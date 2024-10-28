Mailman Finds A Hilarious Way To Greet Beloved Dog Each Morning On His Route

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you remember that fictional character in The Addams Family called Thing? Well, it appears that one Labrador retriever is lucky enough to get two of them daily providing cuddles through the mail slot.

The local mailman never passes by Danielle’s house without giving this quite unusual yet super sweet daily dose of affection to his furry friend.

More info: Danielle

RELATED:

Every day, mailman Jason greets Piper the dog by reaching through the mail slot to give her cuddles

Share icon

Image credits: Danielle Perelman

Share icon

Image credits: Danielle Perelman

Share icon

Image credits: Danielle

On the 17th of October, Danielle shared on her social media account a hilarious video of the very unusual greeting that takes place between their mailman Jason and her Labrador retriever Piper.

Every time the man arrives to deliver the mail, he sticks his hands through the slot to pet the dog and she seems to truly enjoy it.

“Every morning the mailman comes to say hi to our pup. It’s her favorite time of the whole day, and she gets depressed whenever he doesn’t come,” Danielle shared in the video. “Thank goodness for mailmen like Jason. Thanks for being so nice to Piper.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage was so awkwardly cute that it instantly went viral all over the internet and was viewed almost 6 million times.

While usually dogs are known as having tricky relationships with mailmen, Piper seems to adore this very special little greeting from Jason

Every time Piper hears her mailman friend coming, she rushes straight away to the door, preparing herself for the magical ‘door hands’ to appear. It’s easy to notice in the videos how much happiness it brings to the dog. She definitely loves every single second of their sweet routine.

“It’s probably his favorite time of the day too,” one of the commentators noticed.

“When they say love is blind this is literally it,” another one beautifully wrote.

Danielle told Bored Panda that her 9-year-old dog has always been incredibly loving, constantly snuggling up to her and any human she meets, yet Piper formed a very special relationship with their mailman, Jason.

“Whenever Piper is being walked and sees the mail truck on the street, she will sprint over and begin looking for her best friend. She pulls on the leash so much that I almost fall whenever it happens!” Danielle shared. “She has made friends with all of the mailmen around our neighborhood but no relationship is more special than the one she has with Jason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman explained that it all began when Jason started off by giving treats to Piper, and day by day it slowly evolved into scratches. Now the dog waits by the door for the mailman to arrive each day, and gets depressed on weekends or any holidays!

Share icon

Image credits: Deane Bayas, Pexels

Share icon

Image credits: Calvin Hanson, Pexels

This story somehow reminded me of another special bond shared on social media in 2020 about a two-year-old golden retriever called Moose from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who, no matter the weather, would run to greet the local mailman every day.

“Does your mailman stop and say hello on a Monday? Mine does, and he’s the best,” Moose’s owner wrote at the time next to the sweet video where people can see the mailman stopping his car just to give cuddles to the dog. You can watch the full footage of it here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wonderful bond came about when the mailman went to deliver a package and realized just how friendly Moose was. The friendship didn’t stop from then on.

Share icon

Image credits: the.life.of.moose

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: the.life.of.moose

While there are plenty of stories about the tense relationships between mailmen and dogs, Jason and Piper seem to enjoy their very special bond.

Who could have thought that there’s a very special man who is delivering mail and back scratchies one house at a time?

People on the internet found the bond between the doggo and mailman awkwardly beautiful

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon