Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam
Wholesome

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Eglė Tenikytė
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

40

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wildlife Rescue Center located in the state of Missouri each year responds to over 20,000 requests to help sick, injured, and orphaned native animals. This time the animal care team had to work against the clock since the case was very unusual and dangerous.

A tiny squirrel was trying to escape a construction site when he accidentally jumped into wet spray foam. Covered from head to toe in the sticky substance, the little guy was about to turn into stone if not for the worker who rushed to help him.

More info: The Wildlife Rescue Center

A construction worker in Missouri saved a little squirrel that was covered from head to toe in wet spray foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

It was a casual day at the construction site when a contractor in Missouri came to work and suddenly spotted some unexpected furry guests scurrying around his station.

Before starting his work and opening a new can of wet spray foam, the man ushered a family of squirrels to a safe place – right after that, he shook the bottle and aimed the nozzle into a gap before releasing a spray of resin-based foam. Little did he know that there was one stray squirrel left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trying to escape, the little guy, unfortunately, jumped right into the wet, sticky substance.

The once cute and fluffy squirrel now was covered from head to toe in wet foam that was about to dry like concrete.

Understanding how dangerous the situation was, the contractor rushed to help the little one by removing as much foam as possible and then immediately brought the squirrel to the Wildlife Rescue Center (MWRC).

The man acted very quickly, removing as much foam as possible before bringing the squirrel to the Wildlife Rescue Center

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

ADVERTISEMENT

There was still lots of foam left when the squirrel finally arrived at MWRC, but the man’s quick reaction made a very big difference. Now the rescue team only had to decide how to remove the rest.

“At the Center, the animal care team worked against the clock to carefully remove the foam using cotton swabs and vegetable oil before it fully hardened,” MWRC explained in their announcement on social media. “They started by clearing his mouth and nose to secure his airway, moved on to gentle flushing and cleansing of his eyes, and finally clearing away any debris that would restrict bodily functions and movement.”

On that first day, they took out as much foam as they could using some pain medication and a mild sedative to calm the little guy, then gave him some fluids and a calm cozy corner to spend the night.

By the next day, the squirrel was finally foam-free and despite painful damage to his skin and huge fur loss, the animal was already looking way better.

It took a couple more weeks of careful medical care, warm shelter and food, and the squirrel was strong enough to go back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MWRC team released him into a safe location with plenty of natural habitat.

After a few weeks, the squirrel was still on the road to recovery, yet already looked much better

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Image credits: Wildlife Rescue Center

Squirrels are known for their playful and curious nature, therefore they probably entered the construction area seeking shelter or looking for food. Since humans are occupying more and more space that used to be their natural habitat, wild animals are often trapped in dangerous situations.

Thankfully, this little furry guy met a nice human being who saved his life right before it was too late.

People on the internet wished the little guy recovery as fast as possible

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Construction Worker Saved A Poor Squirrel That Was Covered From Head To Toe In Spray Foam

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

40

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

40

Open list comments

1

Eglė Tenikytė

Eglė Tenikytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

Read less »
Eglė Tenikytė

Eglė Tenikytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Wholesome
Homepage
Trending
Wholesome
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Wholesome Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda