Woman Finds Out Ex’s Wife Is Pregnant, Warns Her About His Criminal Record

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is your partner becoming physically, emotionally, mentally, or financially violent toward you. Nobody deserves to be mistreated like this, and it’s vital to talk about these issues instead of pretending they don’t exist. Some people find the courage to step up and sound the alarm bell to others about who they’re dealing with.

Reddit user u/Ill_Character_4041 asked the AITAH online group whether she was wrong to blow up her violent ex’s marriage after she found out that his wife got pregnant, by sending her a binder full of evidence about what he’s done. You’ll find the full story below, but be warned that it may make you uncomfortable if you’ve been exploited in a similar way. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

RELATED:

Some victims of violence decide to stand up for others because they don’t want anyone else to suffer like they did

Share icon

Image credits: Agustin Farias / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman asked the internet whether she was right to blow up her violent ex husband’s relationship after finding out that his new wife got pregnant

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Later, the author clarified a few details about the sensitive situation

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Ill_Character_4041

Violent people aren’t just physical, they can also use other means to control you, from having power over your finances to forced intimacy

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

There are many different forms of violence, and it is important to reach out for help immediately if you’re a victim. There are many organizations, both large and local, that can help you and provide resources. One example is the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which you can use if you live in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The site promises confidentiality, runs 24/7, and provides a host of resources for anyone in need. It also encourages victims to regularly clear their browser history to browse the site safely and protect themselves. This is important to keep in mind because someone who mistreats you may try to control you by monitoring your online activities.

According to one source, probably the most commonly recognized is physical violence and can include hitting, burning, strangling, damaging property, refusing medical care, and coercing someone into using various substances.

Another type of violence is emotional, where your partner tries to control you through insults, blame, shame, intimidation, isolation, stalking, keeping a tight grip on what you do and where you go, and extreme jealousy.

Meanwhile, intimate violence is what happens when your partner hurts you during intimacy, forces you to be intimate, makes you be intimate with others (this is human trafficking), or coerces you into being intimate without protection. Often, this has nothing to do with intimacy and everything to do with power.

It’s vital that you reach out to trusted people for support if you’re a victim. Call the authorities if you’re in danger

Share icon

Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Technological violence is what happens when someone uses tech to control or stalk their partner. For example, they might hack into their partner’s email or social media accounts, track their smartphone’s location, monitor their messages and calls, demand to know their account passwords, and monitor what they do on social media.

Some individuals may use financial violence to coerce you. This includes controlling you by impacting your financial welfare, like harming you to prevent you from working, harassing you at your workplace, controlling your financial assets and putting you on an allowance, and damaging your credit score.

The AAFP urges anyone who is a victim of violence to talk to someone they trust, like family, friends, doctors, or clergy. You should call the police if you feel that you’re in immediate danger. And you may want to consider getting a legal order preventing the person who was violent toward you from being near you.

“Know where your and your children’s important papers are in case you need to leave your situation in a hurry. Important papers include bank records, birth certificates, Social Security cards, and other important documents. Put these papers in a safe place. You will need them to access your money and to apply for services for you and your children. Make a plan to go to a safe place, such as a shelter or a family member’s house.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman interacted with some of her readers and answered a few questions

The vast majority of internet users thought that she did the right thing by stepping in

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people had a very different perspective, however