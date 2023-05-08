Dogs and mail carriers have long been considered natural adversaries, but one Brazilian mailman is challenging this age-old stereotype. Hailing from Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Angelo Cristiano Da Silva Antunes, also known as "Animal-friendly Postman" on social media, has spent nearly a decade proving that a harmonious relationship between postmen and canines is possible. His collection of photographs with his four-legged friends stands as evidence of the bonds he's formed with animals during his career.

Not only does Antunes interact positively with dogs, but he extends his warmth and friendliness to all animals he encounters on his delivery route. That being said, if you'd love to see more pictures of Antunes with the dogs he encounters whilst working, make sure to check out our previous post on Bored Panda.

