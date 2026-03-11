Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Will Smith What Did You Do?!": Jaden Smith Slammed After Giving 'Tour' Of His House Bag
Jaden Smith holding a designer house bag during a tour, sparking reactions online about his style and lifestyle.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“Will Smith What Did You Do?!”: Jaden Smith Slammed After Giving ‘Tour’ Of His House Bag

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
2

28

2

Will Smith’s 27-year-old son Jaden is no stranger to sparking conversations in fashion circles thanks to both his personal wardrobe choices and his position as the first-ever Men’s Creative Director of the French fashion house Christian Louboutin.

On Tuesday, March 10, Jaden was back in the spotlight as he attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week while carrying a dollhouse-shaped bag, which he gave a tour of to a prominent fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Highlights
  • Jaden Smith sparked online debate after showing off a house-shaped bag at Paris Fashion Week.
  • The accessory, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, is modeled after the brand’s historic family home.
  • Social media users mocked Jaden for flaunting the “impractical design,” with some dragging Will Smith into the criticism.

A clip of the moment has since gone viral, leading social media users to slam both Jaden and the practicality of his accessory.

“I think I’ve reached the end of enjoying watching celebs be extravagant — especially nepo babies,” one remarked, while another said, “I can’t imagine opening up the whole roof and then a bunch of doors just to get my phone out.”

    Jaden Smith’s Louis Vuitton dollhouse bag holds special significance for the label

    Will Smith and Jaden Smith posing together on the red carpet at a movie premiere event.

    Image credits: Michael Stewart/Getty Images

    The bag, which Jaden styled with an all-black outfit featuring a leather jacket, barrel trousers, and leather boots, was a part of artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring 2023 collection for LV. 

    Jaden Smith wearing a black leather jacket and stylish pants at Louis Vuitton fashion week in Paris.

    Image credits: Jabz_CFC

    Its design, complete with key elements of a typical home, from a tiny chimney to faux windows and doors, is based on designer Louis Vuitton’s family residence in Asnières-sur-Seine.

    Vuitton also used the house as his workshop after opening his business in 1854.

    Jaden Smith holding a detailed castle-shaped house bag at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, dressed in black leather.

    Image credits: YouthcultureTV

    Giving Vogue a tour of the bag, Jaden pointed out the gold clasp fitting before taking off its “roof” to reveal a stack of different-colored compartments, one of which harbored his phone. 

    “It’s got a freaking balcony on it,” he added as he held the bag up to the camera. “It’s insanely detailed.”

    Jaden, who also carried the bag at a 2023 Louis Vuitton show, received a largely unfavorable response after showcasing it

    Jaden Smith wearing black leather jacket and sunglasses standing next to a house-shaped bag outside a historic building.

    Image credits: c.syresmith

    “Why is Jaden so weird?” one user asked, while another, who identified herself as “a girlie girl,” said, “Even I would not carry that purse.”

    “This is awesome for Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian, not an adult male,” noted a third.

    Person in black outfit holding a house-shaped bag while walking outside, with others nearby during a casual day.

    Image credits: c.syresmith

    “Is it too much to ask for a normal, relatable star kid in Hollywood?” a fourth asked, to which another replied, “It’s rich people doing rich things.”

    Several social media users extended their criticism to Jaden’s father.

    Will Smith, bro, what did you do?! You can’t tell me he looks at this and thinks, ‘Yep, I did a great job here!’” one wrote.

    Another shared a glossy-eyed picture of the Men in Black star with accompanying text asking, “Where did I fail as a father?”

    Jaden Smith posing with unique bags, sparking reactions online about his house bag style and fashion choices.

    Image credits: ichiazokam

    “I would be a much better son to Will,” commented a third.

    This isn’t the first time Jaden has faced online ridicule

    Tweet discussing Will Smith's actions, reacting with laughter emojis about Jaden Smith's house tour controversy.

    Image credits: Optimafxt

    Jaden Smith holding a detailed house bag with a brick design while giving a tour of the unique accessory.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    Jaden was met with brutal criticism when he revealed his first creation for Christian Louboutin, titled The Working Man, at PFW on January 21. 

    He arrived at the exhibition, which included footwear, CL logo necklaces, keychains, and leather bags with his face painted red.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning if a style choice is fashion or madness in a social media conversation.

    Image credits: AquariusArika1

    Hand holding a house-shaped bag with detailed brick and window designs, linked to Jaden Smith house bag tour controversy.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    “You know some crazy networking happened to get him there,” a netizen commented at the time.

    “Society may never progress due to nepotism,” echoed another.

    “He clearly doesn’t understand fashion,” said a third, while a fourth opined that Jaden’s involvement with the brand was “cheapening” it.

    Luxury house bag with multiple compartments and a red smartphone inside, featured in a Jaden Smith tour controversy.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    Before that, Jaden had the internet buzzing over his 2025 Grammys attire.

    The rapper and singer wore a fitted black suit at the event, topped with an ABODI Vampire Castle hat in the same color.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing patience, related to Will Smith what did you do Jaden Smith tour house bag controversy.

    Image credits: shannyk36

    Fisher Price toy house with brown roof and blue door, vintage playset resembling a classic family home tour bag.

    Image credits: JanefuknDoe

    “What in the world?” a confused viewer commented on Facebook.

    “This child is not well,” wrote another.

    Jaden Smith wearing black outfit and sunglasses sitting on blue steps reaching toward a house-shaped bag.

    Image credits: c.syresmith

    “The devil is just laughing at mankind at this moment,” remarked a third, while a fourth said, “Whoever let Jaden leave the house dressed like this must truly hate him.”

    “Poor kid. His parents failed him,” the next added.

    Linking the dollhouse bag and his house-shaped 2025 Grammys hat moments, many concluded that Jaden has a “fetish” for real estate.

    “The only way a Gen Z can afford a house,” a netizen jested about it

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Jaden Smith’s house tour with laughing emojis, mentioning Barbie play house.

    Image credits: PatriotSad80150

    Twitter reply criticizing Jaden Smith's house bag, calling it impractical and suggesting a diaper bag would be better.

    Image credits: C0ff33Tym32021

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to a post about Jaden Smith’s house tour, mentioning Barbie Dreamhouse humorously.

    Image credits: cottSolid83

    Twitter reply from user RazorPack65 responding to Jaden Smith controversy, commenting on wanting a home.

    Image credits: RazorPack65

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Jaden Smith and Will Smith with comments on celebrity style trends.

    Image credits: GharWapas

    Tweet text about Jaden Smith being slammed after giving a tour of his house bag, posted by HeatWaveClips.

    Image credits: ClipsWave

    Tweet on social media reacting to Jaden Smith’s house tour, highlighting Gen Z challenges affording a house.

    Image credits: zenkothered

    Tweet screenshot showing a user praising a purse, related to Jaden Smith slammed after giving tour of his house bag.

    Image credits: Mother_Mandy

    Tweet from EasyHealthy&Delicious praising a unique dollhouse purse as super fun with a red heart emoji.

    Image credits: EasyhealthyandD

    Social media post showing a comment about missing a call and unlocking locks, relating to Will Smith and Jaden Smith house tour.

    Image credits: Dantheman7513

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment on Jaden Smith giving a house tour and his eccentric bag during fashion week event.

    Image credits: dani_steve77

    Tweet by Bill Frvnco about complaints on buying a house and making an affordable house, with laughing emoji.

    Image credits: revlfrvnco

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only is it impractical, it's probably heavy, look at the way his shoulder sag. No thank you, I'll keep my aligned spine.

    1
    1point
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clueless. Nepo. Baby. Hope his parents leave him *lots* of money cuz his 2 brain cells ain't helping him get a job or support himself.

    0
    0points
    reply
