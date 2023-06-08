99 Disgusting Vintage Recipes That Prove The Dishes Of The Past Were Really Bizarre
Whoever said you can't time travel clearly has not stumbled upon Jess's Instagram page, "Weird Old Food." With a hefty collection of vintage cookbooks at her fingertips, Jess takes us way back, serving up photos of rather interesting recipes that might make you go, "Wait, people actually ate that?"
The charm of "Weird Old Food" lies in the mystery, with Jess sharing just enough to keep her followers intrigued and staying tuned for more. Each post reveals a scanned snapshot of a dish from the vintage cookbooks she owns, and the bare essentials—just the name of the dish, the year, and the cookbook it's pulled from. However, looking past all that, this page isn't just about the food itself, rather it’s a collection of the strange and quirky culinary trends of the past.
Salmon In Bladder Of Pork (Loving French Cuisine, 1995)
Piped Clown (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)
Shrimp Cucumber Aspic (Southern Living 1983 Annual Recipes)
Spaghetti Ring Florentine (Better Homes And Gardens 1988 Best-Recipes Yearbook)
Shrimp Tree With Curry Sauce (Great Recipes Of The World)
Ducklings Afloat On A Pond Cake (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)
Ham Buffet Mold (Campbell’s Great Restaurant Cookbook, U.s.a.)
Rag Doll Cake (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)
Hard Sauce Clowns (How To Have The Most Fun With Cake Mixes)
Cherry Ribbon Lemon Jelly, Zabaglione, Apricots In Cointreau (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)
Zabaglione is super delicious, it doesn’t belong here, you heathens!
Lobster Salad Heligoland (Gourmet’s Old Vienna Cookbook, 1959)
Lemon Dill Shrimp Mold (Wilton Entertaining Appetizers To Desserts, 1994)
Cold Glazed Salmon (Gourmet Magazine, 1964)
Shrimps In Aspic (Grand Diplome Cooking Course, Volume 8, 1972)
Soup On The Rocks (Campbell’s Soup Ad, 1956)
Rice And Salmon Mould (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)
Molded Egg Salad (Betty Crocker’s Smart Cook, 1988)
Sparkly Brittle (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 4, 1972)
Nothing wrong with this one! Just sugar without all the usual additives!
Stuffed Flank-Steak Roll (Time Life Illustrated Library Of Cooking: Appetizers, Beef, Breads And Rolls, Breakfast Quick Breads, 1969)
Cranberry Confetti Pie (Better Homes And Gardens Five Seasons Cranberry Book, 1971)
Lithuanian Christmas Eve Cake (Wilton Yearbook 1977 Cake Decorating)
This one is awesome! I want to see people making recreations!
Nursery Rhyme Cake (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)
Fillet Of Sole Au Faygo (Faygo Award Winning Recipes)
Not just Faygo. Diet Faygo. Love me that saccharin flavor. NOT.
Rhapsody In Blue Wedding Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)
Omg i love that. It's a work art i don't get why it's on the list!
Golden Gate Saucy Burgers With Spaghetti Topping (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 3, 1972)
Sea Dream (Joys Of Jello, 1963)
Wow, the definition of "Joy" has changed a lot since the 1960s.
Party Dress (The Good Housekeeping Book Of Cake Decorating, 1961)
Clown Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)
Hunk-A-Hunk Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)
Viennese Devils (Betty Crocker’s Festive Fixin’s With A Foreign Flair, 1964)
Sugar Plum Tree And Jaunty Jack-In-The-Box (The Good Housekeeping Book Of Cake Decorating, 1961)
Summer Day Salad (Holiday Cooking For Kids, 1982)
Because nothing says summer like frozen veggies in mayonnaise.
Cucumber Cottage Cheese (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)
Champagne Buffet (The Big Beautiful Book Of Hors D’oeuvres, 1980)
Whole Fish In Aspic (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)
Fruit-Cottage Cheese Sparkle (The Jell-O Pages, 1987)
Golden Fruit ‘N Faygo Chicken (Faygo Award Winning Recipes)
Salmon Mousse In Aspic (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 6, 1972)
Tuna And Salmon Mold (Woman’s Day Encyclopedia Of Cookery Volume 10, 1966)
Chutney Aspic (Trader Vic’s Pacific Island Cookbook, 1968)
Party Time Ring Mold (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)
Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)
Noodle Ring (The Good Housekeeping Illustrated Cookbook, 1980)
Fun At The Fair Cake (Wilton Yearbook 1977 Cake Decorating)
Why were these cake people so obsessed with clowns? I get serious Gacy vibes from these cakes.
Party Sandwich Loaf (Betty Crocker’s Dinner In A Dish, 1970
Petals ‘N Pickles (Betty Crocker’s Cook Book, 1972)
Lettuce-Wrapped And Stuffed Fillets Of Fish (Victory Garden Cookbook, 1982)
Frankfurter Crown With Kraut (34 Selected Recipes For Delicious Dishes And Dinners With Kraut)
Sweet ‘N’ Sour Beet Soup (Better Homes And Gardens 1988 Best-Recipes Yearbook)
Cover: Frankie’s Keener Wiener Cookbook, 1968
Ham Steak With Raisin Sauce (Fast And Flavorful New Food Processor Recipes, 1985)
Portrait Of A Cowboy Cake (1976 Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating)
Limber Up Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)
Sandwich House (The Best Of Sainsbury’s Entertaining, 1993)
Some people just have way too much time on their hands.
Sundae Steamboats (Betty Crocker’s Cookbook For Boys And Girls, 1976)
This Little Pig (Better Homes And Gardens Kids’ Snacks, 1986)
This is cute. Canned fruit cocktail is a rather sad filling for a melon pig. I could see myself making this for a grown up party. Melon balls soaked in alcohol and finely chopped fresh mint.