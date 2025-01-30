ADVERTISEMENT

Life can be a strange mix of absurdity, stress, and unexpected humor, and the comic ‘Finding Flamingos’ captures it all perfectly. The series by Johnathan Bigelow showcases the daily struggles of work, relationships, and mental health. The main character, a pink flamingo, faces hilarious yet thought-provoking situations we can all often relate to.

The cartoonist shared with us what inspired him to start creating the series: “I grew up reading newspaper comics over breakfast before school and developed an early love for the medium. In grade school, I taught myself to draw by tracing my favorite strips. I’ve always loved humor but have never been outgoing or confident enough to try stand-up comedy, so comics became the perfect outlet for me to combine two passions: humor and drawing. Over my lifetime, I’ve drawn over 4,000 comics. My first major project was ‘A Rusty Life’, followed by a comic called ‘Stairwell’, which I created daily for nearly four years. Eventually, I wanted to explore a completely different style, and that’s how ‘Finding Flamingos’ came to life. It started as something I’d casually doodle during lunch breaks at office jobs, often while having a beer, but the more I worked on it, the more excited I became. Over time, the character and the strip evolved into what it is today.”

Scroll down to explore a selection of comics we’ve prepared for you—ones that might make you laugh, reflect, and maybe even feel a little less alone.

More info: findingflamingos.com | Instagram | bsky.app | reddit.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon of a pink flamingo at a desk, while two birds discuss a cocktail order, capturing life’s struggles humorously.

findingflamingos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon flamingos discussing problems over drinks, capturing life’s struggles humorously.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Flamingo comic with two birds discussing friendship over laptops, capturing a humorous life struggle.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon of a bird in a tie asking a flamingo what motivates them; flamingo replies with "guilt, shame, and whiskey." #FindingFlamingos

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comic of flamingos humorously discussing cheese choices at a party.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Cartoon flamingo at a laptop, humorously reflecting on wasting a day; theme from Finding Flamingos comics on life's struggles.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Flamingo working from bathtub with laptop and phone, capturing life's humorous struggles.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cartoon flamingo working on laptop, conversing with a volleyball on couch, humorous take on life's struggles. #FindingFlamingos

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Flamingo character at a desk, humorously depicting life's struggles with a computer screen.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Comic of cartoon birds at a table, one declaring ambition, the other making a sarcastic remark about a Yelp review.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two cartoon birds having coffee discuss anxiety medication in a humorous Finding Flamingos comic.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon flamingos at water cooler with one asking why the water tastes like margaritas.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Flamingo cartoon humorously dealing with Monday blues, pouring a drink, with "Finding Flamingos" hashtag.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Flamingo cartoon enjoying pizza labeled "Pizza Pig," referencing Google for recommendations. #FindingFlamingos

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Flamingo enjoying TV on a couch, popcorn in hand, with humorous text about "Introvert Island." #FindingFlamingos

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon flamingo at desk with feet up, chatting on video call, capturing life's struggles humorously. #FindingFlamingos

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Flamingo character laying in bed, expressing reluctance to face people, capturing life’s struggles humorously.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Flamingo comic humorously depicting life's struggles with a bird checking a phone, saying, "I finally got out of bed. It's October?"

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Flamingo cartoon on a video call, holding mimosa, humorously depicting life's struggles.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon flamingos in a boardroom, humorously discussing job security.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic of a flamingo joking about making awkward small talk with a cashier at a counter.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Flamingo comic character in a messy bedroom, humorously showing life's struggles during a video call.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Flamingo comic humorously depicting life's struggles with a character on a couch using a phone.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Flamingo comic illustrating life's struggles with humor, featuring a flamingo on a couch claiming to have worn pants.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon flamingo humorously misnames card game pieces while playing with a blue bird.

    findingflamingos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!