISEMENT

The mysterious passing of a British man in Morocco has left his family reeling and full of unanswered questions after a series of unsettling events involving his girlfriend raised suspicions.

According to the grieving relatives, the man’s 25-year-old partner informed them of his sudden passing not through a formal call or message—but through a disturbing video call that showed his body in the background.

A British man reportedly passed away due to a heart attack while with his 25-year-old Moroccan wife

Allen McKenna, 47, a British businessman, reportedly collapsed and passed away due to a heart attack in Casablanca, Morocco, in February while on holiday with his Moroccan wife, Majda Mjaoual.

And now, the family of the businessman is demanding answers, as they say they have no idea where he was buried or how he passed for certain. According to the family, the wife has refused to share the location of his burial, leaving his loved ones desperate for answers and closure.

Allen McKenna’s family said that his wife, Majda Mjaoual, informed them of the passing through a video call

McKenna’s father, Alan Moorhead, who lives in Adelaide, South Australia, told Daily Mail that he was informed of his son’s passing through a mere video call from Mjaoual on February 22 and could see his body in the background.

According to Mjaoual, he had a heart attack and had been unwell for several weeks, but Moorhead claims she has refused to hand over a d*ath certificate or a coroner’s report or tell him where his son is buried in the two months following the incident.

His wife said McKenna is buried in a cemetery in Casablanca

Mjaoual told the family McKenna was buried two days after his passing in a cemetery in Casablanca, Morocco. His widow has reportedly flown to the United Kingdom to organize his affairs.

McKenna was originally from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, but studied in Australia. At the time of his passing, he was a successful businessman and the director of three companies, including two brewing firms and a security company in the United Kingdom.

His grieving father is trying to find out where McKenna is buried for “closure”

Now, McKenna’s family is trying to locate where he is buried. His father told Australia 9 News, “It’s soul-destroying. I don’t know where to move, I don’t know what to do.”

Moorhead said, “[Allen] deserves better. He deserves to come back here to South Australia and then all the family can have closure.”

Saying that Mjaoual isn’t responding to his calls, Moorhead continued, “It’s just unbelievable. [Ms. Mjaoual’s] not answering any messages, phone calls, texts…nothing. I just want my lad back.” Moorhead is also quite vocal on Facebook, referring to himself as a “grieving father.”

McKenna’s wife said her late husband’s father is “harassing” her

Meanwhile, McKenna’s wife told the Daily Mail that Moorhead is “harassing” her. Mjaoual said, “His father is harassing me, and you don’t know what’s going on. If his father wants to know anything, he can use lawyers.”

She added, “When Allen passed away, I informed the authorities in Casablanca and the British consulate, then I called his father, I asked him if he would like to come to Morocco, he didn’t.”

Mjaoual also shared a Moroccan d**th certificate that lists his passing the day after they arrived and gives his place of passing as a residential address in Casablanca. It is signed by Dr. Abdelilah Lekbiri, a forensic medicine specialist.

Mjaoual said that Moorhead knows “everything”

Saying that Moorhead knows “everything” but is being unreasonable, Mjaoual continued, “I explained everything to Alan and the Foreign Office in London also said that I didn’t have to call his parents, they would do it, at the time I was extremely upset and very emotional.

“Allen passed away at my home in Casablanca in his sleep, and he was buried after an autopsy. He was an amazing guy, the best person I have ever met. I loved that man for seven years, he was wonderful, I looked after him when he was ill, but I will not have anything to do with his father,” Mjaoual explained, while also adding she is fed up with Moorhead.

An insider said that McKenna was not close with his father as a result of his behavior towards his wife

Surprisingly, an insider close to the family shared that there is “a lot of animosity” between the late businessman’s father and wife. The couple allegedly had a big falling out with Moorhead, as he wasn’t happy with the relationship.

“This all boils down to Allen converting to Islam, which didn’t go down well with his father,” the insider shared.

The insider added that McKenna’s parents both visited Morocco to meet Mjaoual and her family, but “his dad still called her and her family Muslim b*****ds, she has all the messages.”

“Alan has been vile to [Majda], Allen didn’t have a good relationship at all with his dad. They often had arguments,” the insider continued.

McKenna converted to Islam and was married to Mjaoual by an imam

According to official documents, the couple, who lived in the UK, was married by the Regents Park Mosque’s imam, and McKenna converted to Islam. McKenna had also listed Mjaoual in his will so that she would inherit his fortune.

McKenna first met Mjaoual, who was a waitress at the time, in 2017, following his split from his first wife, with whom he shared two kids.

The insider said McKenna wasn’t in good health shortly before his passing

The insider also agreed with Mjaoual, saying, “Allen had been in and out of hospital the last few weeks before he passed. He was warned he wasn’t in good health and was treated at Lewisham hospital for five days.”

Meanwhile, McKenna’s friends based in Australia, who have also not seen any official certificate or report from a coroner, have said they believe the circumstances of his passing were “unusual.”

McKenna listed Mjaoual in his will, and she will possibly inherit the late businessman’s estate

Saying that Moorhead’s behavior is about McKenna’s will, the insider shared, “All the money has gone to her and that’s what this is about.” Companies House records show that McKenna had a current balance of £87,323 and was owed £1.178 million.

Mjaoual was also seen in the couple’s home in Harrogate with five others believed to be her relatives. According to the neighbors, two removal vans with foreign plates arrived at the house, and they moved out possessions about a week after McKenna’s passing.

A neighbor said, “I presumed she was moving out of the UK.”

