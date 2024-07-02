ADVERTISEMENT

For the fifth year in a row, we are blessed to see the greatest shots from the sports community. To celebrate the winners of this year's World Sports Photography Awards, we have shared their mesmerizing pictures below.
Three photographers won both an award as overall winner and gold in their category. Those great photographers are Eric Tkindt (gold), Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez (silver), and Ryan Pierse (bronze). Eric competed in the category Gymnastics, Isaac in Other, and Ryan - Aquatic. And they didn't have it easy as this year they broke the record of submissions spanning over 83 countries.
So, without further ado, let's take a look into the world of sports. And for previous year's competitions, see winners from 2023 and 2022.
More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | x.com

#1

Overall Gold Winner And Gold In Gymnastics: "Hashimoto At The Bars" By Eric Tkindt

Overall Gold Winner And Gold In Gymnastics: "Hashimoto At The Bars" By Eric Tkindt

#2

Overall Bronze Winner And Gold In Aquatic: "Duck Dive" By Ryan Pierse

Overall Bronze Winner And Gold In Aquatic: "Duck Dive" By Ryan Pierse

#3

Bronze In Aquatic: "Canotaje" By Juan Gonzalez

Bronze In Aquatic: "Canotaje" By Juan Gonzalez

#4

Gold In Baseball: "Dunk" By Lindsey Wasson

Gold In Baseball: "Dunk" By Lindsey Wasson

#5

Silver In Basketball: "Footprints" By Aaron Kelly

Silver In Basketball: "Footprints" By Aaron Kelly

#6

Gold In Boxing: "The Dynamic Duo" By Andrew Moss

Gold In Boxing: "The Dynamic Duo" By Andrew Moss

#7

Gold In Cycling: "James Startt" By James Startt

Gold In Cycling: "James Startt" By James Startt

#8

Gold In Equestrian: "Glorious Mud" By David Davies

Gold In Equestrian: "Glorious Mud" By David Davies

#9

Silver In Equestrian: "Wattrennen Reflection" By Magdaléna Straková

Silver In Equestrian: "Wattrennen Reflection" By Magdaléna Straková

#10

Overall Silver Winner And Gold In Other: "A New Superhero? The Perfect Match Between A Spotlight And A Head" By Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez

Overall Silver Winner And Gold In Other: "A New Superhero? The Perfect Match Between A Spotlight And A Head" By Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez

#11

Gold In Athletics: "The Sprint" By Tetsu Lee

Gold In Athletics: "The Sprint" By Tetsu Lee

#12

Bronze In Baseball: "Eye On The Ball" By Lachlan Cunningham

Bronze In Baseball: "Eye On The Ball" By Lachlan Cunningham

#13

Gold In Basketball: "Rainbow Hair" By Steph Chambers

Gold In Basketball: "Rainbow Hair" By Steph Chambers

#14

Bronze In Basketball: "From Above" By Steve Roberts

Bronze In Basketball: "From Above" By Steve Roberts

#15

Bronze In Cycling: "Velo" By Ryan Pierse

Bronze In Cycling: "Velo" By Ryan Pierse

#16

Bronze In Equestrian: "Freezing Fog" By Megan Dent

Bronze In Equestrian: "Freezing Fog" By Megan Dent

#17

Silver In Ice Hockey: "For The Love Of The Game" By Al Powers

Silver In Ice Hockey: "For The Love Of The Game" By Al Powers

#18

Gold In Motor Sports: "Luciano Benavides" By Pavol Tomaskin

Gold In Motor Sports: "Luciano Benavides" By Pavol Tomaskin

#19

Bronze In Swimming And Diving: Untitled By Dean Treml

Bronze In Swimming And Diving: Untitled By Dean Treml

#20

Gold In American Football: "Dobbsanity" By Kevin Sabitus

Gold In American Football: "Dobbsanity" By Kevin Sabitus

#21

Silver In American Football: "Dobbins Dive" By Patrick Smith

Silver In American Football: "Dobbins Dive" By Patrick Smith

#22

Bronze In American Football: "At The Line" By Sam Hodde

Bronze In American Football: "At The Line" By Sam Hodde

#23

Silver In Aquatic: "Kite" By Andre Magarao

Silver In Aquatic: "Kite" By Andre Magarao

#24

Silver In Athletics: "Air Time" By Shaun Brooks

Silver In Athletics: "Air Time" By Shaun Brooks

#25

Gold In Football: "Cristiano Ronaldo Odyssey" By Marcelo Guelber Goes

Gold In Football: "Cristiano Ronaldo Odyssey" By Marcelo Guelber Goes

#26

Silver In Golf: "Under Tracking" By Suhaimi Abdullah

Silver In Golf: "Under Tracking" By Suhaimi Abdullah

#27

Silver In Gymnastics: Untitled By Thomas Schreyer

Silver In Gymnastics: Untitled By Thomas Schreyer

#28

Bronze In Gymnastics: "Beam" By Andrew Hancock

Bronze In Gymnastics: "Beam" By Andrew Hancock

#29

Gold In Martial Arts: "Upside Down" By Victor Joly

Gold In Martial Arts: "Upside Down" By Victor Joly

#30

Silver In Motor Sports: "Wet'n'wild" By Joel Carrett

Silver In Motor Sports: "Wet'n'wild" By Joel Carrett

#31

Bronze In Motor Sports: "Sunrise Ride" By Victor Eleuterio

Bronze In Motor Sports: "Sunrise Ride" By Victor Eleuterio

#32

Silver In Other: "Kevin Molano Ph - Submerged In The Mist" By Kevin Oswaldo Molano Alarcón

Silver In Other: "Kevin Molano Ph - Submerged In The Mist" By Kevin Oswaldo Molano Alarcón

#33

Silver In Racquet Sports: "Feng & Huang In Action" By Shi Tang

Silver In Racquet Sports: "Feng & Huang In Action" By Shi Tang

#34

Bronze In Rugby: Untitled By Alex Davidson

Bronze In Rugby: Untitled By Alex Davidson

#35

Gold In Tennis: "Marc Aspland - Tennis" By Marc Aspland

Gold In Tennis: "Marc Aspland - Tennis" By Marc Aspland

#36

Gold In Urban And Extreme: "Reflection" By Volodya Voronin

Gold In Urban And Extreme: "Reflection" By Volodya Voronin

#37

Silver In Urban And Extreme: "Elia's Tuck No Hand" By Stefan Nita

Silver In Urban And Extreme: "Elia's Tuck No Hand" By Stefan Nita

#38

Gold In Venues And Views: Untitled By Brett Phibbs

Gold In Venues And Views: Untitled By Brett Phibbs

#39

Silver In Venues And Views: "Bodø Sunset" By Jan-Petter Dahl

Silver In Venues And Views: "Bodø Sunset" By Jan-Petter Dahl

#40

Bronze In Venues And Views: "Seven Climbs" By Daniela Tommasi

Bronze In Venues And Views: "Seven Climbs" By Daniela Tommasi

#41

Silver In Winter Sports: "Snowfall" By Petr Slavik

Silver In Winter Sports: "Snowfall" By Petr Slavik

#42

Bronze In Athletics: "Falling Femke" By Sam Barnes

Bronze In Athletics: "Falling Femke" By Sam Barnes

#43

Silver In Baseball: "North Carolina V Virginia" By Eakin Howard

Silver In Baseball: "North Carolina V Virginia" By Eakin Howard

#44

Silver In Boxing: Untitled By Darren Burns

Silver In Boxing: Untitled By Darren Burns

#45

Bronze In Boxing: "Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2" By Terrell Groggins

Bronze In Boxing: "Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2" By Terrell Groggins

#46

Gold In Cricket: "So Close" By Darrian Traynor

Gold In Cricket: "So Close" By Darrian Traynor

#47

Silver In Cricket: Untitled By Alex Davidson

Silver In Cricket: Untitled By Alex Davidson

#48

Bronze In Cricket: "Sunset" By Philip Brown

Bronze In Cricket: "Sunset" By Philip Brown

#49

Silver In Cycling: "Mvdp At Gavere" By Gaëtan Flamme

Silver In Cycling: "Mvdp At Gavere" By Gaëtan Flamme

#50

Silver In Football: "Downhill" By Moritz Mueller

Silver In Football: "Downhill" By Moritz Mueller

#51

Bronze In Football: "Golden Celebrations" By David Gray

Bronze In Football: "Golden Celebrations" By David Gray

#52

Gold In Formula 1: "Fast Vegas" By Cristiano Barni

Gold In Formula 1: "Fast Vegas" By Cristiano Barni

#53

Silver In Formula 1: "Cut Through The Time" By Lucien Chan

Silver In Formula 1: "Cut Through The Time" By Lucien Chan

#54

Bronze In Formula 1: "The Win!" By Lucien Chan

Bronze In Formula 1: "The Win!" By Lucien Chan

#55

Gold In Golf: "Juan Postigo Arce" By Octávio Passos

Gold In Golf: "Juan Postigo Arce" By Octávio Passos

#56

Bronze In Golf: "Ryder Cup Victory" By Phil Noble

Bronze In Golf: "Ryder Cup Victory" By Phil Noble

#57

Gold In Ice Hockey: "50th Anniversary Score" By Bruce Bennett

Gold In Ice Hockey: "50th Anniversary Score" By Bruce Bennett

#58

Bronze In Ice Hockey: "One Last Shift" By Chase Agnello-Dean

Bronze In Ice Hockey: "One Last Shift" By Chase Agnello-Dean

#59

Bronze In Martial Arts: "Shanelle Dyer" By Julien Brondani

Bronze In Martial Arts: "Shanelle Dyer" By Julien Brondani

#60

Bronze In Other: "Headless Fencer" By Guille Buelga

Bronze In Other: "Headless Fencer" By Guille Buelga

#61

Gold In Racquet Sports: Untitled By Benjamin Lau

Gold In Racquet Sports: Untitled By Benjamin Lau

#62

Bronze In Racquet Sports: "Lee Cheuk Yiu Celebrates" By Shi Tang

Bronze In Racquet Sports: "Lee Cheuk Yiu Celebrates" By Shi Tang

#63

Gold In Rugby: "Maul" By Morgan Treacy

Gold In Rugby: "Maul" By Morgan Treacy

#64

Silver In Rugby: "Coming Through" By Rachel Wright

Silver In Rugby: "Coming Through" By Rachel Wright

#65

Gold In Swimming And Diving: "Submerged" By Sean M. Haffey

Gold In Swimming And Diving: "Submerged" By Sean M. Haffey

#66

Silver In Swimming And Diving: "Mcneil" By Ian Macnicol

Silver In Swimming And Diving: "Mcneil" By Ian Macnicol

#67

Silver In Tennis: "Backs To Forehand" By Patrick Smith

Silver In Tennis: "Backs To Forehand" By Patrick Smith

#68

Bronze In Tennis: "Serve It Up" By Sean M. Haffey

Bronze In Tennis: "Serve It Up" By Sean M. Haffey

#69

Silver In Urban And Extreme: "Deep Water Solo" By Leonid Zhukov

Silver In Urban And Extreme: "Deep Water Solo" By Leonid Zhukov

#70

Gold In Winter Sports: "Mikaelas World - Ski Welt Cup" By Alexander Hassenstein

Gold In Winter Sports: "Mikaelas World - Ski Welt Cup" By Alexander Hassenstein

#71

Bronze In Winter Sports: "Synchronized Ice Skating Turkiye Championship" By Erçin Ertürk

Bronze In Winter Sports: "Synchronized Ice Skating Turkiye Championship" By Erçin Ertürk

