ADVERTISEMENT

If you spend a portion of your time online, you likely have heard the term nepo baby. Even if you didn't hear it, it's rather likely that you have run into one in real life.

We say so because nepotism runs wild in nearly all areas of life, sometimes even unnoticed. That's why today we decided to shine a light on it and share stories nepo babies themselves shared about this lifestyle. So, let's jump in, shall we?  

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Actor Keanu Reeves in a talk show setting discussing nepo babies and insider experiences in the entertainment industry. My cousin is Keanu Reeves idk if that counts for something he paid for my prep school tuition and college

Hope , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman with curly hair wearing a bright yellow ruffled top sitting on a couch, sharing insights as a nepo baby insider. Nicole Richie was dancing with me at my parents‘s wedding. I was 5 and had no clue who she was.

    chloeeneve , Vogue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Young Nepo baby enjoying a chocolate ice cream cone on a sunny day with friends in a casual outdoor setting my mom worked at Arby’s so when i visited i got free ice cream all the time. No biggie

    Sai , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nowadays, looking for a job is not an easy task. Some people say that the job search market is wild, others straight up call it brutal. It’s all because the economy isn’t in the most stable place, which makes employers unpredictable and possible employees rather desperate. 

    The odds tend to be tougher than most folks think, as while there are plenty of job openings, the competition is high for them. Apparently, the average corporate role receives 250+ applications, which results in around 1 in 100 people actually getting hired. 
    #4

    Young man wearing a camo shirt and beige cap sharing insider experiences of nepo babies in a casual outdoor setting. I’m related to Benito (bad bunny) and last time I visited Puerto Rico my uncle hosted a noche buena (christmas eve) and he was just there casually playing dominos😭✌️

    (d) ARIANA , Vogue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Man with gray hair smiling during a podcast interview, sharing insider experiences of nepo babies in an informal setting. Bon Jovi slept in our guest room pretty regularly when he first started coming to Nashville. ☺️

    Bon Jovi , Artist Friendly w/ Joel Madden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young child playing with rocks outdoors, highlighting insider experiences shared by nepo babies in unique settings. My dad has a gravel business so I got to pick out my favorite rocks from the pile and keep them for my collection

    Danielle crunchy chiro mom , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At the same time, there are folks who don’t have to deal with stuff like that. And the reason behind it is called nepotism. If you’re not aware of this term’s meaning, it’s basically favoritism, usually when it comes to jobs, based on kinship. 

    In the 2010s, the people who got positions due to this kinship started being called nepotism babies, and in 2020, the term was shortened to “nepo baby.” It really took off back in 2022, when a Twitter (now X) user tweeted about Maude Apatow, who is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, starring in the TV show Euphoria
    #7

    Colorful small figurines arranged on a wooden table, representing playful characters related to nepo babies insider experiences. My dad is NOT a celeb but he invented squinkies so I got to bring a bunch of bubble packs to school every week and hand them out to all my friends !!!

    Ally Line , rosieandposie78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person posing in front of red curtains wearing a black hat and jacket, symbolizing nepo babies insider experiences. My cousin is Miley Cyrus and I would hang out on the Hannah Montana set sometimes. Jake Ryan would “babysit” me when he wasn’t filming

    blairdeutsch , Apple Music Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Two people standing in a dimly lit room sharing insider experiences of nepo babies in an informal setting. Pool parties at adam levine’s house as a child ahahaha

    grace elizondo , Architectural Digest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pretty soon, the term started trending on other social media with folks calling out various celebrities nepo babies. And that wasn’t even the peak of the term. It was reached when New York magazine published an article, where they called 2022 “the Year of the Nepo Baby” and exposed many celebs as being ones with other publications, like The Vulture, following up on the topic. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet, the thing is that nepotism isn’t popular only in the entertainment industry. It’s actually everywhere you look – from politics to business to academia. Basically, you never know, even your coworker might be a nepotism baby. 
    #10

    Musician with long hair and white streaks singing passionately into a microphone during a live performance. My grandma rejected Steven Tyler from Aerosmith after he asked her out in high school. She said he look like a rat lmao

    Jake Pio , The Howard Stern Show Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man speaking into a microphone during a podcast episode about insider experiences of nepo babies in an informal setting. Jason Biggs is my uncle and sat on me at a wedding and I cried and will never forget it

    Paige , Well with Arielle Lorre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A nepo baby in a red dress surrounded by paparazzi and a bodyguard at a high-profile celebrity event. Growing up my dad was a body guard for a famous artist so in 2nd grade I sent him my flat Stanley and he sent it back with pictures with Usher, at the Grammy’s and a bunch of other celebrities

    👑⚡️ , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Since these folks tend to get their jobs in a rather unorthodox way, their experiences tend to be slightly different from those of average people. Whether it’s in the application process, the working process, or just things that are a little uncommon in their lives. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For examples of such differences, please take a look at today’s list. From getting perks like unlimited free food from places where their parents work to famous folks like Nicole Richie or Adam Levine being a common person in their day-to-day lives, there are many ways nepotism can manifest. 
    #13

    Young child eating pizza at home, illustrating relatable moments for nepo babies sharing insider experiences. my mom owned a papa murphys so i got free pizza my whole childhood, usher was probably there too somehow

    🎭ick , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tattoo artist with colorful bracelets and tattoos creating a detailed ink design, showcasing insider experiences of nepo babies. My older brother is a celebrity tattoo artist. He’d call mom and be like, “I won’t be home for Thanksgiving until tomorrow because I’m tattooing Wiz Khalifa right now.” And that was just a normal conversation to have lol

    Brunchy Mom , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Plate of tortilla chips surrounding a bowl of salsa, symbolizing insider experiences shared by nepo babies. my cousin works at Chipotle's and brings home the extra chips and salsa.

    Michelle O'Briend , HandmadePictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In some situations it’s pretty harmless, while in others it can negatively impact other people, when, for instance, they don’t get a job place they deserve. Either way, doesn’t change the fact that it’s something way more common than you might think and still rather inaccessible for some. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you have any similar examples you would love to add to the list? Do so by writing them in the comments!
    #16

    Photo of a family holding a picture, representing nepo babies sharing insider experiences in a natural outdoor setting. this isn’t nepotism but my dad worked at naughty dog for 28 years and my family/baby photos were put into the last of us game

    eve :3 , Suitable-Medicine-92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man in suit talking on the phone in an office setting, representing nepo babies insider experiences in a corporate environment. Leonardo DiCaprio used to come over for dinner and study my dad's mannerisms because he was playing him in a movie about Wall Street.

    Carter , Red Granite Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup with no added sugar and salt, illustrating insider experiences of nepo babies. not to brag but my mom worked for heinz so we got free personalized ketchup bottles that had my sisters and i’s names on it

    yoshi , Brett Jordan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Olympic rings sculpture in a city park with people interacting, illustrating insider experiences of nepo babies. My dad works in the sports and entertainment industry and I thought it was normal to go to the Olympics and travel to different sporting events around the world

    maddie siegel , Nathan Cima Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Young woman with blonde hair and blue eyes seated, representing nepo babies sharing insider experiences and shocking stories. My dad told us his new hire had a daughter that wanted to be famous and wanted to take us to a small event with backstage passes and the whole 9. The small event??? A Sabrina carpenter concert. My dads new hire was Sabrina carpenters dad

    Sarah , CBS Mornings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Man in white coat with stethoscope reading a book in a library, illustrating insider experiences of nepo babies. Not a nepo baby but my grandma is in the infamous medical books for having 10 heart attacks back to back and survived lol

    Lofa , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Man wearing a black Big3 shirt and cap sitting on a couch, sharing insider experiences about nepo babies. no nepo baby but My Grandma was bestfriends with Ice Cube’s mom for yearsss. He came to my grandmas 70th birthday with his mom ofc they were both really sweet unfortunately my grandma and his mom have now passed on🥹

    wh0isjulez , Graham Bensinger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two children pose smiling at a vintage desk surrounded by books and antique items, reflecting nepo babies insider experiences. Not a nepo baby but my dad is an entertainment journalist and he used to take me to movie sets when he couldn’t get a babysitter so I’d just be chilling at craft services while he interviewed ppl lmao. Anyways here’s a photo of me and my brother on the set of Harry Potter in 2008

    Addie Boucher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Young woman wearing a black hat stands on a porch with a dog, illustrating insider experiences of nepo babies. not a nepo baby but similar caliber, my dad is an animal trainer for movies and tv so a bunch of my pets are famous and i’ve met a bunch of celebrities. my dog seven was dog on the walking dead so i’ve met norman reedus and i have cool photos of me when i was younger on twd set 😋

    roachy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Young man holding a Christmas tree at a market, representing insider experiences of nepo babies in unique settings. I’m a Christmas tree farmer nepo baby and I get free trees which doesn’t seem like much but I just bought a house and my neighbor is a creep so dads coming over to build a privacy fence with large pine trees for free 🥰

    kimpanski , senivpetro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Formula 1 race car speeding on track with Nepo Babies insider experiences concept implied in sports context. as a kid i thought getting invited to f1 races were normal and people didn’t have to pay to watch at the paddock club

    nabilla wiano , Jonathan Borba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man in plaid shirt holding tire in a tire shop, illustrating insider experiences shared by nepo babies. Not the same but my dad is a the manager at a tire shop and I get free tire rotations and free tires every year. Never had to pay for a tire in my life. Thanks pop. 💯

    prpldusk , hryshchyshen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Group of nepo babies gathered near a helicopter, sharing insider experiences that surprise regular people outdoors. Not a nepo baby but my grandmom used to take me to writers conventions and I ended up playing on a play ground with Will Smith and his kids

    SimpleOnlyMe , Will Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Person sharing insider experiences about nepo babies, dressed in a black jacket and red shirt in an interview setting. Not sure if this is what you’re looking for but my great grandma used to babysit Michael jackson but that was before I was alive so that’s all I know 😭😭😭

    oficialllvaehhh , peach restores Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Animated red racecar with expressive eyes drifting on a racetrack filled with cheering crowds, showcasing insider experiences. I thought it was normal to greet eachother with “kachow” didnt realise it was cause my dad is lighting mc queen 😂

    Lu , Pixar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!