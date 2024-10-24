Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Video About Shelter Pup Getting Cuddles For The First Time Is Melting Hearts All Over The Internet
Animals, Dogs

Video About Shelter Pup Getting Cuddles For The First Time Is Melting Hearts All Over The Internet

Eglė Tenikytė
BoredPanda staff
Rocky Kanaka is known for sitting with shelter dogs to give them love and comfort, this way raising awareness about homeless pets so they can finally find their forever homes. Katie, a scruffy beige Australian shepherd mix, was one of such dogs.

Rocky wanted to cheer her up by offering her a stuffed unicorn to play with, yet the approximately one-year-old pup didn’t seem very excited about it and soon he understood why.

More info: Rocky Kanaka

    When a shelter puppy called Katie received her first toy, she didn’t know what to do with it

    Image credits: Rocky Kanaka

    Image credits: Rocky Kanaka

    Image credits: Rocky Kanaka

    The dog, who seemed to be a senior due to her terrible condition, apparently was just a young pup. She had been found by a good samaritan as a stray with swollen paws and horribly smelly fur, completely devastated.

    Therefore, it is probably no surprise that when Rocky first entered the kennel to sit with Katie, she was curled up in a corner and didn’t even want to look at him.

    “I don’t know if you guys can see what I’m seeing, but her skin and fur is so bad,” Rocky said at the beginning of the video that he later shared on social media. “I might need to get gloves. There are  a couple different things that can be. The closer I get to her, the worse she looks.”

    Slowly and carefully, he finally sat next to the dog and then, miraculously, she started to wag her tail.

    Rocky decided to give her some treats for the dog to get a little bit more comfortable with him. It took a few attempts, but finally she started to eat. Then he tried to approach her with a toy, but Katie didn’t seem to know what to do with it and found it overwhelming.

    After the vet check, it appeared that the dog only had demodex. Rocky explained that when a dog’s immune system is compromised or they haven’t been well-cared for, these tiny mites can take over and get them in a really bad spot.

    “But the good thing is it’s not contagious. I can touch Katie. I can show her love and I don’t care what condition she’s in,” the man said.

    Rocky scooped her up and just after a few cuddles, she completely melted in his arms. And that was all that Katie really needed – the look on her face was priceless.

    “Probably she never had care her entire life. I love you. I’m sorry, no one should have let you get in this condition,” people could hear Rocky saying in the video.

    The puppy was in a terrible, smelly condition, yet it didn’t stop Rocky Kanaka from scooping the sweet girl into his arms

    @rockykanakaofficial Watch this Shelter dog react to her first toy 🥹 | Part 3 (final) #dogs #rescuedog #rockykanaka #shelterdog #animalshelter ♬ original sound – rockykanaka

    Image credits: Rocky Kanaka

    Image credits: Rocky Kanaka

    Originally from the islands of Hawaii, Rocky Kanaka is known as a pet rescue advocate, pet chef and Emmy-nominated TV host who spreads awareness about pet adoption, fostering and volunteering.

    He often travels the country in order to help the dogs who have been forgotten, abused or just simply abandoned. Later he shares those heartwarming stories on his shows Save Our Shelter on Netflix and Dog’s Day Out on YouTube, as well as on his social media channels. Lately, Rocky has collaborated with many famous brands such as PetSmart, Bissell, Subaru, Furbo, Sundays For Dogs, Audible, Hellofresh and more.

    The man is also known for adopting Kobe, a blind cane corso who was born with a congenital heart defect, and for being a foster dad to all the dogs of Flip’s Farm, which was launched on May 7th, 2024 as a place to rehabilitate dogs from the shelter and give them safe haven until they’re ready to be adopted.

    All this dog has ever wanted was attention, love and cuddles

    Image credits: Rocky Kanaka

    Image credits: Rocky Kanaka

    There are many dogs in shelters that are struggling with getting adopted, but for those with obvious health issues, especially something as visible as a skin condition that makes them look and smell bad, finding a forever home becomes an almost impossible dream.

    Yet thanks to such people as Rocky Kanaka, people can get to know more about such situations and that these dogs are starving for affection more than anyone else.

    People on the internet were overwhelmed with Katie’s story

    Eglė Tenikytė

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There isn't a horrible enough punishment for people who do this to ANY animals, never mind their PETS. (Well, chopping off one body part at a time...)

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can watch the most horrific scenes of war and abuse on the news against humans and have enough emotional detachment to be mentally aware of the issue but unaffected. I see any mention, images or videos of animals being abused and my heart breaks like a 4yr old with no emotional control, uncontrollable tears flow. I will never be able to comprehend or understand the types of people that would abuse a beautiful, loyal and loving animal this way. We don't deserve this Garden of Eden.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well done sir. I have 4 dogs, 2 are rescues. My first at 17 months old was petrified of the world and I could only walk him in the dark. Traffic cones, wheelie bins, plastic bags blowing around - anything like that upset him as did other dogs. Eventually he had his first daylight walk. Went to a park. He sat on a bench pressed up against me shaking. Gradually he came into his own. He's coming up to 11 and is a great dog. Very affectionate and loves chasing a ball. You've come a long way Otto you fabulous boy.

