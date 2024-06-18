Woman Posts “Chilling” Video Of Stalker Watching Her And Baby—Internet Helps Track Him Down

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman shared the disturbing moment when a stranger spied on her through her window while she was feeding her baby boy.

Lissa secretly recorded the man as he looked through the window, his hands and face pressed against the glass.

“I wish this was a joke, but it isn’t. Almost a month of being followed and watched. #stalker,” the alarmed mother-of-two captioned the video, which has been viewed nearly 29 million times since it was posted on Saturday (June 15).

Lissa later identified the stalker as Angelo Tyrone Cooper, a convict arrested for assaulting and raping five women in 2005.

In a follow-up clip, Lissa explained that the video was taken at a Ronald McDonald House, where she’s currently staying. The program provides housing for families with hospitalized children so they can stay close to their kids at little to no cost.

Image credits: heyy.itslissa

Image credits: heyy.itslissa

The 18-year-old’s first encounter with the stalker took place when she went with her family to McDonald’s. After her husband left to order food, the man approached Lissa, telling her that he had seen her in the dining room of the housing program.

The man added that he was also staying at a Ronald McDonald House and asked the mom where her husband was.

“I pointed to my husband cause he was walking over now, and the guy stopped talking after that and started slowly walking backwards.

“It was a really odd situation. It wasn’t until the next day that I saw him in the window.”

When the mom contacted the housing program’s staff for help, she was told that the man was being treated for mental health issues, and her claims of being threatened were dismissed.

The following day, the 18-year-old saw the man outside the house once again, so she decided to record him to have evidence of the incident.

“That video was a very short moment of what I witnessed. He stayed there for a very long time. Other people came into the room, and he was not scared off or intimidated.”

Image credits: heyy.itslissa

Image credits: heyy.itslissa

Image credits: heyy.itslissa

Image credits: heyy.itslissa

However, Lissa explained that the police were not interested in seeing the video. They told her they would patrol the surrounding area to see if they found the man, but they ended up driving off without looking for the stalker.

“They said they didn’t need a statement from me. They didn’t write a report or hear my story. I’m not sure what to do from this point.”

In another update, Lissa shared that she had identified the stalker as Angelo Tyrone Cooper, a convict from Clarksville, Tennessee, who was arrested for assaulting and raping five women in 2005.

Most of the victims were acquaintances who were driven to motels and raped, according to police reports.

Image credits: clarksvilletoday

Image credits: heyy.itslissa

In the comments, the woman clarified that relocating isn’t a possibility because she needs to be close to her hospitalized daughter.

She hasn’t posted any updates since identifying the alleged stalker on Sunday (June 16).

