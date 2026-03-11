Few child stars dominated the late ’90s and early 2000s like Amanda Bynes. She got her onscreen start at the age of 10 on Nickelodeon‘s All That and then landed the Amanda Show at the age of 13.



She looked unstoppable as a young adult, earning stardom with the sitcom What I Like About You and popular movies like She’s the Man, What a Girl Wants and Hairspray.



But life took a troubling turn that forced her to step away from acting.



In the past, the former child star spoke about struggling with body image and add*ction during her years in the spotlight.



Her role in the 2006 film She’s the Man, where she portrayed a girl impersonating her twin brother, was particularly hard on her.



“When the movie came out, and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told Paper magazine in 2018.



She said it felt like “a super strange and out-of-body experience” to see herself with short hair and sideburns.



“It just really put me into a funk,” she told the outlet.



In the same interview, she said she got hooked on marijuana, which became a gateway to stronger substances.



“I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on,” she said. “I didn’t get addicted [then] and I wasn’t ab*sing it. And I wasn’t going out and partying or making a fool of myself… yet.”



“Later on it progressed to doing Molly and ecst*sy,” she said and noted that she “definitely ab*sed” Adderall.



She recalled “reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill‘ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.'”



The actress admitted she couldn’t stand to watch her performance in the 2010 comedy Easy A.



“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie, and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” she said during the interview.



“I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason, it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a dr*g-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people,” she continued. “It absolutely changed my perception of things.”



Easy A marked her final acting role before she stepped away from the industry.



“I saw it, and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again, and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid,” she said.



The former rom-com sensation expressed regret over the way she announced her retirement.



“If I was going to retire [the right way], I should’ve done it in a press statement—but I did it on Twitter,” she said. “Real classy! But, you know, I was high, and I was like, ‘You know what? I am so over this, so I just did it. But it was really foolish, and I see that now. I was young and stupid.”



After stepping away from the spotlight, Amanda announced in 2022 that she was going back to school to fulfill her dream of becoming a manicurist. But she later revealed that she hadn’t “passed the board exam yet to get [her] manicurist license.”



She later started a new podcast with co-host Paul Sieminski, a biochemist. But not long after the first episode, she said she was having trouble booking high-profile guests for her podcast.



The ex-Nickelodeon star co-hosted an art show and clothing pop-up with apparel designer Austin Babbitt, also known as Asspizza, to showcase her art to the world in 2024. The exhibition included creations that she titled “Stars,” “Grey,” “Night,” and “Lavender Dreams.”



Amanda announced that she had launched an On**Fans account in 2025.



“I won't be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join,” she said in an Instagram Story.

