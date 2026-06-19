But there’s nothing quite like being vulnerable about your failure to help you accept your mistakes and move on past your regrets. We are featuring the most epic moments when people misread social cues so badly that it still hurts them to remember them even years later. Ready to put your empathy to use and channel some secondhand embarrassment? Good.

If you can’t stand secondhand embarrassment and social awkwardness , you might want to look away right now. Everyone makes mistakes, and we all mess up from time to time, no matter our level of emotional intelligence or whether we’re neurotypical or neurodivergent. However, not all failure is equal. There are those painful moments that are so cringeworthy that they continue to haunt you at odd times throughout the day.

#1 College days: I happily ran over to my very tall friend who was standing with his back to me in a bar. Jumped on him (I always did this) and “hey loser”.



It was when his group didn’t look familiar and when he kinda turned his head, I realized it was, in fact, NOT my friend.



And to make matters worse, ran in to him everywhere for a few weeks.

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#2 Dr told me to remove my clothes from the waist down, use the paper cover & he would return for my pap exam. The wk before I had been in for a physical & had been told to remove everything. My brain mixed up the directions & i ended up getting 100% naked for the pap.

Dr. returned to find me topless on the table. (The paper cover used for my downstairs). The dr asked why I had no shirt on & without missing a beat I replied “it just feels better this way”.

I HAVE NO IDEA WHY I SAID THIS

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#3 One time I was interviewing for IKEA (like 10 years ago) and at the end the man stood up and walked to the door. He opened it and held his arm up so I could go out but for some weird reason my brain glitched and I fully thought he wanted a hug so I 2 arm hugged him around his waist. I did not get the job and I still wake up 10 years later in a cold sweat thinking about it. I wonder if he ever does?

In a nutshell, social cues are all verbal and non-verbal signals people use to communicate their feelings, thoughts, and intentions. They are basically unspoken little guidelines that show you what someone is trying to communicate beyond just what they’re saying aloud. Typically, if you have higher emotional intelligence, you can read and interpret other people’s feelings. So, you pick up on most social cues more often, which helps you build stronger relationships. ADVERTISEMENT On the other hand, if you tend to miss social cues, you likely struggle with empathy, have lower emotional intelligence, and have a tougher time forming strong, positive relationships. Yes, we all make mistakes in social settings, and no single slip-up is world-breaking, but that should not be an excuse not to put in the effort when communicating. ADVERTISEMENT We should all aim to be more empathetic and emotionally intelligent.

#4 Crossing a road once, a woman yells to me, "You're walking much better now!" I laughed in agreement and yelled back, "Yes I am!" and was then horrified to hear another woman behind me yell "Yes! My cast has finally been taken off!" Why did I automatically answer when there was actually nothing wrong with my legs?? I was so mortified.

#5 A coworker came into my office the week before his retirement. At one point he said “it’s just weird to have so little time left,” and I said “oh no, you have so much life left to live!” And he said “I just meant time here, at this job…”

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#6 At a catholic wedding. The bit in the service comes where you turn round to the person behind and say “peace be with you”. I misheard and said “pleased to meet you too”!!!

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Socially cringey situations like the ones that we’re featuring are likely making you feel embarrassed, uncomfortable, and awkward. That’s typically a good thing because it means that you can easily put yourself in other people’s shoes. Most people are hard-wired for this. It only becomes an issue if those feelings constantly overwhelm you. (Have any of you had to physically walk away when watching the mind-melting awkwardness featured in The Office, or is that just us?) Secondhand, aka vicarious embarrassment, happens when you personally experience the feelings of embarrassment, guilt, shame, or discomfort that you witness someone else having. The upside is that you are empathetic. The downside is that this can distract you. ADVERTISEMENT “A lot of times, these feelings can come with anxiety and a fear of negative social evaluation. Anxiety can be distressing and may get in the way of whatever you’re doing in the moment,” says clinical health psychologist Marielle Collins, PhD.

#7 I had just moved to Texas. Walking my dog and a man approaching us with a dog said, “Do you want them to mate?”

Horrified, I said a loud No.

After we walked on a hit my husband tells me the man had asked if I wanted the dogs to MEET.

The Texas accent messed me up!

#8 Thought someone was flirting with me at a group thing, like eye contact,laughing at everything I said, the whole “oh this is happening” vibe. So I leaned in, dropped what I thought was a smooth little “we should hang out sometime.”

They blinked and went “Oh! I’m just like this with everyone. My girlfriend’s over there.”

I turned around and made full eye contact with the girlfriend. She had been watching the whole time. Suddenly had a deep, spiritual calling to become a coat rack in the corner.

#9 i used to work a burger king. i was 17 and planning a trip before going to college.. a lady pulls in the drive thru and it’s busy so we chopping it up. i say “yeah, bc i need some more ones” she is like “really?! i’m trying to get rid of these ones” im like “ill take them if you don’t want them” i laugh and she hands me a huge stack of $1s.. i count them real quick and its about $86 . i say “ooohh, thank you girl” and close the window..

“Witnessing someone else experience embarrassment could increase anxious thoughts about whether a similar experience could happen to you and activate your body’s stress response,” Dr. Collins explains. “You might be more likely to have second-hand embarrassment if you have a high capacity for empathy. When we think of empathy, we tend to think of having a shared emotional sense with someone where we’re feeling the same pain as them. But the thing with vicarious embarrassment is it can also happen when the person themselves isn’t embarrassed in that moment.”

#10 I'm in a meeting with two Black women. I'm white. They are each wearing all-black outfits. I'm wearing a shirt with a colorful print.

As we sat down, I chirped, "Hey! I'm the only colored guy in the room!"

Still can't believe this didn't earn me a meeting with HR

#11 I’m hanging out with people who I really want to think I am cool. One of them says, “Who here is OBSESSED with Serial???!!” (Back in the day when that podcast was new and big. But I didn’t hear it that way… ) I said, “Oh I LOVE cereal. My favorite is Life.” My brain reminds me of this exchange every time it wants to be a jerk to me. In fact, I refer to these types of scenarios as “cereal moments” now.

#12 A loooong time ago I sold Cutco. At one of their sales award dinners, I was talking to a woman at the table I was sitting at. I forgot how it came up but she asked me, "How old do you think I am?"

Me: "I'm a really bad judge of age."

Her: "No, really - how old do you think I am?"

Me: I'm telling you, I'm a really bad judge of age!"

Her: "Go ahead, tell me."

Me: "I dunno...50?"

Her (no longer smiling): "...I'm 35"

*for the record, she was a tore up 35, sorry

If you find yourself overwhelmed with feeling the sometimes icky and uncomfortable emotions of others, there are a few simple things that you can do. For one, remind yourself that you’re human and that empathy is a positive thing. Experiencing uncomfortable emotions is not a ‘bad’ thing. What you can do is accept what you’re feeling right now, without judgment, and then let those feelings pass on their own. Secondly, if you’re overwhelmed with secondhand embarrassment, you should stop whatever you’re doing, take a break, focus on your breathing, observe what’s happening in your body, and go forward mindfully. Ask yourself what it is that you can do right now to be helpful to both you and other people. And lastly, check in with the people around you after you have had a particularly strong reaction to social embarrassment.

#13 My husband and his cousin were both receiving chemo at the same time. At Family Christmas I kissed the wrong bald head. While wearing bright lipstick. That proved pretty resistant to removal. They're both fine now. Me? Not quite

#14 I was at a National English teacher convention and was going to a panel discussion that Jason Reynolds was part of. As I got closer to the room, I saw Jason Reynolds standing in the hallway all by himself. I couldn’t believe my luck! I immediately introduced myself and started a conversation.(extrovert here). He was very nice. Finally another lady with a badge came over and said, “Ma’am, the audience is already seated.” I then realized he was by himself to mentally prepare for his presentation.

#15 I was doing a post-grad in children’s mental health. We were about 6 months in and it had been super busy, non stop. One morning on the schedule the topic was ‘sleep’. I was so pleased they were giving us a morning to catch up on rest!! Que waking up to loads of messages asking where I was. The topic of that days lecture was sleep hygiene in children

“We all have automatic responses that don’t necessarily represent how we feel. If you’re going to have an open conversation about a seemingly negative reaction you had, start by asking them about how they’re feeling and use that same capacity for empathy to listen and validate their experience before clarifying your reaction,” says Dr. Collins. “We feel what we feel, and when we judge ourselves for feeling a certain way, it tends to make everything worse. Trying to be mindful, curious, and observe is good, but harboring guilt and shame doesn’t help anyone.”

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#16 I used to work at a jewelry stand in the mall, a nice couple asked me if I rap….. I said huh I have been known to do a little rap and proceeded to do a little bit of my (not so) best work. They said do you gift wrap

#17 First day of freshman year of high school, the guy behind me said “‘Sup” but I misheard and thought he said “scoot up” so I started moving my desk away from him. We sat next to each other any time we were in alphabetical order by last name for the next 4 years…

#18 At my first ever job interview, the receptionist led me to an office and told me to grab a seat before she left. There were two large upholstered highback chairs, one of which I awkwardly picked up and started doing my best to follow her through the office while struggling to carry it (in front of several other gaping interviewees…). After one very long hallway, she finally turned around and noticed me. She gasped in horror and said “oh honey, no, I meant grab a seat like sit down!”

Once you’ve read through all these stories and upvoted the ones that made you wince with social pain the most, we’d like to hand the conversation over to you. What are the most awkward and embarrassing moments when you have recently misread social cues? What are your biggest regrets about something you said or did in a social setting that you still can’t get over, even after so many years? If you’re feeling particularly brave and vulnerable today, share what you have been through in the comments.

#19 I’ve shared this on here before in response to a similar post, but I walked past TSA and gave the guy a high five one time. He yelled “MA’AM!” at me and I was so confused until I saw his face and realized he held up his hand to imply “stop” instead of “great job, high five.” It was years ago, but think about this at least once per week.

#20 I was enjoying reading this thread until I remembered that as a teenager working in a nursing home I literally complained my feet hurt TO A GUY IN A WHEELCHAIR... WHOSE LEGS WERE AMPUTATED AT THE KNEES. I THINK IM GOING TO HELL.

#21 One time in college I was eating pizza for lunch and I had to sneeze. I moved my water bottle closer to me for some reason and had to sneeze. I hit my forehead on my water bottle in front of a ton of other students. Then I proceeded to pick up my pizza and I sneezed again smashing the pizza into my shirt.

#22 I was a new server in a restaurant when I was 18. I was introducing myself to everyone. One of our cooks introduced himself as Bywin. I repeated it back to him. He said “no, Bywin”. So that’s what I called him *all day* before someone pulled me aside and said “his name is Byron. He can’t say his “R”s.“ I had literally been mocking my new coworker to his face all day he was v nice about it but I still think about it at least once a week.

#23 My wedding day. The server asked me if I wanted to cut the cake and I said, “Yes, great idea, thank you!” Smiling at her. She stared at me blankly, eventually said, “So… you’ll cut the cake now?” I said, “I mean, you can cut it…?” Blank stare. I awkwardly back away. Cake is eventually served and it’s yummy. Later I tell my husband, “It was so strange, they were asking me to work. They wanted me to cut the cake. Obviously, I didn’t bring a knife!”

#24 I was leaving Chick-Fil-A with my takeout order. There were some ppl coming in while I was going out. Instead of saying excuse me, I said, “coming through, fries on deck.” I’m cringing writing it. Where did that come from? I’m such a nerd!! My son and I randomly say it to each other now.

I’ve never told another living soul that story.

#25 Back when “your mom” was a thing. Said it to a friend the week he came back after his mom passed away. I cried, he laughed.

#26 I turned a corner and was in the way of someone driving a fork lift at the local garden shop. He politely said “excuse me”.

I moved, of course.

When he yelled, “thank you, miss!”

I switched from “you’re welcome!” & “no problem,” ultimately saying, chipperly, “You’re the problem!”

#27 My son and his wife work overnight in a nursing home. I ask my son after every shift "Did anyone pass away last night?" So, I asked his wife the same thing. She burst into tears and said "My uncle"

JFC.

#28 Idk if I misread a cue or just don’t know how to think before I speak, but one time Michelle Branch was singing the national anthem or something before some football game my spouse and I were watching with his parents.

I was in the kitchen and couldn’t see the tv or anyone else, but I could hear and the rendition didn’t sound great.

I said, “Who do they have harmonizing with her? It sounds like they’re struggling!”

And my mother-in-law very quietly pipes up and says, “That was me.”

#29 Undiagnosed autistic, first time in a new public school in 4th grade, first time at recess.

I watch one girl stroke another’s hair and say “Nani Nani Nani” in a lullaby type voice. The other girl seemed to like this. When we lined up I tried to replicate this with her in an attempt to become friends. We had never even said hello before. They were both INCREDIBLY weirded out.

They proceeded to “be my friends” and viciously bully me at the same time for years. It was very confusing.

#30 I was in the front row at a Fifth Harmony concert. Thoughout the show I was vibing with everyone, dancing, and even making eye contact with Normani a lot. It felt like I was a part of the group! Everyone around me noticed too. When the concert ends, Normani comes out and waves me to go to the side of the stage. I get to the side and she’s pointing at me to come back stage. As I started to go back stage she yells, NO NOT YOU, my sister! Come to find out her sister was behind me the whole time

#31 One time I waited in a very long line to get an author’s signature but when she asked “name?” and I answered my daughter’s name! Just like I had to do every day for school pickup. So now I own a very spicy book addressed to my then four year old. Everytime I see it on my shelves I laugh and cringe a little

#32 It was my wedding day, and we eloped in a cute little botanical garden. There was a gas leak on site, so we got stuck there for a while, and by the time they let people leave, we were STARVING.

We stopped at a local banh mi place on the way home, still all dressed up. The owner of the shop came over, saw us in our wedding attire, and said our lunch was on the house.

I said “you just made my whole day!” While sitting across the table from my new husband. Whom I had just married. That day.

#33 I’m at orientation the week before my freshman year of college. I was extremely innocent - never drank alcohol, never had any substances. Just an introverted homebody & bookworm. At orientation we’re in a classroom getting some presentation & these 2 boys turn around and starting talking to me, ask me what I like to do for fun and “what’s your favorite drink?” My answer: “uhhh… probably chocolate milk.” They just giggled and left me alone after that.

#34 i went to an interview at target a few years ago and the person interviewing me asked what i liked about target/why i would want to work there. i got nervous and said the first thing on my mind “i love the color red” and he laughed. i still think about this every night before bed

#35 This past Easter, as the priest was walking out at the end of mass, he looked right at me and raised his hand for a high five. With a smile I raised mine too. Then he passed me by and high fived the three year old in the pew behind me

#36 I was talking to my neighbor about her dog. Who I loved but hadn’t seen lately. She told me it hadn’t worked out and she no longer lived there. So I told her I wish I would have known and I would have taken her. She was talking about her girlfriend. Not the dog.

#37 I was in 5th or 6th grade. My class was on a field trip somewhere that had a small theater. An adult was walking down the aisle of the theater (with me and my class filling the seats).

Some gesture the adult made triggered an instinctive reaction in me: I reached my arms out to him, as if I were a toddler asking to be picked up.

I’ve never forgotten the embarrassment.

#38 Literally a few days ago I was at the airport walking to my gate and I noticed a cute guy standing off to the side talking to another guy. As I got up close to them, the cute guy says “have a safe trip”

Me: “Thank you, you too!”

He looks at me weird and then I noticed his friend was walking away and he was clearly talking to him and not me. Like, why would I think he was talking to me, a complete stranger ??

#39 I studied abroad in England when I was in college. I was miserable. All it did was rain. One day I took myself shoe shopping because I knew that was a thing that made me happy. I was looking at a wall of shoes when the worker walked up and said in a very British way “you all right?“. I immediately started sobbing and blubbering about how hard it was; how much it rained; how no one made eye contact. He took a deep breath and said “I just needed to know if you wanted to try something on”.

#40 I didn’t misread any social cues, my brain just decided to ruin things. My current job was me (male) and 7 women. I had a job interview that would have been a big bump in money. Aced the interview. I knew I was in, they knew I was in. They also were a department where I’d be the only man. Hiring manager is walking me toward the door.

Her: Any other questions for us?

Me: No, it seems ideal. I like working with women.

I LIKE WORKING WITH WOMEN?!?! WHAT THE ACTUAL…

DIdn’t get the job.

#41 I was a shy pre-teen at the public pool and a very cute boy at the entrance said, “Howdy, you” and I said “Howdy” back with a giant smile and then he said “howdy, you” again and I was like, “um…howdy?” And then he loudly and slowly enunciated, “I SAID HOW OLD ARE YOU?” He just wanted to know what rate to charge me.

#42 At a restaurant with fam/friends. Friend goes to the bathroom and I decide I want to scare her. I walk into the silent bathroom where there’s two stalls. I make the horrific assumption it was only her in there. First door opens within seconds and I jump behind it and immediately squeal like a pig. The woman looked at me for half a second and immediately fled. My friend from the other stall goes “what the hell bro” I wanted to never leave that bathroom.

#43 I was at the airport and looking for my husband. I saw him sitting at the counter with our food so I came up to him and wrapped my arms around him. Then he was calling me on the phone. I asked him "why are you calling me?" Since I was there hugging him. He said "I'm not calling you"? So I showed him my phone. Then I looked at him, confused. This man was NOT my husband! Y'all, this man let me hug on him and didn't say word! My husband was calling me because he was watching as this unfolded!

#44 I had moved to Alabama for a brief stint (grew up in Iowa, lived in Colorado for years; never been to the South). Day 1, pull into a fast food place and ordered a drink:

Her: “what fries”

Me: “no”

Her: looks blankly at me

Me: looks blankly at her

Back and forth like this for minutes.

Me: “I don’t want fries, I want a drink, please.”

Her: “siiiiiiiize. What size drink?”

I told my husband we have to move immediately (stayed 4 years)

#45 In a video interview a potential employer asked what I was doing right now and I said “sitting here, talking to you” He meant for work

#46 I was at a party, I saw a guy walking towards me...he came straight at me so I got up and hugged him. He made this weird face, walked past me and grabbed his jacket that was on the chair next to me. I was so embarrassed that I ran out and avoided eye contact with everybody

#47 Friends invited us over and specifically mentioned ahead of time that they were making pizza for dinner to eat while we were there. We get there, they make the pizza after awhile, and then everyone gets super awkward when I grab a slice. Turns out they meant they were making it only for themselves and assumed we already ate. Maybe I’m weird but I would never make food with friends over unless it was for everyone?

#48 I was out and about and a woman came up to me and said “you are so beautiful” and I thanked her and she said “you remind me so much of my sister” and I wasn’t sure what to say so I quipped “I hope you like her!” and she said “I loved her very much”

#49 In first grade, my teacher was going on and on about my very curly hair. She asked me if it was natural or permanent. I looked at her like she was nuts. Of course it was permanent. I didn’t know what natural meant, but I knew my hair wasn’t going away! She must have been so confused when my hair got curlier and curlier over the years. But I wasn’t, because it’s permanent, lol.

#50 I was 14. It was my first job interview EVER. It was for Sonic Drive Thru. The interviewer asked me, “So what are some reasons someone might miss work?” I said, “Ugh… the stability, the friends you make there, you’re busy so you don’t get bored”.

It hit me after the interview. They weren’t asking why someone would miss AKA LONG FOR AND DESIRE. They meant “miss work” as in… not come in. Calling into work. I think about this once every 2 months

#51 in high school this guy i REALLY liked and had been hanging out with a lot confessed to me one day that he really liked me too, and i was so flustered and nervous that the first thing i said was “you have a crush on me, that’s embarrassing” in this weird random partial valley girl voice for some reason😭😭i have no idea where tf that voice came from OR why the HELL i said that in the first place

#52 I was about 8m pregnant (undeniably pregnant too bc I’m 4’11) and rushing to a train station when a lady stopped me to ask how long I had left to go.

Super confused, I was like ‘well I’m heading to this town… so like… idk, half an hour?’

The way we both just blankly stared at each other for a min, and she was like ‘oh… okay?’ and I kinda walked away totally confused.

About halfway through the train trip I realised she was asking about my pregnancy. I bet she never did that again.

#53 I was temporarily using crutches and about to take the elevator for work. Group of coworkers came in and I asked if they wanted me to hold it for them and they said they’d take the stairs. I shouted, “enjoy your legs while you have them!”

#54 An aquaintance I kind of knew, was holding his fist out to me and said "how's your night been so far?" I grabbed his fist like a microphone and said "it's been really good tonight!" He looked at me super confused and said "I was trying to give you a fist bump" 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ I felt like a weirdo. To be fair, who holds their fist sideways for a fist bump?

#55 I started (but didn't finish) an MA. When the lady mentoring me asked "where is your research at, right now" I answered "on top of my filing cabinet " It wasn't untilI got home, that the penny dropped

#56 At least once a week I do something low key like this on accident. This week I was multitasking and meant to tell a coworker “I love that for you” but what I actually said was “I love you.”

#57 Someone stopped me and was like “Hey how are you! It’s good to see you!” and I had a whole conversation with her, ending in the warmest hug.

I have no idea who she was.

#58 Lou Diamond Phillips visited a movie set I worked on in the early 90’s. It was shortly after Young Gun and La Bamba rocketed him to fame. He kindly approached me one day, shook my hand and said, “Hi, I’m Lou.” I replied, “Hi, I’m Lou, too.”

He called me Lou for the rest of the week. My name is Lori.

#59 Ran into a friend that is gone to school with from K-12 at the grocery store. He was picking up some things because he was moving out of his mom’s house to his own place. After a few minutes of chat and catching up we each moved on but I remembered I should wish him well in getting his own place. I chose to turn around and yell loudly from about two aisles away in the busy store, “have a smooth move Don”. It’s been haunting me for 40 years now

#60 I am always making it awkward! I was at my husband’s Christmas party years ago. He introduced me to one of his coworkers and his wife. She said she was a professor at a college so I asked what she taught. It was very loud and I thought she said Homosexuality. After a few awkward questions like, “that must be difficult since you aren’t,” she clarified that she taught Human Sexuality. Happy Pride month!

#61 I went to take a picture for a family, they were hispanic (yes that matters). You know how we say say cheese. I said “Say Quesoooo” they were quiet. I just wanted to melt away. I think about that every now and again

#62 I once went to an end of year function/ staff meeting for a group of colleges. I did not work with these people and somehow misread an invitation to attend and was just there for the whole luncheon before I realised it was a staff meeting. Everyone was so kind and welcoming lol I still laugh about it today like…

#63 I just thought of another one. I was in 7th grade home-ec class and we were doing a kitchen scavenger hunt. I had to find the “tongs” and I came back yelling “I found the THONGS!” Uhg. I was so embarrassed

#64 I was on the phone with our soon to be nanny discussing final logistics. We had met twice to interview and for her to meet our baby, but honestly, we barely knew each other at this point. As we were hanging up, I slipped into autopilot for ending phone calls and said “Love you, bye!” Immediately realized what I did, and instead of laughing it off I got embarrassed and just hung up the phone. After a couple months, I finally brought it up, like “remember that time…” and we laughed about it HARD.

#65 I was working at a concession stand and a campus officer came up to me and ordered a beer with the most serious voice/face ever. I was like uhhh okay, which one? I guess in my head I wasn’t like oh he can’t drink on the job. I can’t remember what happened afterwards I try to block it out of my memory

#66 I was interviewing for a data input job many years ago. The interviewer said that some find the work tedious. I replied, "different strokes for different boats. " that night I realized what I had said . I'm 73 now and still cringe when I hear the word boat.

#67 I was talking to a guy I had a crush on. He told me to have a great weekend.

I panicked and said "You too. Keep it Cracklin'"

#68 Another kids mom, at PreK graduation, said "Oh I LOVE your dress" and when I glanced over my shoulder (was presently crouched to help my daughter get her shoes strapped) reflexively said "thank you so much!" as I clocked that she was looking past me - at my daughter, in HER cute dress (and by rights should have been, she was so stinkin cute!). By the time I was able to straighten up to acknowledge my faux pas, other mom was gone and I was left humbled lol

#69 I was at a dance (I think it was a church group or something, so it must have been a loooooong time ago) and this nice boy asked me to dance. He said ‘your hands are cold’ and I said ‘Mum says I have bad circulation’!!!

#70 I met my favourite actor at a convention and I told him I was his number one fan. His handler looked at me like i'd just farted so I quickly followed up with "but not in a Kathy Bates in Misery way". Fortunately he found that funny but I wanted to crawl into a hole!

#71 I just went to the gas station and when I was done checking out the cashier said “have a nice night” and bruh tell me why I said no thank you

#72 I was about 15 and went with my mom to the grocery store. She told the cashier “congratulations on your pregnancy!” The lady looked at her with daggers in her eyes and said “I’m NOT pregnant!” Instead of dissapearing, my mom sheepishly says “Oh I get it. I get so bloated too sometimes.” I tugged at my mom’s shirt like i was 4 years old trying to signal her to stop talking. But she kept going mentioning how she is trying to lose weight. I wanted a sink hole to open beneath me.

#73 My ex was trying to brag to friends that a nurse was flirting with him (she wasn't). I was with him while he said this so made it 10x awkward.

Ex: I could've picked her up if I wanted.

Me: I mean she was kinda short, but why would you want to do that?

Everyone shut up after that and, in hindsight, maybe me playing dumb made him realize this was a stupid lie to brag about

#74 When I take my evening walk, I often have a “go-to” greeting for everyone I see. This particular night, it was unseasonably warm and I was wearing shorts for the first time this year and my legs were very white. That night’s “go-to” was apologizing for my white legs blinding them. I got a few chuckles and was feeling pretty good about my little Midwestern small talk. That is, until I walked passed a lady with a blind walking stick… I didn’t notice her stick until it was too late

#75 I accidentally flirted with my daughter’s high school volleyball coach who is like 22 years old, he said he always checks to see what parents are at the games and I asked him if he was checking up on me. I will never stop thinking about that sentence as long as I live

#76 Once I asked my coworker if she had a minute to connect about something, and I meant to ask if she was busyrunning off to an appointment but I said “hey do you have a moment to chat or re you running away”

#77 Mine isn’t insane but one time the cashier at the gas station told me to have a good night and I meant to say “you too,” but my brain shut off halfway through and I confidently said “yoot!” and walked out. I think about it way too often.

#78 I was at work talking to this guy. He was telling me about his weekend boating with friends. He said, "you should come next time". I said, "ok! Bye!" And practically ran away. Later, after I got over my embarrassment/shyness I asked him to my office and asked him on a proper date. At which point he explained he is gay and just wanted to hang as friends.

#79 My in-laws had a “flower cake” on the counter and I curiously asked multiple times—MULTIPLE TIMES—how they planned to eat it. They’d just give me weird looks and ignore me.

I thought a “flower cake” was a regular cake decorated with real flowers. It dawned on me way, way later that it was just a flower arrangement…shaped like a cake.

That—especially with the silent weird looks—occasionally haunts me.

#80 It wasn't so much a 'misreading of social cues' as a 'misreading of someone's limbs.'

(I was in high school and have since realized how awful this was REGARDLESS of the potential presence/absence of body parts)

Met a friend's friend for the *first* time. As they were walking up, it looked like he was holding an arm behind his back, so I joked- "You're an amputee!"

He...he was.

And then, even though I'm 92% certain they didn't even hear me, I made it weird by saying "...GROUP HUG!!!"

#81 During my early 1990s college days, I had a huge crush on a girl who was in some of my microbiology courses.

I saw her sitting on a campus bench on a Friday afternoon and stopped to say hello.

After a couple of minutes of small talk...

Girl: "What are you up to tonight?"

Me: "I'm not sure. Some dorm friends and I might rent a movie or something."

Girl: "I don't have anything planned tonight."

Me: "Well, see you at the lab on Monday. Have a great weekend!"

This still vexes me 35 years later.

#82 I was maybe 12. Our [male] youth group leader asked "Who do you want to be when you grow up?"

I shouted out with confidence "Your wife!"....... because his wife was the children's minister and that's the job I wanted. She was also like a second mom to me and I admired her!

Everyone laughed at me, of course. No one ever brought it up again but it later made for a lighthearted story at her funeral that got everyone smiling

#83 One time when I was a kid we were visiting family, in particular a cousin who was really sick with cancer. My mom gave us a STERN talking to in the car that we were not to mention/ask about his hair loss from chemo. We got in the house, he is wearing a hat. At some point, he decides to play "I spy" with us, and I said "I spy something red". He couldn't guess it, until I PULLED OFF HIS FUCKING HAT AND RAN AROUND WITH IT. Mom said hair, not anything about the hat.

#84 Was at a party and met a new group of ppl. One guy kept talking about how this annoying girl was on the way & the group agreed no one wanted her there for what sounded like good reasons.

He stepped out & returned happily with a girl he introduced as his gf. Thinking she'd be in on the joke too I said "Whew glad you aren't that annoying girl"

Everyone stared at me in disbelief and that's when I realized that the gf was the girl they'd been hating on.

Needless to say those weren't my people

#85 I was planning a silent auction and was told a massage therapist in town was interested in providing a gift certificate. I contacted him on FB and we started chatting. He mentioned he was blind with a service dog. We agreed he would bring the certificate day of and I’d get it before the event started. I ended our conversation with -

“When you get there you should be able to find me pretty easily. I have red hair.”

And he replied

“Great. I’ll work on teaching my dog to recognize hair color.”

#86 Having a child has fundamentally altered my vocabulary.

I was at a camapign event recently, and I accidentally told a group of supporters "night night" as they were leaving the event.

They were grown adults. I think about it everyday.

#87 I went on a date.

I got to the terrace, wasn’t busy, saw a guy sitting alone. He looked nothing like his pictures.

“Hi! Omg almost missed my tram but I made it haha Nice to meet you! How are you?”

And sat down.

The guy was looking at me like:

👁️👄👁️

I remember thinking:

“Wtf is wrong with him, why is he so weird?”

Then I heard someone call my name from behind me.

I turned around.

It was my actual date.

Apparently my only criteria was man sitting at table

We dated for 18months.

#88 I was serving this group of guys at the bar, and while one of them was saying his order, I wanted to grab a pen from my apron. As my hand went in, I felt something weird (it was a piece of onion I accidentally dropped in my apron). I made a face naturally. But the guy thought I didn’t like his order lmao he was upset and obviously didn’t tip me

#89 I thought some classmate I knew was dabbing me up as I was approaching class but in reality he was saying what’s up to his friend who was walking behind me and approaching as I was. I never dabbed him before so I thought it was weird but I was like why not and sure enough my social awkward cues got me again, that lives rent free in my head to this day

#90 At a customer dinner I was invited to, the CEO of the company left early and while saying his good byes , I blew a kiss

#91 My foster child was having surgery and a nurse asked me how I think he’ll do with separating from me. I went into a whole thing about his attachment to me, but that he would do okay because we would do the transition slowly when he moves (which was coming up soon) and that I would likely still be able to see him. She waited until I was done and said, “…I meant when we take him for surgery.” I WAS VERY TIRED OKAY

#92 In secondry school my teacher stopped me in the hall and asked ‘do you know what time your guitar lesson is?’ And I said ‘Yes I do’, she just stared at me for a really long time, waiting. I eventually smiled, turned and walked away. It wasn’t until later that I realised she was requesting the information, not just asking if I knew lmao

#93 My neighbor injured his shoulder in a mountain biking accident. Really caused some issues. Said neighbor moved away a few months later.

Some time in the future he knocked on our door to say hello as he was in the neighborhood. I asked what brought him back. He replied something about do for appointment and surgery follow up. I didn’t catch exactly what he said but I assumed it was for his shoulder. So I said, “I’m so glad you finally got that taken care of”

Dear thriends, he’d had a vasectomy.