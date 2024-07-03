Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Slapping A Teenager?”
Social Issues

"AITA For Slapping A Teenager?"

Violence is never a good idea, but sometimes—be it a kick, a slap, or a proper punch—it’s an instinct that kicks in when something unexpected happens.

For this redditor, the ‘something unexpected’ was a person undoing her top at a waterpark. The woman turned around and slapped the individual, resulting in both of them being asked out of the park and both sides threatening to press charges. Scroll down to find the full story below.

People usually associate waterparks with fun and games

Image credits: Armin Rimoldi / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But for this woman, a visit to the waterpark with her family quickly turned sour

Image credits: ImageSourceCur  / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Old_Educator_3516

Many redditors didn’t think the woman was in the wrong in the situation

Some, though, believed she shouldn’t have reacted the way that she did

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

jessicar_3 avatar
jessica r
jessica r
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Do you want to teach your daughter violence is an option?” WTF. Yes, in defending yourself violence is an option. Do you want to teach your daughter that women always have to be nice and friendly even when they are being harassed?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The YTA comments are wild. Definitely NTA. Either way, if one female nipple was exposed the mom could be charged with indecent exposure, and I have yet to hear of a boy being charged with sexual assault for undoing a swimsuit off a lady. Someone needed to teach those jerks a lesson. It certainly wouldn't be their parents.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The YTA people are unhinged. Unless it's a child under ten accidentally grabbing the string, you're gonna get a fistful for trying to untie my f*****g clothes you absolute psycho.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
