Former Ice Skating Star Found Living On The Street In A Heartbreaking Twist Of Fate

Russian figure skater Elena Gouliakova was reportedly found living on the streets of Mexico, years after a successful career in the discipline and performing with Holiday On Ice. The report comes from a Facebook user who claims to be a former student of Gouliakova’s.

The former athlete reportedly arrived in the country in 2001 with her then-husband, Nikolay Suetov, to start their new life as trainers at prestigious skating clubs in Monterrey.

Once a successful performer, she was arrested for alleged vandalism in 2006.

In 2010, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a condition that intensified after her divorce.

The netizen shared a photo of a woman who appears to be Gouliakova, seemingly homeless.

Image credits: W Deportes

When they approached Gouliakova, she denied being the famous skater and claimed she worked at a clothing store.

“Walking through Morelos Passage, recognizing a face from my childhood, I decided to call out: Elena! Elena!… She looked me straight in the eyes and, resolutely, responded: ‘I don’t recognize you! I don’t recognize you! I’m a businesswoman! I work at Promoda!'” the user wrote.

The exchange reportedly took place in San Pedro Garza Garcia, a municipality in the Monterrey Metropolitan Area.

Image credits: Record Mx

“Improvising her escape route, that blue-eyed, golden-haired woman chose to evade any futile interview,” the user added.

“If you happen to see her, please don’t hesitate to offer her a little help and say hello. She is kind, empathetic, and loves being around people. She speaks both Spanish and English fluently, and if you know a bit of Russian, she’ll gladly listen to you say Privet!”

The user emphasizes that Gouliakova does not want any help with housing or to return to the world of figure skating.



They claimed that Gouliakova was their skating coach 13 years ago.

The Russian skater, who moved to Mexico with her then-husband in 2001, was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2010

Image credits: Monterrey Épico

Image credits: Monterrey Épico

In addition to working in San Pedro Garza García, the skating star was instrumental in bringing Eduardo Burguete Ayala, the founder of the first ice rinks and skating schools in Nuevo León, to Latin America.

In 2006, Gouliakova was arrested for alleged vandalism in the Colonia Valle del Mirador, an issue that led to her admission to the psychiatric ward of the Topo Chico Prison until she was released due to the lack of evidence against her, Fox News Mexico reported.

Four years later, the former skater was diagnosed with schizophrenia. This condition radically transformed her ability to maintain her role as a skating instructor, and the symptoms of the disease intensified after her marriage ended, as per the outlet.

After shining in the ice skating show Holiday On Ice, Gouliakova became a skating instructor in Latin America

Image credits: Record Mx

Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that affects how people think, feel, and behave. It may result in a mix of hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thinking and behavior, the Mayo Clinic notes.

People with schizophrenia need lifelong treatment. This includes medicine, talk therapy, and help in learning how to manage daily life activities.

However, many people with the mental health condition don’t know they have schizophrenia and may not believe they need treatment. This can lead to more severe symptoms, more hospital stays, poor thinking and processing skills, poorer social outcomes, and a higher risk of injuries.

Image credits: Norte Digital

Last year, internet users and local media outlets reported sightings of Gouliakova walking throughout the streets of Tepatitlán, Jalisco, according to Infobae.

A recent video shared by El Norte shows the woman walking in the middle of the street in Monterrey, covered with a blanket and attempting to damage some of the cars.

“Elena Gouliakova, who was a renowned ice skating teacher in San Pedro sports clubs before becoming homeless, was seen again on the streets of Monterrey,” the outlet wrote on November 28.

Gouliakova’s career took off between 1998 and 2001 when she earned recognition as a prominent figure in the discipline.

She was known for her graceful elegance on the ice as well as her distinctive style, characterized by fluid and unique movements and an extraordinary interpretive ability, as per Fox Sports.

Thanks to her formidable technique, Gouliakova took part in the famous ice skating show Holiday On Ice.

