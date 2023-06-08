Whoever said you can't time travel clearly has not stumbled upon Jess's Instagram page, "Weird Old Food." With a hefty collection of vintage cookbooks at her fingertips, Jess takes us way back, serving up photos of rather interesting recipes that might make you go, "Wait, people actually ate that?"

The charm of "Weird Old Food" lies in the mystery, with Jess sharing just enough to keep her followers intrigued and staying tuned for more. Each post reveals a scanned snapshot of a dish from the vintage cookbooks she owns, and the bare essentials—just the name of the dish, the year, and the cookbook it's pulled from. However, looking past all that, this page isn't just about the food itself, rather it’s a collection of the strange and quirky culinary trends of the past.

#1

Salmon In Bladder Of Pork (Loving French Cuisine, 1995)

Salmon In Bladder Of Pork (Loving French Cuisine, 1995)

Mavis
Mavis
Early footballs were made from inflated pigs bladder. Why you would want to cook your dinner in one I have no idea.

#2

Piped Clown (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)

Piped Clown (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)

Mavis
Mavis
At least put some pants on.

#3

Shrimp Cucumber Aspic (Southern Living 1983 Annual Recipes)

Shrimp Cucumber Aspic (Southern Living 1983 Annual Recipes)

SCamp
SCamp
🤢 anything aspic, oh god

#4

Spaghetti Ring Florentine (Better Homes And Gardens 1988 Best-Recipes Yearbook)

Spaghetti Ring Florentine (Better Homes And Gardens 1988 Best-Recipes Yearbook)

#5

Shrimp Tree With Curry Sauce (Great Recipes Of The World)

Shrimp Tree With Curry Sauce (Great Recipes Of The World)

coppertopped panda
coppertopped panda
It looks dumb, but I would definitely try it.

#6

Ducklings Afloat On A Pond Cake (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)

Ducklings Afloat On A Pond Cake (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)

#7

Ham Buffet Mold (Campbell's Great Restaurant Cookbook, U.s.a.)

Ham Buffet Mold (Campbell’s Great Restaurant Cookbook, U.s.a.)

#8

Rag Doll Cake (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)

Rag Doll Cake (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)

#9

Hard Sauce Clowns (How To Have The Most Fun With Cake Mixes)

Hard Sauce Clowns (How To Have The Most Fun With Cake Mixes)

Binx
Binx
What's with SOOO many scary clown cakes??

#10

Cherry Ribbon Lemon Jelly, Zabaglione, Apricots In Cointreau (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

Cherry Ribbon Lemon Jelly, Zabaglione, Apricots In Cointreau (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

There Is No Planet B
There Is No Planet B
Zabaglione is super delicious, it doesn't belong here, you heathens!

#11

Lobster Salad Heligoland (Gourmet's Old Vienna Cookbook, 1959)

Lobster Salad Heligoland (Gourmet’s Old Vienna Cookbook, 1959)

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Thanks. But I'll be going straight for the pastries.

#12

Lemon Dill Shrimp Mold (Wilton Entertaining Appetizers To Desserts, 1994)

Lemon Dill Shrimp Mold (Wilton Entertaining Appetizers To Desserts, 1994)

Bibmibap
Bibmibap
I might eat this despite its looks. All listed ingredients are some of my faves.

#13

Cold Glazed Salmon (Gourmet Magazine, 1964)

Cold Glazed Salmon (Gourmet Magazine, 1964)

Mavis
Mavis
Dali would be proud of this.

#14

Shrimps In Aspic (Grand Diplome Cooking Course, Volume 8, 1972)

Shrimps In Aspic (Grand Diplome Cooking Course, Volume 8, 1972)

David Paterson
David Paterson
There had to be an "aspic" one, didn't there.

#15

Soup On The Rocks (Campbell's Soup Ad, 1956)

Soup On The Rocks (Campbell’s Soup Ad, 1956)

#16

Rice And Salmon Mould (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

Rice And Salmon Mould (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

#17

Molded Egg Salad (Betty Crocker's Smart Cook, 1988)

Molded Egg Salad (Betty Crocker’s Smart Cook, 1988)

SCamp
SCamp
What in the 7 hells?!

#18

Sparkly Brittle (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 4, 1972)

Sparkly Brittle (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 4, 1972)

Lolly Gagger
Lolly Gagger
Nothing wrong with this one! Just sugar without all the usual additives!

#19

Stuffed Flank-Steak Roll (Time Life Illustrated Library Of Cooking: Appetizers, Beef, Breads And Rolls, Breakfast Quick Breads, 1969)

Stuffed Flank-Steak Roll (Time Life Illustrated Library Of Cooking: Appetizers, Beef, Breads And Rolls, Breakfast Quick Breads, 1969)

#20

Cranberry Confetti Pie (Better Homes And Gardens Five Seasons Cranberry Book, 1971)

Cranberry Confetti Pie (Better Homes And Gardens Five Seasons Cranberry Book, 1971)

Passerby
Passerby
I would eat this. I imagine that it is not that bad.

#21

Lithuanian Christmas Eve Cake (Wilton Yearbook 1977 Cake Decorating)

Lithuanian Christmas Eve Cake (Wilton Yearbook 1977 Cake Decorating)

Lolly Gagger
Lolly Gagger
This one is awesome! I want to see people making recreations!

#22

Nursery Rhyme Cake (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)

Nursery Rhyme Cake (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Still current and cute.

#23

Fillet Of Sole Au Faygo (Faygo Award Winning Recipes)

Fillet Of Sole Au Faygo (Faygo Award Winning Recipes)

David Wambold
David Wambold
Not just Faygo. Diet Faygo. Love me that saccharin flavor. NOT.

#24

Rhapsody In Blue Wedding Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

Rhapsody In Blue Wedding Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

Partime lobster🦞
Partime lobster🦞
Omg i love that. It's a work art i don't get why it's on the list!

#25

Golden Gate Saucy Burgers With Spaghetti Topping (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 3, 1972)

Golden Gate Saucy Burgers With Spaghetti Topping (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 3, 1972)

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
How are you even supposed to eat that thing?

#26

Sea Dream (Joys Of Jello, 1963)

Sea Dream (Joys Of Jello, 1963)

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Wow, the definition of "Joy" has changed a lot since the 1960s.

#27

Party Dress (The Good Housekeeping Book Of Cake Decorating, 1961)

Party Dress (The Good Housekeeping Book Of Cake Decorating, 1961)

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Little girls still like these. And this is a Madam Alexander doll. Better than Barbie.

#28

Clown Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

Clown Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

SCamp
SCamp
That should be Klown. It’s evil

#29

Hunk-A-Hunk Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

Hunk-A-Hunk Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

David Paterson
David Paterson
Mind if I frame that and put it on my wall?

#30

Viennese Devils (Betty Crocker’s Festive Fixin’s With A Foreign Flair, 1964)

Viennese Devils (Betty Crocker’s Festive Fixin’s With A Foreign Flair, 1964)

Birgit M
Birgit M
The devil looks a lot less scary than the clowns on this post!

#31

Sugar Plum Tree And Jaunty Jack-In-The-Box (The Good Housekeeping Book Of Cake Decorating, 1961)

Sugar Plum Tree And Jaunty Jack-In-The-Box (The Good Housekeeping Book Of Cake Decorating, 1961)

Mia Black
Mia Black
What? This is cool. I would have loved it as a kid. We adults are the ones who mostly find clowns creepy. For kids it's fun and should be. The craft skill here is not that high but as I said, as a kid I would have loved it

#32

Summer Day Salad (Holiday Cooking For Kids, 1982)

Summer Day Salad (Holiday Cooking For Kids, 1982)

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Because nothing says summer like frozen veggies in mayonnaise.

#33

Cucumber Cottage Cheese (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

Cucumber Cottage Cheese (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

4drew Smart
4drew Smart
Very unhappy slice of cucumber

#34

Champagne Buffet (The Big Beautiful Book Of Hors D’oeuvres, 1980)

Champagne Buffet (The Big Beautiful Book Of Hors D’oeuvres, 1980)

#35

Whole Fish In Aspic (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

Whole Fish In Aspic (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
WtF is aspic and what's the obsession with embalmed fish?!?

#36

Fruit-Cottage Cheese Sparkle (The Jell-O Pages, 1987)

Fruit-Cottage Cheese Sparkle (The Jell-O Pages, 1987)

#37

Golden Fruit ‘N Faygo Chicken (Faygo Award Winning Recipes)

Golden Fruit ‘N Faygo Chicken (Faygo Award Winning Recipes)

#38

Salmon Mousse In Aspic (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 6, 1972)

Salmon Mousse In Aspic (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 6, 1972)

Dean Meixner
Dean Meixner
I immediately thought of Monty Python when I saw that.

#39

Tuna And Salmon Mold (Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Volume 10, 1966)

Tuna And Salmon Mold (Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Volume 10, 1966)

David Wambold
David Wambold
I see a pattern here. And it involves aspic or jello.

#40

Chutney Aspic (Trader Vic’s Pacific Island Cookbook, 1968)

Chutney Aspic (Trader Vic’s Pacific Island Cookbook, 1968)

#41

Party Time Ring Mold (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)

Party Time Ring Mold (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)

#42

Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)

Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)

#43

Noodle Ring (The Good Housekeeping Illustrated Cookbook, 1980)

Noodle Ring (The Good Housekeeping Illustrated Cookbook, 1980)

#44

Fun At The Fair Cake (Wilton Yearbook 1977 Cake Decorating)

Fun At The Fair Cake (Wilton Yearbook 1977 Cake Decorating)

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Why were these cake people so obsessed with clowns? I get serious Gacy vibes from these cakes.

#45

Party Sandwich Loaf (Betty Crocker’s Dinner In A Dish, 1970

Party Sandwich Loaf (Betty Crocker’s Dinner In A Dish, 1970

#46

Petals ‘N Pickles (Betty Crocker’s Cook Book, 1972)

Petals ‘N Pickles (Betty Crocker’s Cook Book, 1972)

#47

Lettuce-Wrapped And Stuffed Fillets Of Fish (Victory Garden Cookbook, 1982)

Lettuce-Wrapped And Stuffed Fillets Of Fish (Victory Garden Cookbook, 1982)

#48

Frankfurter Crown With Kraut (34 Selected Recipes For Delicious Dishes And Dinners With Kraut)

Frankfurter Crown With Kraut (34 Selected Recipes For Delicious Dishes And Dinners With Kraut)

David Paterson
David Paterson
Frankfurts and sauerkraut. Could you get more basic.

#49

Sweet ‘N’ Sour Beet Soup (Better Homes And Gardens 1988 Best-Recipes Yearbook)

Sweet ‘N’ Sour Beet Soup (Better Homes And Gardens 1988 Best-Recipes Yearbook)

#50

Cover: Frankie’s Keener Wiener Cookbook, 1968

Cover: Frankie’s Keener Wiener Cookbook, 1968

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
As Rachel in Friends said to the pediatrician in her prank calls: Wiener...

#51

Ham Steak With Raisin Sauce (Fast And Flavorful New Food Processor Recipes, 1985)

Ham Steak With Raisin Sauce (Fast And Flavorful New Food Processor Recipes, 1985)

#52

Portrait Of A Cowboy Cake (1976 Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating)

Portrait Of A Cowboy Cake (1976 Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating)

der sebbl
der sebbl
This is not bad. If I was a kid that's into cowboys, I would love this cake

#53

Limber Up Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

Limber Up Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

der sebbl
der sebbl
Why is this called "disgusting"? (Headline is "Disgusting Vintage Recipes..." atm)

#54

Sandwich House (The Best Of Sainsbury’s Entertaining, 1993)

Sandwich House (The Best Of Sainsbury’s Entertaining, 1993)

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Some people just have way too much time on their hands.

#55

Sundae Steamboats (Betty Crocker’s Cookbook For Boys And Girls, 1976)

Sundae Steamboats (Betty Crocker’s Cookbook For Boys And Girls, 1976)

#56

This Little Pig (Better Homes And Gardens Kids’ Snacks, 1986)

This Little Pig (Better Homes And Gardens Kids’ Snacks, 1986)

LillieMean
LillieMean
This is cute. Canned fruit cocktail is a rather sad filling for a melon pig. I could see myself making this for a grown up party. Melon balls soaked in alcohol and finely chopped fresh mint.

#57

Funny Face Hamburgers (Pillsbury’s Bake Off Main Dish Cook Book, 1968)

Funny Face Hamburgers (Pillsbury’s Bake Off Main Dish Cook Book, 1968)

#58

Brain Salad With Cream Dressing (The Good Cook Salads, 1980)

Brain Salad With Cream Dressing (The Good Cook Salads, 1980)

#59

Rock-A-Bye Cake (The Good Housekeeping Book Of Cake Decorating, 1961)

Rock-A-Bye Cake (The Good Housekeeping Book Of Cake Decorating, 1961)

#60

Living’ It Up Alf Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

Living’ It Up Alf Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)