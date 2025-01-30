ADVERTISEMENT

Life can be a strange mix of absurdity, stress, and unexpected humor, and the comic ‘Finding Flamingos’ captures it all perfectly. The series by Johnathan Bigelow showcases the daily struggles of work, relationships, and mental health. The main character, a pink flamingo, faces hilarious yet thought-provoking situations we can all often relate to.

The cartoonist shared with us what inspired him to start creating the series: “I grew up reading newspaper comics over breakfast before school and developed an early love for the medium. In grade school, I taught myself to draw by tracing my favorite strips. I’ve always loved humor but have never been outgoing or confident enough to try stand-up comedy, so comics became the perfect outlet for me to combine two passions: humor and drawing. Over my lifetime, I’ve drawn over 4,000 comics. My first major project was ‘A Rusty Life’, followed by a comic called ‘Stairwell’, which I created daily for nearly four years. Eventually, I wanted to explore a completely different style, and that’s how ‘Finding Flamingos’ came to life. It started as something I’d casually doodle during lunch breaks at office jobs, often while having a beer, but the more I worked on it, the more excited I became. Over time, the character and the strip evolved into what it is today.”

Scroll down to explore a selection of comics we’ve prepared for you—ones that might make you laugh, reflect, and maybe even feel a little less alone.

More info: findingflamingos.com | Instagram | bsky.app | reddit.com