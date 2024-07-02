For the fifth year in a row, we are blessed to see the greatest shots from the sports community. To celebrate the winners of this year's World Sports Photography Awards, we have shared their mesmerizing pictures below. Three photographers won both an award as overall winner and gold in their category. Those great photographers are Eric Tkindt (gold), Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez (silver), and Ryan Pierse (bronze). Eric competed in the category Gymnastics, Isaac in Other, and Ryan - Aquatic. And they didn't have it easy as this year they broke the record of submissions spanning over 83 countries. So, without further ado, let's take a look into the world of sports. And for previous year's competitions, see winners from 2023 and 2022 . More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | x.com

#1 Overall Gold Winner And Gold In Gymnastics: "Hashimoto At The Bars" By Eric Tkindt Share icon

#2 Overall Bronze Winner And Gold In Aquatic: "Duck Dive" By Ryan Pierse Share icon

#3 Bronze In Aquatic: "Canotaje" By Juan Gonzalez Share icon

#4 Gold In Baseball: "Dunk" By Lindsey Wasson Share icon

#5 Silver In Basketball: "Footprints" By Aaron Kelly Share icon

#6 Gold In Boxing: "The Dynamic Duo" By Andrew Moss Share icon

#7 Gold In Cycling: "James Startt" By James Startt Share icon

#8 Gold In Equestrian: "Glorious Mud" By David Davies Share icon

#9 Silver In Equestrian: "Wattrennen Reflection" By Magdaléna Straková Share icon

#10 Overall Silver Winner And Gold In Other: "A New Superhero? The Perfect Match Between A Spotlight And A Head" By Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez Share icon

#11 Gold In Athletics: "The Sprint" By Tetsu Lee Share icon

#12 Bronze In Baseball: "Eye On The Ball" By Lachlan Cunningham Share icon

#13 Gold In Basketball: "Rainbow Hair" By Steph Chambers Share icon

#14 Bronze In Basketball: "From Above" By Steve Roberts Share icon

#15 Bronze In Cycling: "Velo" By Ryan Pierse Share icon

#16 Bronze In Equestrian: "Freezing Fog" By Megan Dent Share icon

#17 Silver In Ice Hockey: "For The Love Of The Game" By Al Powers Share icon

#18 Gold In Motor Sports: "Luciano Benavides" By Pavol Tomaskin Share icon

#19 Bronze In Swimming And Diving: Untitled By Dean Treml Share icon

#20 Gold In American Football: "Dobbsanity" By Kevin Sabitus Share icon

#21 Silver In American Football: "Dobbins Dive" By Patrick Smith Share icon

#22 Bronze In American Football: "At The Line" By Sam Hodde Share icon

#23 Silver In Aquatic: "Kite" By Andre Magarao Share icon

#24 Silver In Athletics: "Air Time" By Shaun Brooks Share icon

#25 Gold In Football: "Cristiano Ronaldo Odyssey" By Marcelo Guelber Goes Share icon

#26 Silver In Golf: "Under Tracking" By Suhaimi Abdullah Share icon

#27 Silver In Gymnastics: Untitled By Thomas Schreyer Share icon

#28 Bronze In Gymnastics: "Beam" By Andrew Hancock Share icon

#29 Gold In Martial Arts: "Upside Down" By Victor Joly Share icon

#30 Silver In Motor Sports: "Wet'n'wild" By Joel Carrett Share icon

#31 Bronze In Motor Sports: "Sunrise Ride" By Victor Eleuterio Share icon

#32 Silver In Other: "Kevin Molano Ph - Submerged In The Mist" By Kevin Oswaldo Molano Alarcón Share icon

#33 Silver In Racquet Sports: "Feng & Huang In Action" By Shi Tang Share icon

#34 Bronze In Rugby: Untitled By Alex Davidson Share icon

#35 Gold In Tennis: "Marc Aspland - Tennis" By Marc Aspland Share icon

#36 Gold In Urban And Extreme: "Reflection" By Volodya Voronin Share icon

#37 Silver In Urban And Extreme: "Elia's Tuck No Hand" By Stefan Nita Share icon

#38 Gold In Venues And Views: Untitled By Brett Phibbs Share icon

#39 Silver In Venues And Views: "Bodø Sunset" By Jan-Petter Dahl Share icon

#40 Bronze In Venues And Views: "Seven Climbs" By Daniela Tommasi Share icon

#41 Silver In Winter Sports: "Snowfall" By Petr Slavik Share icon

#42 Bronze In Athletics: "Falling Femke" By Sam Barnes Share icon

#43 Silver In Baseball: "North Carolina V Virginia" By Eakin Howard Share icon

#44 Silver In Boxing: Untitled By Darren Burns Share icon

#45 Bronze In Boxing: "Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2" By Terrell Groggins Share icon

#46 Gold In Cricket: "So Close" By Darrian Traynor Share icon

#47 Silver In Cricket: Untitled By Alex Davidson Share icon

#48 Bronze In Cricket: "Sunset" By Philip Brown Share icon

#49 Silver In Cycling: "Mvdp At Gavere" By Gaëtan Flamme Share icon

#50 Silver In Football: "Downhill" By Moritz Mueller Share icon

#51 Bronze In Football: "Golden Celebrations" By David Gray Share icon

#52 Gold In Formula 1: "Fast Vegas" By Cristiano Barni Share icon

#53 Silver In Formula 1: "Cut Through The Time" By Lucien Chan Share icon

#54 Bronze In Formula 1: "The Win!" By Lucien Chan Share icon

#55 Gold In Golf: "Juan Postigo Arce" By Octávio Passos Share icon

#56 Bronze In Golf: "Ryder Cup Victory" By Phil Noble Share icon

#57 Gold In Ice Hockey: "50th Anniversary Score" By Bruce Bennett Share icon

#58 Bronze In Ice Hockey: "One Last Shift" By Chase Agnello-Dean Share icon

#59 Bronze In Martial Arts: "Shanelle Dyer" By Julien Brondani Share icon

#60 Bronze In Other: "Headless Fencer" By Guille Buelga Share icon

#61 Gold In Racquet Sports: Untitled By Benjamin Lau Share icon

#62 Bronze In Racquet Sports: "Lee Cheuk Yiu Celebrates" By Shi Tang Share icon

#63 Gold In Rugby: "Maul" By Morgan Treacy Share icon

#64 Silver In Rugby: "Coming Through" By Rachel Wright Share icon

#65 Gold In Swimming And Diving: "Submerged" By Sean M. Haffey Share icon

#66 Silver In Swimming And Diving: "Mcneil" By Ian Macnicol Share icon

#67 Silver In Tennis: "Backs To Forehand" By Patrick Smith Share icon

#68 Bronze In Tennis: "Serve It Up" By Sean M. Haffey Share icon

#69 Silver In Urban And Extreme: "Deep Water Solo" By Leonid Zhukov Share icon

#70 Gold In Winter Sports: "Mikaelas World - Ski Welt Cup" By Alexander Hassenstein Share icon

#71 Bronze In Winter Sports: "Synchronized Ice Skating Turkiye Championship" By Erçin Ertürk Share icon