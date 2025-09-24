“This Feels Exploitative”: Fans Find Former Nickelodeon Child Star Living Homeless At Age 36
Nickelodeon fans were stunned to see former rising star Tylor Chase apparently living on the streets of California, according to claims online.
Viral videos claimed that the actor was homeless and living a raggedy life in Los Angeles.
“Noooooo this is soooo sad,” one fan commented online.
Tylor was best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide
Image credits: IMDB/Nickelodeon
Tylor was best known for his role as Martin Qwerly on the hit series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.
- Tylor Chase was best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s 'Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.'
- A TikToker claimed she spotted him living homeless on the streets of Los Angeles.
- She set up a GoFundMe page to apparently raise funds for the former child star.
- “This breaks my heart,” one netizen commented online.
The Nickelodeon sitcom ran from 2004 to 2007, following the quirky school adventures of lead character Ned Bigby.
Tylor shone in his role of Martin, the oddball chatterbox who was a memorable supporting character.
Image credits: Wild Management
Earlier this month, fans claimed Tylor was spotted in Los Angeles living a life of homelessness.
A social media user named lethallalli shared posts of the man and offered to help raise funds for the 36-year-old actor.
“Update on Tylor Chase,” she wrote in one clip, capturing the actor apparently stating his name for the camera.
A video captured the actor apparently living on the streets, as per online claims
Image credits: lethallalli/TikTok
“I showed him the post I made for him and he said that’s awesome!!! He said he’ll appreciate any help so I’ll be posting a Gofundme for him shortly!!!” lethallalli wrote in the text.
He was “so excited” after she offered to give him a phone or other form of help with support from the online community, lethallalli wrote in the caption.
Image credits: IMDB/lethallali
lethallalli set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for him, and many netizens rallied in support.
The page raised about $1,207.
However, videos online claimed that somebody who personally knew Tylor had gotten in touch with lethallalli after her viral videos.
A person seemingly close to Tylor claimed he didn’t need money but required medical help
Image credits: Citlalli Wilson/GoFundMe
lethallalli received a message that said Tylor needed medical help and not money, according to a TikTok post shared by didyoucatchthis.
The TikTok account claimed that it was Tylor’s mother who shared the messages with lethallalli.
Image credits: Wild Management
“Yes, Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him,” read the message lethallalli apparently received from the texter.
“I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money or his meds by himself,” the message added.
Netizens claimed Tylor spoke about bipolar disorder on his YouTube channel
Image credits: Tylor Chase/YouTube
As per the didyoucatchthis screenshot, lethallalli seemingly replied and said she understood the situation and would, hence, put a stop to the fundraising page.
“But there is money that I’d like to at least give you because I don’t know what else to do with it,” read the response. “The money is not for me and it’s not my blessing to receive.”
Image credits: Citlalli Wilson/GoFundMe
The texter then replied, saying they could meet up and arrange for the money to be put in a bank account for Tylor.
“But like I said, he’s not good at managing money and it could possibly hurt him,” they added before saying they appreciated the help.
The texter concluded by saying Tylor is a “good sweet kid” but needs medical help.
“He is a good sweet kid. But he does need medical help,” the texter said
Image credits: lethallalli/TikTok
“According to his YouTube channel, looks like he struggles with bipolar disorder … I truly wish the best for him, so depressing that this type of outcome isn’t uncommon for those in America who need help/support,” one netizen wrote online.
A YouTube channel belonging to a user named Tylor Chase contains cryptic content with video titles like “Bipolar Vlogs – the absence of color” and “so be it.”
One video includes a narration about being “scared” and “lost.”
Image credits: Wild Management
While it is unclear whether the claims shared online are true, netizens still expressed sadness over the idea of a former child actor living a homeless life.
“I seriously want him to be ok man,” one commented online. “This breaks my heart.”
“Bro how did this happen to him?” one netizen asked online
Image credits: Tylor Chase/YouTube
“He was my first TV crush as a kid,” read a second comment, while a third said, “That’s the problem in investing your childhood into acting and not getting a degree or taking up a trade.”
Some netizens claimed Tylor had a YouTube channel and posted messages about bipolar disorder.
“This feels exploitative,” one said.
“I loved watching that show with my kid. This is heartbreaking,” one fan commented online
I can see exactly where his mother is coming from. Giving large sums of money to a vulnerable person or a****t can put them at greater risk.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
The lack of support for those dealing with mental health issues and their families in the US is absolutely appalling. No amount of Go Fund Me money will solve this problem.
Reagan closed the mental hospitals and Drumpf belongs in one. Google Diffent Strokes. The kids all had problems, even Gary Oldman. People are cruel. Dana offed herself after fans beratted her. Happens too often
Wrong. Jimmy Carter closed the mental hospitals. Medicaid and Medicare still pay for mental health, but what emptied them was the fact that you could no longer be compelled to remain in one. And you mean Gary Coleman, although I would pay good money to see Gary Oldman star in Diff'rent Strokes. UPDATE: OK, only two Pinocchio noses out of four on this one: Contrary to media legend from the 1980s, Reagan did NOT close the mental hospitals nationally; that was Carter. But Carter nationalized a movement which had been a state issue... and in the 1960s, California had been one of the earlier adopters of "deinstitutionalization," ... under Gov. Ronald Reagan. Reagan's 1981 budget is often blamed, but this didn't actually cut funds or close hospitals, and instead gave flexibility to the states which responded by closing many of the now mostly empty hospitals.
I'm old, whaddya want, a gold star? 🌟 There's your gold star. You wait, it'll happen to you too
Honestly, I suspect it's the unfortunate transfer OUT of being a kid that gets to them. Going to being a child star to having a regular job or dealing with the drop off in job offers if you do continue trying to act. I was low-key pretty happy when Miley Cyrus did that awkward little transition out of being a child star to being more of a singer. Wasn't even a fan and barely knew she existed prior, but it's just nice to see a child star not fall through the cracks for once.
It's all of it. You can add on top of the issues that child actors have that they get massive body shaming issues - which is bad enough for adults but worse for children, insane amount of people who are into minors, massively family issues as in many cases, parents have to put their own careers on hold to get the child to auditions and such and get to a point where the child is the main provider (known issue that many parents stole their children's funds) and add that in general it's an industry with a lot of toxic people and children don't know how to handle it. Most adults can't even handle it.Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
