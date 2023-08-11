Photography lets us capture unique moments that any other art form can't, and that is true for sports photography as well. So today, we would like to share the best sports photos of this year.

The World Sports Photography Awards has announced their winners out of 700 participants. In total there were 24 categories ranging from basketball to motorsports, to urban and extreme. The winners of each category were awarded gold, silver, or bronze prizes.

Furthermore, there were 3 exceptional photographers awarded as overall winners, who secured gold prizes in their category. The gold winner of overall winners is Patrick Smith, winning with a photograph of a golf player in the clouds. The silver winner is Octávio Passos, and the bronze overall winner is Phil Noble.

We encourage you to go and see special merit images too on the World Sports Photography Awards website, but as for the winners, scroll down below and let us know which photo is your absolute favorite.

Athletics - Category Winner, Silver: "World Records" By Morgan Treacy

Venues & Views - Category Winner, Silver: "Van De Walle Butcher" By Ashley & Jered Gruber

Urban & Extreme - Category Winner, Bronze: "Don't Look Down" By Cody Shimzu

Football - Category Winner, Bronze: "David Moyes Bubbles" By Ashley Crowden

Ice Hockey - Category Winner, Silver: "Symmetry" By Bruce Bennett

Cricket - Category Winner, Silver: "Clowing Around" By Pat Hoelscher

Overall Winner, Silver: "Justine Dupont" By Octávio Passos

Tennis - Category Winner, Gold: "Coco Gauff" By Scott Barbour

Venues & Views - Category Winner, Bronze: "Stop War. Fencing" By Nikolay Synelnykov

Overall Winner, Gold: "Sky Drive" By Patrick Smith

Water - Category Winner, Bronze: "Bottom Turn" By Matrix Images (Nic Bothma)

Overall Winner, Bronze: "B Of The Bang" By Phil Noble

Formula 1 - Category Winner, Gold: "Vince Mignott" By Vince Mignott

Golf - Category Winner, Silver: "Mayakoba" By Héctor Vivas

Gymnastics - Category Winner, Silver: "Belgian Championship Acrobatics Gymnastics" By Christian Degroote

Gymnastics - Category Winner, Bronze: "Jennifer Gadirova In Full Flight" By Victor Joly

Martial Arts - Category Winner, Gold: "Silek Lanyah" By James Ward Breen

Urban & Extreme - Category Winner, Silver: "Above The Sun" By Henrique Casinhas

Water - Category Winner, Silver: "Perfect Dawn" By Nigel Roddis

Winter - Category Winner, Bronze: "Flat-Tired" By Aaron Favila

Aquatic - Category Winner, Bronze: "Bosnia Old Bridge Diving" By Armin Durgut

Golf - Category Winner, Bronze: "Filippo Celli" By Octávio Passos

Urban & Extreme - Category Winner, Gold: "In The Heaven" By Petr Slavik

Football - Category Winner, Silver: "Bale Celebrates" By Tom Jenkins

Gymnastics - Category Winner, Gold: "Superman On The High Bar" By Tom Jenkins

Ice Hockey - Category Winner, Gold: "Pre-Game" By Kirk Irwin

Racquet Sports - Category Winner, Gold: "Flying Coll" By Aaron Gillons

Tennis - Category Winner, Silver: "Roland Garros Enzo Couacaud" By André Ferreira

Aquatic - Category Winner, Gold: "Sparkle" By Anna Szilágyi

Basketball - Category Winner, Silver: "Wsp_022-001" By Mariano Pozo Ruiz

Cycling - Category Winner, Bronze: "Mtb In New Zealand" By Graeme Murray

Equestrian - Category Winner, Silver: "Christophe Bricot" By Christophe Bricot

Equestrian - Category Winner, Bronze: "Morning Mist" By Morgan Treacy

Football - Category Winner, Gold: "Alone At Last" By Jesus Alvarez Orihuela

Formula 1 - Category Winner, Bronze: "Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) At French Grand Prix" By Sarah Meyssonnier

Ice Hockey - Category Winner, Bronze: "We Meet Again" By Kylie Macziewski

Martial Arts - Category Winner, Silver: "Fencing" By Pavel Bednyakov

Motor Sports - Category Winner, Gold: "Pitstop" By Bodo Kräling

Motor Sports - Category Winner, Silver: "Thuillier R - Wrc 1" By Romain Thuillier

Other - Category Winner, Bronze: "Walk The Sky" By Axel Rosas

Rugby - Category Winner, Gold: "Bob Bradford" By Bob Bradford

Rugby - Category Winner, Silver: "Sideswipe" By Evan Treacy

Tennis - Category Winner, Bronze: "Going To Miss You" By Shaun Brooks

Winter - Category Winner, Gold: "Annice Lyn" By Annice Lyn

Winter - Category Winner, Silver: "Orbit" By Cameron Spencer

Aquatic - Category Winner, Silver: "Kathleen Dawson" By Ian Macnicol

Cricket - Category Winner, Bronze: "Catch It!" By Andrew Cornaga

Cycling - Category Winner, Gold: "Xavier Pereyron" By Xavier Pereyron

Equestrian - Category Winner, Gold: "Eyes Of The Horse" By Mrs Evo

Martial Arts - Category Winner, Bronze: "Wushu Sanda" By Vincent Nursalim

Motor Sports - Category Winner, Bronze: "Kalle Rovanperä Portugal" By Hannu Rainamo

Other - Category Winner, Gold: "Climbing Silhouette" By Julia Roger-Veyer

Other - Category Winner, Silver: "Off Road" By Daniela Tommasi

Venues & Views - Category Winner, Gold: "Spectacular Finale" By Richard Heathcote

American Football - Category Winner, Gold: "The Final Kick" By Kevin Sabitus

Athletics - Category Winner, Bronze: "Tunnel Vision" By Simon Stacpoole

Baseball - Category Winner, Gold: "Catcher" By Howard Lao

Baseball - Category Winner, Silver: "Collision At Home" By David Hague

Baseball - Category Winner, Bronze: "Baseball Beginnings" By Francisco Leyva

Basketball - Category Winner, Bronze: "The Scudetto" By Mattia Ozbot

Cricket - Category Winner, Gold: "Surrounded" By Philip Brown

Cycling - Category Winner, Silver: "James Startt (Agence Zoom/Rouleur Magazine)" By James Startt

Formula 1 - Category Winner, Silver: "Charles Leclerc Australia 2022" By Andrew Hone

Racquet Sports - Category Winner, Silver: "Li Shifeng Smash" By Shi Tang

Racquet Sports - Category Winner, Bronze: "Mariano Pozo-Wsp_022-007" By Mariano Pozo Ruiz

Rugby - Category Winner, Bronze: "Bristol Bears Women Delight" By Andy Watts

American Football - Category Winner, Silver: "Dallas Light" By Ric Tapia

American Football - Category Winner, Bronze: "Bucked Bronco" By Matthew Stockman

Basketball - Category Winner, Gold: "Cameron Crazies" By Andrew Hancock

Boxing - Category Winner, Gold: "Leti Leti V Conor Wallace - Flying Mouth Guard" By Darren Burns

Boxing - Category Winner, Silver: "Andy Couldridge" By Andy Couldridge

Boxing - Category Winner, Bronze: "Mark Robinson Boxing 10" By Mark Robinson

