“This Feels Exploitative”: Fans Find Former Nickelodeon Child Star Living Homeless At Age 36
Former Nickelodeon child star as a young boy in a school hallway scene from a TV show or movie.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“This Feels Exploitative”: Fans Find Former Nickelodeon Child Star Living Homeless At Age 36

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Nickelodeon fans were stunned to see former rising star Tylor Chase apparently living on the streets of California, according to claims online.

Viral videos claimed that the actor was homeless and living a raggedy life in Los Angeles.

“Noooooo this is soooo sad,” one fan commented online.

    Tylor was best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

    Former Nickelodeon child stars from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide pictured together in a promotional image.

    Former Nickelodeon child stars from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide pictured together in a promotional image.

    Image credits: IMDB/Nickelodeon

    Tylor was best known for his role as Martin Qwerly on the hit series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

    • Tylor Chase was best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s 'Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.'
    • A TikToker claimed she spotted him living homeless on the streets of Los Angeles.
    • She set up a GoFundMe page to apparently raise funds for the former child star.
    • “This breaks my heart,” one netizen commented online.

    The Nickelodeon sitcom ran from 2004 to 2007, following the quirky school adventures of lead character Ned Bigby.

    Tylor shone in his role of Martin, the oddball chatterbox who was a memorable supporting character.

    Former Nickelodeon child star smiling in school hallway scene from a TV show, wearing a striped backpack.

    Former Nickelodeon child star smiling in school hallway scene from a TV show, wearing a striped backpack.

    Image credits: Wild Management

    Earlier this month, fans claimed Tylor was spotted in Los Angeles living a life of homelessness.

    A social media user named lethallalli shared posts of the man and offered to help raise funds for the 36-year-old actor.

    “Update on Tylor Chase,” she wrote in one clip, capturing the actor apparently stating his name for the camera.

    A video captured the actor apparently living on the streets, as per online claims

    Former Nickelodeon child star spotted homeless at 36, wearing a floral shirt and red cap, smiling outdoors on a sunny day.

    Former Nickelodeon child star spotted homeless at 36, wearing a floral shirt and red cap, smiling outdoors on a sunny day.

    Image credits: lethallalli/TikTok

    “I showed him the post I made for him and he said that’s awesome!!! He said he’ll appreciate any help so I’ll be posting a Gofundme for him shortly!!!” lethallalli wrote in the text.

    He was “so excited” after she offered to give him a phone or other form of help with support from the online community, lethallalli wrote in the caption.

    Former Nickelodeon child star at 36 spotted living homeless, showing drastic changes from youth to adulthood on the streets.

    Former Nickelodeon child star at 36 spotted living homeless, showing drastic changes from youth to adulthood on the streets.

    Image credits: IMDB/lethallali

    lethallalli set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for him, and many netizens rallied in support.

    The page raised about $1,207.

    However, videos online claimed that somebody who personally knew Tylor had gotten in touch with lethallalli after her viral videos.

    A person seemingly close to Tylor claimed he didn’t need money but required medical help

    Former Nickelodeon child star seen living homeless at 36, sitting on street near tree and road in casual clothing.

    Former Nickelodeon child star seen living homeless at 36, sitting on street near tree and road in casual clothing.

    Image credits: Citlalli Wilson/GoFundMe

    lethallalli received a message that said Tylor needed medical help and not money, according to a TikTok post shared by didyoucatchthis.

    The TikTok account claimed that it was Tylor’s mother who shared the messages with lethallalli.

    Two young actors from a Nickelodeon show sitting together, reflecting the former Nickelodeon child star story.

    Two young actors from a Nickelodeon show sitting together, reflecting the former Nickelodeon child star story.

    Image credits: Wild Management

    “Yes, Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him,” read the message lethallalli apparently received from the texter.

    “I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money or his meds by himself,” the message added.

    Netizens claimed Tylor spoke about bipolar disorder on his YouTube channel

    Image credits: Tylor Chase/YouTube

    Comment discussing struggles with bipolar disorder and homelessness related to a former Nickelodeon child star.

    Comment discussing struggles with bipolar disorder and homelessness related to a former Nickelodeon child star.

    As per the didyoucatchthis screenshot, lethallalli seemingly replied and said she understood the situation and would, hence, put a stop to the fundraising page.

    “But there is money that I’d like to at least give you because I don’t know what else to do with it,” read the response. “The money is not for me and it’s not my blessing to receive.”

    Former Nickelodeon child star seen living homeless on a sidewalk, wearing a patterned shirt and a red cap.

    Former Nickelodeon child star seen living homeless on a sidewalk, wearing a patterned shirt and a red cap.

    Image credits: Citlalli Wilson/GoFundMe

    Comment on social media post expressing disappointment in Nickelodeon, referencing former child star living homeless.

    Comment on social media post expressing disappointment in Nickelodeon, referencing former child star living homeless.

    Comment saying this feels exploitative, reflecting reactions to former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment saying this feels exploitative, reflecting reactions to former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    The texter then replied, saying they could meet up and arrange for the money to be put in a bank account for Tylor.

    “But like I said, he’s not good at managing money and it could possibly hurt him,” they added before saying they appreciated the help.

    The texter concluded by saying Tylor is a “good sweet kid” but needs medical help.

    “He is a good sweet kid. But he does need medical help,” the texter said

    Text message conversation about a former Nickelodeon child star struggling with homelessness and inability to manage money or medical needs.

    Text message conversation about a former Nickelodeon child star struggling with homelessness and inability to manage money or medical needs.

    Image credits: lethallalli/TikTok

    Comment on social media expressing concern and praying for recovery of former Nickelodeon child star living homeless.

    Comment on social media expressing concern and praying for recovery of former Nickelodeon child star living homeless.

    Comment on social media about a former Nickelodeon child star spotted living homeless, urging for an interview to help him.

    Comment on social media about a former Nickelodeon child star spotted living homeless, urging for an interview to help him.

    “According to his YouTube channel, looks like he struggles with bipolar disorder … I truly wish the best for him, so depressing that this type of outcome isn’t uncommon for those in America who need help/support,” one netizen wrote online.

    A YouTube channel belonging to a user named Tylor Chase contains cryptic content with video titles like “Bipolar Vlogs – the absence of color” and “so be it.”

    One video includes a narration about being “scared” and “lost.”

    Former Nickelodeon child star smiling and talking with friends in a casual indoor setting from a TV show scene.

    Former Nickelodeon child star smiling and talking with friends in a casual indoor setting from a TV show scene.

    Image credits: Wild Management

    While it is unclear whether the claims shared online are true, netizens still expressed sadness over the idea of a former child actor living a homeless life.

    “I seriously want him to be ok man,” one commented online. “This breaks my heart.”

    “Bro how did this happen to him?” one netizen asked online

    Image credits: Tylor Chase/YouTube

    “He was my first TV crush as a kid,” read a second comment, while a third said, “That’s the problem in investing your childhood into acting and not getting a degree or taking up a trade.”

    Some netizens claimed Tylor had a YouTube channel and posted messages about bipolar disorder.

    “This feels exploitative,” one said.

    “I loved watching that show with my kid. This is heartbreaking,” one fan commented online

    A social media comment discussing why there are no recent pictures of a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    A social media comment discussing why there are no recent pictures of a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment from user Krystin expressing disbelief about how a former Nickelodeon child star became homeless at age 36.

    Comment from user Krystin expressing disbelief about how a former Nickelodeon child star became homeless at age 36.

    Commenter discusses former Nickelodeon child star struggling with homelessness and hopes he receives help.

    Commenter discusses former Nickelodeon child star struggling with homelessness and hopes he receives help.

    Comment on social media expressing support and hope for recovery of a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless.

    Comment on social media expressing support and hope for recovery of a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless.

    Social media comment questioning Dan Schneider's impact on former Nickelodeon child stars in relation to homelessness at age 36.

    Social media comment questioning Dan Schneider's impact on former Nickelodeon child stars in relation to homelessness at age 36.

    Comment on social media about former Nickelodeon child star living homeless, expressing recognition of his face.

    Comment on social media about former Nickelodeon child star living homeless, expressing recognition of his face.

    Comment expressing concern about the former Nickelodeon child star’s family situation while discussing homelessness.

    Comment expressing concern about the former Nickelodeon child star’s family situation while discussing homelessness.

    Comment on social media post questioning how former Nickelodeon child stars end up homeless, reflecting on trauma and life challenges.

    Comment on social media post questioning how former Nickelodeon child stars end up homeless, reflecting on trauma and life challenges.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless, hoping for a better future soon.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless, hoping for a better future soon.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and intent to donate after seeing a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and intent to donate after seeing a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment on social media expressing sadness about a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment on social media expressing sadness about a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment on social media post reading neds podcast should help him, related to former Nickelodeon child star spotted living homeless at 36.

    Comment on social media post reading neds podcast should help him, related to former Nickelodeon child star spotted living homeless at 36.

    Comment from Manny Oommen expressing sadness over a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment from Manny Oommen expressing sadness over a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment expressing sadness about former Nickelodeon child star living homeless and struggling with work at age 36.

    Comment expressing sadness about former Nickelodeon child star living homeless and struggling with work at age 36.

    Comment discussing the harsh reality of former child stars from Nickelodeon often facing homelessness instead of success.

    Comment discussing the harsh reality of former child stars from Nickelodeon often facing homelessness instead of success.

    Comment from user Loui expressing sadness about a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at age 36.

    Comment from user Loui expressing sadness about a former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at age 36.

    Comment on homelessness of former Nickelodeon child star, discussing public donations linked to their past acting career.

    Comment on homelessness of former Nickelodeon child star, discussing public donations linked to their past acting career.

    Comment on social media doubting identification of former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment on social media doubting identification of former Nickelodeon child star living homeless at 36.

    Comment by Joszei Santana expressing confusion about people recording others at their lowest moments on social media.

    Comment by Joszei Santana expressing confusion about people recording others at their lowest moments on social media.

    Comment discussing Nickelodeon and fame, reflecting opinions on a former child star's career and public perception.

    Comment discussing Nickelodeon and fame, reflecting opinions on a former child star's career and public perception.

    Screenshot of a social media comment doubting the identity of a former Nickelodeon child star reportedly living homeless at 36.

    Screenshot of a social media comment doubting the identity of a former Nickelodeon child star reportedly living homeless at 36.

    Comment by David stating there’s always a path of choices that lead to the current situation, reflecting on former Nickelodeon child star.

    Comment by David stating there’s always a path of choices that lead to the current situation, reflecting on former Nickelodeon child star.

    Comment on social media discussing a former Nickelodeon child star’s situation and ability to get a normal job.

    Comment on social media discussing a former Nickelodeon child star’s situation and ability to get a normal job.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    4 hours ago

    4 hours ago (edited)

    6 hours ago

    6 hours ago

    5 hours ago

    4 hours ago

