Photography lets us capture unique moments that any other art form can't, and that is true for sports photography as well. So today, we would like to share the best sports photos of this year.

The World Sports Photography Awards has announced their winners out of 700 participants. In total there were 24 categories ranging from basketball to motorsports, to urban and extreme. The winners of each category were awarded gold, silver, or bronze prizes.

Furthermore, there were 3 exceptional photographers awarded as overall winners, who secured gold prizes in their category. The gold winner of overall winners is Patrick Smith, winning with a photograph of a golf player in the clouds. The silver winner is Octávio Passos, and the bronze overall winner is Phil Noble.

We encourage you to go and see special merit images too on the World Sports Photography Awards website, but as for the winners, scroll down below and let us know which photo is your absolute favorite.

