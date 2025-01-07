Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Says Farewell To Longtime Mailman Before Moving Out—His Response Moves Her To Tears
Lifestyle, News

Woman Says Farewell To Longtime Mailman Before Moving Out—His Response Moves Her To Tears

A woman received a heartwarming farewell letter from her mailman before moving out of the neighborhood where she grew up.

Madison Vaughan sent Tim, her mailman of 22 years, a gift to thank him for his dedicated service. 

“I lived down the street from my mom, and I’m moving to a new address where he won’t be my mailman anymore,” Madison shared in an emotional TikTok video. “So I wrote him a card and gave him money for the holidays and thanked him for being my mailman.”

    Before moving out of her neighborhood, Madison Vaughan sent her mailman a thoughtful gift
    Image credits: Khwanchai Phanthong/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    She added: “This is my first apartment, I grew up here pretty much, I grew into my adult life.”

    To her surprise, Tim sent her another card in return. “He wrote such a thoughtful thing,” she said, sharing a part of the message that reads, “It has been a pleasure being your mailman.”

    “This ruined me!” Madison exclaimed while scanning the heartfelt card. “I’m going to keep it forever.”

    Reading the letter, Madison discovered that her move coincided with Tim’s retirement. “He said, ‘Good luck on your move. I will be retiring at the end of the year, anyway. So I wouldn’t have been your mailman.”

    Image credits: sauceaccount06

    Though they didn’t share a close bond, Madison feels like Tim has been present for most of her major milestones. Over the years, the contents of the packages he delivered to her door changed, reflecting the different stages of her life.

    “I remember anticipating when he would drop off my school schedule and even my college acceptance letters,” she told People.

    Her mailman responded with a touching card where he announced his retirement after nearly three decades

    Image credits: sauceaccount06

    Image credits: sauceaccount06

    She also began to notice how the demanding job took a toll on Tim, who worked as a mailman for 27 years and walked 10 miles (16 km) each day.

    “I’ve watched him get gray hair. I’ve watched his knee get bad over the years as well, and I might see him coming and waiting at the bottom of the stairs so he wouldn’t have to walk the flight up.”

    Madison’s video has garnered over half a million views since she shared it on December 27.

    She hopes it serves as a reminder to appreciate postal workers and to treat them with kindness and patience.

    “I feel like with any community, we can always be doing more to take care of our surroundings and hopefully give back to the community.” 

    Tim witnessed many of Madison’s life milestones, including when she received her college acceptance letters

    Image credits: sauceaccount06

    “This ruined me! I’m going to keep it forever,” Madison said of the card

    @sauceaccount06y’all im so unwell, love my mailman♬ original sound – sauce


    In the comments, other users shared more tear-jerking interactions with their postal workers. Joey, from Denver, Colorado, wrote, “My mailman did something similar and wrote ‘from Mickey Mouse birthday cards to college acceptance letters, it’s been a pleasure to deliver them all’ I cried.”

    “Grew up poor with few opportunities. Had the same mailman for 18 years. He came to my house while I opened mail from my dream college and celebrated my acceptance! Community = everything 🥰,” commented Sarah.

    “My dad became best friends with my mailman. They would go to NASCAR races together, and it was just the cutest. My dad passed away 22 years ago, and Ernie still checks on me like my dad would,” another TikTok user wrote.

    The interaction left many netizens in tears

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

