“It Is Scary”: 46YO Woman Reveals Subtle Signs She Ignored Before Suffering Heart Attack

Nikki Tomczak, a 46-year-old real estate agent from Spring, Texas, never imagined she would suffer a heart attack. Running a successful real estate agency alongside her husband Marty, she was an active woman with no prior medical conditions.

Like many busy professionals, she dismissed several signs her body was giving her—until it was too late. On January 31, those subtle warnings escalated into a life-threatening cardiac event.

Highlights 46YO woman dismissed subtle heart attack signs thinking they were minor.

Symptoms began with left shoulder soreness, mistaken for perimenopause.

Nausea paired with chest tightness signaled something was seriously wrong.

Nikki's doc visit saved her from a full heart attack.

Wanting to help others better recognize the symptoms, Nikki recorded a video from her hospital bed two days later, on February 2, hoping to raise awareness about commonly brushed-away heart attack symptoms.

“I thought my heart had stopped. I really thought that was it—I was going to die,” she confessed.

A 46-year-old woman went massively viral after sharing the easily dismissible symptoms she experienced prior to a heart attack

It all began with a seemingly minor sensation on her left shoulder. “It felt like I was sleeping on it wrong,” she explained, recounting the feeling as “soreness,” which she chalked up to symptoms of perimenopause, a condition known to cause muscle discomfort in women around her age range.

The pain persisted, but it wasn’t enough to stop Nikki from continuing her daily routine. She then went to drink her usual morning coffee, and it was then that a second symptom arose: nausea.

“I felt like I was going to throw up, but it passed quickly, and I just went about my day,” she shared. To her, these symptoms were easy to rationalize—nothing out of the ordinary for a busy woman managing her career, family, and personal life.

By the morning of her heart attack, the discomfort became harder to ignore. Once again, Nikki woke up with the familiar shoulder pain and a feeling of nausea. This time, however, something felt different. “My chest started to feel tight like someone was squeezing it,” she recalled.

Far from disappearing, the pain from her shoulder radiated down her arm, but it still wasn’t enough for her to sound the alarm.

Despite her symptoms subsiding after a shower, she decided to go to the doctor anyway—a decision that saved her life

Cautious, Nikki told her husband, Marty, to not go to work as she wasn’t feeling well. Her plan was to take a hot shower, hoping it would make her feel better. Worried, Marty asked her if she wanted him to call an ambulance, but she told him to wait.

Surprisingly, the shower worked—at least temporarily. The pain went down, and Nikki told her husband he could head to work. To be safe, she scheduled a doctor’s appointment for later that morning.

Both the pain and nausea disappeared by the time she arrived at the clinic. The doctor advised her to go straight to the emergency room if they returned and sent Nikki on her way.

The realtor went about her day as planned, heading out for lunch with her daughter. However, her relief would prove to be short-lived.

The tightness in her chest returned, and the pain in her arm intensified. This time, Nikki knew something was terribly wrong. “I probably was experiencing a full heart attack by the time I walked from the restaurant to a nearby store,” she said.

The realtor recently celebrated 6 days of no symptoms, having battled symptoms for close to eight weeks

Only a street away from the emergency room, Nikki decided to drive herself to the clinic, thinking it would be faster that way. Upon arriving at the ER, Nikki experienced extreme sweating, and the pain in her arm evolved into a numbing sensation.

Nikki received immediate medical attention. Doctors would later confirm that she indeed had suffered a heart attack. This would mark the beginning of an almost 60-day journey to recovery, a path filled with lingering symptoms and multiple trips to the hospital.

The realtor followed up her massively viral, 8-million-views testimonial with a follow-up last Thursday (March 27), in which she celebrated six consecutive days without symptoms. Despite the positive news, she still had questions regarding her experience.

“We know what happened, but we still don’t know why it happened,” she said, referring to her doctors’ diagnosis that her heart attack was caused by a spasm in her left main coronary artery, which cut off oxygen to her heart.

Having changed treatment plans, Nikki is now in good health and hopes her story will help others like her

Nikki revealed that she came dangerously close to entering cardiac arrest, receiving life-saving treatment through intra-coronary nitroglycerin, which helped her heart regain proper function.

In the video, the realtor explains how the aftermath of her treatment was anything but easy, dealing with persistent symptoms for close to eight weeks and facing challenges with her initial cardiologist, whom she felt wasn’t taking her concerns seriously.

Seeking a second opinion, she sought help from a specialist at the Texas Heart Institute Women’s Center. Though she didn’t reveal the doctor’s name to protect her privacy, Nikki referred to her as “Dr. Rockstar” and credited her with turning her treatment around.

Now with a better treatment in place, Nikki hopes her story will encourage others to pay attention to their bodies and seek medical help when something feels off.

“If my story can help even one person, it’s worth sharing,” she said.

“It can happen to anyone.” Netizens congratulated Nikki, and shared their own experiences with heart attacks

People Also Ask What are the most common symptoms of a heart attack? Pain radiating to the arms, shoulder, neck, jaw, or back, as well as tightness in the chest are the most common symptoms.

How should people prepare for a heart attack? Understanding individual risk factors and pre-existing conditions, as well as going to the doctor as soon as symptoms arise is crucial.