There’s absolutely no shortage of memes on the internet. If you want hilarious pics of animals, no problem. If you're looking for memes about being a programmer, you can find that too. Even memes about food and cooking are aplenty online.

But if you’re not looking for anything specific today aside from relatable pics that will make you laugh, you’ve come to the right place. We visited the Know Your Meme Instagram page and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From social media screenshots to extremely clever captions on funny photos, this list is full of images that should bring some sunshine to this cold winter day. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that you plan on sharing with your friends!

Old watermill by a river with a meme about field trips and learning, featuring hilarious memes from Know Your Meme.

    Dog meme with simple drawing response in a humorous Know Your Meme post with many comments and likes.

    Cat meme with text about AI accusations, blending humor with a surreal double-exposure background for Know Your Meme.

    Most people spend their youth giggling pretty much every single day. Kids are incredibly skilled at finding humor in any situation, and although their jokes might not always land with adults, they’re comedic geniuses amongst one another. Unfortunately, however, as we grow up, we tend to incorporate less laughter into our everyday lives. 

    You might find yourself working an office job where you have to be serious and stoic while on the clock. Or you may find that the realities of adulthood are much more challenging than you were prepared for. After all, it’s difficult to spend hours each day laughing when you’re struggling to pay rent. 
    Young woman holding car keys next to a Toyota, featured in a funny Know Your Meme post about an 18th birthday gift.

    ƒιѕн
    Hmm yeah, being the oldest sibling su‍cks sometimes

    Comparison meme showing a luxurious yacht labeled as the boss's boat and a broken wooden boat labeled as our boat, illustrating disparity.

    Humorous meme showing police and a large eagle with caption about a freedom dinosaur from Know Your Meme collection.

    Nikki Sevven
    Bald eagles can have wingspans up to 8 feet (2.5 meters).

    No matter how hard life gets, though, we must never forget how crucial humor is. Not just to ensure that we enjoy our lives, but also to keep us healthy! According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter comes along with many social and mental health benefits. First of all, it’s a great way to alleviate stress, as it can decrease a person’s cortisol levels.

    At the same time, by reducing stress, laughter can help with a person’s depression, anxiety, and insomnia. It provides us with endorphins, dopamine, and oxytocin, which can counteract the impacts that stress has on the body. Research has even found that laughter can boost self-esteem and improve a person’s social skills.
    Meme showing a man staring intensely with caption about learning to care for autistic children, from Know Your Meme.

    Man smiling and giving thumbs up from inside a car, illustrating a family gathering meme from Know Your Meme collection.

    Lotekguy
    Abso-freakin'-lutely!

    Two images of Julia Roberts in Friends with text about her storyline and crush, a classic example of Know Your Meme content.

    Plus, humor doesn’t only make people feel good in the moment. Dr. Edward T. Creagan says that humor can go a long way in helping people deal with the most difficult times in life. “If a patient can have a moment of levity in the face of crisis, I think it helps them better cope and better deal with the uncertainties of their problems,” he told the Mayo Clinic.
    Humorous Know Your Meme post about a hematite ring breaking from negative energy with a sarcastic marketing comment.

    Man in cowboy hat smiling at another man in a black hat at an airport gate in a popular Know Your Meme funny moment.

    Lotekguy
    The Mad Hatter.

    A handmade phone remote taped together with a call screen labeled TV Remote, showcasing hilarious Know Your Meme humor.

    Wtbuaclue
    Thanks. My husband just started pricing cheap cell phones because apparently he thinks this is brilliant.

    There are also physical benefits that you might experience from making sure you get your daily dose of laughter into every single day. Dr. Creagan says it can decrease blood pressure, help regulate your heart’s rhythm, and may even benefit your immune system. Meanwhile, regular laughter might help you maintain your health as you age and improve well-being in elderly individuals.  
    A meme showing a man smiling with text about listening to the same song 272 times, labeled with autism reference.

    Black cat meme with text about 9-5 job and unemployment, reflecting dark humor in popular Know Your Meme content.

    Animated characters from Family Guy in a chaotic scene with text about social distractions, featuring Know Your Meme humor.

    Now, it’s been established that laughter truly is the best medicine. But getting some giggles into your daily routine is easier said than done. So if you’re looking for some tips on how to make sure you don’t go a day without laughing, TIME has some advice. First, they recommend identifying at least one funny thing per day. Even if you think you had the most boring, mundane day, there must have been something silly that you spotted during your commute, that you heard your coworker say, or that you read online. 
    Person holding phone showing Radiohead album cover with a sleeping man in background, related to Know Your Meme.

    GPS screen showing a longer route with 8 minutes slower warning, featuring a funny meme caption and emojis for humor.

    Map of Europe showing pedestrian icons of varying sizes humorously representing meme culture on Know Your Meme.

    It’s also a good idea to master at least one joke if you want to incorporate more humor into your life. You’ll be able to whip it out in any situation, immediately lightening the mood. And by sharing a funny joke, you’ll encourage others to do the same. This will create a snowball effect, where the more time you spend around funny people, the better your sense of humor will become. Then, you’ll start attracting hilarious friends, and you’ll never go a day without laughter! 
    Small chess pieces arranged on a checkered bathroom floor with the caption open world, a funny Know Your Meme moment.

    Boris Mohar
    The setup is wrong. Bottom row, right square should be white.

    Cute kitten sitting next to a stuffed monkey toy, a funny meme from Know Your Meme collection.

    Sleeping kitten meme with text about resting eyes and snorkeling, showcasing humor from Know Your Meme collection.

    If you don’t feel comfortable being the life of the party, though, don’t fret. You can always enlist the help of the internet or performances in your city to make sure you get your giggle on. Start attending stand-up comedy shows, buy tickets to hilarious films, and watch funny videos during the time that you would normally be doomscrolling. There is a time and place to be serious, of course, but we must remember that there’s plenty of room in life for laughter too!
    Black and white cat meme with fiery background, featuring text about enjoying the downfall of people who did wrong, know your meme.

    Lotekguy
    Who doesn't?

    Two men taking a selfie meme representing long-term friendship from Know Your Meme collection.

    Meme explaining Donkey's color blindness in Shrek with humorous character insight from Know Your Meme collection.

    Are you enjoying this list of silly memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and feel free to share even more jokes and humorous stories in the comments below. You can never have too much laughter! Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda that’s full of funny images you might want to send to your friends, we’ve got the perfect one to check out next right here

    Tweet text about feeling cosmic satisfaction when explaining the tip of a shoelace, featured in know your meme content.

    Tire pressure warning showing one tire at 102 PSI while the actual tire is severely damaged, humorous meme from Know Your Meme.

    dan gerene
    Probably fake. Normally way too much pressure will blow the sidewall out because its thinner and weaker. Treads are not that flexible either.

    Tweet about being greedy and competitive around a cheese board, featured in Know Your Meme hilarious memes collection.

    Social media meme about a wedding being excluded from Instagram but a Starbucks order included, with Know Your Meme humor.

    Tweet from user cherry with humorous text saying i don't freak unless froken to, related to Know Your Meme funny content.

    SCP 4666
    when was the last time you frake?

    Toddler next to a broken vase as evidence in a funny meme from Know Your Meme collection to brighten your day.

    Sara Frazer
    YOU MONSTER!! just look at that face 😭

    Elderly couple holding hands in a mall with a meme about grandparents, Alzheimer's, and marriage from Know Your Meme.

    Snow-covered trees with falling snow captioned with a humorous meme phrase from Know Your Meme collection.

    Meme comparing clear distant planet image to blurry bank security camera footage featuring relatable humor.

    Nikki Sevven
    Because high res images take a LOT of room to store.

    Black dog licking from a bowl with a meme text about getting older but not getting taller, popular Know Your Meme humor.

    Couple and biker smiling during sunset on beach in a funny meme from Know Your Meme collection.

    Cartoon of a 2000s band member with spiky hair, goatee, oversized shorts and sneakers in a funny meme style.

    Cat looks through doorway at Wendy’s bag and drink on mat, a meme from Know Your Meme collection.

    Lotekguy
    It is if he gets there first.

    Green stop sign tilted sideways with a caption about a friend doing something stupid, representing funny Know Your Meme content.

    Lego meme showing a brick figure interacting with a computer screen and a smiling Lego head toy indoors.

    Tweet by Debbie Downer humorously stating work should be 35 minutes max, featured in Know Your Meme collection.

    Car taillight humorously replaced with a red Tupperware lid secured by black tape in a funny Know Your Meme style image.

    Meme collage featuring animated and live-action characters with caption this guy needs help for viral humor.

    Meme text humorously details income growth over 5 years in tech, including a lawsuit payout, from a popular know your meme post.

    Cosplayer recreates SpongeBob meme with blue dress and pizza box, inspired by popular Know Your Meme content.

    Cat with a confused expression in a meme reflecting reactions, featured in Know Your Meme humorous collection.

    Child’s drawing of a funny animal mashup labeled elephuck combining an elephant and a duck, featured in know your meme humor.

    Colored manga characters with doodles and caption about sister mistaking mangas for coloring books, a funny Know Your Meme meme.

    Funny Know Your Meme post about losing an 8th grade election and finding the winner on Tinder.

    Man hiking in nature holding a large stick shaped like a witch hat, showcasing a funny meme from Know Your Meme.

    Funny penguin long neck meme showing a penguin and its skeleton compared to a dinosaur skeleton.

    Person eating a sandwich with a meme text about surprising metabolism and calorie intake from Know Your Meme.

    Shaquille O'Neal photoshopped towering over F1 podium, humorous meme combining sports and comedy for meme fans.

    Humorous meme text about brain-eating bacteria over a snowy mountain scene from Know Your Meme collection.

    Couple holding hands with pixelated Minecraft landscape and sunset, showcasing popular Know Your Meme humor style.

    Young woman in a meme video, expressing confidence with a caption about not fearing being disliked by losers.

    Meme collage showing a moon, house, warehouse, and a humorous reaction, illustrating popular Know Your Meme content.

    Man smiling holding Nintendo Switch in car, showing memes about aging and staying a Nintendo nerd over the years.

    Funny notebook drawing of a mouse left by an exterminator, a hilarious meme from Know Your Meme collection.

    Small dog standing protectively over tiny kitten, a humorous meme illustrating account balance security with PIN, from Know Your Meme.

    A humorous Know Your Meme showing a cheetah looking suspiciously inside a car while a person drives.

    Man walking up and falling down stairs meme illustrating awkward moments from popular Know Your Meme collection.

    Man struggling to lift heavy weight while writing, humorous meme illustrating effort related to Know Your Meme content.

    Tweet by James Bowie humorously about white people saying get these away after eating chips in popular meme format.

    Two suitcases with distorted faces printed on them and humorous meme text about being mysterious at the airport, Know Your Meme.

    Funny meme about halal family movie night featuring Finding Nemo 2 with a hopeful twist, from popular Know Your Meme collection.

    Child wearing a diaper climbing window blinds inside a home, a funny meme from Know Your Meme collection.

    A man dressed as Superman making a funny face with tongue out in a humorous meme about friends and hangouts.

    Baby wrapped in a blanket next to Roblox character meme, featured in know your meme hilarious collection.

    Man with unusually shaped flat top haircut in barbershop waiting area, a funny meme from Know Your Meme collection.

    Nikki Sevven
    Check...check 1, 2...is this thing on?

    Hands hiding a remote control as a sibling tries to reach it, a relatable moment from popular Know Your Meme content.

    Two-panel meme showing a vibrant futuristic city with dolphins underwater contrasted with three people in bunny costumes dancing at a McDonald's drive-thru, illustrating a humorous take on future expectations versus reality, related to Know Your Meme.

    A man wearing glasses and earbuds giving a thumbs-up in two YouTube video thumbnails with meme text backgrounds.

    Protesters in Belgium holding signs against raising the retirement age, featured in popular Know Your Meme content.

    Collage of green-themed 1990s memes, including vehicles, furniture, clothing, and interiors with Hunter Green color.

    Sara Frazer
    *looks outside at my hunter green '98 Dodge Ram* I'd take that over this millennial "greige" any day :p

    Young woman and man at a party confused by k-pop theme with humorous meme about Korea in the background.

    Screenshot of a hilarious Know Your Meme tweet about the struggles of being in your 20s and grocery shopping.

    Black hat with funny meme text about cargo pants and car sounds, shared in a Know Your Meme post on social media.

    Nikki Sevven
    I like cargo pants. They have pockets!

    Funny Know Your Meme tweet advising millennials to throw away their phone boxes since they are unnecessary.

    A toddler making a sad face after dropping his ice cream, featured in a Know Your Meme viral post.

    Funny Know Your Meme tweet about a clogged airplane toilet and expensive midair plumbing service charges.

