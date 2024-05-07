ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that frightening or shocking stories often receive a lot of attention, hence the popularity of true crime movies or TV series such as ‘You’. But while the latter, for example, gained quite a few fans who were binge watching it safely behind the screen, no one would actually want to come face to face with a stalker.

Sometimes, though, one doesn't even have to come face to face with one, as they can turn to technology to disturb the peace of their victims from afar. On the list below you will find some examples of stalkers doing exactly that, using messages to haunt their targets, that show just how creepy dealing with a stalker is, especially when you know that it’s no TV series.

Persistent Online Stalkers

This Stalker Nice Guy Is Still Texting Me When I Blocked Him Last Week. Hung Out W Him For Almost A Week Before His Amazing Attitude Shined Through

One Of Many Of The Old Text Messages From My “Vampire” Stalker

How old is Noah? 13? What adult man calls himself a friggin vampire?

I Have A Stalker And He Left Me This Book. I’m Creeped Out Right Now

For those unfamiliar, the book is about a man who falls in love with an engaged, then married, woman. She does NOT return his affections. After toying with the idea of killing one of them so he can be free of unrequited love, he decides to kill himself instead.

Crazy Stalker Get Jealous When Seen With My Boyfriend

Nice Guy Decides To Stalk Girl He Meets On Train. Then Gets Mad That She Doesn't Like Stalkers

She needs to block this person and the "friend" who gave out her number

"I'm A Creepy Stalker, But You're A Sh*t Person If You Don't Want To Stay With Me!

I’m Actually A Nice Stalker!

Sent Flowers To My GF, Stalker Gets Upset And Calls Florist Who Then Gave Them My Name

"A bunch of jealous drunk guys"... there must be some context here.

"I Still Consider You To Be My Friend Even Though You Hate Me And Don't Consider Me A Friend"-My Friend's Stalker Of 5 Years

I Guess This Nice Guy Is Also A Stalker…

Recently Gave A Dude Directions On A Street, Gave Him Fake # But He Caught On. I Live And Work Downtown And Am Easy To Find Unfortunately. Guess I Have A Stage 5 Clinger, Even After Rejection

My Stalker Has "Endless Numbers" And So I'm Quick To Block Anything I Don't Recognize But Will Occasionally Check My Blacked Messages Folder To Make Sure I Didn't Block Anyone Other Than Him. I'm Mostly Just Posting Here Just Incase I Disappear. I'm Sure The Local Police Are Fatigued By Him By Now

He's going to write artificial whats across her face? Bit.ches? Oh, maybe male-cow-dung?

My Former Professor Got This After A News Short Aired About Her

People who need to clarify that they are not perverts, stalkers or creepers, but in fact nice people, are never nice people. I'm almost 50, I have not once in my life felt the need to say I'm a nice person. Actions people! Not words.

One Of My Friends Got A New Stalker, Commenting On Her Old Profile Pictures From 2015

3 Years After I Blocked Him For Stalking Me. We Went On One Date. He Made 7 Fake Profiles, Stalked Me At Work, And Home. Also Faked His Own Death To Get Me To Talk To His “Friend” (Aka Another Fake Profile)

Asked A Stalker Type Guy To Leave Me Alone Because I Have A Boyfriend And This Was The Response I Got, Lmao

So My Stalker Found My Business

My Creepy Niceguy Stalker Is Back. This Time He Attacks My Child That Doesnt Exist And Is Still Salty About My Lack Of Nonexistent Feet Pics

My Sisters Stalker Of 3 Years With A New Number After Being Blocked Everywhere Else

Stalker Of A Pretty Cute Girl (Not Me) Harasses Her Via Dms, Thought Of This Subreddit Instantly

Five Months After I Filed Two Police Reports, My Stalker Messages Me This. You’re Not Fooling Me, Creep. Oh, And His Profile Pic Is An Eyeball

My Stalker Posted This On Instagram

