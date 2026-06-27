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“Clearly Hates Him”: Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married
Will Smith smiles in sunglasses, walking beside Jada Pinkett Smith in a gold collar. Fans question their marriage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Clearly Hates Him”: Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are once again at the center of online debate after a recent public appearance sparked a flood of comments about their unconventional marriage.

The couple stepped out together during Paris Fashion Week on June 24 to support their son Jaden Smith at Christian Louboutin’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.

Highlights
  • Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reunited publicly at Paris Fashion Week to support their son Jaden's fashion show.
  • Social media users immediately hyper-focused on the couple's body language in viral clips.
  • While the couple has openly lived completely separate lives since 2016 without divorcing, insiders protectively emphasized that they remain dedicated life partners who prioritize family above all else.

As videos and photos spread online, viewers began analyzing their interactions and questioning why the pair remain married despite years of revelations about living separately.

“But this is already crazy, dude. Every take of theirs together the woman’s looking at him with a face of disgust,” one commenter wrote.

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    Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Paris Fashion Week appearance quickly became a talking point

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

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    Will and Jada attended the Christian Louboutin show in Paris alongside their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, Will’s eldest son Trey Smith, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

    The event marked one of the family’s biggest public appearances in months and was organized to support Jaden, who has served as Christian Louboutin’s men’s creative director since 2025.

    Will wore a black suit with a white T-shirt and sunglasses, while Jada arrived in a black bandeau top, a ruffled skirt, and a striking gold collar necklace. Willow, Trey, and Adrienne also attended, making it a full family affair.

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

    According to a source who spoke to People, the appearance reflected what matters most to the couple.

    “It has been family time and this is what Will and Jada want,” the source said.

    Another insider added, “Will and Jada love each other and absolutely maintain a steady relationship, but what you are seeing is full support of their kids. They are proud of them.”

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    Despite those reports, many viewers focused less on the family celebration and more on the couple’s body language.

    After clips from the event circulated online, commenters began debating the state of the marriage

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: fahzanmohammad

    Many questioned why Will and Jada have stayed legally married despite publicly discussing years of separation.

    “Splitting up is expensive,” one person joked.

    “It’s called a trauma bond,” another wrote.

    A third commenter said, “The relationship between the two gives me deep agony, but it helps me to never want to get married.”

    Others defended the couple and argued that outsiders do not know what happens behind closed doors.

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: Omnyodo

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    “I think they just see marriage in a different way. In the end, only they know what really happens between the two of them,” one person commented.

    Another suggested that people may be misreading the situation entirely.

    “People who are used to being admired sometimes stand out more when they meet someone who doesn’t immediately praise them.”

    The discussion highlighted how intensely public interest in their marriage remains, even after decades together.

    Will and Jada’s relationship has been anything but conventional

    Will and Jada first met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before beginning a relationship the following year.

    They married in December 1997 and later welcomed son Jaden in 1998 and daughter Willow in 2000. Will also shares son Trey with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

    For years, the pair were viewed as one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. However, they gradually began speaking more openly about the challenges they faced.

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    In 2018, Will explained that he and Jada no longer even referred to themselves as husband and wife.

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: willsmith/Instagram

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

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    “We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” he said during an appearance on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast.“We refer to ourselves as life partners.”

    Three years later, he described their marriage as something very different from a traditional relationship.

    “Marriage for us can’t be a prison,” he wrote in his memoir.

    Jada later revealed that they had secretly separated years earlier

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: MarcusJose53915

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    One of the biggest revelations came in 2023 when Jada disclosed that she and Will had actually been separated since 2016.

    Speaking about the situation, she explained that they had become exhausted from trying to make the relationship work in a conventional way.

    “We’re still figuring it out,” she told People.

    “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

    Although they stopped living together, neither of them filed for divorce.

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: willsmith/Instagram

    Jada revealed that she had made a promise to herself years earlier.

    “There will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” she said during a Today show appearance.

    Sources later confirmed that the pair continued living separately while remaining connected through family and shared responsibilities.

    One insider described the arrangement simply.

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    “They are still together,” while noting that they have maintained separate homes for years.

    Their marriage has survived scandals, separations, and the infamous Oscars slap

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: Christian Louboutin

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    Over the years, the couple’s relationship has faced numerous public controversies.

    In 2020, Jada acknowledged having what she famously described as an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina during a period when she and Will were separated.

    Then came the 2022 Oscars incident, when Will walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada.

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

    Image credits: jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

    Surprisingly, Jada later said the moment strengthened her commitment to Will.

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    “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” she told Daily Mail’s YOU Magazine. 

    More recently, sources have continued to insist that family remains the glue holding everything together.

    “They are both family lovers and this holds everything together,” one source explained to People.

    “They love each other, but each needs space.”

     “What does Will sees in her tho?” questioned one user

    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

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    "Clearly Hates Him": Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Clip Has Fans Asking Why They’re Still Married

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    richardernsberger avatar
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as Jaden isn’t making anymore movies I’m fine with it.

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    richardernsberger avatar
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as Jaden isn’t making anymore movies I’m fine with it.

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