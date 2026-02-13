ADVERTISEMENT

A simple glance at most human myths and epics would suggest that we like heroes. So most of us tend to also admire certain people we find cool or inspirational, favorite singers and actors, an artist whose works struck a chord. But unfortunately, sometimes ignorance is bliss.

Someone asked “Who are some people you used to admire but later found out were horrible?” and people shared their examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the examples that maybe hit a bit too hard to home and be sure to add your own thoughts in point to the comments down below.

#1

Elderly woman in a religious habit holding a plaque at a podium, symbolizing people admired until secrets came out. Mother Teresa. She was awful, making her patients suffer while she took all the pain meds when it was her suffering.

scruffyrosalie , Reagan White House Photographs Report

Vile woman peddling sky fairy stories. Sandles in the bin

    #2

    Person wearing sunglasses and a cap, holding a chainsaw on stage, symbolizing admired people with dirty secrets revealed. Remember when people said Elon was going to be the real life Tony Stark.

    FRakanazz:

    Elon had a generational falloff, he went from an ambitious space guy to the stupid guy on twitter who acts like a kid.

    Annual_Owl_1462 , Gage Skidmore Report

    He turned into a villian, and not the kind you enjoy.

    #3

    Man in suit reading The Cat in the Hat book at desk surrounded by children's books, reflecting admired people with secrets. Dr Seuss. He hated kids and cheated on his ill wife multiple times

    akawetfart , Al Ravenna Report

    #4

    Young man in denim jacket and jeans sitting casually outdoors, representing people admired before dirty secrets came out. John Lennon. I love his talent but he is absurd. WHY IS A WIFE BEATER SUCH A GREAT MUSICIAN

    SlimShadyfan96 , Bob Gruen Report

    Personally I always thought he was overrated. I much preferred McCartney and Harrison over Lennon.

    #5

    Man in a fitted green shirt making a serious phone call inside a worn-down room for people admired and dirty secrets topic Will Smith. That man broke my heart after being such an important piece of my childhood.

    __Shadowman__:

    To be fair in this world of celebrities and billionaires slapping someone is pretty mild in comparison lol. Doesn't mean it was right though.

    Clever-Innuendo , Paramount Pictures Report

    Don't care for his wife either.

    #6

    Older man with white hair and glasses wearing a white jacket, holding a microphone, representing admired people with dirty secrets. Hayao Miyazaki. I admire his work a lot but I don't like him personally. He's a deadbeat dad, to the point where his sons watching his work is the only way they can connect to him

    AntiDaFrog , Natasha Baucas Report

    Not strictly a deadbeat dad, because he financially provided for his family, but certainly a career-driven more-or-less absent father. Which s***s, given how much of his work focuses on children, and the trials and tribulations they go through.

    #7

    Elderly man with white hair and black glasses wearing a light gray shirt, representing people admired until secrets revealed. Had no idea that Woody Allen was a racist, misogynistic homophobe

    ihatethiscountry76 , Georges Biard Report

    Not to mention grooming his stepdaughter and marrying her and them becoming close friends with Epstein. Kinda missed that big one. Oh, and what he did to his adopted daughter Dylan.

    #8

    Close-up of a woman with long black hair and dark lipstick, representing people admired until their dirty secrets came out. Nicki minaj.

    ancient_bored:

    I refuse to believe that was the real Nicki. She used to be such a big supporter of the LGBT movement. I think Trump replaced her with a robot clone, change my mind.

    WolverinesW1fe , Gage Skidmore Report

    #9

    Man in a tuxedo and bow tie at a formal event, representing people admired before dirty secrets emerged. Diddy.

    No_Permission_5709 , Nikeush Report

    #10

    Man smiling at an event, dressed in a black blazer and grey shirt, relating to people admired with dirty secrets. Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    I recently learned he roofied a girl. It has ruined her life and due to the trauma of it she had to drop out of college while Tyson has been on TV for being such a stand up guy and all his accomplishments.

    Alexandritecrys , Maryland GovPics Report

    #11

    Man in sunglasses and leather jacket speaking into a microphone, representing people admired until dirty secrets revealed. Andrew Tate. At that time I was bad at English and the only thing I knew about him that "he used to insult islam now he's muslim!" But now getting better at English and seeing his tweets... He seems comically evil that it's ridiculous lol.

    Front-Dog9412 , Anything Goes With James English Report

    The fact that he thinks r**e should be legal, it's f*****g insane insane the amount of young boys that look up to him..we haven't gotten very far in society.

    #12

    Man wearing glasses holding little girl in pink fairy costume, capturing people admired until dirty secrets revealed. Jackie Chan's treatment of his kids, especially the daughter.

    DeadZone32 , Relativity Media Report

    #13

    Performer in a black hoodie singing on stage with purple and pink lighting, representing people admired until dirty secrets emerged. The automatic answer to this is D4vd. Guy seemed like a breath of fresh air (reminded me a lot of X, Juice, etc)



    Well..we all know what this POS ended up doing.

    No_Scientist_1848 , AskeeaeWiki Report

    #14

    Man with curly hair and black jacket in a nighttime city setting, representing people admired until dirty secrets came out. Neil Gaiman. can't see him the same way after all the allegations.

    M-the-Great , Kyle Cassidy Report

    Thought he'd been acquitted?

    #15

    Black and white photo of a smiling man in a wheelchair, representing people admired until dirty secrets came out. I still don't understand why Hawkings abandoned his family for a grifter? 

    Numerophilus , NASA Report

    For the s*x

    #16

    Woman with red hair and green eyes wearing hoop earrings and a polka dot blouse representing admired people with dirty secrets. I still think Harry Potter is the best book series ever made, but JK Rowling is pretty horrible on social media. Although I feel like everyone says stuff they don't mean on social media, she doubles down.

    Glum_Lime1397 , John Mathew Smith Report

    She stands up for women’s rights, what’s wrong with that?! Growing up wanting to be a woman doesn’t make you a woman, and sick and tired of everyone arguing that a biological man in a frock and a wig has the right to invade women’s safe spaces, and sports!

    #17

    Close-up of a man in a suit and tie with an American flag background, representing people admired until dirty secrets emerged. Bill Clinton. He spoke so coherently and thoughtfully during his gubernatorial campaign and early presidency . Then he blew his chances to pass any meaningful legislation. I admired Hillary but she always was who she was.

    BuffaloOk7264 , Bob McNeely, The White House Report

    #18

    Young person speaking into a microphone and gaming keyboard, representing people admired until their dirty secrets came out. Shayy (an undertale speedruner that was actually a groomer).

    ironmajor77 , Shayy Report

    #19

    Man speaking at a conference with a large blurred portrait behind him, representing people admired until dirty secrets revealed. Bill Gates. Back in the day Windows was good, and his ad for Doom was incredible. Now Windows isn't good, he's a confirmed cheater, and he hasn't made any cool Doom ads.

    timbertham , World Economic Forum Report

    #20

    Close-up of a serious man in a suit and tie, representing people admired until their dirty secrets came out. I used to think Putin was chill until he attacked Ukraine.

    magikaross , Пресс-служба Президента РФ Report

    OP was clearly a moron

    #21

    Black and white photo of a man in a leather jacket and jeans representing people admired before their dirty secrets. No one is ever topping Michael Jackson.

    movezig123 , Matthew Rolston Report

    He liked small boys to be the bottoms

