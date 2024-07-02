71 Remarkable Photos Selected As Winners By World Sports Photography Awards 2024
For the fifth year in a row, we are blessed to see the greatest shots from the sports community. To celebrate the winners of this year's World Sports Photography Awards, we have shared their mesmerizing pictures below.
Three photographers won both an award as overall winner and gold in their category. Those great photographers are Eric Tkindt (gold), Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez (silver), and Ryan Pierse (bronze). Eric competed in the category Gymnastics, Isaac in Other, and Ryan - Aquatic. And they didn't have it easy as this year they broke the record of submissions spanning over 83 countries.
So, without further ado, let's take a look into the world of sports. And for previous year's competitions, see winners from 2023 and 2022.
More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Overall Gold Winner And Gold In Gymnastics: "Hashimoto At The Bars" By Eric Tkindt
Overall Bronze Winner And Gold In Aquatic: "Duck Dive" By Ryan Pierse
Bronze In Aquatic: "Canotaje" By Juan Gonzalez
Gold In Baseball: "Dunk" By Lindsey Wasson
Silver In Basketball: "Footprints" By Aaron Kelly
Gold In Boxing: "The Dynamic Duo" By Andrew Moss
Gold In Cycling: "James Startt" By James Startt
Gold In Equestrian: "Glorious Mud" By David Davies
Silver In Equestrian: "Wattrennen Reflection" By Magdaléna Straková
Overall Silver Winner And Gold In Other: "A New Superhero? The Perfect Match Between A Spotlight And A Head" By Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez
Gold In Athletics: "The Sprint" By Tetsu Lee
Bronze In Baseball: "Eye On The Ball" By Lachlan Cunningham
Gold In Basketball: "Rainbow Hair" By Steph Chambers
Bronze In Basketball: "From Above" By Steve Roberts
Bronze In Cycling: "Velo" By Ryan Pierse
Bronze In Equestrian: "Freezing Fog" By Megan Dent
Silver In Ice Hockey: "For The Love Of The Game" By Al Powers
Gold In Motor Sports: "Luciano Benavides" By Pavol Tomaskin
Bronze In Swimming And Diving: Untitled By Dean Treml
Gold In American Football: "Dobbsanity" By Kevin Sabitus
Silver In American Football: "Dobbins Dive" By Patrick Smith
Bronze In American Football: "At The Line" By Sam Hodde
Silver In Aquatic: "Kite" By Andre Magarao
Silver In Athletics: "Air Time" By Shaun Brooks
Gold In Football: "Cristiano Ronaldo Odyssey" By Marcelo Guelber Goes
Silver In Golf: "Under Tracking" By Suhaimi Abdullah
Silver In Gymnastics: Untitled By Thomas Schreyer
Bronze In Gymnastics: "Beam" By Andrew Hancock
Gold In Martial Arts: "Upside Down" By Victor Joly
Silver In Motor Sports: "Wet'n'wild" By Joel Carrett
Bronze In Motor Sports: "Sunrise Ride" By Victor Eleuterio
Silver In Other: "Kevin Molano Ph - Submerged In The Mist" By Kevin Oswaldo Molano Alarcón
Silver In Racquet Sports: "Feng & Huang In Action" By Shi Tang
Bronze In Rugby: Untitled By Alex Davidson
Gold In Tennis: "Marc Aspland - Tennis" By Marc Aspland
Gold In Urban And Extreme: "Reflection" By Volodya Voronin
Silver In Urban And Extreme: "Elia's Tuck No Hand" By Stefan Nita
Gold In Venues And Views: Untitled By Brett Phibbs
Silver In Venues And Views: "Bodø Sunset" By Jan-Petter Dahl
Bronze In Venues And Views: "Seven Climbs" By Daniela Tommasi
Silver In Winter Sports: "Snowfall" By Petr Slavik
Bronze In Athletics: "Falling Femke" By Sam Barnes
Silver In Baseball: "North Carolina V Virginia" By Eakin Howard
Silver In Boxing: Untitled By Darren Burns
Bronze In Boxing: "Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2" By Terrell Groggins
Gold In Cricket: "So Close" By Darrian Traynor
Silver In Cricket: Untitled By Alex Davidson
Bronze In Cricket: "Sunset" By Philip Brown
Silver In Cycling: "Mvdp At Gavere" By Gaëtan Flamme
Silver In Football: "Downhill" By Moritz Mueller
Bronze In Football: "Golden Celebrations" By David Gray
Gold In Formula 1: "Fast Vegas" By Cristiano Barni
Silver In Formula 1: "Cut Through The Time" By Lucien Chan
Bronze In Formula 1: "The Win!" By Lucien Chan
Gold In Golf: "Juan Postigo Arce" By Octávio Passos
Bronze In Golf: "Ryder Cup Victory" By Phil Noble
Gold In Ice Hockey: "50th Anniversary Score" By Bruce Bennett
Bronze In Ice Hockey: "One Last Shift" By Chase Agnello-Dean
Bronze In Martial Arts: "Shanelle Dyer" By Julien Brondani
Bronze In Other: "Headless Fencer" By Guille Buelga
Gold In Racquet Sports: Untitled By Benjamin Lau
Bronze In Racquet Sports: "Lee Cheuk Yiu Celebrates" By Shi Tang
Gold In Rugby: "Maul" By Morgan Treacy
Silver In Rugby: "Coming Through" By Rachel Wright
Gold In Swimming And Diving: "Submerged" By Sean M. Haffey
Silver In Swimming And Diving: "Mcneil" By Ian Macnicol
Silver In Tennis: "Backs To Forehand" By Patrick Smith
Bronze In Tennis: "Serve It Up" By Sean M. Haffey
Silver In Urban And Extreme: "Deep Water Solo" By Leonid Zhukov
Gold In Winter Sports: "Mikaelas World - Ski Welt Cup" By Alexander Hassenstein
Bronze In Winter Sports: "Synchronized Ice Skating Turkiye Championship" By Erçin Ertürk
This is perhaps a set that is better not sorted in order of upvotes - it would be easier to read if the gold for a category were followed by the matching silver and bronze.
This is perhaps a set that is better not sorted in order of upvotes - it would be easier to read if the gold for a category were followed by the matching silver and bronze.