Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Dog That He Befriends While On His Job (38 New Pics)
Dogs and mail carriers have long been considered natural adversaries, but one Brazilian mailman is challenging this age-old stereotype. Hailing from Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Angelo Cristiano Da Silva Antunes, also known as "Animal-friendly Postman" on social media, has spent nearly a decade proving that a harmonious relationship between postmen and canines is possible. His collection of photographs with his four-legged friends stands as evidence of the bonds he's formed with animals during his career.
Not only does Antunes interact positively with dogs, but he extends his warmth and friendliness to all animals he encounters on his delivery route. That being said, if you'd love to see more pictures of Antunes with the dogs he encounters whilst working, make sure to check out our previous post on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Is this your after-work pack / private pack? Because here, you're not wearing any work clothes. But at least you're wearing something at all. Isn't it funny, that during work you are surrounded by packages and after work, you're surrounded by the pack?🤔 🤭
Now please don't tell me, that you also groomed this Yorki during your lunch break?!
This man is a saint. He raises money for injured and wounded strays to get veterinary treatment. This dog is named Thor, who had a fractured leg and had to wear that retaining brace on his hind leg for many months. Thor made a full recovery and was finally adopted by a wonderful family last month!