“AITA For Slapping A Teenager?”
Violence is never a good idea, but sometimes—be it a kick, a slap, or a proper punch—it’s an instinct that kicks in when something unexpected happens.
For this redditor, the ‘something unexpected’ was a person undoing her top at a waterpark. The woman turned around and slapped the individual, resulting in both of them being asked out of the park and both sides threatening to press charges. Scroll down to find the full story below.
People usually associate waterparks with fun and games
Image credits: Armin Rimoldi / Pexels (not the actual photo)
But for this woman, a visit to the waterpark with her family quickly turned sour
Image credits: ImageSourceCur / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Old_Educator_3516
Many redditors didn’t think the woman was in the wrong in the situation
Some, though, believed she shouldn’t have reacted the way that she did
The YTA comments are wild. Definitely NTA. Either way, if one female nipple was exposed the mom could be charged with indecent exposure, and I have yet to hear of a boy being charged with sexual assault for undoing a swimsuit off a lady. Someone needed to teach those jerks a lesson. It certainly wouldn't be their parents.
The YTA people are unhinged. Unless it's a child under ten accidentally grabbing the string, you're gonna get a fistful for trying to untie my f*****g clothes you absolute psycho.
The YTA comments are wild. Definitely NTA. Either way, if one female nipple was exposed the mom could be charged with indecent exposure, and I have yet to hear of a boy being charged with sexual assault for undoing a swimsuit off a lady. Someone needed to teach those jerks a lesson. It certainly wouldn't be their parents.
The YTA people are unhinged. Unless it's a child under ten accidentally grabbing the string, you're gonna get a fistful for trying to untie my f*****g clothes you absolute psycho.
30
5