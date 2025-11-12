We say so because nepotism runs wild in nearly all areas of life, sometimes even unnoticed. That's why today we decided to shine a light on it and share stories nepo babies themselves shared about this lifestyle. So, let's jump in, shall we?

If you spend a portion of your time online, you likely have heard the term nepo baby . Even if you didn't hear it, it's rather likely that you have run into one in real life.

#1 My cousin is Keanu Reeves idk if that counts for something he paid for my prep school tuition and college

RELATED:

#2 Nicole Richie was dancing with me at my parents‘s wedding. I was 5 and had no clue who she was.

#3 my mom worked at Arby’s so when i visited i got free ice cream all the time. No biggie

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, looking for a job is not an easy task. Some people say that the job search market is wild, others straight up call it brutal. It’s all because the economy isn’t in the most stable place, which makes employers unpredictable and possible employees rather desperate. The odds tend to be tougher than most folks think, as while there are plenty of job openings, the competition is high for them. Apparently, the average corporate role receives 250+ applications, which results in around 1 in 100 people actually getting hired.

#4 I’m related to Benito (bad bunny) and last time I visited Puerto Rico my uncle hosted a noche buena (christmas eve) and he was just there casually playing dominos😭✌️

#5 Bon Jovi slept in our guest room pretty regularly when he first started coming to Nashville. ☺️

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My dad has a gravel business so I got to pick out my favorite rocks from the pile and keep them for my collection

At the same time, there are folks who don’t have to deal with stuff like that. And the reason behind it is called nepotism. If you’re not aware of this term’s meaning, it’s basically favoritism, usually when it comes to jobs, based on kinship. In the 2010s, the people who got positions due to this kinship started being called nepotism babies, and in 2020, the term was shortened to “nepo baby.” It really took off back in 2022, when a Twitter (now X) user tweeted about Maude Apatow, who is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, starring in the TV show Euphoria.

#7 My dad is NOT a celeb but he invented squinkies so I got to bring a bunch of bubble packs to school every week and hand them out to all my friends !!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My cousin is Miley Cyrus and I would hang out on the Hannah Montana set sometimes. Jake Ryan would “babysit” me when he wasn’t filming

#9 Pool parties at adam levine’s house as a child ahahaha

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty soon, the term started trending on other social media with folks calling out various celebrities nepo babies. And that wasn’t even the peak of the term. It was reached when New York magazine published an article, where they called 2022 “the Year of the Nepo Baby” and exposed many celebs as being ones with other publications, like The Vulture, following up on the topic. ADVERTISEMENT Yet, the thing is that nepotism isn’t popular only in the entertainment industry. It’s actually everywhere you look – from politics to business to academia. Basically, you never know, even your coworker might be a nepotism baby.

#10 My grandma rejected Steven Tyler from Aerosmith after he asked her out in high school. She said he look like a rat lmao

#11 Jason Biggs is my uncle and sat on me at a wedding and I cried and will never forget it

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Growing up my dad was a body guard for a famous artist so in 2nd grade I sent him my flat Stanley and he sent it back with pictures with Usher, at the Grammy’s and a bunch of other celebrities

Since these folks tend to get their jobs in a rather unorthodox way, their experiences tend to be slightly different from those of average people. Whether it’s in the application process, the working process, or just things that are a little uncommon in their lives. ADVERTISEMENT For examples of such differences, please take a look at today’s list. From getting perks like unlimited free food from places where their parents work to famous folks like Nicole Richie or Adam Levine being a common person in their day-to-day lives, there are many ways nepotism can manifest.

#13 my mom owned a papa murphys so i got free pizza my whole childhood, usher was probably there too somehow

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My older brother is a celebrity tattoo artist. He’d call mom and be like, “I won’t be home for Thanksgiving until tomorrow because I’m tattooing Wiz Khalifa right now.” And that was just a normal conversation to have lol

#15 my cousin works at Chipotle's and brings home the extra chips and salsa.

In some situations it’s pretty harmless, while in others it can negatively impact other people, when, for instance, they don’t get a job place they deserve. Either way, doesn’t change the fact that it’s something way more common than you might think and still rather inaccessible for some. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Do you have any similar examples you would love to add to the list? Do so by writing them in the comments!

#16 this isn’t nepotism but my dad worked at naughty dog for 28 years and my family/baby photos were put into the last of us game

#17 Leonardo DiCaprio used to come over for dinner and study my dad's mannerisms because he was playing him in a movie about Wall Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 not to brag but my mom worked for heinz so we got free personalized ketchup bottles that had my sisters and i’s names on it

#19 My dad works in the sports and entertainment industry and I thought it was normal to go to the Olympics and travel to different sporting events around the world

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 My dad told us his new hire had a daughter that wanted to be famous and wanted to take us to a small event with backstage passes and the whole 9. The small event??? A Sabrina carpenter concert. My dads new hire was Sabrina carpenters dad

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Not a nepo baby but my grandma is in the infamous medical books for having 10 heart attacks back to back and survived lol

#22 no nepo baby but My Grandma was bestfriends with Ice Cube’s mom for yearsss. He came to my grandmas 70th birthday with his mom ofc they were both really sweet unfortunately my grandma and his mom have now passed on🥹

#23 Not a nepo baby but my dad is an entertainment journalist and he used to take me to movie sets when he couldn’t get a babysitter so I’d just be chilling at craft services while he interviewed ppl lmao. Anyways here’s a photo of me and my brother on the set of Harry Potter in 2008

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 not a nepo baby but similar caliber, my dad is an animal trainer for movies and tv so a bunch of my pets are famous and i’ve met a bunch of celebrities. my dog seven was dog on the walking dead so i’ve met norman reedus and i have cool photos of me when i was younger on twd set 😋

#25 I’m a Christmas tree farmer nepo baby and I get free trees which doesn’t seem like much but I just bought a house and my neighbor is a creep so dads coming over to build a privacy fence with large pine trees for free 🥰

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 as a kid i thought getting invited to f1 races were normal and people didn’t have to pay to watch at the paddock club

#27 Not the same but my dad is a the manager at a tire shop and I get free tire rotations and free tires every year. Never had to pay for a tire in my life. Thanks pop. 💯

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Not a nepo baby but my grandmom used to take me to writers conventions and I ended up playing on a play ground with Will Smith and his kids

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Not sure if this is what you’re looking for but my great grandma used to babysit Michael jackson but that was before I was alive so that’s all I know 😭😭😭

#30 I thought it was normal to greet eachother with “kachow” didnt realise it was cause my dad is lighting mc queen 😂