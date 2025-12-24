ADVERTISEMENT

We often like to look back on the past with a sense of nostalgia, remembering it as a time when everything felt a little better. People seemed kinder, music more soulful, and food somehow tastier. But was it really all that great?

To find out, we’re stepping several decades back with Wendy, the creator of Vintage Cookbook Gore on Instagram. She shares recipes from her personal collection of vintage cookbooks, some dating as far back as the 1940s. And while a few of them still look surprisingly appealing, plenty of others raise an eyebrow or two.

The photos themselves are undeniably beautiful. Whether the meals would hold up today is another question entirely. Scroll down to see them all, and let us know if there are any you’d be willing to try.

#1

Gift-Wrapped Cake From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

Vintage recipe cake decorated with frosting flowers and a large pink bow, showcasing interesting vintage recipes and past dishes.

vintagecookbookgore Report

johngrimes avatar
UnclePanda
UnclePanda
Community Member
5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't weird. It's just not insane because they remembered it's food, not a TV show competition.

    #2

    Hollandaise Sauce On Asparagus, Raisin Brandy Sauce On Ham From “Sanyo Microwave Cooking”, 1985

    Vintage recipes featuring glazed ham with raisins, creamed asparagus, and a vintage lemon sauce on a decorative table setting.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Raisin brandy sauce on ham sounds amazing, and not unlike the way my family's always done ham.

    #3

    “Choo Choo” Birthday Train From From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

    Vintage recipes featuring bizarre chocolate cake trains decorated with candy wheels and colorful toppings on a party table.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Women's Weekly (Australia) cake book had a cake that looked almost identical to this, just the carriages were different colours.

    Whether you find vintage recipes strangely appealing or completely baffling, one thing is hard to argue with: food today is probably the best it’s ever been. We have access to dishes from every corner of the world, centuries of accumulated knowledge, and the freedom to eat however we choose.

    If you wanted to, you could recreate a noodle pudding from 1975 for dinner. Or simply grab McDonald’s on the way home. And chances are, there’s Japanese or Italian cuisine somewhere in your area if you’re in the mood for something else. There’s a whole world of food out there.
    #4

    A Whale Of A Melon From “How To Garnish”, 1994

    Vintage recipes featuring a carved watermelon fruit bowl with colorful fruit balls and decorative skewers.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #5

    Oven-Barbecued Ribs From “Better Homes And Gardens Make-Ahead Cook Book”, 1971

    Vintage ribs covered with lemon slices and onions on a white platter alongside a bowl of creamy salad, showcasing vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    Of course, that level of choice didn’t happen overnight. The way we cook and eat now is the result of a very long history, and it all begins with one discovery that changed everything: fire.

    The exact moment humans first began using fire is still debated. Some researchers believe early humans may have started using embers taken from natural wildfires as far back as 1.7 to 2 million years ago.

    More widely accepted archaeological evidence places controlled fire use much later. At a site known as Daughters of Jacob Bridge traces of fire dated to around 790,000 years ago were found deep inside a cave, along with fish teeth that appear to have been cooked.

    Definitive evidence of humans making fire themselves, by striking sparks rather than relying on natural flames, dates to roughly 400,000 years ago, based on findings at Neanderthal sites in eastern England.
    #6

    Chicken Breasts Supreme From “Better Homes And Gardens Meat Cook Book”, 1970

    Vintage mushroom-covered chicken breasts on a green platter with a retro layered vegetable salad in the background

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chicken with mushroom gravy? I'll have that.

    #7

    Swedish Meatballs And Brown Beans From “Better Homes And Gardens Meals With A Foreign Flair”, 1963

    Vintage Swedish meatballs and baked beans served in striped dishes on a blue placemat with apples and decorative bird.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meatballs yes, those beans, no

    Before fire entered the picture, early humans survived on raw food. According to culinary school École Ducasse, their diet consisted mainly of fruits, nuts, seeds, and uncooked meat.

    While this food provided basic sustenance, it was difficult to chew and digest, limiting how many calories and nutrients the body could actually absorb and placing natural constraints on human development.
    #8

    Pineapple Upside-Down Cake From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

    Vintage pineapple upside-down cake with cherries and pecans on a blue plate, showcasing interesting vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #9

    Hoosier Peanut Bars From “Pillsbury’s Best Butter Cookie Cookbook”, 1960

    Vintage dessert bars topped with nuts served alongside a bowl of strawberries and a cup of milk on a table setting.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #10

    Main Dish Noodle Pudding From “Southern Living - The Meats Cookbook”, 1975

    Vintage recipe casserole with cubed meat, shredded cheese, and parsley garnish in a retro dish.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    That all changed once cooking became part of daily life. Heat made food softer, easier to digest, and far more efficient as a source of energy, while the increased nutrients supported better brain growth. It also killed harmful bacteria and parasites, making meals safer to eat.

    Controlling fire didn’t just improve how food tasted or how safe it was. It also encouraged people to cook and eat together, with shared meals around a fire helping strengthen social interaction and contributing to cultural life.
    #11

    Strawberry Cream Puff Cake From “Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking, Vol. 11”, 1972

    Vintage dessert featuring cream-filled pastries topped with strawberries and whipped cream, showcasing interesting vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally something that looks and sounds good.

    #12

    Sunday Supper Ring From “Southern Living Cookbook Library - The Low Cost Cookbook”, 1972

    Vintage recipe featuring a molded salad with Brussels sprouts and a creamy sauce, showcasing bizarre dishes from the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll try it, I love noodles!

    #13

    Flower Tarts From “Good Housekeeping’s Ten P.m. Cook Book”, 1958

    Wicker basket tipped over with vintage recipes dessert tarts on a patterned tablecloth and a fruit bowl in the background.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10pm cook book? Stuff you start the night before?

    For hundreds of thousands of years, cooking methods with fire changed very little. According to Guy Crosby, adjunct associate professor of nutrition at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, physical evidence suggests that cooking food on hot stones may have been one of the earliest and only adaptations during this long period.

    That began to shift around 30,000 years ago with the development of so-called earth ovens in parts of Europe. These were pits lined with heated stones, where food was slowly cooked under layers of earth and ash. This method allowed meat to cook for much longer, breaking down tough connective tissue and making it easier to chew and digest—an early version of slow cooking that shares more in common with modern barbecue than you might expect.
    #14

    Autumn Chrysanthemum Cake From From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

    Square vintage cake with intricate white frosting and a red floral decoration, showcasing unique vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like 7 minute frosting, i love that

    #15

    Mocha Cheesecake Saronno From “Cook With Love”, 1979

    Vintage dessert with whipped cream and Amaretto, showcasing interesting vintage recipes with unique and bizarre dishes of the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    mbbookkeeping avatar
    Starbug
    Starbug
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That sounds delicious actually!

    #16

    Veal-Roast Confetti, Duchess Brioche From “Good Housekeeping’s Suppertime Cookbook”, 1967

    Vintage veal roast confetti served with roasted potatoes and duchess brioche on a rustic wooden table setting.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    As techniques evolved, humans began experimenting with boiling food, explains Crosby. Long before pottery existed, water was likely heated using hot stones dropped into containers made of bark, animal hides, or wood. Even though these materials seem fragile, they could safely hold boiling liquid as long as water absorbed the heat.

    Physical evidence of fired clay pottery appears around 20,000 years ago, with pottery fragments found in Japan showing traces of cooked fish and shellfish. This marked a major step forward, allowing people to prepare grains and other foods that couldn’t easily be roasted.
    #17

    Deep-Dish Cherry Pie With Shortcake Crust From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 3”, 1966

    Vintage recipes dessert with baked biscuit topping and red fruit filling served in white bowls on a dark tablecloth.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just gained a pound from looking at the picture.

    #18

    Nippy Cheese Soufflé From “Pyrex Prize Recipes”, 1953

    Vintage casserole dish with golden baked topping and parsley garnish surrounded by retro table setting and flowers

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmmm....cheeeeeeseeeee....

    #19

    Oven Porcupines From “The Betty Crocker Recipe Card Library”, 1971

    Vintage recipe casserole dish with a tomato-based sauce, grapes in a basket, and a metal kettle on a checkered tablecloth.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stuffed cabbage, without the cabbage

    An even bigger transformation came when humans stopped living as constant nomads. Around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago, the agricultural revolution began, first in the Fertile Crescent. People started growing crops like wheat and barley and domesticating animals, which meant food could be harvested in large quantities and stored.

    Cooking adapted to this new reality. Boiling and stewing became essential techniques for preparing grains and legumes, and kitchens became more permanent spaces rather than temporary setups around a fire.

    #20

    Chocolate Sodas From “Betty Crocker’s Family Dinners In A Hurry”, 1970

    Four vintage recipes milkshake floats in glass mugs with skewered marshmallows and cherries on a wet surface.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    mbbookkeeping avatar
    Starbug
    Starbug
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brown cow were a staple of my childhood

    #21

    Fudgy Caramel Apples From From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

    Vintage chocolate-covered apple with nuts on a white plate, showcasing bizarre vintage recipes and unique dishes of the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #22

    Prune-Pineapple Dessert, California Prunes In Claret, And Prune Whip From “Women’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cooking Vol. 9”, 1966

    Vintage recipes showing a molded dessert, whipped salad, and preserved fruit in a retro dining setting with classic dishware.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The original source of Taco Bell's 'run for the border.'

    As societies grew and interacted, cooking became a way cultures connected. Ingredients and techniques traveled along trade routes, with spices valued for both flavor and preservation.

    By the Middle Ages, according to École Ducasse, kitchens centered around open hearths, where food was cooked in suspended pots and cauldrons or baked in simple ovens. Preservation methods like salting, smoking, and brining made food easier to transport and store. Monasteries and scholars began recording recipes and techniques, ensuring that culinary knowledge survived beyond a single generation.
    #23

    𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘖𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨-𝘦-𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘥 (From “Tasty Treasures”, 1972)

    Orange fruit creature with candy eyes and vintage cracker house, illustrating bizarre vintage recipes from the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like an unimpressed Kirby.

    #24

    Cake And Ice Cream Pie From From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

    Slice of vintage cake with frosting and cherries, showcasing interesting vintage recipes and bizarre dishes from the past

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cake *and* ice cream? Can't go wrong, surely!

    #25

    Chicken Loaves: Hot With Curry Sauce, Cold And Jellied From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 3”, 1966

    Vintage recipe dish with layered casserole, asparagus, olives, and salad showcasing interesting vintage recipes and bizarre dishes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take the one with curry sauce for 200, Alex.

    Eventually, cooking moved beyond a domestic necessity and began to be seen as a true craft. As affluent urban centers expanded and grand hotels and restaurants appeared in the 18th century, there was growing demand for skilled professionals who could create memorable dining experiences rather than simply prepare food.

    This period paved the way for figures who would shape what we now think of as gourmet cuisine. Chefs like Marie-Antoine Carême and Georges Auguste Escoffier, active in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, played a major role in elevating cooking to an art form.
    #26

    Beef Wellington From “My Way To A Man’s Heart”, 1973

    Vintage recipe featuring a bizarre meat dish wrapped in pastry with a carving fork and knife on a wooden board.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah, drown it in some lovely gravy

    #27

    Peppermint Wafers From From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

    Plate of colorful vintage dessert meringues showcasing interesting vintage recipes with bizarre dishes from the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diabetes on a plate. Love it!

    #28

    Tuna And Salmon Mold From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 10”, 1966

    Vintage recipe of a tuna and salmon mold garnished with citrus slices and dill on a white serving plate.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    Carême, often called the “King of chefs and the chef of kings,” was known for his elaborate pastry work and dramatic presentations, treating food as something meant to impress both visually and technically.

    Escoffier, widely regarded as the father of modern French cuisine, brought structure and efficiency to professional kitchens. He refined classic sauces and dishes and introduced systems that made large-scale, high-quality dining possible.

    Together, their influence helped turn cooking into a respected profession, laying the foundations for modern restaurants and the fine dining culture we recognize today.
    #29

    Vermont Turkey Festooned With Sausages From “Ladies’ Home Journal Cookbook”, 1960

    Vintage recipes featuring a bizarre sausage-wrapped turkey with classic side dishes and a bowl of fresh fruit on a decorated table.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those sausages look like the fingers of hands trying to drag the turkey down to Hell. Or maybe I've been watching too many horror movies lately.

    #30

    Savory Peas From “Birds Eye Cook Book”, 1941

    Vintage recipe side dish featuring peas and carrots served on a decorative plate with fish and lemon wedges nearby

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks almost as good as the peas would be without the other stuff.

    #31

    Onion Tart From “My Way To A Man’s Heart”, 1973

    Vintage recipe pie with black olives, pine cones, and fresh herbs arranged on rustic wooden surface.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    Now, whether we cook for ourselves or rely on someone else to do it, food feels like an effortless part of modern life. But getting here took, without exaggeration, millions of years and a great deal of effort along the way.

    So the next time you enjoy a really good meal, it might be worth savoring it a little more—there’s a long history behind every bite.
    #32

    Spicy Shrimp Luncheon Mold And Quick-Bread Cheese Loaf From “Hunt’s Complete Tomato Sauce Cookbook”, 1976

    Vintage recipes showing a red gelatin mold on a glass stand and a textured loaf on a dark cloth.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #33

    Sole Newburg From “Sensible Eating Can Be Delicious”, 1976

    Vintage recipes featuring bizarre molded dishes covered in creamy sauce, served on rice with herbs and lemon garnish on a white plate.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎼 fish rolls fish rolls, roly poly fish rolls, eat em up, yum 🎵🎵 ... Or not.

    #34

    Crummy From “Tasty Treasures”, 1972

    Vintage recipes dessert styled with cookies and pastries arranged to resemble a face on lace doilies and a blue background

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #35

    Creamed Ham, Eggs, And Mushrooms In A Chafing Dish From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 3”, 1966

    Vintage recipes featuring creamed ham, eggs, and mushrooms in a classic mid-century serving dish with retro tableware.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It has mushrooms. I'd try it, though I wouldn't get my expectations up.

    #36

    Macaroon Custard Tarts From “Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking, Vol. 11”, 1972

    Vintage recipe featuring bizarre tartlets with creamy white filling and an orange topping on a purple oval plate.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #37

    A Touch Of Color From “How To Garnish”, 1994

    Plate of vintage recipe vegetable garnish carved into flowers with cucumber, carrot, and lettuce on orange background.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #38

    Eggplant Parmigiana From “Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking, Vol. 3”, 1972

    Vintage stuffed zucchini with melted cheese and green beans on a floral plate, showcasing interesting vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the weirdest eggplant parm I've ever seen.

    #39

    Bittersweet Chocolate Frosting For A White Layer Cake From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 3”, 1966

    Vintage recipe cake slice with chocolate frosting and fruit topping, showcasing bizarre dishes from the past era.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bittersweet? Are we talking 'dark chocolate' bittersweet or 'I got married to someone I love but my original love got married to a to a hot rich celebrity' sort of bittersweet?

    #40

    Three-Fruit Garland From “Ladies’ Home Journal Cookbook”, 1960

    Vintage recipes dessert bowl with strawberries, green grapes, and pineapple slices on a green tablecloth with vintage dishes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strawberries, ? peeled grapes Annnnnnd ? pineapple

    #41

    Stuffed Baked Bass From “Women’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery, Vol. 1”, 1966

    Vintage recipes featuring a whole cooked fish served with lemon wedges, greens, and a side salad on a retro tablecloth.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd eat it quite happily, but I hate when fish are served with their heads still on. I find it creepy AF.

    #42

    Irish Stew From “Sanyo Microwave Cooking”, 1985

    Vintage recipes stew with beef, carrots, and celery served in a rustic red pot alongside salt shakers and bread slices.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, I'd try it. And I don't think Irish stew requires grog in it? I know the recipe my mum uses never had alcohol in it.

    #43

    Cherry Tarts From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 3”, 1966

    Vintage cherry tarts with whipped cream on a leaf-shaped plate beside a floral cup of coffee and small flowerpot.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, these are cute.

    #44

    Squash And Apple Bake From “The Betty Crocker Recipe Card Library”, 1971

    Vintage recipe dish with canned pineapple rings and cooked red bell peppers in a baking pan, showcasing bizarre vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Throw in some sausages, and it's what we have about once a month. Very tasty.

    #45

    Strawberry Preserves From “Calorie Saving Recipes For Foods Sweetened Without Sugar”, 1951

    Vintage recipe dish with a gelatin dessert in a scalloped glass bowl, surrounded by jars of homemade preserves and jams.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would anybody ever want to ruin perfectly good strawberries with 10 tons of sugar?

    #46

    Upside-Down Ham-Yam Loaf From “Southern Living Cookbook Library - The Low Cost Cookbook”, 1972

    Vintage recipe featuring a meatloaf topped with cooked carrot slices, garnished with greens and lemon wedge on a wooden board.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be tasty, I'd have to taste it.

    #47

    Stuffed Apples From “The Garden Club Holiday Cookbook”, 1971

    Vintage recipes featuring stuffed gelatin molds topped with toasted marshmallows alongside ham and fresh apples on a dining table.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #48

    Roasted Turkey With Individual Cranberry Molds From “Southern Living Cookbook Library - The Poultry Cookbook”, 1971

    Vintage roasted turkey platter surrounded by gelatin mold side dishes showcasing interesting vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't hate this, I bet it's not much different than the canned cranberry jelly, but homemade

    #49

    Pickles From “Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking, Vol. 10”, 1972

    Vintage recipes featuring bizarre pickled vegetables displayed in glass jars on wooden shelves against a pink background.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #50

    Five-Fruit Sherbet, Rainbow Sherbet Parfait, Guava Sherbet From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 10”, 1966

    Three vintage sherbet desserts in elegant glassware labeled Five-Fruit Sherbet, Rainbow Sherbet Parfait, and Guava Sherbet.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #51

    Quiche Lorraine With Swiss Cheese From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 10”, 1966

    Vintage pie displayed on an ornate silver stand with glass of drink and crystal decanter, showcasing vintage recipes and dishes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #52

    Coconut Cream Pie From “A Picture Treasury Of Good Cooking”, 1953

    Vintage recipe coconut cream pie with toasted topping served on floral china plates alongside coffee cups.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #53

    Skinke Med Madeira, FLødebudding Med Frugtsauce, Rødkaal From “Women’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 4”, 1966

    Vintage recipes featuring a glazed ham, creamy dessert with fruit sauce, and a side of red cabbage on a white table.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take the ham but what the heck is that other stuff?

    #54

    From “New Ways With Ice Cream”, 1949

    Vintage recipes ice cream served in a decorative bowl with colorful flowers in the background.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought they were pringles at first glance. Oops.

    #55

    Ham-Asparagus Shortcake, Baked Chicken Puff, Party-Going Pork Chops From “Cooking With Condensed Soups”, 1950s

    Vintage recipes plate with baked casserole, deviled eggs topped with green sauce, and sliced meat with ketchup and jalapenos.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #56

    Tomatoes And Blue-Cheese Dip From “Better Homes And Gardens Barbecue Book”, 1956

    Vintage recipe platter with bizarre shaped appetizers, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, and a creamy dip being served with a toothpick.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    .. I'd eat this. Especially with fresh tomatoes, every year we grow a few varieties of tomatoes in our garden. So tasty. Really missing them right now as it's chilly winter in the Pacific Northwest 🥲

    #57

    Dried Fruit Medley From “The Sandwich Cookbook”, 1980

    Vintage recipes featuring bizarre fried snacks served with a beverage in a Snoopy-themed mug and fresh vegetables.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute Snoopy mug and spoon though

    #58

    Blueberry Cream Pie From “Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking, Vol. 11”, 1972

    Close-up of a vintage blueberry pie showcasing an interesting vintage recipe from the bizarre dishes of the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #59

    From “Southern Living - The Meats Cookbook”, 1975

    Vintage recipes featuring a cooked meat dish garnished with pickles and served with a bowl of pickles and cherry tomatoes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did they do to that pickle? Slice it and stuff it with peanut butter??

    #60

    Bologna Barbecue From “Good Housekeeping’s Cooking For Company”, 1971

    Vintage recipes featuring a large sausage with cheese, ketchup, toasted bread, chips, and green onions on a wooden tray.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #61

    Alsatian Choucroute Garnie From “Southern Living - The Meats Cookbook”, 1975

    Vintage recipes display unusual dishes on colorful plates with herbs, onions, and traditional pottery on a blue tablecloth.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #62

    Ginger Pear Pie From “American Woman All-Time Favorites Cookbook”, 1978

    Vintage dessert pie topped with pecans and sliced pears, showcasing interesting vintage recipes and retro dish presentation.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, have not had a pear pie in years!

    #63

    Ice Cream Squares From From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

    Vintage cake dessert topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and nuts on a white plate showcasing vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #64

    Planked T-Bone Steak From “Southern Living - The Meats Cookbook”, 1975

    Vintage recipe showing a bizarre cooked meat dish served with stuffed tomatoes and garnished with fresh herbs on a wooden board.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #65

    Raspberry Snow Pie From “Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking, Vol. 11”, 1972

    Slice of vintage pie with a fluffy white filling and red berries, showcasing interesting vintage recipes from the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #66

    Maple-Syrup Cake From “Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery, Vol. 7”, 1966

    Vintage maple-syrup cake with nuts on rustic plate next to coffee cup, showcasing interesting vintage recipes from the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #67

    Frozen Peaches From “Calorie Saving Recipes For Foods Sweetened Without Sugar”, 1951

    Vintage recipe for peaches preserved with sugar in a labeled container, showcasing bizarre dishes of the past.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oo, I bet that "sucaryl" stuff is worse for the body than straight sugar °~° but frozen fruits are pretty good, without additives. Ever tried frozen grapes? Yum! Currently have frozen mango in the freezer, am now curious about frozen peaches...

    #68

    Dried Fruit Compote, Dried Apple Cake From “Women’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Vol. 4”, 1966

    Vintage recipes dessert with glazed cake and mixed fruit salad in a glass bowl showcasing interesting vintage dishes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #69

    Hansel And Gretel’s House, Sailboat Cake, Camelot Knight’s Cake, And Doll Cake From From “Betty Crocker’s Cake And Frosting Mix Cookbook”, 1966

    Vintage recipes featuring bizarre cakes shaped like a house, sailboat, geometric design, and doll in a pink dress.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom used to make us doll cake for our birthday back in the 1970s - excellently high cake to icing ratio

    #70

    Autumn Soup From “The Betty Crocker Recipe Card Library”, 1971

    Bizarre vintage recipe of tomato-filled broth with diced vegetables in a white bowl on a patterned tablecloth.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Add some rice or noodles, and I'd be all over that

    #71

    A New Twist From “How To Garnish”, 1994

    Vintage recipe vegetable platter artfully arranged with leafy greens, radishes, carrots, and other colorful produce in playful shapes

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's certainly....something.

    0
    #72

    Sweet-Sour Pork From “Better Homes And Gardens Meals With A Foreign Flair”, 1963

    Vintage recipe dish served with rice and soup, showcasing interesting vintage recipes with bizarre ingredients and presentation.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #73

    𝙏𝙧𝙮 𝙖 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙨𝙢ø𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙗𝙧ø𝙙 From “The General Foods Kitchen Cookbook”, 1959

    Vintage recipes featuring bizarre open-faced sandwiches with seafood, eggs, and unusual garnishes on a wooden table setting.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #74

    Fig Chewies From “Pillsbury’s Best Butter Cookie Cookbook”, 1960

    Plate of vintage pecan coconut cookies arranged on a tiered serving tray, showcasing interesting vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #75

    Beef And Okra Soup From “Ladies’ Home Journal Cookbook”, 1960

    Vintage recipes featuring a yellow pottery soup tureen filled with a tomato-based soup on a retro dining table setting.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah nothing like slimy boiled okra...GAG ME!

    #76

    Apple Candy Pie From “Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking, Vol. 11”, 1972

    Close-up of a vintage pecan pie with a golden crust and nutty topping, showcasing interesting vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #77

    Chocolate Thumbprints From “Ideals Cookie Cookbook”, 1977

    Vintage recipes featured with bowls of ice cream, pecan cookies, and a floral centerpiece on a dark wooden table.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #78

    Liver With Piquant Sauce, Creamed Peas And Potatoes, Pineapple-Tomato Vinaigrette From “Betty Crocker’s Family Dinners In A Hurry”, 1970

    Vintage recipes featuring unusual meat dishes with onions, creamy sides, and decorative vegetable garnishes on a green tablecloth.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #79

    Apricot Cheesecake From “The Dessert Lovers’ Handbook”, 1973

    Vintage layered dessert topped with fruit and mint leaves, served with coffee, showcasing interesting vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    #80

    From “Southern Living - The Meats Cookbook”, 1975

    Sliced vintage meatloaf with olives served on a wooden board with a bowl of dark sauce, showing bizarre vintage recipes.

    vintagecookbookgore Report

    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't miss the olives in meat craze

    0
