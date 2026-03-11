“Will Smith What Did You Do?!”: Jaden Smith Slammed After Giving ‘Tour’ Of His House Bag

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith’s 27-year-old son Jaden is no stranger to sparking conversations in fashion circles thanks to both his personal wardrobe choices and his position as the first-ever Men’s Creative Director of the French fashion house Christian Louboutin.

On Tuesday, March 10, Jaden was back in the spotlight as he attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week while carrying a dollhouse-shaped bag, which he gave a tour of to a prominent fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Highlights Jaden Smith sparked online debate after showing off a house-shaped bag at Paris Fashion Week.

The accessory, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, is modeled after the brand’s historic family home.

Social media users mocked Jaden for flaunting the “impractical design,” with some dragging Will Smith into the criticism.

A clip of the moment has since gone viral, leading social media users to slam both Jaden and the practicality of his accessory.

“I think I’ve reached the end of enjoying watching celebs be extravagant — especially nepo babies,” one remarked, while another said, “I can’t imagine opening up the whole roof and then a bunch of doors just to get my phone out.”

Jaden Smith’s Louis Vuitton dollhouse bag holds special significance for the label

The bag, which Jaden styled with an all-black outfit featuring a leather jacket, barrel trousers, and leather boots, was a part of artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring 2023 collection for LV.

Its design, complete with key elements of a typical home, from a tiny chimney to faux windows and doors, is based on designer Louis Vuitton’s family residence in Asnières-sur-Seine.

Vuitton also used the house as his workshop after opening his business in 1854.

Giving Vogue a tour of the bag, Jaden pointed out the gold clasp fitting before taking off its “roof” to reveal a stack of different-colored compartments, one of which harbored his phone.

“It’s got a freaking balcony on it,” he added as he held the bag up to the camera. “It’s insanely detailed.”

Jaden, who also carried the bag at a 2023 Louis Vuitton show, received a largely unfavorable response after showcasing it

“Why is Jaden so weird?” one user asked, while another, who identified herself as “a girlie girl,” said, “Even I would not carry that purse.”

“This is awesome for Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian, not an adult male,” noted a third.

“Is it too much to ask for a normal, relatable star kid in Hollywood?” a fourth asked, to which another replied, “It’s rich people doing rich things.”

he is ALWAYS the nicest. it’s not LV fashion week without jaden smith😭 pic.twitter.com/IPkDFAss5y — litzy² (@915bbok) March 10, 2026

Several social media users extended their criticism to Jaden’s father.

“Will Smith, bro, what did you do?! You can’t tell me he looks at this and thinks, ‘Yep, I did a great job here!’” one wrote.

Another shared a glossy-eyed picture of the Men in Black star with accompanying text asking, “Where did I fail as a father?”

“I would be a much better son to Will,” commented a third.

This isn’t the first time Jaden has faced online ridicule

Jaden was met with brutal criticism when he revealed his first creation for Christian Louboutin, titled The Working Man, at PFW on January 21.

He arrived at the exhibition, which included footwear, CL logo necklaces, keychains, and leather bags with his face painted red.

“You know some crazy networking happened to get him there,” a netizen commented at the time.

“Society may never progress due to nepotism,” echoed another.

“He clearly doesn’t understand fashion,” said a third, while a fourth opined that Jaden’s involvement with the brand was “cheapening” it.

Before that, Jaden had the internet buzzing over his 2025 Grammys attire.

The rapper and singer wore a fitted black suit at the event, topped with an ABODI Vampire Castle hat in the same color.

“What in the world?” a confused viewer commented on Facebook.

“This child is not well,” wrote another.

“The devil is just laughing at mankind at this moment,” remarked a third, while a fourth said, “Whoever let Jaden leave the house dressed like this must truly hate him.”

Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith shows off his handbag during Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/etIOLqqQZv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 10, 2026

“Poor kid. His parents failed him,” the next added.

Linking the dollhouse bag and his house-shaped 2025 Grammys hat moments, many concluded that Jaden has a “fetish” for real estate.

“The only way a Gen Z can afford a house,” a netizen jested about it

