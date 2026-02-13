Someone asked “Who are some people you used to admire but later found out were horrible?” and people shared their examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the examples that maybe hit a bit too hard to home and be sure to add your own thoughts in point to the comments down below.

#1 Mother Teresa. She was awful, making her patients suffer while she took all the pain meds when it was her suffering.

#2 Remember when people said Elon was going to be the real life Tony Stark.



Elon had a generational falloff, he went from an ambitious space guy to the stupid guy on twitter who acts like a kid.

#3 Dr Seuss. He hated kids and cheated on his ill wife multiple times

#4 John Lennon. I love his talent but he is absurd. WHY IS A WIFE BEATER SUCH A GREAT MUSICIAN

#5 Will Smith. That man broke my heart after being such an important piece of my childhood.



To be fair in this world of celebrities and billionaires slapping someone is pretty mild in comparison lol. Doesn't mean it was right though.

#6 Hayao Miyazaki. I admire his work a lot but I don't like him personally. He's a deadbeat dad, to the point where his sons watching his work is the only way they can connect to him

#7 Had no idea that Woody Allen was a racist, misogynistic homophobe

#8 Nicki minaj.



I refuse to believe that was the real Nicki. She used to be such a big supporter of the LGBT movement. I think Trump replaced her with a robot clone, change my mind.

#9 Diddy.

#10 Neil DeGrasse Tyson



I recently learned he roofied a girl. It has ruined her life and due to the trauma of it she had to drop out of college while Tyson has been on TV for being such a stand up guy and all his accomplishments.

#11 Andrew Tate. At that time I was bad at English and the only thing I knew about him that "he used to insult islam now he's muslim!" But now getting better at English and seeing his tweets... He seems comically evil that it's ridiculous lol.

#12 Jackie Chan's treatment of his kids, especially the daughter.

#13 The automatic answer to this is D4vd. Guy seemed like a breath of fresh air (reminded me a lot of X, Juice, etc)







Well..we all know what this POS ended up doing.

#14 Neil Gaiman. can't see him the same way after all the allegations.

#15 I still don't understand why Hawkings abandoned his family for a grifter?

#16 I still think Harry Potter is the best book series ever made, but JK Rowling is pretty horrible on social media. Although I feel like everyone says stuff they don't mean on social media, she doubles down.

#17 Bill Clinton. He spoke so coherently and thoughtfully during his gubernatorial campaign and early presidency . Then he blew his chances to pass any meaningful legislation. I admired Hillary but she always was who she was.

#18 Shayy (an undertale speedruner that was actually a groomer).

#19 Bill Gates. Back in the day Windows was good, and his ad for Doom was incredible. Now Windows isn't good, he's a confirmed cheater, and he hasn't made any cool Doom ads.

#20 I used to think Putin was chill until he attacked Ukraine.

#21 No one is ever topping Michael Jackson.